American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at KBW 2018 Insurance Conference (Transcript)

Brian Duperreault - CEO

Analysts

Meyer Shields - KBW Equity Research

Meyer Shields

Good morning everyone. With me now we've got, Brian Duperreault, CEO of AIG. For those of you who don’t know me, less important member of this panel, Meyer Shields of KBW Equity Research.

I want to kick off with sort of a broad question and our hope for this session is to have significant interaction with people in the room. So if you've got a question, we do have a centralized microphone stand and it's ready. We'll also be taking the microphone around. So if you've got question then by all means just signal and we'll get the mic to you, to make sure that everyone can hear the question.

So let me start off with a big one, and that is, so you've been with AIG for a while now -- what's been done? How do you see things panning out? Any surprises over the past year plus?

Brian Duperreault

Yes, it is -- I can't talk about in days or weeks or months now. It's a year. So I sat in there a year and three months, something like that. And well I think it's panning out pretty well -- I mean I think you know the biggest indication I think of where we are is, the kind of people who have come to the Company. And that was one of the things I was probably the most concerned about was, could I, could we attract talent back into the Company. The Company had been losing people.

So was a net loser of talent for a number of years, so would we reverse that trend -- boy I tell you we just got a great team -- no match against anybody, the people we've been able to put together. So, I think that alone is probably the prime indicator of what's going to happen, because we've put great people in a situation at AIG where we have an enormous capability, still great, very-very good relationships with our clients and brokers, and so it's -- and it's got capabilities second to none. You put great people together with that, you got something. So that’s good. So that’s moving well.

I think, look at some of the other indicators, the reserves have been relativity stable. So I think that's another indication of kind of getting to a point of building a base to get you growth from. But it's volatile business and we still suffer from some of that, but we're trying to fix the volatility. The problem with the volatility is, if you've got a good book of business. And it's volatile -- the movement is the predictability becomes more difficult, right, because you got to explains even if it's a good book of business. If it's not a good book of business then you've got and you're taking on large limits it's even worse, right. We haven't had a lot of great businesses. We have a lot of great businesses, but I mean when you look at our underwriting results, they have been very good. And so the volatility just adds to it.

So, we have to dampen that down, get that down so that this you can actually see what's going on. Because unless it's you get 10 large losses, was at that underwriting, was that just the luck of the draw, you wouldn't have seen them in the past because they're reinsured away. So trying to get that stability back has been an important part of what we're doing. And I think to some degree, making purchase that reduced the volatility means you've got premium going at the door. If you buy excess of loss, it's like when you buy insurance, you have really nothing happen, did I get ripped off. Well, you've bought protection. So, it comes at a cost. So you've -- some of that's flowing through the business.

Any surprises? Like I told you, I was surprised that we were able to get the people. I was surprised at the reaction of the customers rather it was a positive reaction. So let me take this thing off. So what I mean by that is when I first showed up, we have been growing through a re-underwriting process and that's been happening. And so, we say we'd like -- we like this one day then we say we don't like the next day. And actually sometimes we said that we were wrong about that, we actually do like it. And we're confusing the hell out of the market. And so, I was concerned that the market we just say, I'll just go find somebody else.

But they couldn't or they wouldn't. So, we had -- I spent a lot of time with the customers particularly in the early days. And I was universally kind of astounded, but surprised at the positive reaction. They want AIG back. They want to do business with us. The brokers who representing them, feel the same way, leaning in, so that was again a very positive surprise. The thing that surprised was the organization structure which a no sense. And we want to organize to win. So I have -- we had to sweep that all out and sorting that all out, took some time that it also delayed to some extent getting the talent in because we didn't know where to put them. You've got crazy structure come in.

I did that for a few people because they come in, I'll sort it out, but we didn't want to make that the mantra. So we said, let's sort out the organizational structure, we say look at when you come in, this is what you're going to do. This is your -- this is the plan, this is your mission, your place in the sun. And so, if that was a bit of a surprise with the organization structure was as add as it was, but we sorted that out. So maybe that helped that's a long winded answer, but there you've got….

Meyer Shields

Another time we're looking for much information.

Brian Duperreault

Yes.

Meyer Shields

So we can get it. We'll take it.

Brian Duperreault

Okay.

Meyer Shields

So, we're already now in terms of having structure reset, having the right people always going to be some sort of attrition or change, but the difference between taking something that needed to be repaired and just typically going…

Brian Duperreault

Yes, well, I think it is execution now. Maybe we're in execution phase. So, structure is right, getting the right people. I mean there is still -- I mean they're adding. So, you bring good people in senior levels now, now that's next level down, next level down. So that's still building. It was still building there. But it's execution, getting our expense levels where they needed to be. We've got to do that's execution. We got to continue to look at the way we not only take business in, but lay off.

