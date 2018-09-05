Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) CEO Steven Williams Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 5, 2018 11:05 AM ET

Executives

Steven William - CEO

Analysts

Paul Cheng - Barclays

Paul Cheng

[Call Starts Abruptly] Suncor Energy. We’re very happy to have the CEO, Steve Williams. Steve, since he became the CEO in 2012, has done a phenomenal job refocusing the company to be in the operation excellence. And also to balance between the growth and the cash return I think is one of the fine example how that -- even for energy company that we can do well in both and I think the market that we work in, accordingly. So without further delay, let me welcome Steve.

Steven Williams

Thanks, Paul. And good morning. It’s good to be back in New York. Always incredibly frustrating that -- maybe some another ninth to tenth year and I have presented, every year I get less hair and greyer and pull dark hair, growing taller and looks younger, this -- somehow we got it wrong.

And so first of all, I think the ability to trace sort of Suncor commercial, for those of you who aren’t familiar with us, we’re Canada’s leading integrated oil company with a focus on very long life, low decline oil sand. We currently have about 940,000 barrels a day of nameplate production capacity and all of that is oil. So we sometimes describe ourselves as uniquely integrated and I guess almost a challenged one statement upfront there. When I say unique, that integration makes us unlike most Canadian oil companies, makes us a lot more like the super majors in terms of risk albeit with much more growth than they typically have and the fact that we’re a little bit smaller.

But the high quality of portfolio assets, it includes the oil sands mining and I think situ production and upgrading, at E&P, operation of East Coast of Canada and in the North Sea, and a very strong midstream marketing business, which can extract upstream production with our industry-leading refining business and those refineries are located in Edmonton, Sarnia, Montréal and Denver. And then finally, we’ve -- we're a leading -- our brand retail markets are in Canada with our Petro-Canada service stations and we have about 18% of the Canadian market and all of that adds up to an enterprise value of about US$80 billion.

So a lot has happened since obviously here last September, we’ve seen rising commodity prices, supported by decreasing global inventory levels. There’s been a significant amount of volatility in the global market, has been particularly the case in Alberta where pipeline access issues of course are widening like heavy differentials in Western Canada, while we did see some progress on the Line 3 pipeline expansion, recent judicial decisions will give us delays on Keystone XL and the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

A lot of those things are particularly relevant to Suncor. We have adequate market access on the existing pipelines for all of our production including Fort Hills when it's fully ramped up and minimal exposure to the -- like heavy differentials because of that integrated model I talked about. I’ll always like to repeat that a little bit because most people don’t factor in when they value us, so we have market access for all of our products, including Fort Hills and we are not exposed to heavy differentials because of that integrated market. So very unlike most Canadian oil and gas companies.

However as a Canadian, I have to say the delays are troubling, they don’t give us great indications in terms of regulatory environment but you will see when I come on to talk about our strategy, those things aren’t relevant to us in the next three, four, five years. And refining and marketing opportunities to generate further significant free cash flow continue to emerge and some of -- that the second golden generation of refining, the past 12 months at Suncor have been particularly busy as we’ve executed on our plan. We’ve got as I say a successful startup of two later developments Fort Hills and Hebron and completed the purchase of additional interest in Syncrude and the North Sea and we’ve also implemented the first ever commercial fleet of autonomous whole trucks used in oil sands and created a 0.5 billion historic venture on our East Tank Farm with two First Nations up in Fort McMurray.

On the financial front, we increased our dividend by over 12%. We continue to aggressively buy back our shares and we have taken action to further reduce our debt. Just recently, our Board approved an increase on the share repurchase program from just over 2 billion to 3 billion which we believe demonstrates that confidence in Suncor's ability to generate free cash and also our commitment to return that value to shareholders.

Overall, the strong market environment has led to improved industry and investor sentiment which is giving us some cause for encouragement. With the encased environment I’d be tempted to say that the pressure on the industry is starting to ease but now more than ever we’re reminded of the importance of some of the fundamentals, running the business well, operational excellence, capital discipline and a flexible integrated model in responding to the challenges and opportunities. And those are Suncor's key foundational elements and do not shift with the oil price or the normal cycle we see in our business.

