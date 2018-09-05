Lexington Realty Trust: What To Do Now?

The drop occurred after the REIT announced the sale of a 21-property suburban office portfolio.

Lexington Realty Trust's (LXP) shares slumped more than five percent on Tuesday after the real estate investment trust said that it disposed of a 21-office property portfolio and slightly reduced FFO-guidance as a result. Lexington Realty Trust also created regarding its dividend payout, which also weighed on the REIT's shares. What should investors do now?

Yesterday, Lexington Realty Trust announced that it was selling a significant portion of its office portfolio. Investors did not take kindly to the news, and started to price in a dividend cut.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Transaction Details

At the end of last month, I penned a piece on Lexington Realty Trust titled "Lexington Realty Trust: Strong Buy For This 7.7%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT" in which I discussed the REIT's value proposition, which I think makes for good background reading material given the circumstances.

According to management's transaction announcement, Lexington sold a 21-property suburban office portfolio for $726 million to "a joint venture between affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Lexington", and the REIT plans to use the proceeds to acquire new industrial real estate. The transaction reflected an 8.1 percent cash capitalization rate.

Here are the key transaction details.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust Investor Presentation

And here is a location map highlighting the properties that will be part of the joint venture portfolio.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

As a result of the transaction, Lexington Realty Trust takes a major step in becoming a single-tenant industrial focused net-lease REIT. Industrial revenues are now projected to account for ~60 percent of the REIT's consolidated revenue.

Here's Lexington Realty Trust's revenue split for different property types over time.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

What About The Dividend?

In my last article on Lexington Realty Trust I mentioned the REIT's low AFFO-payout ratio which averaged just ~67 percent in the last twelve quarters. However, the transaction is a bit of a game changer. Lexington Realty Trust, in fact, implied a cut to its dividend payout for early 2019 by saying this in the transaction announcement [emphasis mine]:

Lexington intends to maintain its common share/unit dividend/distribution for each quarter ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018. Commencing with the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the quarterly dividend/distribution paid in April 2019 is expected to be adjusted in-line with taxable income and to be within an estimated range of 55% to 65% of 2019 Adjusted Company FFO.

Assuming Lexington Realty Trust will indeed pay out 60 percent of $0.90/share in adjusted funds from operations, investors are looking at a potential dividend payout of ~$0.54/share annually, $0.135/share quarterly, in 2019.

Guidance And Valuation

Last time I covered Lexington Realty Trust, the company guided for $0.95-$0.98/share in adjusted funds from operations for the current fiscal year. However, the real estate investment trust slightly reduced its guidance to $0.92-$0.94/share in AFFO for 2018. Based on today's share price of $8.87, income investors effectively pay ~9.5x 2018e AFFO for the REIT's dividend stream.

As part of the transaction announcement, Lexington Realty Trust updated a few other core items for its 2018 fiscal year. Most importantly, the company guided for $1 billion in property dispositions.

Here's an overview.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Investment Options

If you don't like the uncertainty regarding Lexington Realty Trust's future portfolio composition and dividend outlook, the only option now is to sell and look for dividend value in other income vehicle.

If you like Lexington Realty Trust's shift towards industrial properties and believe management can add industrial properties at attractive cap rates and grow FFO at a fast pace, then the current sell-off might be an entry opportunity.

Risks and Rewards

Lexington Realty Trust has gradually moved towards a higher representation of industrial properties over time, so the move to sell office properties is not entirely surprising. However, should management fail to replace office real estate with industrial properties that can grow FFO fast, the stock price will have a hard time moving higher.

On the other hand, should management succeed with its transformation and replace office cash flows with faster-growing industrial cash flows, the REIT could soon be a pure-play industrial REIT commanding a higher valuation multiple.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust is recycling capital out of suburban office properties into high-potential industrial properties. While asset dispositions will cause an associated drop in FFO, the REIT hopes to make up for it with industrial properties that have better FFO-growth prospects.

The transaction announcement, so far, has had a negative impact on Lexington Realty Trust's shares, and I would expect the share price to trend lower of the short haul, especially with an uncertain dividend outlook weighing on shares. That said, any speculative buyers today may want to limit an investment to only 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets.

