Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I think we’ll make a start. So, I’m going to start with an overview, and then I’m going to hand over to Steven, and Steven will take you through our operational performance, and Jessica will then take you through our financial performance. I’ll then review the market and industry fundamentals and also look at current trading and outlook.

So I think it’s clear that we’ve delivered another very strong year in terms of both our financial and also our operational performance. The market backdrop remains supportive. And there are clearly strong fundamentals in terms of demand, mortgages and land availability. We are the U.K.’s largest house builder by volume. And in our 60th year, we have delivered the highest number of completions in a decade. We remain absolutely committed to growing our business, but we’re going to do this in a disciplined way. As we’ve been focused on driving operational efficiencies throughout the business. And I’m very pleased that we have begun to see the early effects of this coming through in our operating margin improvement. We continue to deliver attractive cash returns through our capital return plan. We’ve reported good progress in FY ‘18. However, we are going to push on from here. And reflecting the board’s confidence in the business going forward, we have today announced new medium-term operational targets.

If you just pause to look at our investment proposition. I’ve shown this before, but I do believe that we continue to have clear differentiators that define a strong investment case. We run one of the shortest land banks in the industry, which improves our return on capital and reduces our risk profile. Equally, with the land market remaining very attractive, we believe that there are limited benefits to having a longer land bank. We remain industry leading in terms of quality and service, with highly experienced build and sales teams. We see that maintaining our high levels of quality and service are absolutely key. Not only is it the right thing to do, we also believe that it’s fundamental to our sustainable success.

Finally, we have a broad geographic spread, and therefore, we have a diversified business that represents a broad market exposure. These differentiators clearly place us well to deliver for our shareholders. And we believe that we cannot only grow volumes but also continue to deliver on our margin improvement and cash returns.

So today we’ve announced some new medium-term targets. As I’ve said, we want to continue to grow the business and believe that we can grow volumes at 3% to 5% per annum over the medium term. Given that we are already the U.K.’s largest house builder, this volume growth is significant, but we believe that we can do this in a disciplined manner and maintain our high standards of quality and service.

The current operational structure of the business, including the Cambridgeshire division, which we launched this year, can support volumes of up to 20,000 per annum. And as the business grows, we will keep this operational structure under review. In line with our drive to improve margin, we are also announcing a new minimum gross margin hurdle rate of 23% for all new land acquisitions. This has been effective in the business since July 2017 and replaces our previous minimum of 20%.

Additionally, we continue to focus on driving return on capital employed. So we are maintaining our minimum 25% return on capital hurdle rate for the medium-term. We have demonstrated in FY ‘18 that we are delivering, but we are certainly not complacent, and we continue to challenge ourselves to find forward improvement.

Thank you, David. And good morning, everyone. I’d now like to take you through the operational aspects of the business. Starting with sales. We have delivered a strong and consistent performance year-on-year. As a group, we achieved a private sales ratio of 0.72 per active outlet per week. This is a good rate, and as I’ve said before, it is one we are very comfortable with and at a level where we can match build to sales. The London sales rates have been consistent year-on-year and still remain well above the regional business. JV sales rates have normalized, with the previous year’s sales rate benefiting from some bulk sale agreements at Nine Elms and Fulham.

Moving on to completions. We are continuing to grow volumes. Completions were at the highest level in a decade, and we remain the U.K.’s largest housebuilder. Whilst wholly owned London completions were down nearly 30%, in line with the expected build profile, these completions were slightly better than expected in the final quarter for Central London trading. JVs were up 20%, with particularly strong trading on some outer London sites, including Enderby Wharf, Greenwich, through West Hendon. We have delivered a similar completion profile to the previous year. Help to Buy is a very attractive customer proposition, and 36% of our total completions utilized the scheme. Affordable completions at 19% are in line with our historical norm.

Now turning to pricing. The group’s private average selling price on completions was £329,000, up 5%. This benefited from changes in mix and some underlying inflation. We have seen good pricing trends across the regional business where the private average selling price was £302,000, up 3.7%. In London, private ASP was up significantly by over 30% to £810,000. This reflects site mix changes towards higher price-point sites and in particular number of completions at high-end sites, such as Landmark Place in the City of London and Hampstead Reach.

Now looking at land supply. Land prices remain broadly flat, and we continue to see excellent high-quality opportunities across the country. The chart on the right shows the effect of the NPPF on increasing the amount of consented units in the land market and the moderating effect of that on land prices. Despite strong competition for land, inflation is being relatively minimal over the last 10 years. Revisions to the NPPF were published in July and reinforce the government’s commitment to see more land coming through the planning process. We see a very good future supply of consented land available for purchase. Additionally, with an increased industry focus on strategic land, the supply-demand pressures of the operational land market have not returned to pre-downturn levels. We are focused on securing standard product sites for the regional businesses with improved layout coverage, using our new house type ranges. Nearly 100% of our regional land approved in FY ‘18 was to standard product.

Supporting the excellent opportunities we have seen along with our growth aspirations, we approved nearly 21,000 plots across 96 sites in FY ‘18. Looking forward, to support increased volumes, we expect to approve between 18,000 to 22000 plus per annum over the next 3 years. We continue to operate a diversified business with a broad market exposure. Looking at the chart on the left, you can see our wholly owned land bank reflects our national coverage with 94% of our private plots within the regional business and is representative of our divisional structure. The chart on the right shows that 97% of our private wholly owned land bank in England has a selling price below 600k, leaving us very well placed to continue to benefit from Help to Buy.

Now looking more closely to our London land banks, excluding JVs. We continue to make progress on widening our spread across the capital, with just 4% of wholly owned plots in Central London, down from 23% just 2 years ago. Currently, we have 118 wholly owned plots left in Central London, with 77 of these reserved. We continue to expect to trade out of all of these wholly owned plots in calendar year ‘19. The chart on the right shows that just 3% of plots in our London land bank are priced above £1 million, down from 12% 2 years ago. And looking at FY ‘19 and beyond, we continue to expect a significant proportion of our completions to be priced at 600k or below, with a focus on outer London areas.

