A Big-Picture Analysis Of Verastem Oncology

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LonoTrader as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

As Verastem Oncology (VSTM) sits on the precipice of a watershed moment in the history of the company (i.e., its first FDA approval), many questions have been asked regarding the impact of this near term catalyst, and the future of the company post-approval. This article will examine the near and long-term potential of the company, and will also discuss upcoming catalysts to give the reader a “big picture” perspective on the trajectory of Verastem Oncology.

Source note: Images, unless otherwise noted, are from Verastem's August 2018 corporate presentation.

Duvelisib: ”A Pipeline within A Molecule”

At an investor conference this spring, Verastem CEO Robert Forrester referred to Duvelisib as a “pipeline within a molecule” to highlight the vast and diverse potential of Duvelisib to treat a range of B and T-cell lymphomas as both a monotherapy and in combination with other available cancer treatments. Indeed, the the company has articulated a growth plan for Duvelisib that will leverage its potential across a variety of indications and dosing combinations. Duvelisib is a highly active and highly efficacious PIK Delta/Gamma inhibitor and (if approved) will join a select group of drugs currently approved as a monotherapy option in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL).

The company submitted its first NDA submission on 2/7/18 for the treatment of CLL (full approval) and FL (accelerated approval) based on results of the Phase 3 DUO Trial and Phase 2 DYNAMO Trial respectively. The NDA was accepted on April 9, and granted Priority Review by the FDA. Priority Review is reserved for new drugs that the FDA believes “would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.” The FDA set a PDUFA date of October 5.

Verastem has stated that they plan to be commercial ready by early September and the company seems to be expecting an early decision by the FDA via their Expedited Review initiative. This new “expedited review” initiative (which is separate from the standard Expedited Review Program, which includes Fast Track, Breakthrough, and Accelerated Approval) is an effort by the FDA to approve drugs (under Priority Review) “at least 1 month before the PDUFA goal date.” Already this year, other drugs have received a FDA decision up to 8 weeks prior to the PDUFA date (e.g., Tibsovo, Erleada, & Giapreza). Last year, Aliqopa, another Pi3K inhibitor, was approved 2 months early. As such, an approval decision for Duvelisib could come anytime during the month of September.

Preparing for Launch

Internet message boards and chat rooms are abuzz with debates regarding the impact of FDA approval on stock prices. Both sides of the argument can provide anecdotal evidence on the price action of specific companies to support their argument. Empirical evidence supports the notion that a majority of drug companies experience an increase in stock price on the day of FDA approval, and the day after approval (De Schrijver, 2013; Rothenstein et al., 2011; Sarkar & deJong, 2006; Lacey & Sharma, 2006). Obviously, not all companies are created equal, and as such, not all FDA approvals will produce the same impact on stock price. It is also important to evaluate the impact of FDA approval within the context of the type of drug being approved. For instance, a drug approved to treat a venereal disease, or acne, has little in common with a drug approved to treat a prevalent form of cancer, such as CLL. As an apples-to-apples comparison to Verastem, I’ve analyzed the 10 oncology companies that have received a new drug approval (for its first drug) between the years 2010-2017 (see Table 1 below). My analysis shows that 8 of the 10 companies experienced a stock price increase from the day before approval (day -1) to the day after approval (day +1).

Though a majority of companies will see their stock price increase upon approval, some companies do indeed turn south on approval day. So why do some companies fall on the day of approval and in the months following approval? Three factors are often cited as primary reasons fledgling drug companies stumble out of the gate: 1. lack of commercial preparedness, 2. dilution and fear of dilution, and 3. poor revenue outlook and growth potential. The following section will discuss how Verastem has taken steps to avoid these potential pitfalls.