So, we're still looking at our reinsurance structure because I think there is still some more work to be done there so, but that's execution. It's getting the rates when you need rates or reducing the limits or finding the right attachment point for this particular risk, all that is work in progress. But we're getting there, that's why I said. I believe we will cross the line. I said it certainly by year end we'll be in another in a profit position which is a milestone. It is not the goal. It is a way point, but it is an indication of movement and that's why put that market down.

Meyer Shields

So, there were two comments that came out on the second quarter call that I wanted to dig into a little more. The first is, as you said under, underwriting profit by year-end. The second is, maybe a little caution on loss trends. Now, if your underwriting profit by the end of the year -- the underwriting profit by the end of the year and I think were fine, but I was hoping you can talk a little bit more about those two aspects of what you're seeing as milestone?

Brian Duperreault

The aspects being loss trends versus underwriting profit?

Meyer Shields

Yes.

Brian Duperreault

Well, that's the constant battle in our business isn't it? I mean you're constantly trying to I mean we're predicting the future for having sake, who can do that precisely, right. So, you've got some reasonable expectation of what you think is going to happen, loss trends, et cetera. And you've got to keep always -- you've got to stay on top of it. So, if you take your eye off of that then you lose ground because then you've got to make it up by getting more rate necessarily than you would have done it in a steadier way, anyway.

I think Peter did talk about loss trends on the call. And look, there is certainly, I think we said with the exception of comp as we don't make exceptions to comp and I don't know. But there is some price movement too, right. So, you've got loss trends with questions, are you keeping above the loss trends with rates? And that's what we trying to get across as there is some that it will higher than others and don't ask me about all that stuff. But you have to go by line business, line of business, if it's excess, it's more stream, you got to be rate conscious. But you also have to be conscious about where you're attaching because sometimes, if you're not attaching high and if it's like catching up following night, there is not enough rate in the world, right.

So, you've got to keep above it that's equivalent of the rate, but you're staying above the loss activity. If you stay within the loss activity, your rate requirements are very, very high, right. So you've got to pick your spots. So, there is a lot of ways to construct the portfolio. But the long story short is, we are doing the right thing there whether it's attachment point or getting rate above loss trend. I think we're confident that we're moving in the right direction. So that would again gives me the reason to say that we'll get the loss ratios to where they need to be. We also need to get the expense ratios where they need to be. And that's a very important point of getting to the profitable position. If I look at our loss ratios versus our expense ratios, the expense ratios are more out of line with the industry than our loss ratios.

Meyer Shields

And I would look at that from a sort of price taker perspective and that is the best way you need to have most of the attention done. It's not going to dramatically change the industry's pricing level right. Those in extent issue with something that you focused on the second quarter call?

Brian Duperreault

Right and it's not a rate. I don't need to get rate. I need to fix the expenses. So, it takes us a pressure off. The nicest thing about it from my point of view is I've got more degrees of freedom than maybe my counterparts too. Because I'm in more extreme positions expense ratio is too high. I can work on that. I don't have to get my underwriters to go crazy about price and risk. They can stay in the market. And we can still make an improvement. That's what's interesting.

Meyer Shields

Again, I want to point that we're welcoming questions from the floor as much as possible. So, we'll get the mic to Josh.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Brian, I think you're doing a good job with remaking business for the long-term, doing at the right way. I think some investors are frustrated with the perceived lack of progress in terms of getting the combined ratio down. I think you've talked about some things that were working against that in terms of reducing volatility that cost money, the SwissRe deal falling off, changing the mix. All those things are sort of headwinds, not necessarily reduced volatility is the good thing, but it's masking underlying improvements in the loss ratio. If it's possible, can you give us a sense for the magnitude of some of these volatility reducing efforts? And how much of the headwind that has been and it's sort of offsetting the underlying improvement that you're seeing? And does any of that stuff go away? You're changing your reinsurance, is it the permanent thing? Or can you right smaller risk where you wouldn't need as much reinsurance going forward?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I'd love the smaller risk, but I wouldn't need much reinsurance, but that's a whole new segment of business. So, let's see if I can answer this question. Yes, can I quantify the actual effect of reducing the volatility in terms of the cost of the Company? That's a little bit harder to do. I mean we've given you some indication like the cat program that we put in place for this year. And last year, we had $4 billion worth of cats and we had no, basically no recovery. So now I go out and I buy. We go and buy reinsurance of significance. And I think we said that move the couple of points and a couple of points, right, in the expected level of cat. So that's an indication, right. So that's a cost out. If we didn't do it, you would see maybe a couple of points improvement but you left your company there to having years where you can take $4 billion out of your book value, which is crazy. So that's one indication.

I mean some of the others would be proportionally the same, but the book of business wouldn't be as large like the excess of loss program in Europe. That cost us percentage wise a decent piece of the business, but it's not a big -- it's not -- it's kind of loss and rounding air in terms of the whole. But these are there is a pockets of it. The volatility is interesting. I mean that we also have you look at our investment income, it can be quite volatile. More volatile than I think I've been used to or others now these all these investments I've been good, I mean I think good book value builders that they can swing around a little bit. And then the other thing I’d say about masking or improvement. It depends on the line of business, how soon those improvements show up and you can feel confident in, okay? Now, I can believe all day along, which we’re in the right thing and I do. But I’m not going to wishfully think my loss ratio down until there’s clear evidence that it’s occurring.

