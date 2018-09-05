The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) CEO Bernardo Hees Presents at Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Conference Call September 5, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Bernardo Hees - CEO

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Andrew Lazar

Next presentation with the Kraft Heinz Company, which we'll obviously do in a fireside chat format, so just keep in mind as a result of that we won't do a breakout after this because we will take care of everything in here. So, we are pleased to have the Kraft Heinz CEO, Bernardo Hees, with us here today.

Following its integration period, Kraft Heinz has been investing $300 million back into the business to build key capabilities and importantly expects to see some of the returns of its efforts via organic sales growth starting in this upcoming third quarter. EBITDA trends have been a bit more challenged as the Company has maintained its investment levels while absorbing higher inflation, including freight. Against this backdrop, we are looking forward to hearing more from Bernardo on how all of this comes together as we think about the back half of 2018 and look ahead to 2019. We have got plenty to talk about, so let's get right to it. Bernardo, thanks for being with us here today.

So, I think what I'd like to do is start off a bit more broadly and focus on the industry a bit. Bernardo, I guess what has surprised you about the packaged food industry since you have been leading Heinz and then Kraft, and then perhaps what's played out much the same as you had thought or expected?

Bernardo Hees

Thanks, Andrew. Good morning. Thanks for being here. Good to be back here [indiscernible]. I haven't been to this conference in some time, so good to be back. It's interesting that looking into the [indiscernible] longer perspective, that's your question, right, that what's surprising us since the merger that happened two years ago, and so is really not about change because change always has been with us, but I think the pace that things are moving is really impressive in all fronts, from channels to product innovation to go-to-market to marketing, brand structures. And so what puts a lot of pressure in companies like ours to really have speed and use of data and a lot of the capabilities and things we are doing so far is really creating a data-driven, performance-driven company that can really tackle those challenge of our times.

Andrew Lazar

Late last week a key shareholder and former Board member, Warren Buffett, had an interview I think on CNBC and he said something on the lines of, it's very hard to offer a significant premium for a packaged goods company and have it make financial sense, packaged goods businesses make high returns on tangible assets but it's a tougher business than 10 years ago and the stocks are higher than they were 10 years ago.

Now to be clear, he was talking more in reference to really Berkshire and Campbell Soup, but some investors can interpret this I think as his view on the broader industry, and maybe that's a referendum on how he views the prospects for KHC. And recognizing KHC is making investments and building capabilities that some could argue set it apart from its peers, but I guess still how do you reconcile this view with what KHC views as the go-forward prospects, and I guess how critical is he in this process with you going forward?

Bernardo Hees

I think I personally and we are very thankful for having Berkshire as our partner at 3G for the long run in this investment. The way we think and operate as you know is pretty much thinking in perpetuity and investing for the long run of our business, and we believe there is actually much more opportunity in our future going forward, is bright than our past for a couple of reasons. We believe in brands and I think brands win can be when they are relevant and they have the right product offering, they can go through very different times.

Second, what he said is actually accurate that there is lot of return to be made in those environments but we need to be disciplined in the way you operate, what you pay for, and what you're going to do after acquiring in the long-term plan, and he has not been more supportive of our agenda. It's difficult for me to think someone that could be more supportive of everything we're doing.

It's untrue that if you think after 2015 we spent about two years in the integration mode, right, as we said would happen if you go back to July 2015. I said in a conference call that the integration process of those two big companies in CPG will take us three years. And we are now since the beginning of the year taking advantage of the free cash flow generated by the tax reform, the acceleration of our growth agenda in what we call capabilities, that was channel mix investments, innovation and marketing investments, go-to-market investments with in-store execution, and service. Within those four, we can see a growth profile for the Company in a much stronger mode than before, given we have put the Company in the right place after the integration.

So I don't think it was two things that are so different, what he is talking about and the conversations we have, in the sense that I think the environment is more challenged, that's no different than anything we have been saying for quite some time, that we need to use data and be faster to market than before, that's no different than anything, and you need to be disciplined so you can really find the right opportunities. If there will be more consolidation in the future and you want to be a part of that, we need to be disciplined to create long-term value. So I think they are pretty much in the same place.

Andrew Lazar

And that's a good segue into the capability investments that you have made. I have heard from many investors that the capabilities KHC has been pointing to perhaps didn't seem that unique or different from what other food companies tend to talk about. I think you'd probably take issue with this but I would be curious to how you would respond to that thought process.

Bernardo Hees

I don't think the question is being unique or different, but it's a question of working, what works, what doesn't. The things we are putting together in capabilities are not rock science and we never pretend to be. We are just a celebrated data-driven component, so you can go to the next phase, and that's why we found [indiscernible] that we needed to present the framework in the beginning of the year and the capabilities [indiscernible] because we are going from an integration phase to reinvestment phase.