So this morning I’d like to share how Suncor has built a strong business model, the strong financial position and gained the confidence of investors through our visible execution of that strategy. Our success is built on that integrated business. The integration leverages our upstream oil sands operation with the optionality of closely tied refining marketing assets. We’ve been able to do this whilst maximizing the profit of our offshore wells by selling into strong global markets and it’s a distinct advantage that we believe is unique within our industry. The degree of integration has made us resilient to the Western Canadian liked heavy differentials, shielding us from the significant fluctuations. Also our strong midstream logistics has ensured that we have logistical flexibility to move production to market on existing pipelines, and as I said, including all of those Fort Hills barrels. The strength of the integrated business was demonstrated last quarter when we generated the best second quarter cash flow ever for Suncor with funds from operation of just under $3 billion and operating earnings of $1.2 billion despite the fact we had our largest turnaround activity in the history of Suncor.

And there are two particular benefits of Suncor’s integrated business I would like to point out. First, it helps us insulate for movements in the light to heavy differential. We produce a majority of our bitumen and our upgrade is where it is converted to a premium light crude. And we also run a significant diet of heavy crude through our refineries where it’s converted to transportation fuels.

Second, it positions us to generate additional funds from operations, once on 2020 regulations come in to play and our refineries produce very little bunker fuel or in fact less than 1% of our total refinery output. So the impact of the large sulphur discounts to Suncor is minimal. Also, our refining system delivers relatively high proportions of diesel in our product mix, which would be a benefit from the expected increase in low sulphur diesel margins.

So finally, we produce a significant amount of sweet synthetic oil which has a large distillate cut or proportionate in it and that should attract premium pricing with refineries looking to increase their diesel output. So our integrated business continues to be a source of strength, providing us with a distinct advantage and serving as a foundation on which we've built the company.

Suncor's strategy has and continues to be underpinned by operational excellence, essentially optimizing the base business and capital discipline which we achieved through a rigorous capital allocation process. Focusing on both of these is in short that we have the capacity to pursue and deliver on another element of our strategy which is profitable growth. And as you can see, we’ve achieved strong production from projects that are in slide.

And of course with dedicated significant time and attention in returning value to shareholders through increasing dividends and opportunistic share buybacks. And many of you have heard me say it just on what we do, not just by what we say. And as I dig a bit deeper into each area of our strategy, I hope you will see how we’re focused on delivering results.

I’m particularly proud of what we've achieved on our reliability journey at our base plant. Our journey to reliability was not a straight line if you can see, we’ve made a significant step change from the early part of the decade moving from 80% grade reliability to over 90% and we achieved this improvements through a combination of reliability initiatives and essential interconnect pipeline from our Firebag in-situ operation to the upgrade of providing a lot of feedstock flexibility. Perhaps it’s worth may just coming off script there and saying August was a very strong base plant and in situ performance, so the turnarounds have proved out successful, and we will have set many records in our base operations through August.

Operational excellence is also about keeping a close eye on costs,, an area where we have had unrelenting focus, that's been demonstrated by the successfully having driving total OS&G costs about 5% below the 2014 levels and that’s where production has increased by 30%, so 5% reduction in costs, while we’ve actually increased production by 30%. And we’ve done that through operational productivity supply chain and business process initiatives. So those include steadily streamlining the business processes, eliminating network which is non-core, and focusing on productivity. And isn’t a one-time event, we believe that about 65%, maybe 70% of those savings are attributable to controllable costs and are sustainable.

At the same time we've been successful in driving down capital and OpEx costs through new lean in situ pad designs, improved drilling and completion operating -- operational efficiencies and getting those turnarounds optimized with what we call connected work of technologies, where we are able to monitor individual employees and their location all of the time. So as you can see we’ve lowered oil sands unit, operating costs from just over $37 in 2012 down to $23.80 in 2017 and remember that’s Canadian dollars, so that’s less than US$20. And we’ve also achieved success in driving down costs in R&D, and refining and marketing operations.

We’re back to celebrate one of the more visible examples of operational excellence and successful project executions with the official opening of our Fort Hills operations on Monday next week, September the 10th. And as you may have heard on our last quarterly call, the plant continues to ramp up ahead of expectations. During the quarter it delivered 70 -- 71,000 barrels per day net to Suncor exceeding our Q2 guidance of 30,000 to 50,000 barrels per day, cash operating costs were $28.55 per barrel, well below Q2 guidance of $40 to $50 per barrel. So this performance combined with the results from a seven day reliability test we ran, the plant at above 90% capacity to -- provides gross nameplate capacity, and we shouldn’t underestimate the significance of that accomplishment.

