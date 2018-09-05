Intel Corp. (INTC) Presents at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference Call September 5, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Amnon Shashua - Cofounder and CEO, Mobileye

Analysts

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Chris Danely - Citi

Itay Michaeli

We’re going to get started with our next session. Good morning, everybody. My name is Itay Michaeli, Citi’s U.S. auto analyst. And along with my colleague Chris Danely, we’re absolutely thrilled and delighted to introduce our next keynote speaker. Autonomous driving, active safety has been a popular topic that you’re seeing increasingly in conferences like this as well as places like CES. And we’re so delighted to have Mobileye, Intel Company present today; especially having Professor Amnon Shashua, Cofounder and CEO of Mobileye. Mobileye, as you know, was cofounded in 1999. The company went public in 2014 that was purchased by Intel in 2017. So, the presentation is followed by a Q&A panel. Let me also introduce my colleague, Chris Danely for a few words as well.

Chris Danely

Thanks, Itay. I’m Chris Danely, your friendly neighborhood semiconductor analyst here, covering Intel. I think in addition to being most successful semiconductor company ever, what’s also distinguishing about Intel is they’re consistently going after new and emerging end markets that are driving semiconductors, and one of those is autos. So, I have been lucky guy to read the disclosure statement and then we’re going to bring on Amnon here.

So, today’s presentation contains forward looking statements. All statements made that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially; we hope they don’t. Please refer to Intel’s most recent earnings release, Form 10-Q and 10-K filing available for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ. If any non-GAAP financial measures are used during the presentation, you will find on Intel’s website intc.com, the required reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. I think, I have completed my IR training now.

Amnon Shashua

Good morning, everyone. I’ll start with a brief review of the market segments and a bit introduction of what Mobileye is doing and then I’ll deep dive into autonomous driving and what we are doing there, and also the challenges that we are facing and the entire industry is facing. So, in terms of market segments. There is a Level 1, Level 2 driving assist systems; it’s a field that is growing significantly. It’s today the bread and butter of everyone who is dealing with sophisticated sensors that are there in the car to avoid collisions and provide safety to drivers.

Level 2 class, it’s a new category in which you take a driving assist system with the front facing camera, perhaps there is also front facing radar and then you add a high definition map to it. And if you do it efficiently enough, you can get a significantly enhanced functional level, hands-free driving, semiautonomous driving at very, very low, very low costs. It’s a new category that is emerging. And I’ll say a few words about it. Then, come the levels of -- autonomy Level 3, 4 and then highway piloting. These are programs that are starting end of 2019 and 2020 focused on highway, focused on passenger cars. It’s not mobility-as-a-service; it’s people who are buying their own vehicles and have advanced functions that allow them hands-free driving, safe hands-free driving at certain modes, like highway modes.

The last -- the next market is the RoboTaxi market, where there is no driver behind the steering wheel at all. It’s mostly in geofenced urban areas. Introduction is more the same timeframe, 2020, 2021. Here, it’s a mobility-as-a-service or it’s much more than just the technology for powering the vehicles as entire ecosystem around us. And then, down there below on the slide, it’s all the data, the data proposition of this industry, what do you do with data, what kind of data, how do you monetize data, how data factors into the ecosystem.

So, in terms of driving assist, Mobileye is positioned as a Tier 2. We Supply a system on chip, which we call an EyeQ. We are now in our fourth generation chip; the fifth generation chip is coming out end of this year. It’s a closed system. It’s a chip and all the software, application software, algorithms, everything around the full system from sensing to actuation inside the chip. This chip is integrated by Tier 1a into a system and then implemented by the car manufacturer into the car. So, in driving assist our position -- and the value chain is a Tier 2 position. When we go to higher autonomy levels, the value nodes are going to be different and our position in the value nodes are also going to be different. And I’ll make that point later as we get there.