And we are still awaiting things that we have been testing for the last two years. Go to market, we had about close to 300 in-store operators, in-store reps. So we are getting more closer to the store. A lot of our peers are getting away from the stores. There is no right or wrong. There are things we have been testing. And because of our scale, we can see the returns. Channel mix, we are investing more in C-stores, clubs, dollar stores, drugstores, gas stations, e-commerce, foodservice. Those are channels that we normally don't have all the data but we are growing at a faster pace than retail. So we are creating more capabilities, product innovation and orders.

At the same time, we are reinforcing our service levels with our footprint and warehousing network, and at the same time we are supporting more innovation that almost doubled from the moment we merged with Kraft in 2015. With all this and given the testing and the results we have, we felt compelling that was the right timing to accelerate growth and to accelerate the growth agenda.

There is a lot of criticism about uniqueness or not, but I don't think it is about being unique or rock science. It's really doing things that we believe can work. If you think about two years from now what happens and whatever you want to look at, we double our margins and we are growing in line with our peers. We're not going to rest, not [indiscernible]. We would like to grow more, yes. Now I think we are still awaiting on things that we have seen, work it, and then we [indiscernible], yes.

Andrew Lazar

In the most recent earnings call, I think you mentioned that Kraft Heinz would not hesitate to sacrifice margin to accelerate growth on the top line. We've heard more of this from other food companies of late as well. I guess broadly speaking, I guess how can investors be confident that going after growth that could be potentially somewhat margin dilutive does not devolve into growth that becomes less incremental to the franchise? I realize there is a trade-off involved.

Bernardo Hees

Yes. Andrew, remember, we are in the business of bringing dollars to the equation, not percentage. So, what I said and I truly believe is there is investment that can be incremental, create new dynamics in the category, can create new occasions of usage. And so one, we have absolutely no dollar related [indiscernible] on that and having those dollars then thinking on a percentage basis, that's for sure is true. And a lot of the capabilities we are creating are in that direction.

About the second part of your question, how confident we are about this, and so I think the reason we presented that way because we had strong one-offs and headwinds in the first half, with dollar constrains on capacity on [indiscernible], our contract that we are wrapping in nuts and then one part of our footprint in the meat section in Lunchables, those three things are behind us.

At the same time we are seeing consumption that you can follow in the scanner data that allowed us to be confident that the plans we have put in place continue to work and should accelerate looking to the second half and 2019.

Andrew Lazar

Regarding pricing, investor sentiment I think it's fair to say from an industry standpoint has been pretty suspect on the ability of packaged food companies to get through needed pricing this time around in light of incremental cost. I think in your recent earnings call I think Paulo, President of the U.S., referenced a balanced approach to market share, distribution, and profitable volume. Perhaps you can elaborate a bit on this in the context of pricing. I think some took this to mean that maybe KHC is less bullish on the potential for pricing moving forward, although I don't know if that was the intended message.

Bernardo Hees

The way we think about prices always through a category ramp and remember even in times of cost inflation that we experienced in all the companies, I experienced even through logistic costs or diesel or tariffs or everything the cost pressure is coming from, or in times of deflation on those, we always think through the category as a good [indiscernible] equation. And that's what I think Paulo was trying to convene in the message that the equation to work volume mix, price mix, innovation, and so that's the discussions we are having. A lot of our retailers, partners and so, they are all looking for opportunity that can create premiumization and brands that can really bring added value and dollars to their category, so they can also benefit to that profitability ramp.

So, we don't normally think pricing and that differs by category because there are some pass-through in commodity categories and so, like cheese and others, but normally we always like to think through a category approach, through a balanced approach, and that's what Paulo was saying. It's no different now.

For example, right now I'm having in the mayo category, that's a big category, I'm having Heinz coming when I have Kraft and I have [indiscernible]. When I have Heinz, I have a premium player coming to the category. The entire category is benefiting from that, some having price and volume mix together. You could call this priority or not but that's a category play. We are working through the category balance approach that you need to have [indiscernible].

Andrew Lazar

Kraft Heinz I think has historically not wanted to talk a whole lot ahead of what you may achieve or providing a lot of forward-looking guidance. I guess with that in mind, more recently I think the Company has chosen to commit to organic growth in the back half of this year and been a little bit more specific about what you anticipate to happen. So is there a subtle change there in what you have been willing to kind of commit to publicly ahead of time around fundamentals? Just trying to get a sense of what's driven maybe that change in thought process and how you communicate some of this to investors.

