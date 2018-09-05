Liquida Gets Passed Over On Inhaled Treprostonil

Liquidia made some news indirectly this week. The bad news for Liquidia (LQDA) is that United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) partnered with MannKind (MNKD) in a on a dry powder inhaled version of treprostonil. The good news is that such a deal helps validate the concept of inhaled medicine which is the foundation of the Liquidia business model. In terms of the stock price, the market actually has Liquidia up over 10% on the day, so the good news seems to outweigh the lost opportunity.

When Liquidia went public about a months ago, it essentially announced that it planned on using proceeds from the offering to advance the inhaled treprostonil product through approval and develop a marketing team to take the drug to market. In reality, the company may well want a partnership, but they need to start somewhere.

The United Therapeutics/MannKind deal delivered $45 million in up front cash to MannKind and offers another potential $50 million in milestones for specific treatments. The terms of that deal also specify that MannKind will get a low double digit royalty on net sales once the drug is approved.

It is vital for Liquidia investors to grasp the workings of the deal between MannKind and United Therapeutics because this deal 'sets the market' for inhaled therapeutics for both companies. In particular, note the following from the press release:

In addition, MannKind granted United Therapeutics an option to expand the license to include other active ingredients for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Each optioned product would be subject to the payment to MannKind of up to $40 million in additional option exercise and development milestone payments as well as a low double-digit royalty on net sales of any such product. The parties also entered into a research agreement for the conduct of research by MannKind on behalf of United Therapeutics for products outside the scope of the licensing and collaboration agreement. MannKind will receive an immediate payment of $10 million in consideration for its performance under the research agreement.

Simply stated, the market for a PAH opportunity is about $40 million per API, while exploring other opportunities is about $10 million. These are numbers that Liquidia will need to deal with whether they like them or not. Liquidia and MannKind are essentially direct competitors, and Mannkind has just set the market price for inhaled drug candidates. Can Liquidia match the price? Can Liquidia beat the price? Can Liquidia beat the price and be profitable? Analysts will wrangle with these questions in the months ahead. The unfortunate thing about this deal is that MannKind was negotiating from a point of desperation because it had mere weeks worth of cash left to operate. Whether or not MannKind lowered the value of the sector will be a hot topic debate if inhaled therapies do eventually take meaningful market share.

In the near term, Liquidia benefits from a big pharma partner entering the space in a public manner. The question at hand now is whether Liquidia can wrap up its phase 3 treprostonil trial early enough to get onto the market and grab share while MannKind and United are still in their yet to be announced phase 3 clinical trial.

Liquidia finances are not yet well established, as it is new as a public company. Liquidia has cash on hand to advance, but could really use some positive news regarding its inhaled technology to help validate the company and the technology. Liquidia has some big name partners like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), but the relationship lacks definition on products.

This is no longer Liquidia vs. MannKind (little guy vs. little guy). It is Liquidia vs. United Therapeutics (little guy vs. big guy). In my opinion Liquidia remains a speculative play, and the recent pop in price may provide a good time to assess how heavily you want to be invested in this equity. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.