Commercial Preparedness

An examination of Verastem’s commercial efforts makes it abundantly clear that they are not acting like your typical novice commercial enterprise. This could primarily be attributed to the fact that Verastem’s executive team is comprised of professionals with substantial experience in the field of oncology. Collectively, the management team has been involved in over 30 drug launches. Most salient to their commercial readiness, in 2018 the company hired the highly respected, Joe Lobacki as Chief Commercial Officer (COO). Lobacki has a wealth of experience and has served on the management team of a number of highly successful (and frequently acquired) oncology companies. Most notably, during his tenure as COO at Medivation, Lobacki orchestrated a commercial strategy that led to record breaking sales of Xtandi, and the subsequent acquisition of the company by Pfizer for $14 billion.

According to an investor day presentation, and my direct communication with investor relations, the Verastem is planning to be commercial ready by September 5th, and this is certainly reflected in recent hiring. In fact, the commercial ramp-up of has been astounding. For example, in September of 2017, Verastem had a total of 36 employees. By February of 2018, this total nearly doubled to 69 employees and as of June 31, the company reported 101 full-time employees. Though an accurate total of currently employees is not available as of the time of this writing, Verastem’s LinkedIn page shows 150 current employees. Most of the new hires have been tied directly to their commercial operations, including 50 sales representatives, 12 sales directors, 12 medical science liaisons, 8 regional business directors, 8 patient advocacy representatives, and 2 regional vice presidents. In the Investor Day presentation, Lobacki indicated that the company has already been in contact with commercial and Medicare Part D payers. As for distribution, the company has indicated that they are working with multiple specialty pharmacies to ensure there are no barriers to access. In addition, Verastem has worked with the CLL Society to create an Expert Access program that allows patients to receive a 2nd opinion and a HIPAA compliant on-line virtual consultation with an expert in the field of CLL. As a result, the Verastem commercialization strategy for Duvelisib will not only allow patients to avoid regular trips to the infusion center, but it will also allow them to have their medication delivered directly to their homes, all while maintaining continual access to an oncologist specializing in CLL. True to their "Care Differently" motto, the Verastem commercial plan could be highly enticing to patients in rural areas, patients dealing with ambulatory or transportation issues, or patients who simply wish to spend the winter months in Florida while continuing their cancer treatment.

The extraordinary commercial ramp-up ahead of approval will assure that Verastem is prepared to launch Duvelisib immediately upon approval, and thus avoid an early stumble out of the gate.

Dilution

The large commercial build-up has not come without costs. Indeed, the transition from clinical stage to commercial stage is a costly endeavor. And make no mistake about it, when a small cap bio needs money, they will raise capital via secondary and ATM offerings. Verastem is no exception. What is unique about Verastem is that they have seemingly “bit the bullet” on these capital raises pre-approval. The company has raised capital via three offerings since January 2018, and has also tapped into its ATM program during the months of May and June.

As a clear sign of demand for the company’s shares, the last two offerings were quickly shrugged off by traders and investors. The May 16 offering resulted in an immediate dip to the stock price, but the stock rebounded quickly, with a 15% increase within a week. The most recent offering in June was even more unique. Consonance Capital an investment group comprised of physicians, medical researchers, and financial analysts, arranged a direct offering with Verastem. The deal required Consonance to pay a premium of nearly 10% above the market price of Verastem stock. This offering led to a substantial 23% increase in share price during the month of June as both retail investors and institutional funds alike poured money into Verastem in the 2nd Quarter. To the latter point, institutional shares have more than doubled from Q1 (20%) to Q2 (43%)(Source: Fintel). The result of these pre-approval equity offerings, is a company that is fully staffed for commercialization, and is well positioned financial for its first year on the market. In its Q2 report, Verastem reported cash burn for the quarter of $20.3 million and cash and cash equivalence of $168 million. As a reassuring nod to shareholders, Verastem noted in their Q2 report that they have enough cash to fund operations into 2020.