Bernardo Hees

Andrew, you are right. The reason for that is why I mentioned, because there was really a big shift between first half and second half that you have already seen in the beginning of the year, given the headwinds that were against us on the [indiscernible] of the footprint, the capacity constraints of potato, and the contracts we are wrapping in the nuts business. No other things but those were the three main ones.

At the same time, we are already seeing the consumption trends to improve. The combination of those two things were really a story of first half-second half in terms of top line without a challenge from the bottom line given inflation pressures and so. And that's why for us to give the transparency to the investors of why we are seeing that was important. You are right to say that we haven't done that in the past.

But also true that in the beginning of the year we decided because we are going from an integration phase to a more reinvesting phase in the [pillars] [ph], we believe can push organic growth. We decided to do the framework and to announce the investment curve for 2018 as a one-off, the $300 million. That's also different but what a pivot moment that we are trying to explain to investors that the integration was behind us and what we are doing to push the organic growth agenda.

Andrew Lazar

I'd like to back up just a bit and chat about the period of time where deal synergies for the Kraft transaction were running their course so to speak, top line growth began to weaken a bit, maybe just in part I assume brought on by or brought on the slide cast in February to discuss sort of life after the Kraft integration. Can you take us through a bit of what may have changed that made the organic growth slow and brought on the need for this $300 million investment in capabilities this year? How much was the industry becoming more challenging, how much was KHC maybe not having the needed capabilities, and how much was just pure execution issues?

Bernardo Hees

It's very fair question. I think it's, when you look at that, you need to really separate by category. Otherwise, it's difficult to answer your question properly, because a lot of the dynamics on the top line was really commodity driven in categories that we don't have – we have a relevant presence but we are not the leaders of the category, in the case of coffee, in the case of cheese. When you separate that, you have a very different picture when you see software, you see meals, and you see frozen coming to 2018 especially, second half 2017, 2018.

What we always had, to be fair, the capabilities curve that we try to pretend to invest as our strategic plan. That's not new news. It's so true that you are already testing a lot of the things during the integration, the go to market models with the in-store sales, and so they didn't happen in January. We were testing models in 2016, 2017. The incremental innovation that's happening now with Just Crack an Egg, O, That’s Good!, and a lot of renovation when you think about organic Capri Sun, Heinz Mayo, Nuts Signature, Planters Cheez Balls, PHILADELPHIA Cheesecake, so all those products didn't happen in January. They are all being tested and put into market in different stage to be prepared.

What we saw with the tax reform, that would generate a much stronger balance sheet. That's materializing looking year-end. That would allow us to have two things, either to flow the tax flow to the P&L or to take this and accelerate a three year deal creating the capability to [indiscernible] or to have it tested to allow us to do that in channels, in service, in in-store execution, in strengthening our brands and innovation, and that's the decision we took.

With that said, the incrementality that would push the organic growth, we are seeing that coming to market, going from a more renovation stage that was the first two years with Mac & Cheese, hot dog in August to a more incrementality phase of our innovation, Just Crack an Egg, O, That’s Good!, premium lines on sausage, premium lines on meat coming next year, and a pair of cheese coming now and so on. So, we have seen that, the acceleration that I think was a good call by Q4 that we announced to the world in January.

Andrew Lazar

How do we know or have comfort that the $300 million investment is enough and that there is not necessarily another wave that we think we'll need to see? And as part of that, I guess how would you respond to the thought process that KHC is buying the top line with this added investment and that it's ultimately not as sustainable?

Bernardo Hees

I think it's our question of enough. We are creating different capabilities that are here to stay. And to be honest, I don't need the CapEx anymore because it's already on my base. When you see my second half P&L, the cost and the structure is already there, with the in-store sales rep that I put and the capabilities, and I need now to reverse that. I don't need to come up with a new [indiscernible] or survey. It is already in the base, either on my CapEx or my OpEx, on both, and it's not changing that look in 2019 and 2020. Do I need to leverage and get more productivity and efficiency on that? For sure, for sure I do, but it's not as a one-off like we did this year. It's leveraging the base. That's the P&L we are already seeing in the second quarter, going to see in the third quarter and fourth quarter.

About buying and so, look, the way again we look at is through a category lens. Makes no point when your volume is stable and you're going to make a promotion and you're going to lose the next month. We are not in this game. We are in the game of growing the category and creating a structure that we believe can be sustainable 2018, 2019, 2020 and beyond.

