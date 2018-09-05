Short-Term Stock Price Weakness Strengthens BYD Position As Long-Term Buy

BYD Co (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) has seen its stock price hit by short-term factors. My article in July summarized some of these items.

The company is however at the heart of numerous secular growth trends. It is well-known as the world's largest EV (electric vehicle) manufacturer. It has great strength in battery manufacture, e-buses, e-trucks, and new forms of environmental transport. These put it at the cusp of the growing revolutions in transport and energy use.

Results

Its first-half results released at the end of August showed profit fell 72.2% to 479 million yuan (US$72.3 million). This contrasted to 1.72 billion yuan (US$259 million) made in the first half of 2017. The main reason for the profit fall was the cut in Chinese Government subsidies for EV's. This was however only a temporary measure. Meanwhile, sales of EV's and ICE vehicles both showed strong growth (more details can be found here).

The fall in profit was also affected by long-term investment. R & D expenses in the period increased from approximately 1.3 billion yuan (US$196 million) to 2 billion yuan (US$302 million). As someone who focuses on long-term investment and returns, I view this as a positive, not a negative.

Revenue for the period hit 54.15 billion yuan (US$8.17 billion). This was an increase from 45.04 billion yuan (US$6.8 billion) in the first half of 2017. The company sold 75,800 NEV's in the first half. This represented a 121% increase on the first half of 2017. ICE vehicle sales rose 10.73% to 138,700 units.

The company is predicting it will sell 450,000 NEV's in China in 2019. These would comprise 400,000 autos, 30,000 e-buses and 20,000 e-dump trucks. The latter is another product in which the company has seized market leadership.

BYD has been the market leader in NEV sales in China for the past four years. New energy vehicles sales totaled Yuan 18.1 billion (US$2.72 billion) in the first 6 months of this year. So if sales are doubled in the first half of next year, the increase in revenue would be at least Yuan 36 billion (US$5.4 billion). That would represent a 69% increase in total revenue for the company from NEV's alone.

Autos and related products represented 53.73% of revenue in the first half of the year. Handset components and assembly, and photovoltaic products, represent steady revenue sectors for the company.

Overseas observers often under-play the size and importance of the Chinese auto industry. In 2017, while 17.2 million new autos were sold in the USA, over 29 million were sold in China. With their emphasis on EV's, the big players in China are seizing control of a huge new volume industry. No one is better placed than BYD to take advantage of this. Profitability for the company as a whole can rebound quite rapidly just on auto sales in their home market.

Earlier this year the company announced a new vehicle, the "Denza 500" in its partnership with Daimler. It has a raft of new, better-designed models coming out this year under the BYD brand. These include the new "Tang"series which incorporates the company's "DiLink" software systems, the "Qin Pro," the "Yuan 360" and the new "Song Max." Demand for these new products is very strong but BYD is hampered by lack of battery capacity.

The Chinese government has a target of 20% of vehicles to be electrified by 2025. Wang believes 100% of the nation's 300 million registered vehicles will be electrified by 2030. This may or may not be over-optimistic. BYD's home city of Shenzen, however, provides an illustration. All the city's 16,0000 buses are e-buses supplied by BYD. The same process of total electrification is being undertaken for the city's taxis and trucks. Shenzen is a vision of the future for the world, and it is in China.

BYD have one added advantage in profitability terms compared to standard car manufacturers. They are not saddled with all the legacy costs of the traditional North American and European auto companies. There are however still uncertainties as to future profitability based upon possible subsidy changes.

The new Chinese Government subsidy plans should in fact benefit the company. There will be a quota system in which "credit scores" will be highly favorable to the bigger players such as BYD. Companies need to produce 30,0000 autos of which over 10% must be "new electric vehicles." Manufacturing by the smaller and less sophisticated auto companies will almost certainly get weeded out by this process. Technologically advanced and well-financed companies will come out on top in this Darwinian struggle for leadership of a huge market.

BYD is continuing to invest strongly in facilities in China and around the world. This has led to a temporary negative free cash flow position. It should however produce strong long-term benefits.

My article in June detailed the huge potential and investments being made in its e-bus business. This was reinforced recently by the winning of a contract in Guangzhou for 4,810 e-buses. This huge order is valued at Yuan 5.5 billion (US$830 million). That equates to 30% of total EV sales for the company in the first half of this year.

My article in July detailed the equally huge potential for e-trucks. The monorail business is another potentially substantial revenue generator for the company. This is aimed particularly at smaller cities for whom an underground railway system might be too costly. As my article last year detailed, the monorail business has great potential. Some analysts have bene predicting it would bring in an additional 30 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion) in revenue this year. That would have equated to about 4% of total company revenue. However, this now looks unlikely and it is uncertain when this new revenue stream will be a substantial add-on for the company.