In terms of our family of chips, and now, few slides just to give a brief introduction who we are. EyeQ3 was launched end of 2014. The first car manufacturer that has a EyeQ3 was the Tesla, Autopilot 1.0. It was 0.25 tera operations per second chip. EyeQ4 launched this year with BMW, with NIO, Volkswagen. There are about six launches of EyeQ4 this year and about 12 next year. It’s a 2.5 tera operations in terms of deep learning, running at 6 watts, so power consumption is very, very efficient. And it’s powering much more advanced driving assist. EyeQ5 is being sampled end of this year. It’s 10 times stronger. It’s a 24 tera operations chip. It will be powering our high automation programs like RoboTaxi, and Level 3, Level 4 going forward. So, we have a very, very tight design of software and hardware such that they work together in a very efficient manner.

Here is kind of the block diagram of an EyeQ4. The point to make here is that we have -- we have CPUs. In this case, there are four CPUs. We have a number, a diverse set of accelerators. It’s not only deep learning accelerators, we have accelerators that can handle multithreaded functions for pixel, accelerators that are most focused on computer vision, not just deep learning. So, it’s a wide variety of accelerator types that are sitting on the chips that make it very, very powerful at the very, very low power -- very low power consumption.

In terms of number of EyeQ being shipped, we have around 50% growth year-over-year. I put here the numbers since 2014 when Mobileye became a public company. And you can see that 2018, it will be around 30% higher than 2017 and the number of EyeQ chips being shipped 2018. And you see that we have to-date 32 million chips being shipped. It means that 32 million cars are using driving assist with our technology.

Few more numbers. Design wins, production programs in 2018, we had 17 of them, about six of them in China. We have ongoing 42 production programs where production -- end of 2018, until 2022, each production program, once it starts, it’s between five to seven years. So, it gives a very, very stable projection and financial stability to our activity. And we had six launches this year; there’ll be two more until the end of the year, so about eight launches of new products with the car manufacturers of driving assist.

Last slide of broad introduction. Mobileye had a quite a large number of industry first launches. So, we started in 2007. We were the first to launch radar camera fusion. This was with Volvo and Delphi at the time. In 2008, we were the first to launch traffic sign recognition on the camera. And 2010, we were first to launch pedestrian detection. Again, that was with the Volvo and you see here, that was with an EyeQ2. Then, we had camera only forward collision warning back in 2011. That was the first -- industry first. 2013, we had the first camera-based adaptive cruise control, that was with BMW. And we had the first camera-based AEB; it was partial braking. AEB is autonomous emergency breaking. And 2015, we had the first camera-only AEB full breaking up to 1G force of braking and the first autopilot with Tesla. 2016, with the Nissan ProPilot, a high-volume hands-free driving. This year, we launched EyeQ4. It’s with the -- this system also creates data for maps, the product we call REM. And in 2020, EyeQ5 is coming. 2021, we announced the partnership with BMW and Intel, and also Fiat-Chrysler and Aptiv to start launching fully autonomous driving for RoboTaxi ecosystem. So, that was introduction.

So, how things look into the future? When we look about driving assist. Driving assist is a very lively field, highly influenced by regulatory bodies, where the influence is very positive to our field. And regulatory bodies are adding more and more requirements. Those requirements require higher levels of sophistications, higher levels of technology which for us is very, very good. It means there isn’t a stagnation of the feature sets, which commoditize the value of our technology. There’s an increasing demand for more and more sophistication, wider field of view being able to detect cyclists and pedestrians in more diverse settings, being able to detect cars while the eagle car is turning, situations like this. So, this is very, very good for us. And we have been winning, if not all, then most of all the production programs in this field. In any case, any program that we have been invited as an RFQ, we have won it in the last number of years, including upto now. So, this is driving assist.

Then comes the new category, Level 2+ with the ability to integrate mapping. So, the idea of mapping is to use a crowdsourced mechanism for collecting data from cars that have a front facing camera for driving assist. And as you saw, the number of new cars coming out with the front facing camera is increasing about 50% year-on-year. So, 2018, we shipped about 12 million units. So, the number of cars with the front facing camera is growing and is significant.