So, in a sense, a lot of innovation and promo is coming in a category dynamic that we believe we can benefit, either through share or through growing the category. And when you look at consumption data and scanner data right now, we see the consumption of main categories already improving, part is due to the investment, part due to the dynamics of each of the categories. But it is very difficult to sustain this short-term that we are talking about buying. That's not normally the way we think. The normal way we think, okay, what's going to happen to the category, what can I add, what can I bring to the table, how can I accelerate from use of data and innovation, the dynamics, so my retail partners can benefit from that and we can benefit from that.

Andrew Lazar

Kraft Heinz has referenced whitespace initiatives for some time, including in areas, channels like foodservice or new geographies. Maybe is there a whitespace opportunity or one or two that you see as being potentially the most incremental to KHC in the near-term? And what do you think investors may not be appreciating with regard to the Company's ability to source growth through new channels and regions?

Bernardo Hees

Look, I think in the new channels, that's maybe the fast changing environment we are leading to. A lot is happening not only we talk about all digital and e-commerce is important but there is a whole world happening outside that when you think about [indiscernible], when you think about drugstores, when you think about gas stations when you think about C-stores, dollar stores, and so, and we are very pleased with the progress we are making the last especially 18 months on that. We are reinvesting heavily towards that, not only innovation and price tech architecture but go-to-market and supply chain, so we can serve those channels in a better way. Those are channels that data is not normally available with so much clarity. In that sense we view a lot of internal data and other mechanism to work those.

I think these together with innovation incrementality and the brand repatriation on international front is one of the biggest whitespace opportunity to have, together with foodservice that you just mentioned, because foodservice is completely incremental and that's a market that continues to grow in United States and to be frank worldwide. So, we are the biggest player in foodservice but our market share is small. So the opportunity to have to continue to penetrate that market is quite a big opportunity for us.

Andrew Lazar

If we shift gears a little bit, you have spoken about the industry going through change and will likely increase pressure for further consolidation. We have seen some of that more recently with some companies buying growthier assets. Why you think there has been less outright large-scale consolidation in this space thus far?

Bernardo Hees

Look, the reason for timing is always more difficult to predict and I think our framework for that have not changed and it has been consistent during all this period. We believe there will be more consolidation in the industry. We want to be of course behind that if we can. We like strong brands. We like business that can travel and we like business that can have synergies that we can reinvest behind that.

About what you are saying, big scale acquisitions or small transactions and so, we normally look at both environments. We have done a couple last year in Australia and others. I think when the right time is given and the conditions are here, but two plus two is more than four, we are able to move fast and move certainly.

Andrew Lazar

In the Conagra and Pinnacle Foods proxy, company A was interested in doing a deal to divest some assets to Pinnacle Foods but called it off given the complexity of the potential transaction. Now most including myself think of company A as KHC. Whether it is or not, divestitures have thus far not been much a part of the plan at KHC. So, I guess what would be the rationale of a sizable divestiture given it's a company that's already made up of many brands across many different categories in the store?

Bernardo Hees

So when we look at our portfolio and understanding we have today after two years is for sure much bigger than never before. So, we do understand the dynamics of each one of the categories, the drivers, the pillars, and so. We do like our portfolio and this scale we have allowed us to make investments and to have a presence like in store reps and so that without that scale would be impossible for us to have a return in that sense. So, with those things being said, we always are seeing opportunities of increasing our portfolio on the M&A front, but also seeing the portfolio think that we don't think there is a long-term perspective. So, we could work [indiscernible]. We are always looking at that, so that's not changing.

But as I said, we like the portfolio we have today and we believe there is the base and given what consumption is coming in most parts of the categories allowed us to be positive about that. With that being said, if there are opportunities that I can see our growth profile increasing and the category consumption [indiscernible] getting strength to the portfolio, I am going to be willing to look at that, yes we will.

Andrew Lazar

One of the key M&A criteria that you have talked about and mentioned again here this morning is citing brands that can travel, and I get a lot of questions from investors about what exactly that means. How does KHC determine which brands are capable of traveling and what do we really mean by that?

Bernardo Hees

Look, brands that have a strong awareness and have been here for decades and have the potential of something very big and international placing, so are all those brands that attract us. We like brands. When you have the right relevancy and product offering, brands can drive the relevancy and product offering, brands can drive in the case of Heinz that have been growing almost 5% a year since 2014 in this country, up to two Super Bowl campaigns, a lot of whitespace. If you think about 2013, Heinz was a ketchup brand. Today we have mustard, have barbeque, you come into mayo. When you think about Capri Sun that was in decline after launching Natural and Organic, is growing with [indiscernible] and other [indiscernible] because you come with the right product offering with a brands that has penetration, has awareness, has connections.