So in Casualty business, you have an excess of loss book, the worse one in the world and the best one in the world looks the same you know at the end of the first year you’re writing that business. It takes a while. So I can go fix it, but we have to say, okay, here’s been the trends, here’s what we looked at. The actual reason or heard the story too many times and they’re going to say okay, I hear you. Let’s see it all play out. If you are right, you’re right. So you’re still going to put last fix up there and reserve levels to be proven. You have to be because it’s volatile business, right. And you could have -- you could do all the right things and have just a year in the extreme because it’s a range, right.

So, you’re not going to see the Casualty business emerging quickly, it just doesn’t happen that way. It’s going to take us -- let us see how it builds and it’ll bleed out. I mean the difference between say where we are and some of the peers is, they’ve, if they’ve got a better book of business, they were conservative five years ago that stuff gets tends to get released. So, you’re putting up this year, releasing it from the back year and if you do that every time kind of balances out, I’m building up. I got nothing to release. So, you’re not going to see that until a couple years play out. And that’s another can’t, I’m not going to rush that and I’m not going to, I don’t want to be in a position what we got to pick reserves again because we declare victory too soon. But I firmly believe we’re doing that and we’ll see if it happens.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Brian, I was hoping you could elaborate a little bit more on the comments about the expense ratio. As far as maybe give us some examples of some detail of where specifically you’re too high in expenses. Is it too many underwriters realistic premium? Is it inefficient claims organization? Is it too many middle managers? Or is it like blocking and tackling purchasing and real estate type stuff? And if the answer is all of them then maybe you could highlight the 1 or 2 that are the biggest issues?

Brian Duperreault

Yes. Well, we’ve been adding to underwriting. And so, I wouldn’t put a finger there. I’m not sure we had an efficient process around the underwriters. So I don’t think we were allowing them to operate properly because we had, I don’t know say, checkers, checking, checkers. But we had a lot of overlay control. So if you have problems with your underwriting, the first thing to fix is the underwriting. You don’t fix it by putting people above them to control them. And so we have a lot of that. We had inefficient processes. We still do where things just have lots of manual intervention. And it gets to a point, where, yes, you can take 5% off, 10% off, but if you do it across the board, you haven’t fixed the problem.

So what we’re trying to do now is to be much more specific about, you really need this. You can build off, you can justify in the Company is -- hasn’t been well run. So, we need all these things and you’re not addressing the right problem. So, I wouldn’t call it the underwriters that’s not a problem, claims are okay I’m not sure. And by the way the claims expense to show up in the lost anyway and we’re addressing that, I think we’re probably -- we can do more work with our legal costs -- that will show up in a different part of the loss rate -- that will show up in the loss ratio. But there is much more around the administrative process that’s getting the business on the books, not necessary and some degree, but not much the decision making around should I write this risk or not.

It’s all about how it, is the process about and it’s been that way for long, long time, into that way for a long, long time. And I said this is in my channels, it’s not my legacy will not at this, I leave this place kind of a way it was when I left, right it is going to be we have to move ourselves into the modern world of how you do business in our industry, much more efficient. I hope that helps you. And by the way, so and so -- it always have asked people doesn’t it. This was expenses tend to be people and so, we announced our restructuring charge, it takes a lot for that to play, right. It’s going to play out for a little in the next several months. And so it is, there is no interesting gratification, it’s not going to like fall couple points immediately. It stretches out, but we will get it before the end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

On the Q2 call, you said you’re quite pleased and I know Meyer touched on it a little bit. You said you’re quite pleased with where reserves were. How much further along are you on the review? And would you say you are still quite pleased?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think we did 20%, so we're doing the next, Cordray of them. And I always like to emphasize, it’s not like we don’t look at the other 80. If you’re look -- you look at all the reserves every quarter, but there is ones that get intense work. And you look at the others and if there is something wrong apparently wrong with part of that 80, it would have been moved up. So that’s one indication. Works is ongoing. Wait for the end of the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I’m taking that as hunch from Q2. Is the right way to think?

Brian Duperreault

I said I was pleased with the process. I think that the way we go about is just a right way and you’re constantly addressing, emerging information, some positive some negative, and you've blended it all. But I think the process is good, I think there is conservatism now in place in the reserving process, which I was talking about earlier about not declaring victory too soon. And so, I’m not signaling any problem.

Unidentified Analyst

Another one just on regarding S&P, how would you characterize your interactions with them? And if you can speak in terms of run way to achieve results that would maybe cause under anything, how they would get your credit?