As you can see from the previous slide, we are transforming our London business and focusing on outer London sites with lower ASPs. Western Circus is a typical example of the sort site we are now focusing on. This is a 2.4 acre site located in East Acton in the London Borough of Ealing. The site is close to East Acton underground station and will benefit from the new crossrail. It is currently occupied by Homebase store, and we expect to commence on site later this month. The site was acquired on an unconditional basis in June ‘17. We have progressed quickly through planning, securing a consent for a much larger scheme that we originally envisaged, which will enable us to drive further margin improvement.

The scheme comprises 333 new homes, 34% of which are affordable with a 22,000 square-foot food stall located on the ground floor. With the private ASP of around £540,000, the vast majority of private homes will qualify for the London Help to Buy scheme and will enable a healthy sales rate. This site is typical of our current land bank strategy in London, where we are looking to buy underutilized sites at the right price and affordable locations, where we can work closely with London boroughs, the GLA and local communities to maximize development opportunities.

Having shown you a typical London site, I thought I would also show you an example of the sort of regional sites we are looking at, which after all is the vast majority of our business. Romans’ Quarter is located on the north side of the popular market town of Bingham, 12 miles east of Nottingham. The site is open farmland, and was purchased from the Crown Estates. The development is an outlined planning consent for 1,050 units, of which 19% are affordable. And this is one of our largest sites, with an average site typically around 200 plots. The site will be dual-branded to optimize sales rate with our new standard ranges. Detailed planning has been approved for Phase I and work commenced on site in June. Sales will launch in November, with first legal completions during May ‘19. We’ve got strong interest prior to the sales launch, and we anticipate a good proportion of purchases will benefit from Help to Buy given the private ASP of £300,000. The development will cater for all the sectors of the market and is ideally located for the Nottingham commuter and family market.

As you know, improving margin is a key priority for us. We are achieving this in a number of ways, with two of the key components be strategic land and our new product ranges. So firstly, looking at strategic land. We have made good progress towards our 30% medium-term target, with 27% of completions coming from strategic land in FY ‘18, and this is up from 25% in FY ‘17. Strategic land continues to trade at an enhanced margin of circa 300 basis points compared with instantly acquired sites. Our closing position is very strong at 12,435 acres, with a good geographic spread across 268 locations. Our focus remains in sites below 1,000 units, with less complexity in terms of infrastructure, ownership and planning timescales. The strategic land bank is well placed to support further growth and margin performance.

Another key driver to improving margin is product. As you know, in 2016, we launched our new product ranges. We have received positive feedback from our customers, sales and build teams. Customers like the new product layouts, which feature more open plan designs, whilst build teams are finding them much easier and quicker to build. Whilst they are simple to build and on an average improving build speed by three to four weeks, they remain architecturally strong. Today, there’s been minimal improvement of margin, given we only completed on around 1,200 new Barratt units in FY ‘18. The continued rollout of the product will, therefore, have a greater impact and will increasingly benefit margin in FY ‘19 and beyond. We expect to complete on around 3,250 new Barratt range houses in England in FY ‘19 and close to 6,000 across all new ranges, which includes David Wilson and our Scottish ranges. Additionally, we have now identified 187 sites for our new Barratt range that is up 42% from this time last year. And we’re currently building on 101 of those sites, twice as many as we were in September ‘17. All new land for standard product is expected to incorporate our new product ranges.

As I mentioned on the previous slide, we’ve had good customer feedback. When designing the new range, we undertook a number of customer focus groups to ensure we have a designer range that our customers would find appealing and would want to buy. Additionally, we’ve introduced core and occasional house types. We target 80% of product on the site to be from the car range, with the occasional owner used where needed, for example, turning corners in the street and to take advantage of constrained plots. This ensures we maintain architecturally strong street scenes and also optimize land utilization. We continue to ask our customers for feedback on an ongoing basis. This has allowed us to further rationalize the range since we introduced it in 2016. The chart on the right shows you how in 2016, we significantly reduced the range, but in 2018 have been able to further reduce the number of house types. This means we are more efficient, but still have a very good range of house types covering a full market mix for our customers.

Now turning to build costs. In FY ‘18, we saw build cost inflation of circa 3%, in line with our guidance. Looking to ‘19, on materials, we are expecting some modest inflationary pressure. We continue to see cost pressures on some specific materials, such as timber and plastic drainage products. 96% of our material pricing is fixed to December ‘18, with 75% fixed until June ‘19. The remainder are not due for renegotiation until later in the year.

On labor, we continue to see some regional pockets of cost pressures, influenced by the availability of labor in those areas. We continue to arrest labor issues with the introduction of our new house types, which is simpler to build and with the increased utilization of off-site construction methods. We continue to provide more labor to the industry via our apprenticeships training programs. Overall, for FY ‘19, we expect to see inflation of circa 3% to 4% of total build costs.

Now in previous presentations, I’ve given you more detail on our supply chain and our customer-first approach. Today, I just wanted to touch on affordable housing, a critical area of the business that represents almost one fifth of our volumes. Affordable housing content is set by the local planning authority when granting planning consent. We, therefore, have a wide range of affordable content across the business, and sites can range from 0% up to 50% content depending on local needs. The planning authorities determined individual volume and 10-year requirement depending on housing need surveys, which can differ by site and location. Local planning authorities require a spectrum of 10 years that includes social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership. The affordable housing requirement is factored into our land acquisition and reflected into the scheme from the very first discussion with the land vendor and local authority. This means our affordable housing is at the same margin as our private homes.

Our approach with affordable housing is the same as other aspects of the business. In that we’ll look to optimize value, minimize avoidable costs and simplify processes. We have a standard range of affordable homes and a standard finishing specification. All our affordable homes sit comfortably alongside private ranges, reflecting similar architectural characteristics as they are built on a 10-year plan basis. All materials are delivered through the same supply agreements we use for our private units, which drives further economies of scale. And in addition, we have a standard suite of contract documentation. Importantly, there is no compromise to build quality and customer service.

So in summary, a strong performance over the year. We have achieved some strong sales rates, along with positive pricing trends. We continue to focus on operating margin improvements and are making good progress with rolling out our new product across the business. We continue to successfully manage our cost base. We have increased our delivery from strategic land and are securing excellent operational land opportunities. We are driving margin improvement throughout the business, with no compromise to health and safety or our industry-leading quality and customer service.