Fort Hills in many ways is the new face of oil sands, for example, it employs the new Paraffinic Froth Technology, PFT, and that has several benefits. It results in lower greenhouse gas emissions and that means a greenhouse gas intensity that is on par with the average refined barrel in North America. So the label that we have had on oil sands that is being high on greenhouse gas emissions is no longer valid as we start to invest in these new technologies. It also reflects an evolved relationships with Aboriginal Peoples and that’s been clear by that reference I made to the East Tank Farm which helps the transportation and distribution of product from Fort Hills where we’ve formed historic equity partnership with two First Nations worth over $0.5 billion. And I think it's important just for me to put on the record my thanks to the team involved in that project, the design, the construction, the phase turned over the commissioning startup has been the best the industry has seen.

Our journey on reliability cost and project execution, our existing operations from the basis -- form the basis for reliability and cash cost plant for our Syncrude asset as we move on. So as you’re aware we’ve seen some performance issues there, which remind us that the journey to operational excellence particularly when it comes to asset reliability is never complete and we will continue with you’ve heard me use the phrase with laser focused, we’re looking very closely and I’m pleased to say we're starting to see some progress there. It's important to note that we've always said that the year 2020 was our target to achieve greater than 90% reliability and cash costs below $30 per barrel. And -- but that was based on our operational experiment -- operational experience and some of the things we've seen at the base plant that would take us that four to five years.

To drive those improvements we’ve seconded significant numbers of our senior team across the Syncrude. So we’ve put eight of our senior executives in there, we’ve also sent resources across to investigate some of the issues they've been having, so as we start the plant, we’re building best practice in. We also continue to engage with the other owners on the need to accelerate necessary work to drive the long-term reliability and I'm pleased to say that is going very well. So I remain convinced that we can leverage the learnings that we’ve gained over the early part of the decade on the base plant reliability journey and I think that will help Fort Hills. And with the full cooperation of the owners I think we believe accelerating those initiatives and particularly the pipeline interconnect is necessary if we want to achieve those targets, and I'm pleased as I say to start seeing progress on those discussions.

Our journey on operational excellence is not the only journey we’ve been on, we’ve also been on a sustainable development perhaps since the 1990s working to raise the bar on our economic, environmental and social performance. And whether it’s been performance improvements we've achieved through air, water, energy efficiency and land reclamation improvements or now a new greenhouse gas, or whether it’s been changing the way we think an act to strengthen our relationship with that Aboriginal Peoples, sustainability has been a central tenant to our vision in creating energy for a better world.

For us, sustainability means in part taking a long-term view and being transparent in how we communicate our aspirations and performance. If you haven't had a chance, I’d encourage you to check out our recently released report on sustainability and our climate risk and resilience report, they are both available on our website.

Technology has an important part to play in helping us reduce our environmental footprint as well as reduce costs. We aim to be an oil sands technology deployment leader. We’re making good strides in that area, as evidenced by our deployment of autonomous trucks in our mines. The rollout of this new technology, our mines is the first -- in the first quarter was first in North America and to our knowledge is the first application of autonomous trucks in the world’s soft rock mining industry. We put this into place after several years of comprehensive testing.

With our new North Steepbank mine now fully AHS operational, we believe it will result in safer more productive mining operations with improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions. But that really just scratches the surface. We could talk about our plans for digital plant and mine and how using our powerful data analytics could further improve efficiency. We could also talk about advanced in situ technologies with the potential to reduce emissions by as much as 75%. Our technology plans are ambitious and we believe key in making us globally cost and carbon competitive over the long-term.

The technologies we’re exploring point to an exciting future for the company, which bring me to what's next to Suncor in the near, mid and long-term. As you can see our plans stretch well into the 2030s, in the near term, 2018 to 2019. We have completed our major capital program Fort Hills and Hebron with the projects successfully ramping up to full production rates. So that leads to production growing by 10% in 2018 and a further 10% in 2019.