Brian Duperreault

Well, there are -- now things are unique, but they want to see is an improvement taking place in the portfolio, which -- what’s the trends? You’re getting better. You’re getting worse. You’re never stand still, right. And so the relationships we have with S&P are all about where are with that and how we’re doing. And I think we have good relationship. I think they feel good about where we are as a company and the progress, the kind of changes we've made. They love the fact we take volatility out, buy more reinsurance still happy for all that stuff.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, there not to be just to follow up, what was the cause that maybe not to be so good? Kind of what's...

Brian Duperreault

Well, I guess if you -- if we start to go back, it's right. If all the changes that we said we were making didn’t bear fruit, then they wouldn't be happy, right. But you wouldn't to be happy, no one to be happy. I don't think they're not going to have something different than you would have in terms of what would make them unhappy.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. Thank you. Brian, you said when you were arrived, the organizational structure make no sense. That is what you said earlier. Could you talk about why -- what did you see? Why did it not make sense? And how have we changed it?

Brian Duperreault

Well, it was -- I'll start with one state and then that is, I would say I left an international company with the U.S. operations and I came back to the U.S. company with international operation. So it became much to U.S. centric. And therefore the international wasn't emphasized very much. We had countries divided between life and retirement and personal. Because personal lines, which was a general insurance book was over with the life even though there is no sales compatibility, it's still there. And so we had countries that we reported up to the life retirement group and other countries that reported up to general insurance, but it's all general insurance.

Life and retirement is basically U.S. operations. So, I had -- we also look at the personalized loans over here. International should stand on its own two feet, it's a unique thing. We had our large account business. I'll give you another example so that's one way of thing I found, large account business. This is the business that the Fortune 500 companies basically do where they keep a lot of risk themselves, so stuff goes into cap, high retentions. It's done as a package like I mean Workers' Comp, GL Auto, all come together. There is a lot of credit with it. You're as an underwriter, there is a lot to retain and your basic exposure is excess. But it's broadened as unique. I said okay, who's running, I want to talk a guy running at. But we don't have nobody we don't have anything running that. Maybe but I'm not speaking English. I would have thought that the guy who running the large account business. So I can't believe I don't even know how you did it.

So he would come in like the broker who bring it in. Here is the deal, and then we get parcel to have like the workers' comp guy will do the workers' comp. And the auto lady will do the auto. And then they would I don't know somehow magically come together, it was maybe. I mean I still can't explain it. I've thought that you guys that I've known for years that work with me prior to AIG in early days. So they came back and we constructed this thing. And it's going to be great. So they got a great track record, but sorting that out I mean the guy -- it was like 5 pages of you can't believe this. We don't do this and we don't do that.

You don’t have a unit and I keeping up with your rates, it was so hoping this is crazy. So that’s just another example. I had to put a whole large count unit back together again. Lexington, Lexington is a surplus lines company for you guys that maybe who knew the stuff and maybe you don’t. But this is where it’s not admitted. So the regular market says, no to this book, this particular risk and then it shows up in the Lexington or other not admitted companies. And it’s pretty quick stuff. You’re going to make a quick decision, because it’s been hanging around. And the broker guy needs this now, need to now. You got to get in. It’s almost renewal. It’s almost expiration date.

So we had it blended with guys to do normal regular, other regular standard business and would go through this review process and it’ll go up the line and down the line. So okay, we’ll do it three days too late. If it’s still around three days later is no good. So we were adversely selecting ourselves. So you got to put a specialist group and plus we are upsetting the brokers because surplus lines brokers are very powerful these days and they don’t like the admitted guys and vice versa, and so you better recognize who’s bringing the business and don’t stick your finger in their eye by saying, because they think we're trading against them. So it’s little crazy, nobody. How were you organized that way? Because you don’t understand the business, so any way, that’s 3 examples I’ll stop. I am boring myself now.

Unidentified Analyst

I don’t know. I think not boring. I think we have -- I’m going to read this from here. I can’t wait to hear this. You talked about self created exams all the time. So superficial hypothesis, you have the right people and underwriting processes in place by year-end 2018. So 2019 risks selection should be as good as anyone else’s, which means 2020 underwriting results should be as good as anyone else’s. Setting aside, what you mentioned before about past years, we've never done this with other companies, does that make sense? Is that how we can expect things to play out?

Brian Duperreault

Well, that’s very interesting hypothesis. And how do I argue against that one? It’s kind of hard to. But you do mention a very important thing. So this is accident year pay and put up, right? Versus calendar year which is a blend of stuff going in and stuff going out. So yes, I would say there, where would that not, where we not match our peers, okay. And it’s a little bit like the statement about the reserve release is because I may still feel that our loss fix from a pricing point of view should remain more conservative until we can prove they’re not. So that we may still put loss fix out for actually year’19 that might be above our peers.

