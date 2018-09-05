VSS: Is This Small-Cap ETF The Best Way To Get Global Ex-U.S. Exposure?

Recently, I wrote a few articles (I will write one more soon) about global ex-U.S. ETFs from different providers. What they have in common is that all these ETFs have a plain strategy. They are investing in all types of companies without specific filters – in contrast to, for instance, low volatility or another smart beta strategy. So, these ETFs are the basic way to get global ex-U.S. exposure. However, there are, of course, many other ETFs that could be interesting.

One of them is the Vanguard FTSE All World ex-U.S. Small-Cap ETF (VSS; fact sheet). As is clear from the name, this ETF is specific in that it invests only in small-cap companies, so from the smart beta perspective, it is based on size factor. It is commonly said that small-cap companies have bigger returns but are also more volatile, so riskier than large-caps. Does this also apply to the VSS?

What is going on…

The VSS is passively managed and uses the index sampling replication method, which is common in small-cap ETFs (you can find an explanation of this method here). The VSS is tracking the FTSE Global Small-Cap ex-U.S. Index, which means that this ETF is investing in developed as well as emerging markets – but of course, only in small-cap companies.

The VSS has about $5.6B of assets under management, so it is relatively big. Speaking of liquidity, one can say “good enough, but could be better.” There are about 242,000 shares traded every day on average, based on Morningstar data (or approx. $23.76M in daily $ volume). This is enough for most long-term investors, but is also much lower compared to, for instance, the Vanguard FTSE All World ex-U.S. ETF (VEU – an ETF focusing on the same countries as the VSS but only on large and mid-cap companies; ideal for comparison), which has about 2.1 million shares traded every day based on a 3-month average (or $100.35M in average daily $ volume). Also, the average bid-ask spread is a bit higher, at 0.07% compared to 0.02% for the VEU, according to ETF.com (or 0.11% vs. 0.01%, according to Morningstar). If you are a (day) trader, these numbers could be a bit problematic, but if you prefer the “buy and hold” strategy, it should be fine.

The TER of the VSS is 0.13%, which is a pretty decent number. According to Vanguard metrics, it is 91% lower than the average expense ratio of funds with similar holdings. You can, of course, find even cheaper ETFs, but they are mostly focusing on large-cap companies, such as the already mentioned VEU with a TER of 0.11% or the VEA, which focuses only on ex-U.S. developed countries (all types of companies) and has a TER of 0.07%.

Table 1: VSS; source: Vanguard

Name Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Ticker VSS Benchmark FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index AUM $5.71B Average Daily $ Volume $23.63M Average Spread 0.07 % (0.11 %) Expense ratio 0.13% Distribution Yield 2.8 % Strategy/replication method Passively managed, using index sampling. Number of holdings 3614 Inception April 2009

Regarding regional and sector allocation, there is not much to write about. You can see everything important in Chart 1. As you can see, the regional and sector allocation is different compared to the VEU. However, as I am always writing, you should keep in mind that this allocation is not a result of active management decisions to over or underweight a particular sector/region/stock based on better outlook, etc. – it is all based on FTSE index methodology, the definition of what is a developed or emerging market and inclusion criteria (quantity and availability of small-caps in each individual country…). Also, do not forget that this allocation changes over time. If the market cap of a local stock exchange grows, the weight of the country in the index will also grow. Or, if for instance, a country is (based on FTSE decisions) moved from a frontier market to an emerging market, it will also have an impact on this index, etc.

Chart 1: Sector and regional allocation; source: Vanguard

Small caps…

As the VSS focuses only on small-cap companies, it could be useful to define what “small-cap” means. Well, unfortunately, the definition of how large the company should be to be considered small-cap varies among different index providers.

The FTSE defines small-cap stocks as companies ranked below the top 86% but within the top 98% of the index universe by full market capitalization. In reality, it means that in the VSS you can find companies whose market cap ranges from a few tens of millions to a few billions of dollars. The average market cap is $2.4 billion, and the median market cap is $1.8 billion, compared to $66.2 billion and $32.8 billion, respectively, for the VEU.