The idea is to have software on top of the driving assist that collects landmarks and collects information about the lanes and semantic meaning of those lanes, send it into small packets to the cloud, the packet is about 10 kilobyte per kilometer. In the cloud, we aggregate all the information and maintain a high definition map, which we call a road book. And then, this map is sent back to the cars to power enhanced driving assistant later, semi autonomous driving and fully autonomous driving.

Let me show just a clip, to give you an idea. What you see on the left hand side is you’ll see a movie where all the yellow rectangles are landmarks that the system finds to localize itself inside the map and the lines are the lines are the map data projected on to the image space. And you’ll see that those lines fit really on lanes and road boundaries very, very accurately. So, we’re talking about few centimeters of error, 2, 3 centimeters, so very, very accurate. On the right hand side, you’re going to see the projection onto Google Earth where the dots are landmarks that the system has identified. So, you see that there is a quite a large richness of landmarks but it’s not a frame by frame. So, it’s not like a classical slam in computer vision where every frame, you look for thousands of points to localize yourself. Here, there is a recognition going on where the system recognizes traffic lights, traffic signs, pavement markings, poles, et cetera, and uses them for localization. So, this is the technology for building maps.

And in terms of the business, there’s facets to it. One is an uplink, the other one is a downlink. The uplink business model, we have contracts with car manufacturers to allow us to send this data to the cloud. The ones that we had made public were the BMW, Volkswagen and Nissan, but we are basically engaged with most of the common factors we’re working with. And we also have our aftermarket division using next generation aftermarket units which also has the ability to send data to the cloud.

So, we’re engaged with most of the car manufacturers with the possibility to send the data to the cloud. This year, the production with BMW, the production with Volvo has given us about 2 million units for year in terms of data collection.

In terms of the downlink business model. We have already high-volume design win with the major car manufacturer that is using -- starting from the end of 2019 is using the map that we have been building to power enhanced driving assist, to power Level 2+, so provide lane keeping at much, much higher performance levels, even when the lane marks do not exist or the lane marks are washed out or when you’re in an urban setting, the system knows where the drivable path is and will give you a very, very good lane keeping assist. It knows about traffic lights. So, the functionality that can be offered to the driver is much higher than regular ADAS. And this is really a high volume production. We have been -- and we have request coming from many more car manufacturers to start quoting this kind of offering. And we are in the last stages of mapping all highways of Japan together with Zenrin, the map maker, using our technology, to power Nissan’s Level 3 introduction in 2019. You see here as part of the mapping of Japan, so all highways of Japan are being mapped using the REM technology.

So, what does this map data give us in terms of enabling new markets? First, enhanced driving assist. This level is 2+. This is a new market, a new value. It generates recurring revenues. It’s not just a onetime fee. So, this is really an exciting new opportunity. It also powers mobility-as-a-service. Mobility-as-a-service requires maps, requires those maps to be continuously updated, using crowdsourcing. It’s not only we generate the maps but we update them continuously. So, it allows us the scalability. It allows proliferation of autonomous driving. It also powers the Level 3, Level 4 highway pilots that are coming out starting from 2019. It powers Intel’s position as an end to end solution provider, support smart city. We are engaged with the municipalities to see how we can use this crowdsourced data to do infrastructure survey, provide real time notifications about hazards on the road. So, the point that I want to make here that this is really a powerful data story. And the revenue generating potential has just begun. It’s yet to unfold.

Going deeper into autonomous driving, we want to focus on four dimensions. One is autonomous cars to be safe and I’ll be more specific about that momentarily, has to be useful in terms of doesn’t block traffic, like can merge into traffic in an agile way. What the car is doing, the decision-making has to be transparent. God forbid, theirs is an accident, we need to explain what happened there. And it needs to be scalable. Like, when we go from city to city, the amount of investment that we need to scale to proliferate, should be very, very small. So, scalability, if you want to build a business, it has to be scalable.