Even though we believe we’re matching them just because the track record here is such that you don’t want to rush that one too fast. So your arguments, right? But I think in practical circumstances, I said okay because you can underwriters. So okay, look at, we, I know Brian the results are not good. I know that. But look at we’ve made all these changes. We don’t do any of those dumb things anymore. We don’t write that stuff. I don’t have those lousy accounts and you go okay, that’s great. Then the year comes and it’s, like there’s no change. Because they did something new that was down, they didn’t do the old down, they did something new that was down, right.

So, now we are putting really good people in and I trust them, but I am telling you. It's just -- you let it play out, you got to let to play out. You’re not a portfolio, you have -- if you’re in a changing portfolio structure, right, so you say we had -- this is the portfolio of the past, this is the portfolio for the current. Obviously, there is some changes in it, right. So, it the prediction of it versus that gets a little more complicated, because you got a rid of risk and you’re raise rates and you’ve given some other things, you have raise limits. And so I’m just saying yes, you’re right technically in practice maybe on, maybe, we'll be a little bit more conservative because we want to have that portfolio play out little bit more before again we think it's absolutely right. But it will be better than the previous year that's what I am saying. So the loss ratio movements I am saying are sufficient for you to believe that will continue to show better underwriting results overtime, but we'll get the right to our peer levels where we think we're matching them, get little time, get little time.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Fair enough. And as always, if there is always same question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

You've started out talking about you want to reduce volatility of the business, but as I understand Validus is pretty relative companies. So, can you comment on how the acquisition will reduce volatility of your business? Or how you’re achieving that goal?

Brian Duperreault

That’s good. That’s good. Well, I look at that, by the way Validus, they had an underwriting profit last year in the cat. So, they reduced volatility and they were using the retro market, they’re very good of what they do. Look, I like businesses that have some extreme to them, providing to get pay for that, providing to get pay for the stream. You guys don’t like it because it’s volatile. But it builds book value all the time just give one bad year, 10 great years life is good, right. So, Validus has proven, track record is excellent and being able to play in that game brilliantly, right, where they continue to excel. That’s why I want them in.

Now, we have the businesses where I was not convinced that we were getting paid for the volatility. You go like if you have a large property right and you’re saying, well okay, we'll do a $100 million and maybe I'll $500 million, I'll do a $1 billion. The $500 million, extra $500 million, you get price for that. Did you get value for that? I know you’re getting volatility is the pricing, so at some point maybe the risk where the award isn’t there. And so, it's selective a tag on the volatility where we don’t think we’re getting the price for it. That cleared up.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, sort of. I mean just for me, I don’t think the highs of the non-cat year is -- the ROE was high enough, I mean I think Validus' high were 15% or 16% and we’ve got years that you breakeven are the high time now for return over the cycle during what’s going on reinsurance?

Brian Duperreault

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s an opinion I guess.

Brian Duperreault

Yes. I mean I thought they did a good job in terms of the returns of overtime. So, we’re entitled to our own opinion, right?

Unidentified Analyst

I want to jump in on that just really quickly before you go to your question and that is another element that Validus brings to AIG is Alpha Cat, the ability to assign different capital two parts of the volatility within AIG. Can you talk about that a little?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think there is huge potential for the whole ILS market within our portfolio. And I guess something else had made the same decision, right?

Unidentified Analyst

It seems like.

Brian Duperreault

So when you think about an underwriting, underwriting is in its essence, it's looking at this risk and matching it with capital. And this gives us just another capital to use to match it. And we're risk originator. So you can kind of read a little ahead into the future to say, there should be ways where we can actually construct business, which would be immediately matched with the ILS market. So that says the cost of capital it you're using it to your advantage because you're saying as underwriters I can find a cost of capital and match risk without cost of capital manage with that, it gives you much more flexibility. So overtime, I think this is this can be quite a useful tool. It does reduce volatility and I think the Validus has done very, very good job of using their market presence, if piece of business comes in. And for them, it benefits the ILS market than their own where they may -- so that's where it will so. So I think it's a good tool and I think you're going to see more of it, not less.

Unidentified Analyst

Mean at AIG or in the…

Brian Duperreault

AIG and I think this is other -- I think the indication of others who see the same thing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I'm sorry. I've gotten in your way.

Unidentified Analyst

No problem. Wondering out the valuation of your stock impacts at all your thinking in terms of timing of M&A, you've been very clear with The Street that there are things that you -- capabilities that you're looking for AIG. I'm just wondering given where the valuation is today. How that can impact that timing?

Brian Duperreault

Well it's a limiting factor. I'd like to have a currency I could use in addition to cash. So it's a limiting factor. It doesn't completely shut me down depending on what might be there, but you have to recognize is a limiting factor. But we brought Validus with cash, I mean there is certain things that we can do that will fill in the portfolio and don’t have to be massive because it's usually something the large where I'm going to use the stock anyway. So it's limiting but it hasn't stopped this from pursuing acquisitions and we'll see where it goes. I like this, do you know, the currency gets up it gives me more degrees of freedom. But it won't stop me from looking. We talked a fair amount so far. It's a question right there. He wins, he gets to ask the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Brian, how do you think about the investment portfolio today? And what is that that you're really looking for to achieve? And just what are some of your thoughts about it?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think you've seen and I didn't initiate this. We reduced the hedge funds components of our investments. And remember, we've got two different animals to deal with. We've got the life and that's a spread business in many ways. And you've got to think about your investments along the lives of what you're taking in. And what you're promising and then you got the general insurance, which investments is an important part of it. But it doesn't turn on investments very much.