Revenue Potential

Treatment options in CLL are generally not curative. As such, treatments are designed to halt the progression of the disease. Unfortunately, no drug works in perpetuity, so patients will eventually relapse on their current treatment and need to move to a 2nd and then 3rd line option. Duvelisib monotherapy (administered orally) in CLL and FL will likely fit into a 2nd and 3rd line treatment option for patients who relapse on front and second line treatments, or who prefer the convenience of an oral option over IV treatment. Its important to point out that the the market for CLL/SL and FL treatment is growing rapidly, with estimates predicting a substantial increase in total sales over the next ten years (from $4B to $24B), with half of these revenues coming in the relapse setting (see Figure 2 below). Upon approval, Duvelisib will be one of only three FDA approved oral monotherapy options available for CLL. As such, it has the potential to capture a large portion of a patient population that relapses or becomes intolerant to Imbruvica (the giant in the CLL space); which is to say, most patients.

The convenience of an oral treatment should not be discounted, as a large majority of CLL patients are senior citizens treated in a community setting. This patient population may view an at-home oral treatment as a quality of life decision as it allows them to avoid regular IV treatments at an infusion center. This quality of life advantage has been noted by the company in recent investor conferences and will no doubt be a major marketing strategy moving forward. The market for FL is not as high as CLL (in terms of potential revenue), but the treatment landscape is not as competitive, so Duvelisib has an opportunity to capture a major portion of market share. Like CLL, patients with FL will eventually relapse on their current treatment regiment and will need another drug. Again this is where Duvelisib fits in.

Priority review will allow the Verastem to use Q4 to establish a commercial footprint, and hopefully hit 2019 in full commercial stride. If sales in Q4 show promise, the SP should get a huge lift as the company demonstrates a path towards profitability and growth. Revenue projections for Duvelisib mono-therapy will begin to crystalize as the company executes its commercial plan for Duvelisib in Q4.

Analyst estimates reflect the strong potential for Duvelsib in these initial indications. Oppenheimer analyst, Leah Cann estimates $421 million in CLL & FL, and BTIG analyst, Robert Hazlet, estimates peak sales of $675 million in both the US and worldwide. The company itself, particularly, Joe Lobacki has provided an even more conservative revenue estimate. In an investor presentation earlier this year, Lobacki stated that the company expects revenues for Duvelisib monotherapy in CLL and FL of $300 million annually. The question of course for investors is whether this an accurate estimate, or is Lobacki sandbagging a bit and setting an easily beatable revenue target?

Even at the low end of revenue projections, Verastem’s potential revenue in CLL/FL monotherapy appears to be somewhere in the middle of the 10 oncology companies presented earlier in Table 1. Further, an additional analysis of the 4 companies not acquired after approval, demonstrates an average p/s ratio of 30.4 after their first year on the market (see Table 2 below). Clearly, based on these p/s ratios, the street tends to give new commercial stage oncology companies a year or two to demonstrate revenue potential. With this average p/s ratio in mind, if Verastem can manage $100 million in revenues in year 1 (just 1/3 of its initial estimate for Duvelisib in Step 1 of its commercial plan), it could achieve a market cap of $3.35 billion EOY 2019. A more conservative estimate, using the lowest p/s ratio of the group after 12 months, Seattle Genetics, (NASDAQ:SGEN), would provide an estimated market cap of $1.47 billion (nearly twice Verastem’s current market cap of $676 million). Of course, if revenues come in above or below this $100 million target, I would expect it to impact the market cap accordingly on the plus or minus side.

Laying a Foundation for Growth

Management has laid out a clear commercial plan for Duvelisib that provides a road map to maximize the potential of Duvelisib as both a monotherapy treatment in CLL and FL (Step 1), and its expansion into additional indications and in combination with other available treatments (see Figure below).

Management is wisely targeting the relapse setting for Step 1 of its growth plan for Duvelisib, and seems content to accept its niche as a safe, effective, and convenient oral monotherapy option for older CLL patients. However, Step 2 of the growth plan makes it clear that they are not afraid to try their hand at giant slaying too. First up in Step 2 is the use of Duvelisib + FCR as a frontline treatment in younger CLL patients. The trial is led by Dr. Davids from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard and a key opinion leader in the field of CLL. The Phase 1b/2 study demonstrated high rates of CR with BM MRD negativity, which is currently the most coveted outcome in CLL research (i.e., a curative outcome). The Duvelisib + FCR combo results are on par with some of the most efficacious outcomes to date in the treatment of CLL. It will be interesting to see where Dr. Davids is taking this combo in the future as it could potentially mean a substantial revenue increase for Duvelisib in the CLL space.

