The9 Could See Serious Declines Ahead

The perceived aligned interest between the CEO and investors led to a nearly 50% gain in value.

The9 Limited (NCTY) jumped 41.67% on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, after Mr. Jun Zhu, the Chairman and CEO of the company, announced that he would be purchasing around $3 million in American Depositary shares of the company in the open market. The news seemed to align interests between management and investors, but I believe it was a desperate attempt to win back investor confidence after 5 months of declines that led to more than half of the company's value being wiped off of the table.

After taking a look at the company's most recent financial filing, it became clear that the company is skating on thin ice with enough cash on hand to withstand losses until around October 2018 or so before it must make a move. As a result, I expect to see large declines ahead.

What The9 Does

The9, at its core, is a mobile gaming company. The company's most popular mobile brands include CrossFire New Mobile Games, Audition mobile, Fashion Pop, and Q Jiang San Guo.

More recently, in the face of declining gaming revenue, the company has entered the blockchain industry. The company operates "Ninth City" which is centered around the idea of users taking advantage of virtual currency in the online social community. The virtual currency is used in games to listen to music, to purchase books and other literature and more.

The9 Announces CEO Share Purchase Plan

On Tuesday, The9 announced that its Chairman and CEO entered into a share purchase plan. Under the terms of the plan, Mr. Zhu will purchase $3 million in American Depositary shares from the open market. Considering the state of the company as of late, this came as a positive surprise to the market, as it puts $3 million of the CEO's money on the line with funds raised through other investors.

Don't Get Too Excited

At first glance, the news from The9 looked great. I was personally sucked in enough to really dig into the company. Then, I actually dug in. In doing so, I've come to the conclusion that the news is an attempt by management to regain investor confidence in hopes of maintaining a strong share price. There are several reasons for my opinion here. At the top of the list are:

Revenue Trends Are A Cause For Concern

Digging into the company's most recent Form 20-F, one factor jumped out almost immediately. That factor was revenue. In general, I like to see revenue that shows consistent gains for at least four to five years, especially when looking at a company with such a small market cap. In this particular case, revenue is all over the place. Here are the revenue results reported over the past 5 years:

2013: Revenue came in at RMB106.627 million (~$15.61 million).

2014: Revenue came in at RMB64.840 million (~$9.49 million).

2015: Revenue came in at RMB46.610 million (~$6.82 million).

2016: Revenue came in at RMB56.286 million (~$8.24 million).

2017: Revenue came in at RMB73.208 million (~$10.72 million).

As you can see, revenue declined year over year in 2014 and 2015 and has seen a bit of a recovery in 2016 and 2017. However, even with the recovery, revenue is still about 31.33% from 2013 levels.

The Time Frame Of The Recovery Raises Another Concern

Moreover, the timeframe of the revenue gains leads to further concerns. Blockchain became overwhelmingly popular in 2016 and 2017, with Bitcoin rising in value from around $430 per coin at the beginning of 2016 to record highs of more than $19,000 by mid December. During this time period, the cryptocurrency/blockchain frenzy hit the market hard and several companies in the sector saw dramatic gains in revenue.

On the other hand, a quick look at the Bitcoin chart today tells a very different story. While it's hard to deny the applications of blockchain in various industry, the values of virtual currencies have declined substantially. Today, Bitcoin trades at just under $7,400, a large decline from highs over $19,000. Looking at other cryptocurrencies, we see the same trend. Sure, it's going to be a while before we see the results for the year 2018, but I believe that the financial results released by The9 will likely reflect a large decline in revenue related to declines in interest in the use of virtual currencies around the world.

Financially, The9 Is Running Out Of Time

From a balance sheet standpoint, The9 isn't painting a very pretty picture. Looking at cash and cash equivalents, the company is sitting on just under $22 million of liquid funding. In the year 2017, the company had a pretty good year, with revenue rising as the result of increased interest in the blockchain. Even with the relatively positive year, the company produced a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the amount of $26 million!

At 2017 rates, that means that the company can survive for about 10 months from the close of fiscal 2017 before it runs out of funds. With more liabilities than assets, the company doesn't have many options. I see two:

In a best-case-scenario situation, The9 would somehow find a way to greatly reduce costs while improving revenue and cash flow. However, based on the company's history, I don't see this as a probable result. The company is more likely to look for funding in the best way it knows how, dilutive transactions. Most recently, on June 30, 2017, the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to raise $30 million through the issuance of 25 million shares of the company at a discount. With enough funds to run to around October 2018, another transaction like this is potentially coming down the line.

Blockchain Is Falling Off Of The Vine

The9 has made a name for itself in the blockchain space. Unfortunately, this space just isn't garnering the interest is was in 2017. With the world's leading cryptocurrencies falling by the wayside, the use of the blockchain in the currency space is being called into question.

Although I will agree that blockchain has its place in medical, record keeping, contract, and other applications, the growth in virtual currency seems to have plateaued. Because The9's Ninth City is largely focused on the use of virtual currency, the offering is becoming less appealing by the day in my opinion.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is that while The9's CEO seems to be aligning his interests with those of investors, what could be happening is that the company is buttering up investors before it drops a bomb. Based on the company's most recent financial report, I believe that we are nearing a point where the company will need to raise funds. Considering that their most recent fundraising actions led to dilution through the issuance of 25 million shares, I believe that another transaction like this could be coming down the line soon. With declining interest in virtual currencies, revenue growth isn't likely to continue through 2018. This combined with an already unhealthy balance sheet suggests to me that The9 is headed for dramatic declines following the dramatic gains seen on Tuesday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.