In the medium term 2020 to ‘23, we will shift our focus to free funds flow growth and lower capital intensity projects that generate margin improvements, OpEx and sustaining CapEx savings and increased production through debottlenecks. We expect the cumulative impact of those projects will increase our free funds flow by $2 billion annually by 2023. Longer-term, and that is 2024 and beyond, we’ve a significant potential growth opportunity with the sanctioning of more than 350,000 barrels per day of in situ projects.

So, I mean our strategy is simple but strong. We are currently growing production with significant capital spend behind us and the ability to move product to market. We then have the opportunity to move to a cash flow growth mode with high margin improvement and cost-cutting initiatives, highly independent of market conditions and egress constraints or pipeline access. We then move back into a phase of production growth post ‘24 if we judge conditions are right to do that. So throughout that entire period, we will be making sharp turns. We will maintain a strong balance sheet. We will sanction capital projects, provided they have significant returns we’re looking for and we will continue to fund growth, share buybacks; and if the opportunities arise, M&A activity.

As we grow the company, we continue to be committed to that strong capital discipline and increasing shareholder returns. As funds from operations grow, we see the ability to increase dividends and share buybacks with a modest increase in our high return projects.

As always, our balance sheet strength is a focus in all of our scenarios and we view our balance sheet as a very important strategic asset. And the value of the strategy was evident during the downturn we’ve just seen, when our balance sheet was one of the strongest in the industry allowing us to transact some countercyclical M&A opportunities.

The most important lever in our plan is the ability to return cash to shareholders through our consistently increasing dividend and opportunistic buyback program, which over the past year has been executed just as we planned.

Our financial metric, which has always been on both ours and investors’ mind throughout price cycles is return on capital employed, the increasing commodity prices, lifting returns across the industry. At Suncor, we’re finding our return on capital employed to be at an inflection point and I guess there are three main drivers for that. First, spending on Fort Hills is complete and we expect to enter the fourth quarter this year at 90% nameplate capacity. The majority of spending on Hebron is also completed and is expected to produce 31,000 barrels per day once fully ramped up and near term capital spend we’re focused on low capital intensity, high return projects.

Our company’s strength has been reflected in our commitment to a competitive sustainable and growing dividend and our track record in delivering on our dividend, including increases as being consistent. And I am pleased to say we've increased the cumulative dividend for 16 consecutive years through multiple price and business cycles. We’ve also purchased -- repurchased 2.4 billion in shares from May 2017 to June 2018, and we continue to purchase shares under our expanded purchase program.

So together, our competitive dividend and opportunistic buybacks result in a 6% yield for investors, levels in line with super majors and superior to all of our oil sands peer growth. So all of what I described this morning the strength of our integrated model, our strategy focus on operational excellence, capital discipline, profitable growth and returning value to shareholders and our track record of executing on our strategy, combine to make I think for a compelling investor proposition.

The balance sheet is strong, long life and low decline reserves, a very strong management team and in this deep industry expertise support the leadership position we've established for Suncor. And we like to call that group of those things the Suncor advantage.

So thanks for your time and I’m happy to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Paul Cheng

We will take several questions here before we go to the pre-call session.

Steve maybe let me ask that. With the latest news on the judgment related to the Trans Mountain expansion, how that indication is going to be and how that is going to influence in your decision of future growth projects in the company?

Steven Williams

I mean the immediate consequences to Suncor are none. That’s not to say it’s not having an impact, and I’ll talk about that. We have market access for that 20% of growth I’ve talked for the sum of 2018 and ‘19 and that was delivered as part of our strategy, we didn’t leave ourselves exposed to future pipeline -- pipelines. The -- but clearly a question of confidence in Canada and I think that's fair to be asking those questions, so I think it's more likely -- I think it will have an impact on differentials, light heavy differentials in particularly and -- but in Suncor we are not exposed to those. I think we have been caught in the general down track, that it becomes clear as people see successive quarters where we are not impacted, I think that discount will come out of Suncor. So, the real impact for us is not in sort of one, two, three, four year period. You then heard me say on the strategy, so the strategy has been growth, those projects have finished and covered. The second part of the strategy is not about production growth really, it’s about running the new assets we got on better and that’s where the 2 billion in additional -- in annual free cash flow comes from. When you get to that third period, then about duly grow the base levels of our production, clearly it could have an impact. So that’s why we’ve kept the options open. We’re developing those projects but you’ll not see us approve those projects until we have more clarity on pipe flows. And those decisions in the natural order would come towards the end of next year and the beginning of 2020. So, we wait to see what progress is made on these pipe flows. But I would want to see actual physical progress on the ground before I’d commit to them.