So, every time we see brands that have this potential that we believe we can invest behind them, we believe are brands that can travel. For sure there are situations within categories that don't change and varies country by country, but I think Heinz is a good example, I think Kraft is a good example, I think Planters is a good example. They are the brands that are more local and that's fine, extremely important to the portfolio and important for us. But what I mean by brands that can travel, brands that have the awareness and have the potential of doing something bigger than themselves.

Andrew Lazar

In the slide cast this past February, I think the Company talked about having a unique platform for a sustainable growth in the consumer staples industry specifically. I guess more broadly, do you still feel as strongly this way or are more food oriented perhaps transactions what we should expect going forward?

Bernardo Hees

I feel strong about the capabilities we are building, that we live in challenging environment, that things are changing within retail space, it's changing at just parts of our conversation by our knowledge in that. But the capabilities we are building through data driven approach to really in-deep analysis of everything that's happening to a category by category approach, I do feel strong about those capabilities being transcended to 2018, 2019, 2020, and beyond given that we are going to get more knowledge and data on that.

About the categories and food/not food, again I prefer to come back to the framework. Every time I see brands, I see business that can travel and I see synergies that can be navigating to this and I can apply those capabilities in this framework we are going to be willing to look at.

Andrew Lazar

So, Warren Buffett himself is no longer on the KHC Board. Berkshire still has representation, is a significant shareholder. I guess if KHC were to make a sizable acquisition, does that anticipate that Buffett would increase his investment or would that potentially not be necessary?

Bernardo Hees

Look, I can't speak for Warren. What I can say is that he has been extremely supportive of the whole strategy and everything we are putting together since the beginning together with 3G and I am personally very thankful and they are in the Board with Greg, Tracy, and so, and we are very aligned with everything we are doing for the long run. What's going to happen is that [indiscernible] doesn't want to comment on [indiscernible] but I do believe this is a partnership for the very, very long run.

Andrew Lazar

KHC has talked quite a bit about productivity that is not necessarily tied to a deal but more of the ongoing variety. Can you help us dimensionalize this and maybe give us a sense of where that ongoing productivity is coming from so we can kind of judge the sustainability of it in the context of even without a deal?

Bernardo Hees

For sure when you think about the synergies we got from the deal and Kraft Heinz and so, we are able to even surpass our targets and we continue to find opportunities that we are fueling to the investment phase that's supporting the growth agenda. So we still see a lot of opportunities moving forward as we progress. For sure they are much more marginal than when you have the transaction and so, and we do have inflation pressuring forcing us on the other side.

But I don't think there is, on the efficiency, the way we like to look as a process and not as one-off. When you think about the [indiscernible] and the whole efficiency that we have is much more a way of doing things and thinking as owners for the long run, so we can fuel those savings to places what consumers are, and we will continue to do that for the foreseeable future. There is no end to that. For sure the buckets of things we have doing the transactions today are different, but we don't see that as an end, there is no more synergy. Synergies will continue to flow just in a different magnitude, yes.

Andrew Lazar

There has been as you know much discussion around the human resource side of things at KHC including turnover, et cetera. I guess can you address just a bit just to level set us all a bit on sort of what is fact around that and what is not?

Bernardo Hees

That's good. Let's talk about facts. It's not common these days, right. Our turnover, the peak of the problem of turnover [indiscernible] was 2016 because of the merger. We did anticipate that with everything that was happening. Since then our turnover has going down 30% a year. We had the last year over 2,000 promotions out of 10,000 white collars. One out of five was [indiscernible] promoters in the Company. We are completing our composition days and make [indiscernible] days to a performance culture that we are creating.

Our engagement, we came from the [indiscernible] industry, to align the industry last year, and any measure with all employees every year to be in our all these years [indiscernible] the industry. We had 120,000 applicants for 150 spots worldwide trainees. We selected one out of five on the final round of [MBAs] [ph].

So, this conversation about culture and people, it's really – I will say the opposite. I haven't felt that good about [indiscernible] and performance driven in people we entered within the Company yesterday with all the challenge that the industry-wide, but if you are ambitious, if you want to drive something really different and you want to be in the CPG, I'll say we are not for everyone but there are not many companies like ours that you can really drive, be a partner, and create something special. With that in mind, I'm very, very pleased with the things we have created. We do have challenges, we have a lot of challenges and a lot of things to improve, but from a [indiscernible] performance driven standpoint, we are in the strongest spots we ever had, coming from the transaction and the merger two years ago.

Andrew Lazar

Perfect. I think that's all we have time for. So, Bernardo, thank you very much for joining us today. We appreciate.

Bernardo Hees

Thank you all.