These long-term investments have impacted short-term profitability:

Gross profit = 15.33%

Operating profit margin = 6.37%

Net proft margin = 3.27%

Despite the focus on long-term goals, the company does pay a dividend, if only one of 0.37% at the moment. Short-term the debt position is very healthy. Current ratio at 0.98 and quick ratio at 0.79 are very favorable. Long-term debt at US$1.97 billion is manageable and the company appears to have strong financial backing.

Stock Price

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) is well-known to invest for the long-term. Its almost 10% stake in BYD has reaped rewards since their investment in 2008. The five-year stock chart below illustrates the trend, which was broken at the turn of the year:

Source: Charles Schwab

The company's founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu remains adamant that the company will achieve a tenfold increase in revenue between 2017 and 2025. He expects to hit 1 trillion yuan (US$151 billion) by that date. Berkshire Hathaway's long-term strategy would certainly pay off if this comes to pass.

BYD's present market cap is US$21.4 billion. The company's ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA of 12.94 is about standard. It is perhaps low if one bears in mind the value of units the company might sell off. It is expected that they will float off their battery operations in 2019. Some have surmised a possible value of US$20 billion. The valuation of the company seems to be based primarily on the auto and battery businesses. Not enough emphasis may have been put on the possible current and future values of the e-buses, e-trucks, monorail systems and energy storage business.

2017 revenue was US$16.1 billion. Its EBITDA was US$2.2 billion. Wang's target is to grow CAGR up to 2025 at a rate of 32% per annum. On this admittedly optimistic outlook, that could produce EBITDA of US$15 billion by 2025. If one took a quite standard figure of 5x EBITDA for valuation purposes, the company could be valued at US$75 billion. The floating off of the battery business and perhaps some other units could add further to shareholder value by then.

Battery Investment

BYD began life as a battery manufacturer in 1995. As with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) many observers fail to understand that battery technology is at the heart of new energy transport companies. Companies like BYD should not be valued as auto companies. They should be valued as new energy companies whose batteries power EV's, amongst other things.

The new investment announced by BYD in late August is substantial. 10 billion yuan (US$1.51 billion) is being invested in Chongqing in a plant which will have an annual capacity of 24 GWh. That would be sufficient for use on 1.2 million EV's annually. It will go a long way to resolve the capacity problem for the company.

As I detailed elsewhere, this will represent just one more move in a huge ramping up of battery capacity. Their new factory now coming onstream in Xining will provide 24 GWh rising to 60 GWh and cost US$1 billion.

The company is coming out with a new NMC 811 battery due out in 2019. This should give them a competitive advantage over rivals and continue their struggle with CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technological Co.) for primacy in the Chinese battery market. CATL have become the largest battery manufacturer in China and supply the likes of BMW and Volkswagen. The new nickel/ manganese/ cobalt battery is expected to have a lower cost and better range (over 500 kilometers for a standard EV) than current products. This is still not proven at this point though.

BYD have set up a battery recycling plant in Shanghai. Used batteries, especially those from e-buses, are expected to provide a very substantial source of energy for the rapidly growing energy storage sector. BYD's lead in the e-bus sector makes this a crucial business opportunity for them. Bloomberg has estimated that the energy storage sector will be worth US$548 billion by 2050 and that 70% of this will be in China. GTM has predicted that energy storage deployment will rise to 2535 MW in 2022 from 295 MW in 2017. Energy storage is yet another example of businesses with huge secular growth potential in which BYD is a leader.

The Chinese government has ordained that companies must be responsible for how to dispose of their batteries. They cannot just dump them in land refill sites. BYD is one of several companies doing trials at present for energy grid usage from used batteries.

China is at the heart of new energy business, so BYD is of course ideally located for that. However, they have also shown great propensity to invest overseas for the long term. This does hit short-term profitability. A battery plant in Europe is quite likely to be forthcoming next.

Conclusion

BYD is a company for the long-term investor. The perceived negatives are short-term problems. They only strengthen the company's long-term prospects. One can, of course, never be certain which players will win a long-term battle in a secular growth area. First disruptors are not always the long-term winners. Short term, issues such as Trump's trade protectionism and Chinese government changes in EV subsidies can hit the stock price.

The long-term prospects look good for BYD though. The secular growth trends for EV's and batteries are undeniable, especially in China itself. There is every chance that BYD's investments will put them in commanding market positions in the future. Substantial and continuing long-term investment by the farsighted management should pay strong dividends for the long-term investor.