Thank you, Steven. And good morning, everyone. We delivered a strong set of results in the year, revenue was up 4.8% to 4.87 billion. Gross profit was up 8.3% to 1 billion at a margin of 20.7%. After net administrative expenses of 146 million, we delivered an operating profit of 863 million.

We made further good progress on operating margin, which improved by 50 basis points to 17.7%. Our profit before tax was 835.5 million, a record profit for the group. We closed the year with net cash of 791 million, 68 million higher than the prior year, reflecting overall strong trading into the year-end and, in particular, better-than-expected Central London trading.

Our ROCE was 29.6%, down 20 basis points on the prior year. Increased profit has contributed 190 basis points improvement. This was offset by a number of items, including increased net land investment, which reduced ROCE by 140 basis points, reflecting the land that we’ve acquired to support our disciplined growth and some increase in working capital, including government debtors from Help to Buy. Wholly owned completions were 16,680, up 0.2%. Total completions, including joint ventures, were 17,579. Private average selling price increased by 5% to £328,800, benefiting from mix changes and some underlying price inflation. Overall, average selling price also increased 5% to £288,900, which compares to a closing land bank of £270,000.

Our regional business delivered 12,740 private completions in the year at an average selling price of £302,400, up 3.7% on the prior year, due to [indiscernible] inflation and geographic mix. In London, we delivered 699 private completions in the year at an average selling price of £809,800. Of these, 357 were in Central London with an average selling price of over £1 million. At 30th of June, we had only 145 wholly owned private units remaining in Central London. Therefore, in FY ‘19, we expect our group private ASP to reduce slightly due to our lower number of Central London completions. We remain focused on delivering margin improvement, and this slide shows the progress that we’ve made over the last few years. Our gross margin improved by 70 basis points in the year to 20.7%, despite the headwinds in the Central London market. We are now acquiring land at a minimum 23% gross margin, facilitated by our new product range and the other efficiencies we have driven. Acquiring land at higher margins and the usage of new product range on our existing sites where possible is delivering margin improvement, and there has been little impact in -- on margin in the year from net inflation.

Breaking down the components of our 50 basis points improvement in operating margin to 17.7%. We’ve seen good progress on delivery from our new site starts, new product range and other changes, which contributed a margin improvement of 110 basis points in the year. Our run-off of legacy land also contributed 10 basis points. Against this, we’ve seen margin dilution come from continued headwinds in the high-end Central London market, which has an impact of 40 basis points and a 30 basis point dilution primarily due to increased administrative cost due to inflation and employee costs. We will continue to expect that Central London trading will have some dilutive impact on margin as we trade through the remaining units. Administrative expenses in FY ‘19 are expected to be around £165 million, reflecting a reduction in the expected level of JV management fees and sundry income and some cost inflation.

Turning to the balance sheet. Our gross land bank increased by £68 million to £3 billion. Land creditors were 33.6% of the owned land bank, a reduction of 310 basis points in the year and within our operating framework of 30% to 35%. We expect land creditors in FY ‘19 to be 30% to 35% of the owned land bank. In the medium term, we will reduce our usage of land creditors to 25% to 30% of the owned land bank to continue to de-gear and further strengthen our balance sheet. Other working capital moved by 63.4 million, driven by various factors, including an increase in other receivables which used to be in more government Help to Buy debtors at the end of the year. Other net assets and liabilities improved by 18.9 million. There was a 45.1 million increase in retirement benefit assets offset by a £32 million increase in deferred and current tax liabilities. And net assets at 30th of June were 4.6 billion.

At 30th June, we had a 4.8 years supply of owned and controlled land. This is slightly higher than our operating framework of around 4.5 years, which remains in place. This increase reflects the quality of land opportunities we’ve seen, our volume growth aspirations and supports our new Cambridgeshire division. The graph on the left-hand side demonstrates the progress that we’ve made in terms of reducing the proportion of cost of land in our land bank over the last four years to 17.4% of average selling price.

As we said previously, during FY ‘18, we’ve consistently been purchasing land in excess of our old hurdle rate. Today, we have set out our medium-term target of land approvals at a minimum 23% gross margin, a rate at which we’ve been approving land throughout FY ‘18. The land approved at these higher margins will come through to the profit and loss account as these sites are developed over the next few years.

At June, we had £233 million invested in our housebuilding joint ventures across nine owned joint ventures. There is a strong land bank position with 3,999 plots, of which only 588 are in Central London. Within Outer London is our new joint venture, Harrow, purchased in the second half, with over 1,000 units planned for delivery. We are focused on realizing our Central London joint venture investments, which are currently 46% reserved. This includes our recent sale of 162 units at Fulham, with anticipated completion in FY ‘21 and cash inflows as build progresses. Our total share of profits from joint ventures in FY ‘19 is expected to be similar to FY ‘18 at around 20 million, of which around 7 million will come from London joint ventures.

Now turning to work in progress. WIP reduced by 46 million from last year, reflecting the progress made in trading through some of our high-value London sites. We ensure that we match build speed to sales rates and control the level of unsold stock on our sites with unsold stock remaining stable at 1.1 unit per active outlet.

Turning to cash flow. The group delivered a profit of £863 million operating in the year. We made net cash interest and tax payments of 146 million. We invested net cash of 138 million in land and land creditor reduction and has an inflow of 26 million from reduced WIP and part exchange. After noncash and other working capital movements, our net operating cash inflow for the year was 512 million. We made £435 million of dividend payments, resulting in a net cash inflow of 68 million and a yearend net cash position of 791 million. As a point of guidance, we expect the total cash spend on land for FY ‘19 to be around 1 billion. Of that, around half will relate to the payment of land creditors held at June 2018. As a result, we expect net cash to be around 550 million at June 2019.

Our business is strongly cash generative. We had average net cash during the year, and we now expect that going forward we will continue to have modest average net cash and continue to hold net cash at year end. We’re focused on ensuring that we manage our total gearing across the cycle. Since June 2013, total gearing reduced from 35% of tangible net assets to slightly over 5% at June 2018. Our new operating framework with land creditors reducing to 25% to 30% of the owned land bank over the medium term demonstrates our continued focus on maintaining an appropriate level of gearing for the business.

