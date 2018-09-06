Long And Short - Today's Editors' Picks

We're going 50/50 today.

We have a selection of Editors' Picks that split between long and short ideas. Matt Geiger lays out the bull case for Golden Valley Mines, while Jonathan Cooper details his long idea for Corby Spirit and Wine. Meanwhile, Ben Axler suggests there's downside risk with Weis Markets, while Bang for the Buck outlines bearish scenarios for Netflix.

Chart of the day: Netflix revenue and free cash flow details.

Comment of the day, from Willow Street Investments.

There's only a bull market for "can't lose" stocks like AAPL, AMZN, etc. One day they will be losers. Anyone buying these stocks within the last few years will lose, unless they sell ASAP.

Image of the day: The NFL is back, tonight (and Broncos vs. Seahawks Sunday).

Fun fact of the day:

Netflix series Stranger Things was released by the streaming service on July 15, 2016. Netflix renewed the series for a second season in August 2017, and that season debuted Oct. 27, 2017. Netflix ordered a third season in December 2017.

