AltaGas: Now That WGL Acquisition Has Closed, What Is Next?

AltaGas needs to prove that it can integrate its newly acquired assets, achieve synergies, repay its bridge loan through non-core assets sales, and update its future growth projects.

The company's shares continue to trend lower after the resignation of its CEO and its intention to revise its dividend growth guidance.

Investment Thesis

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) (TSX:(ALA)) closed its WGL (WGL) acquisition on July 6, 2018. However, its CEO resigned a couple weeks later due to an unspecified complaint. In addition, management in the latest conference call expressed the need to revise its dividend growth guidance as they see the need to allocate capital towards growth projects. These events have created some uncertainties. We believe its share price has the potential to move higher if management can show that it can integrate its newly acquired assets, sell some non-core assets to repay its bridge loan, and provide an update to its future growth plans. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its peers.

Source: YCharts

Uncertainties Continue

Many would have thought that after AltaGas closed its WGL acquisition on July 6, 2018, the uncertainty will finally fade away and that investors will gradually regain confidence in the next few months. However, several events occurred that has created more uncertainties for the company. Below are some events that likely cause the market some concerns:

Resignation of its CEO David Harris

On July 25, 2018, AltaGas announced that David Harris, its CEO and chairperson, has resigned due to an unspecified complaint. The company iterated that the resignation was not related to its strategy, operations, or financial reporting. The timing of the announcement was bad as the news came just a few weeks after the company closed its WGL acquisition. The resignation creates uncertainties and speculations. Investors are likely worried about AltaGas' management team and whether it can integrate its recently acquired WGL smoothly.

Uncertainty over its dividend policy and growth outlook

In its latest conference call, management mentioned that it is reevaluating its future dividend growth guidance as its previous guidance of 8-10% dividend growth through 2021 is outdated. Management believes that there are lots of growth opportunities available and that it is reevaluating its dividend policy so that it can find the right balance of creating shareholder value and making its dividend sustainable. What this means is basically that it will likely reduce its previous dividend growth guidance of 8-10%. AltaGas has stated that they will provide update on its upcoming Q3 2018 earnings conference call. This potential change in dividend growth guidance creates uncertainties especially for dividend growth investors.

How can its share price move higher?

As stated previously, AltaGas' uncertainties have resulted in negative market sentiment. However, we think this negative market sentiment will gradually move away if the company can execute the following strategies:

Repay its bridge loans through non-core asset sales

Below is the chart that shows AltaGas' funding sources for its WGL acquisition. As can be seen, the company has drawn about C$2.8 billion of bridge loan and plans to repay this debt through asset sales. However, except its announcement of selling 35% of its stake in Northwest Hydro asset for C$922 million, there are no further announcements of asset sales. As can be seen from the chart, there are still about C$1 billion of asset sales required to repay its bridge loan. We believe that any future announcement to sell its non-core assets will be good news, as it will help reduce its bridge loan.

Source: Investor Presentation

Dividend growth guidance

We suspect that many investors investing in AltaGas are drawn by its high dividend yield. Hence, its announcement of reevaluating its dividend growth guidance may keep many investors away. Many would probably want to wait until its new guidance is released before evaluating whether to invest in the company. Therefore, we believe its share price may continue to exhibit weakness until its third-quarter earnings release (management plans to announce its dividend growth guidance at that time).

Execution of its integration plan

Now that AltaGas' WGL acquisition is finally closed (after a lengthy 17 months of waiting for approval from different jurisdictions), investors would want to see how management would execute its integration plan to achieve economies of scale and synergies. AltaGas is currently on its Phase 2 integration and expects this will continue towards the end of the year. Unfortunately, management did not provide any guidance on the amount of synergies they can realize. We do know that there is an Internal Planning Committee set up to help identify areas where integrations are needed. We believe WGL's low-risk utilities assets is beneficial for AltaGas. However, we do caution investors not to expect too much from its Q3 earnings as the summer season is typically a low season for gas consumption. Hence, the combined result may not be as impressive as the winter season (e.g. first quarter).

Valuation at a significant discount

AltaGas is only trading at about 7x of its price to 2019 estimated adjusted funds from operation ratio. This is about 3x multiples below the average of its industry peers (see chart below). Hence, we believe its shares are currently very attractive.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1825 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 9%. For example, Fortis (FTS) only has a dividend yield of 4%.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

We have identified several risks. First, if AltaGas cannot complete its target of selling another C$1 billion of non-core assets, it will have to continue to pay higher interests on its bridge loan. Second, there are some regulatory risks especially in its regulated utilities business. Third, there may be additional costs associated with its integration of its WGL assets.

Investor Takeaway

The uncertainties surrounding AltaGas has kept its share price at a low level. We believe market sentiment may gradually turn positive if AltaGas can complete its asset sales to repay its bridge loan, execute its integration plan to capture synergies, and provide updates to its growth plans and dividend guidance. Its share price is significantly undervalued when compared to its peers. At this price level, we believe the downside is limited. Investors may want to take advantage of its share weakness and earn a 9% dividend while waiting for the turnaround.