Let’s move on to our capital return plan. The board recognizes the ongoing dividend stream is an important part of total shareholder return. As we announced in February, given the significant operational and financial commitment -- improvements the group has made over the last few years, it improved and extended the capital return plan originally put in place in September 2014. The board continues to propose a target of ordinary dividend cover of 2.5x. When market conditions allow, ordinary dividends will be supplemented by special returns. The board has reviewed the dividend policy and considered that it is in the best interest of shareholders to introduce flexibly as the mechanism of payment of the November 29th 175 million special return through special dividends and of share buybacks. It remains the board’s preference to make special returns through special dividends. During the five years to November 29th, total capital returns are expected to be close to 1.9 billion based on current analysts’ estimates.

Now turning to a few areas of specific guidance for FY ‘19, not covered previously. We expect a 3% to 5% growth in wholly owned completions, with affordable completions to around 19% of the total and around 650 joint venture completions. We expect that interest costs will be around 45 million, with cash interest at around 12 million. It is now the appropriate time to further strengthen the operating framework we’ve employed for a number of years. The slide summarizes the framework which is now in place and that I’ve outlined this morning. To conclude, it’s been another year of good performance for the group, and we’ve had delivered a strong set of results. Our balance sheet is in good shape, and our cash generation supports our capital return plan.

Thanks. Jessica. As I covered upfront and Jessica and Steven have both underlined, we do have a very strong investment proposition. We’re clearly going to be to growing the top line, growing operating margin, and we see that quality and service are embedded as part of our DNA.

Now if we move on to look at the market. We have continued to see a very supportive market backdrop. The lending environment remains positive, especially for new build, and I will outline that in more detail shortly. The government’s housing policy remains very supportive. Despite increase in the supply of new housing coming from -- mainly from the house builder, there remains strong demand for homes across the country. The government estimates that over the next 20 years, household formation will continue to grow by 210,000 homes per annum, and we need to provide for that as well as years of historical undersupply. And as Steven outlined, the land market remains very attractive.

So moving on to the mortgage environment and the two charts, which I have shown you before, but I do believe that they are very important indicators. On the left-hand chart, you can see that the average mortgage rates remain very low compared to historical levels. Additionally, new build offers a significant advantage for customers with a 5% deposit and under the equity that helped by equity loan, rates are up to 160 basis points lower than the equivalent 95% mortgage rate for a second-hand home.

The chart on the right shows the proportion of average income spent on monthly mortgage interest and capital repayments. This Halifax data shows the affordability of mortgages remains well below the long-run average due to low borrowing rates, some wage inflation and tempering house price inflation.

If we look specifically at the new build mortgage market, the competition in the market has clearly increased, and this is helping our customers find competitive mortgages. Looking at the left-hand chart, five years ago, Lloyds and Nationwide dominated the market, providing nearly two third of our mortgages to the new build market. As the second-hand market has slowed, mortgage lenders have looked to the new build market as an additional source of lending. As a result, over the last five years, smaller lenders have increased their offering to the new build market and new entrants have also emerged. Overall, this means that there is a much broader spread of lenders supporting the industry with improved products, selection criteria and streamline processes in place.

We continue to see strong government support for the new build industry and for helping people on the housing ladder in general. This was evidenced by last year’s budget, which included a stamp duty cut for first-time buyers, which has now benefited over 120,000 purchasers and also the 5 billion housing infrastructure fund to unlock new sites for development.

And we also have Help to Buy in place until 2021. The statistics that were released last month on the left hand of this slide show that the scheme is doing exactly what the government intended. It is helping first-time buyers get on the housing ladder. It’s being used by families with lower household income, allowing them to buy homes priced on average at 250,000, and it is driving GDP and employment due to the strong economic stimulus. This is all in addition to a very significant increase in housing numbers. Since Help to Buy’s inception, there’s been a 55% increase in new build completions. The government continues to be very focused on increasing housing numbers and has set longer-term targets of 300,000 homes by the middle of the next decade. The government are intent on closing the supply-demand imbalance and ensuring that we provide houses to meet their historical backlog. For this reason, whilst there may be changes to the structure of Help to Buy post 2021, we would certainly not expect that to be any cliff edge.

I have outlined the supportive market backdrop, but it should be noted that there are a number of key issues for the industry, particularly if we are continuing to increase growing volumes. Skill shortages remain a key constraint for the industry and one, which if it is not addressed, it will restrict our ability to grow volumes. One way to help with this is increasing usage of alternative methods of production. However, this is not something that will replace traditional methods in the short to medium term. And finally, with increased levels of volumes, it is ever more important that quality and service do not suffer as a result.

Now let’s have a look at each of these factors in turn and what we at Barratt are doing to help address them. It is clearly in our interest for self-help measures to address the skill shortage, but we recognize that it is not an overnight solution. We offer apprenticeships, we employ trainees and graduates across our business, and we now have around 7% of our workforce on these schemes. In 2013, we created the UK’s first ever degree program in housebuilding in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University and the first students graduated from this program this year. Additionally, for the last 3 years, we’ve been running a very successful transition program for ex-armed forces personnel moving into site management. Whilst we are bringing new talent into the industry, we are also very focused on retaining our current employees and providing training and benefits that will help to develop them and their careers.

Moving on to alternative methods of construction. We continue to look to develop, trial and implement new methods of construction. This is also going to help to address the issues to do with skills. Clearly, alternative methods of production will allow us to use less skills on site. We have increased the number of homes built with alternative methods of construction by around 40% this year. These alternative methods significantly reduce our reliance on some of the traditional skills such as bricklayers. However, it is not an overnight solution, and it will take time to reduce that reliance. We’re looking at systems such as the foundation system picture and we continue to rollout trials for alternative methods through our new product introduction process.

Finally, as I mentioned that whilst we are growing volumes, introducing new people to the industry and trailing alternative methods of construction, it is critical that this is not at the expense of quality and service. We are industry leading in this regard, and it remains an absolutely key focus for our business. Our number one priority, of course, as Steven mentioned, always remains the health and safety of our employees, our subcontractors and our customers. I’m proud to say that we performed exceptionally well at the NHBC Health and Safety Awards, including winning the overall national award in the large builder category.