In other words, I’m not sure I get credit for outsized earnings and investments in the general insurance. Everything, the focus is all on combined ratios. And so I have to look at, how we do the general insurance a little differently than we do the life. And I’m still looking through that, because we do have a viable investment. It’s good business. Don’t get me wrong build value. So it’s courses-for-courses, I guess is the way to put it. You do want to match your assets and liabilities. In gen, it’s a little less important, relatively short durations, so it’s a little less important. And so you think about more about stability and consistency and predictability on the general insurance side. Did that answer the question?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So we talked a lot about internal issues. Obviously, one of the levers, one of the aspects of AIG story is the distribution and I would imagine you’ve got some goodwill with one in particular. What role do broker relationships play as AIG continues on this path of improvement?

Brian Duperreault

Well, our book particularly, the commercial book is really driven by brokers. And we do have some small brokerage business, but predominantly it's larger in the larger players. And I think, you having been on the other side. There are, you want to be a market by the way, you want to be a market that they need you. Not just you’re there as a commodity play, right. So you want to be in a position where they need to go to that if there’s an RFP to brokers competing against each other and bidding up markets, you want to be one that they’re fighting over. So I got out of AIG, because I don’t want to be frozen out and not getting AIG and have them, still the march.

So we’re going to acquisition which is interesting. We’re a market where the broker really feels they need to be part of us. It’s a very interesting business, because it’s still very, very personal, particularly large account business, very personal. There are relationships, the brokers obviously not working for me. They’re working for the client. As they should, but they’re also trying to get stuff done and working with somebody that they trust that will not waste their time, there’s a certainty to it, there are effective and that’s a big deal to a broker. Because broker needs to get it done and they just can’t like hang their hat on you and then you disappoint them, because you stretch it out and you say no, you said yes. Then you say no, you waffle. So this relationship things, it’s a three way relationship the client to broker, us. Peter Zaffino says he says, he goes see clients now and they -- he says, they like me. When I was working for them, they would just treat me one way now on the carrier they likely so much more.

So it’s a very interesting three way kind of relationship that occurs. We’ve got great. Again I didn’t know, if I mentioned this but the brokers were really surprising again when we talk about early days of really one in the way in. And they need a company that can get it done. If you got a problem they need a problem solver, because anybody can place all the other stuff. Is that problem that they got to solve because they got it solved it. The clients expecting them to get whatever the issue fixed. And AIG has been that company for decades and they want that company back and they’re doing everything they can to help us.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Just to make sure, see if there are questions in the room.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. One aspect of fixing the casualty book, I know your predecessors worked a lot on isolating the 5% of the casualty book that maybe was responsible for the bulk of the reserved development. I wonder if that’s the process that ongoing or if it’s something that maybe it’s not that simple when you’re talking about these large accounts to have several product lines and so, while one line might not be profitable the other lines more than they make for us.

Brian Duperreault

Yes. I think there is a little bit of that in that large account book that I mentioned in that product and where they have comps, GL or auto. They tend to be driven by comp at the end of the day. So, I don’t why answer -- how do I answer that, I think the casualty book and then it was just as much a property by the way, that picking the right guys that wasn’t just casualty, in fact I think the casualty guys might have been a little better than the property actually, fixing the portfolio. But I characterize in this way, okay this is classic portfolio management, you guys portfolio managers, you’re always looking at adding and subtracting things change right companies look good one year they don’t look good the next that’s a constant thing in portfolio management, we have the same issue. I have always believed that the most important thing in the portfolio was the risk itself. And the less important was the price. You got a market driven pricing process, you’re not just going to beat the market by 10 points and the market gets to a certain price.

So the question is are you putting the right business in the books, particularly where its volatile. So, if you can select businesses that are above average, there is a loss cost are lower, but they’re getting average rates you win, right and the other way around. When I look at what they were doing, I felt that they were spending too much time on the price and not enough time on who they were pricing. And so that 5% may look good, it could have actually been completely opposite. It had a high price, because it deserve an even higher price. And another one could have had a low price that was actually price by the market because it was a good risk and it was saw after. So, if you don’t put those two together, you can make a lot of mistakes and I thought we were getting adversely selective. So, portfolio management is portfolio management, it’s just what’s your philosophy around how to construct it and I had always felt the risk itself drives it first, first and foremost. You don’t do -- you shouldn’t like bad business, okay what the price is. It is an outage every risk is ratable, it’s just the question of price, I don’t believe that, I don’t believe overall. The business is I don’t want on the books. There is not on the pricing the world that to justify putting them on the books. So, we change the philosophy.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s an interesting development over the course of the year. I’ll back a little bit. We were in Bermuda in May and it seems like the one really hard line of business at the time of runoff. Okay, so we look at AIG because if you look at DSA Re and bada boom you've got to run off to ensure, that now looks like it's going to be competing for business in, if we're right about inflecting loss cost. This should be really hard line for the next couple of years. How do you thinking about that? What's the opportunity?