In addition to the phase 2 Duvelisib + FCR combo, Dr. Davids has also initiated a trial examining Duvelisib in combination with Venetoclax in the treatment of relapsed CLL. The primary outcome metric for this trial is noteworthy. In addition to assessing safety of the combo, the only other primary outcome is Complete Remission. Clearly, Dr. Davids is not seeking partial responses here, or even an extension of progression free survival (PFS). He is seeking a curative response for CLL patients in this trial.

In addition to expanding market share in the CLL space via combination therapies, the Step 2 growth plan for Duvelisib involves expanding to include treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL). PTCL generally refers to a group of 8 aggressive and fast growing forms of T-cell lymphomas. PTCL represents 10-15% of all new non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) cases. Though it is more common in Asia, PTCL is growing substantially in the U.S. due to an aging population. There are approximately 11,000 new diagnosed cases of PTCL in the U.S. each year. As a comparison, there are approximately 21,000 new cases of CLL in the U.S. each year. The vast majority of patients with PTCL relapse within 5 years of starting front line treatment. Most troubling, the outcomes of patients in 2nd line treatments is dismal, with median overall survival (OS) rates of less than 8 months. An effective 2nd line treatment for relapsed PTCL patients is desperately needed.

Because of this urgent need for effective treatments, Duvelisib was granted FDA Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL. FTD was granted based on results of a phase 1 trial demonstrating 50% overall response rate (ORR), which would put it in line be the most efficacious 2nd line treatment of PTCL on the market. The company initiated a phase 2 trial ((PRIMO)) in January of 2018, which is being led by Dr. Steven Horwitz, the preeminent medical researcher in T-cell lymphomas. If the data from the phase 1 trial hold up in phase 2, Verastem could seek Accelerated Approval for Duvelisib monotherapy in the treatment of PTCL in 2020. With Priority Review (which is likely), Duvelisib could be on the market for PTCL patients by 2021. Monotherapy approval may be closely followed by a potential approval of Duvelisib in combination with Romidepsin. In a phase 1 trial of Duvelisib + Romidepsin, investigators improved ORR to 60%, with an impressive 27% CR rate, while also maintaining a manageable safety profile.

These results are extraordinary when compared to the results of currently available 2nd line treatments. None of the currently approved 2nd line treatments for PTCL (Folotyn, Istodax, and Beleodaq) have an ORR greater than 27%. High response rates have been achieved with a 4th approved drug, but only in a small subset of patients with PTCL with CD30 expression and ALCL, which is a rare type of PTCL. The superior efficacy data of Duvelisib compared to these currently approved therapies makes it highly likely that Duvelisib could become the standard of care in relapsed/refractory PTCL treatment.

It’s still too early to provide a reliable and valid revenue estimate in the PTCL space for Duvelisib. However, with substantially superior efficacy data, Duvelisib monotherapy should take a major share of this revenue by 2021 and indeed even expand the revenue potential of the PTCL market. With a commercial team already in place, Verastem could potentially double their CLL monotherapy revenue in PTCL. And one final note: Verastem doesn’t have to worry about Imbruvica entering the PTCL market and ruining their party. Imbruvica’s ORR in PTCL is a paltry 8%. PTCL is clearly Duvelisib’s opportunity to be THE market trailblazer.

Near and Long-Term Catalysts

In addition to the most immediate and important catalyst for the company of (FDA approval), Verastem has a number of additional near, and long term catalysts on the horizon.