So let me now bring you up to date on current trading. It’s been a very strong start to our new financial year against a strong comparative. Our private sales rate per outlet per week since the 1st of July was 0.75, broadly in line with the prior year. Coupled with outlet numbers, that results in net private reservations per average week of 264, again in line with the prior year. Meanwhile, our forward sales position, including joint ventures, is up by 11% at over 3 billion. So we’re clearly in good shape for FY ‘19.

In short, we are very positive on outlook. We see that there are strong market fundamentals, and we’ve set new clearly defined medium-term targets demonstrating our confidence in the business. Going forward, these will be our priority, and we will continue to drive the business with a particular focus on margin improvement. As I’ve outlined, we have a very strong forward order book, and we are going to deliver a forward good progress this year.

Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Can you come back to the margin and the London point? So I guess, kind of doing the math on revenues, I think it kind of looks like they’re going to half roughly or even more on a year-over-year basis in terms of London revenues. So I’m surprised that you’re not or that you said, I think, in your speech that you think there’s going to be another headwind from Central London, just by virtue of revenues coming down by a pretty significant amount. So I want to understand, I would have thought actually it becomes bit of a tailwind because it’s a lower percentage in the mix. So if you could elaborate on that, it would be helpful? And then can I ask on the kind of special dividends. Did I hear you correctly that you said that you have an option to buy back stock? I mean, clearly your -- I think your dividend yield is somewhere in the neighborhood of nine, at some point, obviously, it becomes a little bit pointless, given the mark-to-market and some of your peers it’s as high as 11 in terms of dividend yield. Do think there’s a perhaps case for a buyback?

David Thomas

Okay. So I think the first question sounded quite difficult, so I will get Jessica to answer that. Just on the dividend, briefly, so we said, and Jessica touched on it within our capital return plan, so our preferred method of distribution has been special dividend and continues to be special dividend. But we’ve said this morning that we are going to also go forward with an option post the November ‘18 special dividend that we will consider share buybacks in relation to future special -- or future distributions. So again just to emphasize special dividend is the preferred option, but we will look at share buyback on a go-forward basis.

Jessica White

So in terms of margin, we’ve made very good progress in terms of margin improvement this year. As I set out in the margin bridge, we saw a 110-basis point improvement come through from the regional business improvements and changes in sites. When we look forward to FY ‘19, we’ve still got 145 units to trade through from Central London, which as Steven said, we’re expecting to trade through during 2019. So we continue to expect that there will be a diluted impact on our overall margin from the Central London as it trades through this year against margin.

Gregor Kuglitsch

And the first point is, the headwind is easy because it’s becoming less relevant. Would you...

Jessica White

There is -- there are less completions to go this year than we’ve had in FY ‘18, yes.

Clyde Lewis

Clyde Lewis at Peel Hunt. Three, if I may. One on the sort of guidance on land creditor shrinkage. Is that very much sort of linked to the gross margin improvement? So as you negotiate deals, obviously, you’re looking at less deferred terms and you’re actually pushing up the GM on that. I mean, were they, again, two very separate issues and you think that the market is good enough that you can achieve that GM without really changing the land creditor percentage and really the land creditor choice is yours rather than trying to get that margin up? Second one was on outlets. Obviously, I think you’re currently marginally down where you were last year, but can you just give us an idea as to the sort of profile you expect to see in terms of new outlets coming through over the balance of this year? And the third one was on in terms of sort of build cost pressures. Are you seeing that 3% to 4% -- are you seeing sort of increasing or slowing down in terms of that pace of change. Redrow, yesterday, sort of indicated that maybe one or two signs of that might be easing a little bit, but wanted to see whether you think it’s going up or actually maybe slightly lower?

David Thomas

Fine. So I think if Jessica will pick up with regard to outlets and then if I pick up on the land creditor point and Steven will pick up with regard to sort of cost and the inflationary environment. I think just on land creditors, briefly, that we have for a period of time, if you go back over the last few years, run a land creditor position that has been between 35% and 40% of the land bank. I think the highest level we’ve been at is 38%. So we’ve signaled previously that we want to get into a range of 30% to 35% and Jessica’s guidance this morning for the current year is still within that 30% to 35% range. But in the medium terms, we’ll say on a three to five year basis that we will look to get into a range of 25% to 30%. I think in terms of land acquisition, it’s absolutely at our choice. I mean, I think it’s a good land market. There’s a lot of opportunities available as Steven outlined, and we can structure deals in a way that we think is right. I think overall when you come back and look at the investment proposition, I think we recognize that our land creditors have been a little bit higher than some of our peers. Although I think most of our peers have grown their land creditor positions. So we just feel that if we’re trending back in the medium term to 25% to 30%, that will just put us back in line with the majority of the southern industry averages.

Jessica White

So in terms of outlet numbers, we closed the year with 358 outlets, excluding joint ventures. And last year, we opened 142 new sites. As we said this morning, we’re expecting to see disciplined growth in terms of volume from 3% to 5%. And that volume growth is -- we don’t expect to come through from sales rate. So as we’ve already said, we’re selling at a -- what we would consider to be an optimum level in terms of matching build and sales speed and fairly it’s important to the customer proposition that build and sales speed remain matched. So we would expect to be opening more outlets this year in order to be able to deliver the volume growth that we’ve guided to.

Steven Boyes

Yes. On build costs. If you split it into two elements, materials and labor, what we are seeing here will have to be the sort of 3% to 4% we’re indicating for ‘19, that’s on the back of the 3% increase we saw in ‘18. We tend to be sort of -- we’ve seen some deals come to an end, which have maybe been fixed for two or three years, so we’ve had a pretty substantial increase to take into account that period. But what we’re seeing, we’re starting to see longer fixed-price periods, starting to come through on certain materials. So we’ve had some big increases on structural timber due to world market, and plastics, but we are starting to see sort of 6, 9, 12-month periods. We’re seeing certain deals getting fixed for 12 and 18 months, but -- in that sort of 3% to 4% price range overall. In terms of labor, the industry awarded a 3.2% increase to trades in July, and that’s sort of gone across the board. Where we’ve had sort of pressure is on bricklayer, trades in certain pockets around the country. Bricklayers were sort of increasing rapidly at one period of time over the last few years, but we do see that sort of demand for bricklayers have sort of leveled off and that is also reflected in the rate of payment to bricklayers. So there’s a situation where materials and brick work in a 3% to 4% category are starting to sort of level off and agree longer fixed-price periods.