So, beyond sensing, what we have with the autonomous driving is the car needs to make decisions, needs to make decisions to change lanes, how to change lane, which -- when to give way, when to take way, do it in an agile manner. That’s planning and acting. Once you know what you want to do, how do you implement it in a way that is safe and it’s comfortable. So, in terms of challenges. One is, I’d say the disambiguation or the boundary between agility and dangers. How do you -- and that will constitute safety. How do you go and define it, how do you validate safety and whether you -- can you provide guarantees, both to regulatory bodies and to society about what exactly you are doing and what’s going to be effect of those decisions of the car that the car is making.

Second one is the scalability, proliferation, economic scalability. So, first one is mapping. Mapping could be a big bottleneck, unless you use crowdsourcing. So, that we have covered using REM and contracts with car manufacturers to allow us to send data. What kind of computing, the compute density are you using, your chipset, what kind of algorithms you are using, are they efficient, not efficient, are you dealing with the problem in a brute force manner which requires a huge investment in infrastructure and computing infrastructure or it is something that is really fine-tuned to the application? You’re sensor selection versus the redundancy and how do you put this in a package for safety. If you do it right, you can save a lot of money. So, all of this is about scalability.

So, when we look at this agility versus danger or safety and agility, the point I want to make here that this is a significant problem. So, if we look at real life situation, this is from Israel, how drivers interact in a very agile way, very assertive and agile way. But, it’s not just Israel, it’s very typical to many, many countries to France, to Italy, to cities here in the U.S. like Boston, New York, Los Angeles. Driving in Phoenix, Arizona, or Mountain View, California is only a fraction of the challenges that you have to handle. And if you’re not agile, you’ll limit your proliferation, you’ll limit scalability. And the problem is, is how do you disambiguate agility from danger, because if you don’t have a formal model of what is danger, what was dangerous, you cannot be agile.

And to make this point closer, I redacted -- this was a week ago, at CNET and Roadshow, I redacted the name of the actor because the point here is not to poke on any competitor. This is something that you find with all actors that are putting vehicles, test vehicles on the road, is that those vehicles -- and here highlighted, are not behaving in a way that you expect a human driver to behave, are too conservative to a point where residents around hate those vehicles. They can block traffic. And we’re talking about an actor that is really the most experienced actor in this field. So, it’s not the fine tuning of the system, it’s not a system that has been launched for testing half a year ago and you say okay, well, this is fine tuning, in a month, few months, a year, they will improve, here we’re talking about many, many years of testing, and it’s very, very consistent. These vehicles are not agile. And this is really a fundamental and core issue. You see this not only with this actor but everyone that is putting their vehicles on the road and similar reports, you can find similar reports in the media about the lack of agility. And really, the source -- what we identified that the source of the problem is the lack of a formal model that defines what dangerous is.

So, just to give you an idea. Let’s assume that I am a driver and I am cutting someone’s lane and that other guy hits me. We go to court and then there’ll be two stories. My story was that this guy wasn’t attentive. He should have slowed down. His story or her story is going to be that I was reckless. I shouldn’t have cut the lane the way I did. And then, it’s a matter of the court and jury and lawyers and so forth to decide, which story is the correct one. And this is an example is that the definition of dangerous is not defined in a formal manner and humans don’t need it. But, when you have machines that measure everything carefully, you can start making formal definitions of what dangerous is. And this has come from the same article where the author of the article mentions Mobileye’s RSS system and he even took a test ride in it and he found out that the car behaves in human like way.

So, it was a paper that we started publishing almost a year ago. Since then, there’s a big campaign of standardizing it having actors, industry actors adopted our car makers. Most of them are adopting it, working with regulatory bodies to adopt it or to recognize it or to use it as it’s part of the conversation of how to formalize the definition of dangerous. And what it has, it defines dangerous in a formal manner, it defines the proper response when you are in a dangerous situation, what is the proper response you need to have in order to get out of the dangerous situations. And once you have those two, you can also define responsibility, who is responsible for an accident.