Brian Duperreault

That's interesting. I have to say, I have never really sought, called it legacy here rental as a market opportunity. To me, it was probably the drags of the past. It's hard to say, that looks good that they're in the first place. So now that my thought process wasn't around let's get into the legacy business. But we got but we had legacy and we wanted to create a legacy company in Bermuda where we would get really good capital advantages because it's composite company. And it gave us optionality. But I didn't put it up to actually get in the business. What happened though is as soon as we announced it we had all these unsolicited offers to acquire parts of it or all of it.

And we decided to get together with Carlisle because I think we have similar philosophies about the business. So we need to stand it up. If it's going to actually be an operation and taking new business it's going to have to be stood up so it's going to have to have its own processes. They should be separated from the processes of the life and the gen. And so we're working on that. So that's going to take some timing on the announcement.

Once that occurs, let's look at the market then. Is it still a good market, I don't know. If it is I guess I'd have to consider it as another legacy of tool. If it has, look I can tell you one thing, it's like that in fact as you know legacy is predictable. New business today is the next generation's legacy, because it's just, there is new as you thought it was, and so there is always legacy being produced in our business. So I do think it has legs in that regard. Do we want to get in that business, I don't know, but it gives us the option.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Want to spend a little bit of time talking about stuff that's working at AIG.

Brian Duperreault

Let's do that.

Unidentified Company Representative

For client, it was life and retirement. So, how do those line look? How do those business would look?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think the one thing that really focused on with life and retirement is, it's firstly it's our annuity capabilities. And so, there are -- if you pick different kinds of annuities to may be company larger than us, but no one has the spread of capabilities, which then allows us to be in the one market that actually is favorable and reduce activities in the one that's losing favor where you not as you just not as comfortable with the pricing. So that I think and being very conservative and these guys are quite conservative.

I think it's a very nicely balanced portfolio. And we do have some life. We do have a little bit of international life. But that portfolio of annuity I think is something that needs to be focused on. And we've done a couple of meetings where we bring people into to explain because I don't, all of the dialogue is about general insurance and probably should be given that's where the turnaround needs to take place, but it's sort of unfair to them because they do a great job. So it's nice to put them in the spotlight.

Meyer Shields

We never talk about stuff that's working. That's one of our…

Brian Duperreault

Yes, you've never talked about it, right? Kevin never gets a question.

Meyer Shields

True enough. In the same general topic, in Europe, there are a lot of companies that, a lot of insurance companies that are life and non-life. In the U.S., fewer, especially now that Hartford is divested, it’s variable annuities. What are the upsides and downsides of having life to non-life?

Brian Duperreault

I’ve been in Europe, a product of your education and training. And so it never was even a question when I joined AIG. We had life and we had non-life. In international and domestic and I wouldn’t say was all 11 roses. There was fight between the life and the gen in certain countries. But the benefits of it very clear. In capital management diversification investments, the capabilities that you would have as having life can bleed over into gen and gen into life. So you get great capital natural, we actually get a great benefit from a tax point of view too. But more importantly is the capital management, but you get into diversification of earnings.

So you can do life and do it badly. I don’t think it’s more complicated and I got to tell you, I’ve got a guy Kevin is just terrific as a leader of the life and retirement business, probably should could call it retirement in life because it’s more retirement than life. And by the way that demographics of the world that are definitely in our favor. If you think about your strong suit is retirement not just here, but all over the world. So it’s business, it’s got legs, it’s got profitability, it’s the balance. Good return on its equity. Why would you want a part of the Company? But I don’t, I never even thought about it right. It’s just the way it is. I went to in Japan, I ran Japan for a few years, life and gen and it was beautiful.

Meyer Shields

I mean, we didn’t see that at ACE over one where you...

Brian Duperreault

No, we’ve been -- well, I guess, you still I was trying to get life part of ACE when I was there, I think he continues to try to do that.

Meyer Shields

Okay. I want to make sure I’m not overlooking any questions in the room?

Unidentified Analyst

Given that you have the two sides kind of working differently, some going well and some more a little more rehab and idiosyncratic to what you need to do kind of back to question around M&A. How do we think about the next priority for M&A in terms of the different businesses? Do you want to spend more time fixing what needs to be fixed and, internally versus we got something doing really well, let it stand on its on two legs and continue or grow that more inorganically?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think, you have to think growth and there the times when you grow inorganically and times when you can grow organically and you have to -- I think you got to be able to have the ability in both, right. So, let’s just start with that. We’re fixing with gen. It is a work in progress. It’s execution time. I wouldn’t do an acquisition that got in the way of that. It could be a great company, but if it creates kind of dislocations, we got to reorganize or we’ve got two of this and two of that and we only need one and all that.