Glynis Johnson

Glynis Johnson, Deutsche Bank. Three, if I may. You’ve talked about plot cost average selling price. You’ve given us a lengthy chart that shows that. But obviously, some of your land bank would have had some benefit on previous highest price inflation. So wonder if you can just tie all that together. What is the gross margin on your land bank as it sits today? Second of all, in terms of your mix of product, your appendix at the back showed you have about 37% of completions in 4-bedroom, 5-bedroom, 6-bedroom properties. Given the discussions around Help to Buy and where, what may happen to the price cap? Are we going to see a change in your product mix, are we going to see some of those larger properties perhaps become less of a focus? And if so, how should we think about your average selling price on land bank? Will it change through [indiscernible] potentially going forward? And then lastly, in terms of your core ranges, you’ve previously given us lots of data about standardization in the cost savings that can bring one of your large peers talks about particularly the benefits of repetition of build, building the same properties time and time and time again. I wonder if there’s any kind of quantification to the benefits that you could maybe give us of what that is for Barratt. And then working on that basis, you’ve given us the numbers for 2016, 2018, how many homes were you building in -- on a very common basis? In the previous set of numbers, you’ve given us total, but you’ve haven’t given us core, trying to get an idea of how many homes you’re building on a very regular basis where those gains could come through?

David Thomas

Yes. Okay. And that is all quite tricky ones plus I have lost control of the mic. So -- okay, so I think Steven is best place to pick up in terms of the range is -- and what’s happening in terms of core. And the point of repetition, I’m going to -- I do think -- and Steven will touch on -- I do think that point of repetition is a very important point and clearly by reducing the range, we are going to have more repetition, but I think it’s quite difficult to quantify. And so as Steven picks up about core range and those points. In terms of plot cost to the ASP, we’re not going to give the gross margin in the land bank. We’ve never given the gross margin in the land bank, and we’re not going to give that now. I mean, I think the reality is that we have seen coming through the P&L this year a gross margin improvement, and Jessica’s outlined that and the gross margin is at 20.7%. We’ve said that we are acquiring a minimum hurdle of 23% growth since the beginning of 2018. So I think what we’ve demonstrated over the last few years is that setting aside the subjects of legacy assets which have largely gone, I think we’re down to about 6%. That our land intake rates will flow through the P&L given time, roughly we’re turning the land bank every 3 or 4 years. And therefore, we would expect to deliver 23% through the P&L on a go-forward basis. In terms of product, I mean, I think that’s, as you know, our, again, typical site that we’re acquiring -- we’re acquiring sites that probably on average have a 3.5- to 4-year lifespan. And we obviously set the sites up, and we look at the product range in terms of what we think the demand will be in the local market. And clearly, around the country, we see good demand for 1 bedroom through to 5 bedroom. In the event that there is any change in the same way as Help to Buy came in, in ‘13 and was maybe an unexpected change, when it came in, in ‘13, then we would look at the product mix at that time. But I think you can only buy sites based on the prevailing environment and the prevailing backdrop at the point in time. And if there’s a change, then we will look at product mix then.

Steven Boyes

Yes. In terms of product lines, repetition is very important, I agree, and there’s also balance between having a repetitive site layout, which looks pretty boring. So you have to develop good street scenes, good architectural interest, variety along the street scene. So there’s that balance where you perhaps get a better price for your product because it’s got more appeal. But in terms of repetition, one of the reasons we introduced our core range, and we didn’t have a core range in 2010. So that’s why it’s not shown on the slide. We just [indiscernible] house types and divisions you used to sort of pick and choose from those what they gave. We’ve directed them over the last few years to be sort of every site we see generally, we expect 80% of the product on that site to be from the core range. Part of the benefit of the core range is that there is elements of repetition in the designs. They may not be the same design, but there’s lot of similar detailing on the windows, the bathrooms, the layout internally. So it’s simpler and quicker for the guys to build on site. And hence I mentioned, we’ve seen some build speed improvements, typically sort of three to four weeks with the new range that is part of it is due to repetition and improvements in that area.

Glynis Johnson

And cutting the core range from 22 down to 13, does that further speed that build process? Are you going to save another two weeks if we cut down on the return on capital employed and the asset turn?

Steven Boyes

It’s too early at this stage to say that, I’m afraid. But yes, what we’ve gone through, we constantly revisit in the range and take into account customer feedback and we’ve looked at the types of units, the divisions, the plotting, so we found an opportunity to sort of trim it back even further. But you have to bear in mind, as I say, going back to this 80% rule, the 80% would be from the ‘13 types. But to make sure we’ve got attractive street scenes, we use the occasional, we put a sort of a sprinkling of the occasional ones lawns in to make sure the entrances and cul-de-sacs, we can turn corners correctly. We can turn bends in the road down the street scenes. So I think it’s too early to say whether we’ll get any further improvements, but it’s all about improving efficiencies as we go on, and you’ll see further efficiency improvements from doing that.

David Thomas

[indiscernible] Aynsley...

Aynsley Lammin

Just two questions. First, I’m trying to explore the kind of linkages and your targets between the gross margin and the return on capital employed. Obviously, gross margin’s 300 bps higher. Is it right to assume that, that means the business will be delivering 300 bps structurally higher return on equity or return on capital? You’ve spoken about less land creditors. Has anything changed in the asset turn, where you don’t get all that margin benefit flow through sort of return on capital? And then secondly, just on the expectation for the autumn selling season. What your views out there? Are you changing incentives. Obviously, you’ve got the eminent kind of Brexit negotiations and deal coming up. Does that change your view on where you would think you might end up?