So, once the system understands formally what dangerous is, understands where the boundary between non-danger and danger is, you can be agile because you know not to go into the danger situation. When you don’t have this formal definition or you don’t integrate it into your decision-making, you become conservative, because you don’t know if I’m going to change lane, if an accident is going to happen, is it going to be my fault; going to be my fault, so, I better not change lane. And this is where you see the lack of agility.

So, when you look at the core assets for driving autonomy, one is the visual perception. This is the core in driving assist that I mentioned before. Then, there is the sense of fusion. You have others sensors like radars and laser scanners and you fuse them together with the camera. You have the dynamic mapping, the REM, the crowdsourced, the mapping that we initiated and we are well underway of implementing it as a business and also the technology. Then, there is a driving policy. The decision-making of the car in order to merge with the traffic. What I mentioned before is how to allow agility, but there is also a set of algorithms that are underlying your decision-making. The RSS is this safety layer that determines the boundary between agility and danger. And then, there is the compute platform. In our case, the compute platform is EyeQ5s and we are also designing the next phase of EyeQ6.

So, when we look at driving policy, driving policy is an area that if you don’t do it right, the amount of computing that you need there, becomes really exponential. So, the way we looked at the driving policy, we divided into four layers. One is a strategy layer. Strategy layer is the decision of the car to now, for example overtake or change lane. That’s a strategic decision. Tactics is a decision, for example, which vehicle to take -- to give way and which vehicle to take way. For example, when you want to change lane, you are going to fit into a gap between two vehicles. One vehicle is you gave way, the vehicle in front and the other vehicle, you took way. This is how you change lane. So, the decision of -- in a dense environment, which vehicle to take way, which vehicle to give way, we call this tactics. The strategy and tactics are being resolved in a machine learning algorithm, It’s called reinforcement learning using. It is using heavy simulation to create scenarios for learning. And it’s very similar to the most recent reinforcement learning algorithms for playing videogames or playing games like Go, AlphaGo-0 from DeepMind.

So, it’s very, very heavy in terms of training but then very light in terms of the real-time application because the result of the very, very heavy training is simply a newer network that given a sensing stage will give an action. Then, there is a path planning, the trajectory that you need to take and control.

So, let me show you here a test vehicle. The test vehicle is powered by 12 cameras. We have another separate sub-system of radars and lidars, but I am showing you now only the camera processing. It runs with four EyeQ4s. So, the 12 cameras are nicely placed at the car but provide a 360-degree sensing of eight cameras long range and four parking cameras very, very near range. So, on front sensing, you have three different fields of view, from 150 to 28, then you have corner cameras, both front and rear and a rear camera and then parking camera completes.

So, let me show you a few clips here. What you’re going to see in the top view, so the blue car is the eagle vehicle. Red is the vehicle that algorithm decided to give way and green is to take way. So, between red and green, basically you try to fit yourself in. And the decision of red and green is done at 10 hertz. So, now, you see the traffic is very, very dense and the system for example wants to decided that a car should take way, but then changes its mind because the other car simply doesn’t allow you to take its way, until it finds its way, squeezes way in and goes inside, it will do it again. And here the traffic is very, very dense and nobody is giving you way. It is very, very challenging to get in. We have, what we call working on a Turing test of driving, where someone in the backseat at the end of the drive, should say whether the car was driven with algorithm or driven by human driver. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting close to it.

Here’s another situation where there’s human-like driving, so the car -- the blue car needs to turn it to -- change lane to the right. It will make a decision between those two cars and now it’ll accelerate, you see how the car accelerates, in order to fit in. This is a very, very human-like maneuver.

The last one, you’ll see a motorcycle on the right hand side. The system decided to take way. The motorcycle didn’t want to change lane but then it came to the conclusion that the motorcyclist does not allow it to change lane; it will give it way and then change lane.

So, when we look at the higher automation, in terms of the value, the value nodes, unlike driving assist in the higher automation, we have four nodes of the value chain. And we’re taking position in all of them. The first one is simply silicon, open compute, our EyeQ5 chip is also coming as an open version. Together with that you can have Atom, you can have Denverton from Intel as an open compute.