Paul Cheng

And maybe that as a sideway you were talking about earlier on the Syncrude and how that -- you expect that by 2020 could see a substantial improvement and obviously one of the precondition is having that hard bitumen up in the inter-pipeline connection between your operation and maybe even up to Fort Hill and also Syncrude all connected. So can you give us an update where are we in the process, are we seeing any delay, in other words what’s the risk we may not be able to achieve that $2 billion of the potential benefit that you are mentioning?

Steven Williams

Okay, yes, and then let me take the opportunity Paul to give a general update on Syncrude as well. So we stuck to our guidance on the year, even given the operational problems we’ve been having. We -- the first operator in the restart came up in the July, the second one was up in early August, and the third one is ready to come online now and we’ve actually taken the opportunity to do some of the first quarter 2019 maintenance, so we can bring it up and have fewer impacts on its future operation. So the base Syncrude operations are going well, very much as we guided. I think I -- on the second quarter call I was -- I expressed some of my frustration at the pace at which we were able to execute some of the reliability initiatives. I’m pleased to be able to say there have been very constructive debates between the owners of Syncrude. The focus on base reliability had always been there and we're starting to see the physical things happen on the ground there, different winterization standards and exchange of expertise between the operators. Suncor has placed eight of its senior executives across into the venture to assist with its operation. We’re doing experience exchanges in both directions to start to converge on a common high standard. So things on reliability are progressing well.

And the product line discussions, we are in active discussions at the moment. So I'm encouraged that progress is starting to be nice. And all of that adds up for me to, I’m still confident we will get to this 90% by 2020.

Paul Cheng

Any questions? Yes, there’s a question here. And after that we will move to the pre-call session.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Steve, the maintenance and operating cost on in situ I think over the last few years has dropped even faster than some of the most optimistic expectations and I was just wondering if you can give a little bit more of a breakdown of where that's coming from, how much things like the autonomous trucks contributing and how can we expect to for you to deliver further cost control of the synergies down the road?

Steven Williams

The basis for the cost reductions have been across the board. So if you could imagine it seems strange, but oil sand is still a very young industry. So it grew rapidly, had lots of things it needed to do when it came up, progressed. So the process -- the chemical engineering process is taking bitumen and converting into more marketable products has got better and better, there’s much more of that to come. So those technology breakthrough, PFT was the next step. We’re going to see further steps. So I’m very encouraged that the technology progress has been good and more to come. The base productivity stuff, doing maintenance, doing it more cheaply, doing it more effectively, also confident that that’s progressing, which is why we get to that sort of 65%, 70% of the cost reductions we think are sustainable. I think there's more to come, I’ve talked -- and you have to sort of freeze everything else if you like to make the comment but I think the industry has the opportunity to get below CAD$20 a barrel and part of that will be the digitalization that we’re talking about, the autonomous trucks. We think for Suncor if you just average it across the company, autonomous -- taking the whole fleet to autonomous trucks switch from start at the beginning of this year through to -- it’s about a five year program and we did not take a dollar a barrel. There are other examples as well. You know I will just give you a simple one, we now for safety reasons have monitors on every employee involved in the turnaround. And if you could imagine those turnarounds sometimes involve separate thousand people on the ground, and is a big asset. We’re able to track the movements of every individual, we have seen a 15% to 20% increase in on-tools productivity from our workforce. So these changes are going to continue.

So I see -- I can see the base costs coming down, we have also seen it in in-situ, we’ve also seen on our refineries. So we think most of it is coming down and staying down, we don’t think there’s going to be inflation back in those areas. And I am very encouraged that that’s why we’ve been confident enough to say you can start to build in your models 500 million here for four years through to 2023, because we can see what those projects and those enhancements are going to be.

Paul Cheng

Well with that, that said, now we move to the pre-call session for additional Q&A. Thank you.