Ex-USA Partnerships

In an investor conference, CEO Forrester indicated that the company will enter into multiple licensing agreements Ex-USA. In June of ’18, the company announced a $100M + licensing deal with Yakult Honsha ($10M upfront, and an additional $90M in developmental and commercial milestones). The deal also includes double-digit royalties on net sales of Duvelisib in Japan.

Its important to note that the YH deal is specific to Japan, which leaves the door wide open for additional partnerships in Asia, including the coveted China market. The company has added an additional licensing deal to their year end milestones, and the likely destination is China. Pharmaceutical spending in China is expected to be double that of Japan by 2020. As such, I would expect the licensing deal in China to be considerably more lucrative for Verastem than the deal signed with Yakult Honsha in Japan.

Investor Relations indicated that a MAA for Duvelisib is expected to be filed in Europe in early 2019. A European partner would be a valuable asset in filing this application as Verastem is intensely focused on its US commercialization efforts. I would expect a European partner to emerge sometime before the MAA is filed. That is, sometime in late 2018.

Milestone Payments from Yakult Honsha

Another near term catalyst investors should look for is a submission of a New Drug Application to Japan’s PMDA by Verastem’s Japanese partner, Yakult Honsha. The approval “lag” in Japan has been historically very slow. However, the review time has decreased substantially in the last year. This is particularly true for FDA approved drugs. It stands to reason that Yakult Honsha is waiting to submit the new drug application following FDA approval of Duvelisib. It also stands to reason that Verastem will receive a milestone payment following the submission of the application, and the subsequent approval of Duvelisib in Japan. In a similar licensing deal with 4SC, Yakult also paid a milestone payment when they opened a clinical trial site in Japan. As such, I expect Verastem to receive another milestone payment by the end of the year in response to the PRIMO trial’s expansion to Japanese sites.

Pipeline Data

Verastem’s pipeline is poised to produce major catalysts over the next two years similar to the move produced by the Duvelisib + FCR data read out in June at EHA. The EHA data (which was released on a weekend) produced a substantial 31% spike in the stock price. ASH 2018 (in December) will take on great importance for Verastem as it will mark their first major conference as a commercial stage operation. In addition to a strong vendor presence, the company is expected to present data on important pipeline projects. Of particular importance on the Duvelisib side is an update on the PRIMO trial, a Phase 2 study investigation DUV monotherapy in PTCL that began in February of 2018. The company may also present data on its Phase 2 BRIO trial, which is examining the efficacy of Duvelisib monotherapy for patients who have relapsed or who become intolerant to Ibrutinib. At ASH, we may also get a glimpse into some preliminary data on the Duvelisib + Venetoclax trial, or some follow-up data on the Duvelisib + FCR combo trial. A positive readout on any of these trials can produce a significant catalyst for the stock price.

Finally, its important to keep in mind that current valuations of Verastem often fail to take into account the potential of Verastem’s other pipeline candidate, Defactinib. Defactinib is a FAK Inhibitor being developed (in partnership with Merck and Pfizer) as a combo therapy for mesothelioma, NSCLC, pancreatic, ovarian, and prostate cancer. The Defactinib combo program is still very early in development and only one data read-out has been made public; and the results are quite intriguing. The first trial is examining Defactinib in Combination with Keytruda and Chemotherapy in Advanced Cancers including PDAC. Updated data from the dose escalation phase of the trial (led by Dr. Wang-Gillam from the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University) was presented in June at ASCO. The researchers reported a partial response (PR) in one of the eight patients in the PDAC group, and 3 additional patients achieved stable disease (SD). To put these results in context, in a meta-analysis of Ph.1 trials in PDAC at MD Anderson (Goldstein et al., 2017), only 3 of 92 patients (3%) achieved a partial response, and 18 of 92 (20%) achieved stable disease. It is important to note that this trial is only in the dose escalation phase of the study, where patients were not at optimal dosage from the beginning of treatment. In addition, the trial only included highly refractory patients with a variety of advanced cancers, for which no other curative measures exist. For the expansion phase, the researchers will be treating only PDAC patients and earlier in the treatment sequence. In addition to this trial, investors should also follow the Phase 2 Defactinib + Keytruda combo trial in advanced solid cancers (PDAC, Mesothelioma, and NSCLC) being conducted by Cancer Research UK, and the ROCK-IF trial in Ovarian Cancer at UCSD. Given the patient populations, the revenue potential of Defactinib is substantially higher than the Duvelisib franchise, potentially reaching multiples of a billion dollars. Data readouts on all Defactinib trials are expected within the next 12 months. A positive read-out on any of these trials could produce a dramatic increase to the stock price.