Second node position is the same as we did today with driving assist, it’s the silicon plus all our software, all the software that you have seen in the previous slides that is able to do an end to end, both the perception, the mapping, fusion, the driving policy. The third node in the value chain is providing a subsystem, complete subsystem. Say for example, hardware that will have two or three EyeQ5 that deal only with the perception and mapping and provide the policy recommender to a full assistant where components are being provided by other parties, like fusion can be done by a third party where we sell a subsystem. The fourth point in the -- the fourth node in the value chain is we provide a complete system where we do the main board with the 3 EyeQ5 and other fail-operational board, all the ASIL, the functional safety, it’s all included as part of the retrofit of a car especially for the RoboTaxi environment.

In terms of the market opportunity, I took here a slide from UBS. I don’t subscribe to the numbers, the 260 billion. The point I want to make here is that the areas in the value chain that we are positioning ourselves is really the high margin part. The interesting part of the ecosystem of autonomous driving.

In terms of where we are in 2019, and that’s the last slide. We have as part of a Tier 2, we are working with BMW, Fiat-Chrysler and Aptiv for 2021, RoboTaxies and Level 4 for passenger cars. There’s another group OEM I cannot mention its name. Same kind of activity in terms of providing a full retrofit or a hardware component, another group OEM, truck OEM, a mobility-as-a-service operator. And also we are working with another group OEM as part of an ecosystem of a mobility-as-a-service.

So, just to summarize, in terms of Level 1 and Level 2, driving assist, Mobileye remains in the leads position. We were a leader for so many years, we are still, and actually we are even growing that position. Level 2+, it’s a new category. It’s really powered and driven by our very innovative crowdsourcing technology which we call REM. And we started receiving also high-volume business for the downlink for using those maps. And then, finally, the combination where we have the right compute, the silicone, legacy computer vision and driving assist, thought leadership like the RSS and the driving policy. And the weights of Intel’s resources puts in a very, very good position of executing a very challenging roadmap that puts us on all possible nodes of the value chain from Tier 2 until the full retrofit for RoboTaxi. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Itay Michaeli

Great. Thank you very much. As always, terrific presentation, learned a lot. Maybe I’ll kick it off with about five minutes or so for questions. One of the questions we hear a lot on autonomous vehicles is whether -- and you talked about scalability -- is whether yourselves and your customers have to do very specific testing in that geofenced zone to get to a level for? And then, if you were asked to pick your spots, do you want to develop for highway, do you want to develop for city, how do you see that? Do you think it has to be kind of led by the customer or can you have a system that’s very scalable across those different domains?

Amnon Shashua

Well, you must have a system that is scalable, but I’ll add here a new word, generalizable. You want to be able to generalize from one geography to another geography without redoing everything. And really, the point is not the sensing. Cars, pedestrians, they look the same wherever you go, understanding the roadway, may have some changes from geography-to-geography but that’s not the big change. The big change is the driving culture, driving in Boston would be different from driving in Phoenix, Arizona. So, do you have a driving policy that is generalizable from geography-to-geography. And we are putting a lot of efforts in that. For example, what I showed you in the movies was driving in Israel, we have the same system also in Santa Clara in several routes that we are. It’s exactly the same driving policy. There was no fine tuning of the driving policy. There are certain parameters that determine level of agility or let’s call it assertiveness that you do want to be able to fine tune from geography to geography. For example, when you change lane in a dense environment, you need to make sure that the car behind you -- that the car in the next lane will slow down a bit, and there’s a parameter of what does it mean a reasonable slowing down. In Israel, we set it to 0.15G. I imagine in California, it will be 0.05G. So, those are parameters that you want to fine tune. But, in terms of the overall philosophy of driving policy, you want to build an algorithm that’s generalizable and not to do retesting from geography to geography.

Itay Michaeli

And maybe to that point, I know with REM, one of the initiatives was to have your customers share the data, kind of little bit of an ecosystem. Can that happen with driver policy or RSS as well where there’s sort of an ecosystem of shared learnings from different consortiums?