What is nice about the VSS is that given that this ETF focuses only on small-cap companies, not a single position has a higher weight than 0.4%. What is more, the weight of the top 10 positions is only 3% (vs. 9.7% for the VEU), or 16.5% for the top 100 positions, respectively (vs. 35.5% for the VEU). In total, the VSS has 3,614 positions, which means big diversification.

Better return, volatility and diversification…

Ok, so after the introduction we can now move to returns and volatility. And here it gets interesting. As you can see in Chart 2, the VSS has not only a bigger return than the VEU (as would one expect from small-caps) but also lower (or at least the same) volatility. This conclusion applies not only for a 1Y or 3Y period but also for the whole period since 2009 when the VSS was launched.

Chart 2: Return and volatility; source: ETFreplay.com

There could be further explanations for this, but the “most logical one” is probably that small-cap companies are more exposed to local markets than large-caps. Of course, we are living in a global economy, but when, for instance, local/small-cap companies in Brazil have problems, it does not mean that local companies in Germany must also have problems. Yes, if we are speaking about mining companies, for example, global prices of commodities are crucial, but it could be different in other sectors. So in general, small-caps from different countries (outside the U.S.) tend to be relatively uncorrelated (correlation is, of course, changing over time).

Another good thing about small-cap companies outside the U.S. is that they have smaller exposure to the U.S. than large-caps. To explain, if you are holding a large-cap global ex-U.S. ETF like the VEU, you can find companies like Royal Dutch Shell, Nestle, Samsung Electronics, Novartis or Toyota Motor as part of the top 10 holdings. I think it is safe to say that these companies have pretty decent exposure to the U.S. and sales in the U.S. are important for them. On the contrary, for small-caps, there is a bigger chance that sales in the U.S. will not be as important for them. This all means that small-cap companies outside the U.S. tend to have a lower correlation with U.S. companies than ex-U.S. large-cap companies, as you can see in Chart 3. This may be useful for diversification of your whole portfolio.

Chart 3: Correlation between different types of indices; source: MSCI blog

However, does this all mean that the VSS should be your only choice as a global ex-U.S. ETF? Well, yes and no.

But not so fast…

The problem is that the VSS was launched in 2009, so after the financial crisis. Also, the last few years have in general been associated with lower volatility. This all means that the comparison of the VSS vs. the VEU in Chart 2 is not ideal.

We don’t have longer-term data for the VSS, but fortunately, we can use data for the underlying index. And this is exactly what Chart 4 does. The chart is in relative perspective, which means that the FTSE All World ex-U.S. Index (tracked by the VEU) represents the green line at 100. The FTSE Global Small-Cap ex-U.S. Index (so, the VSS) is represented by the blue curve.

When the curve moves up, it means that the VSS is outperforming the VEU (has better gains or lower losses). On the contrary, if the curve is moving down, it means that the VSS is underperforming compared to the VEU (has worse gains or bigger losses).

Chart 4: FTSE Global Small Cap Ex-US Index vs. FTSE All-World Ex-US; source: Morningstar, author calculation

As is clear from the chart, although the VSS is outperforming the VEU (or particular index) most of the time, there are also clear periods of big underperformance, associated especially with the financial crisis. In 2008, the drop from local highs to local lows was bigger for small-cap ex-U.S. companies than for large/mid-cap ex-U.S. companies. And that’s the thing.

Especially in times of “big problems”, the VSS will almost certainly be riskier than the VEU. Also, when stocks are falling, people tend to sell them, so they often do not participate in the following rally. And if something is falling more quickly, it is even harder to follow a long-term strategy and not sell.

Conclusion…

Because of all this, I do not think that the VSS should be the only global ex-U.S. position for the average investor, although it is a really good ETF (one of the best). I would rather recommend combining this ETF with another one. However, as part of a broader portfolio, the VSS could be handy. Either way, as always, do not invest in anything before doing proper DD.