David Thomas

So if Jessica picks up with just in terms of return on capital employed and the margin improvement. In terms of Brexit, we still and I, obviously, talk with the operational management on a weekly basis. And we were talking yesterday, and I think we just continually try to deliver a message to them is that, that have really just got to ignore that. There isn’t anything we can do, and the reality is that if the customers are still coming and mortgages are still available, then it will be straight forward in terms of us selling properties. So I think we’re reassured that we’re seeing attractive rates of sale coming through the business in July and August. And we also monitor it on a week-to-week basis. The -- I think the practical tangible impacts of Brexit at this stage must be limited and we’ve seen rates of sale that have really been fairly consistent through calendar ‘16, ‘17 and ‘18. So no real signs that if you look at the overall market that there is any slowing in terms of the overall market.

Jessica White

In terms of return on capital employed, we’ve kept that minimum target of 25%, the same as we had previously. Clearly, we’re always focused in terms of achieving the best return on capital employed and obviously, we did that this year in terms of the 29.6% ROCE. We’ve set up the minimum land acquisition hurdle rate in terms of 23% gross margin. And if we look at what we’ve been achieving in terms of sites that we’ve acquired and completed since 2009, we’ve been achieving around 35% -- 34% ROCE on those. So margin improvement is clearly one part of the equation in terms of driving ROCE. But clearly, as we set out, it is the right time for us to start to reduce our level of land creditors, and we recognize that will have some ROCE improvement. But it is absolutely the right thing for us to do in terms of the business to continue to strengthen our balance sheet and to degear. We also recognize that we do have some legacy assets remaining on the balance sheet, so we have got some investment remaining in terms of the Central London joint ventures, and we’re working on realizing that investment as quick as we can. So what I would say is we continue to be very focused in terms of ROCE and driving the best possible ROCE that we can for the business.

Will Jones

Will Jones from Redburn. Three, if I -- as well, please. First one, just checking in on the 23% land buying gross margin target. Is that inclusive of everything you’re doing with the business in terms of various initiatives and parts you give us that diagram [Indiscernible] phase it over three to four years [Indiscernible] out to ‘23 or is that the only number? Second one on the guidance for net cash. I think against the guidance of about 500 million of net cash ended up at 790, your guidance of 1 billion of cash land spend this year, it’s very hard with that and likely profits to get down to 550 million. So can we assume that there’s a dose of conservatism in the guidance for cash at June ‘19? And then, I guess, just double checking on pricing. If you just were to zero in on sales trends for the last say three to six months are they still consistent with getting a [Indiscernible] underlying house price inflation for say, the current financial year? And when you throw it altogether, it’s not in the guidance for ‘19, but is it fair to say you’re hoping and assuming you make some margin progress in the P&L this year again?

David Thomas

Well, Jessica will pick up on the net cash going to 550 million. In terms of the gross margin, I mean, we’ve identified the headline changes that we’ve made in the business. So clearly the changes to the house type ranges are particularly on the Barratt range is quite a fundamental change in terms of what’s driving gross margin, but I think other changes where we were able to enact and they easily so they came into effect very quickly would be, for example, really doing standard only developments. I think we typically [phoned] on nonstandard developments, whilst we might deliver a high ASP. The percentage margin tended to be lower than average, and they’re dropping the P&L rapidly and therefore just arithmetically will improve the result. But that’s clearly not to do with our land buying, that’s just an arithmetic translation to the P&L. Equally other changes like the five year warranty, an association of the five year warranty in 2015 is something [out] with the land buying process. So when we look at the land buying and present the target of 23%, I think that’s a fair reflection of what we’re buying in the market at this point in time, and that those other changes will clearly be in addition to that. In terms of pricing, well, Steven’s talked about build cost and what we expect for build cost, and we said on build cost, we were 3% for FY ‘18, and we’re expecting 3% to 4% for FY ‘19. In terms of ASP, certainly, we are still achieving pricing improvements. Now clearly that varies by geography, but we are tasking our management teams to achieve pricing improvements, and we also expect them to deliver pricing improvements.

Jessica White

Okay. So in terms of cash, obviously, we’re 10 months from year-end. So there will be a little bit of conservative -- conservatism in terms of the cash build cost. And in terms of land spend, we’re expecting land spend to be around £1 billion. And land creditors, as we came into the year, were 34%. So as I said, land creditors -- we’re expecting land creditors to be within that 30% to 35% range. And -- but, obviously, I would expect land creditors to reduce a little bit so that’s part of the cash equation. We set up that we’re growing our volume and we’ve set up the 3% to 4%, so clearly in order to deliver the volume uplift, we do need to put some work in progress in the ground. So again, that’s part of the cash equation. So if you take all those things together, that’s how you get to the 550 million.

Jon Bell

Jon Bell from Barclays. I think I’ve got two, actually. If I’m reading Slide 61 correctly, it looks like the private element of your forward order book is down as such. I just wonder whether there’s anything unusual in this year or last year’s numbers? And then secondly, more broadly, does the Letwin Review influence your land buying or product range in any way at this stage?

David Thomas

Okay. Well, I’m -- surprisingly, I’m going to answer both of those questions. This is a good reason as to why we shouldn’t put appendices in the presentation. But -- no, just to say that on Slide 61, in terms of the private forward order book, so the private forward order book is down year-on-year in value terms, but is up circa 4% in plot terms, which is clearly the key thing for us. The reason why it’s down in value terms is that in the prior year we had sites like Landmark Place in Central London and Blackfriars in Central London, which clearly have a high average selling price. So average selling price is beyond £1 million. In terms of the Letwin Review, we were -- we said in July on the call that very encouraged by the preliminary findings in terms of the Letwin Review. I think that Sir Oliver Letwin and his team took -- have taken a lot of time to go and visit sites, so visiting in excess of 20 sites. Certainly, on the 2 visits they did to our sites, spending a lot of time talking to the site teams and really trying to get under the skin of what are the challenges regarding delivery. So I think the fact that sort of a macro government report that they detail the fact that they can see that bricklayers is a major challenge is obviously a big positive. The Letwin report, I think, was indicating that to produce more volume from large sites, one of the keys was having multiple tenures on site. So possibly more private rental, for example, possibly more private shared ownership, which is something that we’ve seen come into the market in the last 12, 18 months. And the final recommendations from the report are due to be published on October time frame. It’s not affecting our land buying at this point in time. I think, again, a key point of the recommendation is that Sir Oliver recognizes that something different needs to be in place for future sites, i.e., he can potentially influence future sites more easily with the sites that are already in production and already have a planning concern is very difficult to come on and say, okay, you need to change your product mix or you need to change your tenure. So I think you recognize that within his June report.