Amnon Shashua

So, with RSS, what we did with RSS, we made it completely open. So, we published all the data that we have, the algorithm the formal model, the proofs, we’re interacting with industry players and regulatory bodies to make it open to standardize it. And the point that we’re making that it’s not an algorithm that benefits our technology, it’s something that is good for the entire industry to clarify the boundary between agility and dangerous. In terms of sharing data, we are doing that with some of our customers, like with BMW and Chrysler. But I think once you have the RSS, then, a significant part of your validation process is covered. You only need to cover the probability of making a perception error, and that’s a much, much easier task.

Chris Danely

Amnon, you talked in your presentation how Intel and BMW are going to deliver fully autonomous driving for mass production in 2021. How confident do you feel in that target, and what milestones can we look at between now and then to assess how you’re doing?

Amnon Shashua

Well, I can tell you what our internal development -- milestones of our internal development. And it kind of matches what we’re doing with the Vulcan [ph] project with BMW. But, in terms of our internal development, we are focusing the development in Israel until the end of this year. So, as I said before, we have also test vehicles and routes in Santa Clara. But, really the development is being focused and testing in Israel. That should take us until the end of this year. Beginning of next year, we’re moving to the production hardware the EyeQ5s, and the system will have 3 EyeQ5 complete system. That will happen early 2019. In the first half of 2019 we’ll be covering complete ZIP codes, first in Israel and then in Los Angeles. We’re focusing on Los Angeles as an area, which is interesting because it’s good weather.

Chris Danely

Plenty of cars.

Amnon Shashua

Lots of cars, the big need for mobility-as-a-service, and also agility is really required in the place like Los Angeles. And then from second half of 2019, focus more on testing and be ready for 2020 for projects that require experimental RoboTaxi. And we’re engaged with a number of operators to start integrating those vehicles. And then, in 2021 with the car industry itself, and BMW and Fiat-Chrysler as an example of one of those engagements that we have.

Chris Danely

Do you think that 5G technology will be a critical enabler of autonomous driving, is that a big deal?

Amnon Shashua

5G becomes critical when you want to have -- when you want to make a data story beyond just maps. It’s in car services, it’s data that you want to send out not only for hazard but understanding traffic situations, sending full pictures in order to continue learning, in order to continue fine tuning assistant to a different -- to a specific geography. So, there you need much higher bandwidth than just satisfying mapping data.

Itay Michaeli

Maybe I’ll sneak one last one in. So, a lot of investors try to ask, where does Mobileye fit within the context of the Waymos of the world, the Cruise GM of the world? And clearly, I think from presentation, you can tell that there is lot of different nodes and ability for you to service those players as well as the OEMs. Can you just talk about how you see Mobileye working with the mobility-as-a-service players, the rideshare companies, OEMs in that value chain? Where you are seeing the demand across those different spectrum of customers?

Amnon Shashua

I think the difference between Mobileye Intel and other actors is that we are committing to more than one node in the value chain. So, going from silicon plus software, which is a node which is very, very to driving assist but just more sophisticated software, more sophisticated silicon infrastructure to a node where we complete subsystem, to a node where we do a complete retrofit. So, in a mobility-as-a-service would be that the operator would buy the vehicles, we retrofit them with entire hardware; sensors would be purchased. We are not doing sensors. But all the computing hardware, the cabling and the functional safety, the ASIL qualification, the validation of the system in terms of the RSS, in terms of the perception, accuracy, all of that will be on us. And that will be part of our contribution to powering mobility-as-a-service. So, all these value nodes will be executed depending on who is on the other side. Sometimes when the OEM is on the other side, the OEM is committed to building a fleet, then we are as a Tier 2, in some cases, even a Tier 1.5 where we provide a subsystem. When it’s a mobility-as-a-service operator, we will do the complete retrofit.

Itay Michaeli

Great. We’re just about out of time. So, please join me in thanking Professor Amnon Shashua from Mobileye Intel.