Conclusions

My analysis of the trajectory of Verastem Oncology is predicated on a positive FDA decision for Duvelisib. A refusal letter from the FDA would be a major blow to the company and to the stock price. However, a positive decision from the FDA would be a watershed moment for the company, and a bright green light to proceed to its next phase of growth as a commercial stage enterprise. FDA approval, and clinical success, begets success. There are countless secondary and tertiary benefits of monotherapy approval. Even if Duvelisib fails to make a substantial impact ($300+ million per year as a monotherapy option in CLL), its approval as a monotherapy gets it in the hands of treating physicians and more clinical investigators, which will then expand the use and investigation of duvelsib in other populations and in combination therapy with other drugs. Investors should also keep in mind that a major revenue benefit of FDA approval in one indication, is that physicians would have the ability to prescribe the approved drug off label, in other indications, and in combination with other approved drugs. As such, clinical trials can become revenue catalysts for the company. For instance, with these data some physicians may elect to combine Duvelisib with FCR prior to formal FDA approval of the combo. Likewise, if the Ph.2 PRIMO trial (DUV in PTCL) provides promising data, physicians may begin to prescribe DUV for their PTCL patients (where there is no standard of care in the relapsed setting) ahead of formal approval in PTCL.

As it sits on the precipice of its first FDA approval, Verastem Oncology’s market cap remains the lowest of any oncology company in the last decade, with a first drug approval (see Table 1). Further, with the revenue estimates of Duvelisib at Step 1 of the companies growth plan, it is clear that Verastem’s market cap has substantial room for growth during the next 12 months. That said, the end game for Verastem management is not merely FDA approval, however. They are positioning the company to flourish commercially for many years to come. The company is positioned to follow in the footsteps of Seattle Genetics, which has managed to create their own “pipeline within a molecule” with their one approved drug, Adcetris. Adcetris is currently bringing in annual revenues of approximately $500 million after more than 7 years on the market and has a current p/s ratio of 21. Extending this p/s ratio to expected sales of Duvelisib in Step 1 (CLL/FL monotherapy), which range from $300 million to $675 million, we would expect Verastem’s eventual market cap to fall somewhere between $6.3 billion and $14 billion. The growth potential for Duvelisib and Verastem is remarkable, but perhaps the biggest obstacle for Verastem in its quest to build a highly successful commercial enterprise is the prospect of acquisition. Investors should know that 89% of all companies with a single approved oncology drug (so called, “Singlets,”) eventually get bought out within 5 years (Kinch, 2015).

Of course, the path of Verastem, like all small biotech companies and fledging commercial operations, is wrought with obstacles. Pipeline failures, further dilution, and missteps by management will undoubtedly occur along the way. However, if the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, then investors should expect Verastem management to continue to execute their management plan with skill and acumen. Perhaps what’s most extraordinary about the current meteoric rise from the high $2’s is the fact that every milestone and catalyst (sans the Consonance buy-in) was telegraphed by management. See Figure 3 below. No revisions. No delays. Just execution. That is indeed a rare quality for a small-cap biotech company. Regardless of the stock price action upon approval, it is clear that the Verastem management team is laying a solid foundation for growth, with a strong financial position, adept commercial preparedness, and a market that will allow for strong revenue potential. Couple that with the presence of numerous near and long-term catalysts, and you are left with a fairly clear and vivid “big picture” perspective on the trajectory of Verastem Oncology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.