Emily Biddulph

I’m Emily Biddulph from JPMorgan. I just wanted to come back on this London margin dilution point. Firstly, just to be absolutely clear, while you’re saying that London will still be margin diluted in 2019, can it really be incrementally diluted in ‘19 versus ‘18? Is that actually what you’re saying? And then secondly, you obviously didn’t give us a margin bridge in 2017. But I remember you talking through ‘17 about London being a margin headwind at that point as well. And is it fair to assume that the London sort of tailwind when this unwinds is more than the 40 basis points just because it was also diluted in ‘17 as well?

David Thomas

Got it. Okay, then, Jessica?

Jessica White

So as I said earlier, so we’ve seen a good progress in terms of the regional business coming through. So we’ve seen the 110 basis points come -- uplift come through in terms of the regional margin uplift. So London, obviously, contributed 40 basis points reduction against that in the year. And London will continue to be a negative to margin in the current year, if you’re looking at the fact that we improved 110 basis points this year in terms of the regional business. So there’s a 145 London units still to go through the P&L. So you can’t just take the regional market uplift and apply that.

David Thomas

Chris?

Unidentified Analyst

Just two quick ones for me, really. Firstly, just on the volume target. [indiscernible] used to be 3 to 4. I’m thinking that now it’s being moved on to 3 to 5. Just what’s giving you the confidence of that because I think arguably, the market is probably less [indiscernible] maybe it was this time last year, not materially different, but it’s clearly moved on. And the second one’s really just about the relative cost of alternative methods of construction versus traditional and whether it’s closed at all?

David Thomas

If I pick up on the volume and Steven will pick up in terms of the alternate methods of construction. I think first of all, on volume, just to give a little bit of context, I mean, as you know, running through the period up to say 2016, we were delivering compound growth that was above the 5% level, clearly growing from a lower base, but nonetheless, we were delivering a significant percentage growth. What we saw coming through FY ‘17 and FY ‘18 was really the regional business continuing to grow. But we saw some reduction in terms of London volumes and, therefore net 1% growth rate in FY ‘18 and something similar in FY ‘17. When you look forward in terms of growth, I think there’s two key drivers of the growth. One is London, bur growing through zone 3 to 6, and that will be a driver of growth over the next few years as these new sites come on stream, as Steven talked about Acton as an example where that will come on stream.

And then the second driver will be the new Cambridgeshire division. So Cambridgeshire division is something new this year, and that will clearly deliver growth as a stand-alone office over the next few years. As Jessica touched upon, to set that office up, we clearly needed to buy the land in advance. So that office has a good portfolio of land and we’ll start to deliver units through FY ‘19 and FY ‘20. So those are probably the 2 of the main changes.

Steven Boyes

Yes. In terms of MMC, you’ll see that in the last year we increased our MMC production by about 25%, 30% year-on-year, and we’re expecting a similar sort of increase going forward. One of the reasons we’re seeing the increase is partly due to the new Barratt range. We designed that range in mind to use more alternative methods of construction. So using timber frame, large apartment block and steel. And because it’s being designed to be much simpler and quicker and easier to build than traditionally, it’s also much similar to build in alternative methods of construction. That also means it’s more cost effective as well to build in alternative methods of construction. So going forward, we’re seeing the gap close between traditional and alternative methods of construction in terms of costs, and particularly, when you can see a reduction in build terms, which are much, much quicker than the traditional methods albeit even with a far weak improvement. So it’s time to close the gap [indiscernible] and using more to do it.

David Thomas

Charlie?

Charlie Campbell

Yes. It’s Charlie Campbell, Librium. I’ve got two if I can, it would be both quite quick. We’ve talked quite a bit about Central London as being scenario of difficulty. But how confident are you that outer London will hold up and be supportive and also sort of broadly not a bit maybe to the home county, same sort of question there. I don’t know the strategic land you very kindly have told us that, that’s helping margins by 300 basis points. Do you think that’s sustainable as strategic land gets bigger for you and also maybe as land market develops over time, getting 300 is something that we should continue to think about or will that perhaps moderate over time?

David Thomas

Okay. So I think I’ll just pick up both of those. I mean, if I take strategic land one first of all, I mean, I think, implicit in what we’re saying, I think there can be some moderation of margin improvement on strategic land, but clearly one of the drivers of that moderation is the way in which we’re pushing the operational land margins. So future strategic land we sign today, we can continue to see some improvement, but there’s obviously going to be some overlap between what we’re doing in terms of driving operational land and historic strategic land agreements that come through. Strategic land for us is -- has always been two things. I mean, first and foremost, we are securing land supply, and that secured land supply, I think, is key. We’ve come from position albeit over a decade, we’ve come from a position where we have, I think, a very limited strategic land portfolio to now having a fairly substantial portfolio as Steven outlines from 12,500 acres of strategic land.

When we look at Central London, I mean, I think -- to me the key starting point with Central London is that our -- the fact that we are not going to be participating in Central London post ‘19 was really a function of us being unable to buy land in calendar ‘14, ‘15, ‘16, and then deciding in ‘17 that we would just stop bidding. So I don’t think for us it was nicely particular call on the market although then we simply couldn’t buy land at our stated hurdle rates. When we look at the performance of the outer London market, we are seeing strong demand within zone three to six. So the developments that we have, that are up and running and selling, we’re seeing good demand. I mean, it’s always going to vary by site, but generally good demand. I think when you look at the market in the outer London or you look at the market in the southern region, then we can see that at higher price points, where you’re moving into maybe four and five bedroom homes, that in a lot of cases you’re then dealing more with change that are in the secondhand market and the secondhand market is clearly moving a little bit more slowly and therefore, that can mean that the change break down more often and that is a fact that we have to deal with. Now the reality for us is our response to that historically and certainly for higher price product has been to use more parts exchange because we can deal with the market effectively with parts exchanged. And therefore, that’s something that we’ve been doing more of as appropriate around the country.

David Thomas

Okay. I think that’s all of our questions. So thank you very much, everyone and we’ll see you again soon. Thank you.