I mean that, I would not do that. So that kind of limits what I would do, so it’s a large commercial probably wouldn’t do it right now, not until we have a solid base. I don’t like financial acquisitions anyway, so I don’t want to acquire company that got a fix. So, because that’s just all it does the set the resources away from either people doing really well over there and you set the way then they take their eye off the bar and step that was working, so I hate financial acquisitions. I don’t like acquisitions just to buy on synergies. We just got a fire bunch of people making work that will be more than that to the acquisition story.

So, just continuing along these themes if your look at the AIG we are global. We’re in all lot of places, we do a lot of things and yet there is very large pockets of business and then it drops offs. So, we are very big in Japan, we’ve got a large UK operation, we do large commercial in the U.S., we got a large light operation in the U.S. We don’t have life retirement basically other than a little bit in the UK anywhere else in the world that’s a -- and I said that the demographics globally on our favor.

So, I would look if I could, but it’s not easy to find, but if I could I try to diversify the light business and make it a little bit more international. Validus is the good example of businesses that we didn’t have and it didn’t disrupt the commercial business, we were in loads, we didn’t have a reinsurance operation, we did have an eye less operation, we didn’t have crop business. And so I could add those to general insurance without having disruption. They stay in their own place during the things.

So, those are the time I rules, if they better make it better. Any acquisition better make you better and it is makes you better, because you’re not doing what they do, or they’ve got better people or they got better systems or they’ve got plumb in battery. It can’t do, I don’t do acquisition that make them better.

Meyer Shields

So, one talking point I made a big deal on was that the second person you've been on board after Peter was Seraina. Can you give some insight into what’s going on Blackboard?

Brian Duperreault

Yes. The Blackboard is in construction, right. So, we still got the in-construction sign on it. But what is the premise? So, the premise is that we can be better users of data and the analytics around it without completely replacing the underwriter, okay. So, there is this thing into the machine is going to do everything, well that’s not the case because our business is it is attractive, each risk is a little different. And so you might think there is some average price, but then you still got a triage. So underwriters, their information hounds, they try to get us much information as they possibly can to make a good decision. So, you’re constantly trying to get insight particularly on how good the Company is, are they good managers? They’re worried about their own business and they’re worried about their risk around their own business and they feel better insurance.

So, data is -- there is so much data out there that we’re not using a lot of the stuffs that we could use to make better decisions. And then the second thing is, there still decisions to be made, right. So you still need underwriters to make the call. But do they need to make the call on 100% of the analysis. So, Blackboard says now they probably only need to be in play about 10% of the stuff. So, can we make the underwriter 10x? Can we make the underwriter 10 times more efficient triaging? By triaging, by taking all the stuff comes and saying, okay, you don't have to worry about this. Here is the price. You don’t have to worry about that. Here is the price. These are all the required. But here is the thing you need to concentrate on. This is what makes this risk different than the others, spent time on it, get it right, and the rest of it don't worry about, whereas the underwriter today will spend time on a lot of things because you have to that we could do better for them by giving them the answers and putting them in the right direction. So that's Blackboard.

And it involves -- it's an interesting thing because, it involves a different intake of data. It involves a different relationship with the producer and it involves a different organization structure within the Company to do it right. So, we're working on it. And I believe that is going to be very successful. Seraina is an extremely good executive. She really is good. And one of the concerns that I have that Saraina that she really wants to do something this experimental, because that used to running a large organizations. She's been in a number of companies and she's very good at that, but she loves this, because she loves the innovation side of it, and the other things we've got a very good partner in Two Sigma who's a quant investment company that knows how to use data brilliantly to make good decision. And I want to take your genius match with our genius and can we come up with the real interesting hybrid of an insurance company, that's where we're going. So far so good that's all I can tell you.

Meyer Shields

Okay, we'll take it. And before I move so my last question. I think I just want to see if there is anything in the room. And I intentionally left this the last. Because it's not a bad question, it's just about pricing. But I don't want it to be seen as the priority. So, what do we think on pricing?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think I talked a little bit about it before. So, we do look at loss trends. And our ability to get price against that, and I'd say we're confident right now that we're getting price above trend, just about everywhere, but not everywhere, but just about everywhere. And so that's good. But the second thing is the turnaround in our business is going to be at least this much affected by improvements in our expense ratio as it is about the pricing. So I'm just not as dependent on the pricing for the turnaround, because we got further to go than the other guys, okay. So I think it gives you a degree of comfort, but we're very confident about where we are price trend.

Meyer Shields

Okay. And with that, if you all join me in thanking Brian for a very informative, thank you.

Brian Duperreault

Thank you very much.