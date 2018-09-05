Contura Energy Warrants: Double Discounts And 2.5x Returns

However, given the abundance of upcoming catalysts (an uplisting, analyst coverage, and dividends), I think these warrants are likely to return 2.5x in the next year.

My base case is that the warrants return 31.6% annualized over the next 4 years.

Contura's warrants adjust their terms for the receipt of dividends, and thus present an interesting way to invest in Contura, maximize returns, and participate as cash is returned to shareholders.

Contura Energy is a coal company that trades on the OTC exchange, is underfollowed, undervalued, and will generate a significant portion of its market cap in cash in short order.

A while ago, I read a fantastic Top Idea by Michigan Value Investor which outlined a very compelling thesis for owning shares of OTC listed Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE).

The brief summary of that thesis is this: Contura Energy operates high quality met and thermal coal mines, which currently earn significant amounts of cash flow.

The company is merging with ANR, a lower quality miner that was split from Contura as part of Alpha Natural Resources' bankruptcy filing, with the senior creditors getting the good assets, and the junior ones getting the lower quality assets.

Combined, the two will operate as the largest met coal producer in the US and will subsequently uplist from the OTC markets (where it has no coverage, low liquidity, and no SEC filings!) to the NYSE where it will undoubtedly get analyst coverage and increased liquidity. Those two factors should spur some multiple expansion and propel the share price upwards.

In addition to that share price movement, the company will generate a significant portion of its market cap in cash over the next 2 to 3 years, and it will return most of that cash to shareholders, boosting returns further.

Now, what also exists as an investment option is to buy the warrants in Contura Energy (CNTWW). I believe this is the more attractive option, but it requires a bit of explaining as these aren't "normal" warrants, per se.

The Warrants

There are currently 801,983 Contura warrants outstanding, expiring July 26, 2023. They trade at ~$38 each and are relatively illiquid, though with patience one can acquire a sizable position.

Currently, the warrant's intrinsic value is equal to (with shares trading around $76 as I write this) ($76 - $48.74) x 1.15 = $31.35. That is, if you could exercise the warrant today, you could buy a share of the company for $48.74 and turn around and sell it on the market at $76. Each warrant allows you to do this 1.15 times.

Remember how Contura and ANR are going to pay a bunch of cash out to shareholders? Well, these warrants adjust, as per the formula found on page 41 of the warrant sub agreement found here.

Source: Contura Energy Warrant Agreement

I'll run through a hypothetical example so you can see how this works.

Let's say Contura pays a $10 dividend at $76 per share. Using the formula above:

1) the exchange ratio will adjust to 1.3242.

2) the strike price will adjust to $42.327.

After paying a $10 dividend, Contura shares should drop by $10 (as the cash that was part of the company is no longer, so the company's value decreases by the amount of the cash given back to shareholders). The price will thus be $66.

Using the new numbers, at $66, the warrant's value will equal: ($66 - $42.33) x 1.324 = $31.35.

Thus, the warrant's intrinsic value is unchanged if a dividend is issued, which is effectively the same thing as if you were a shareholder: your shares are worth $10 less, but you have $10 in cash.

Finally, given Contura and ANR are merging, what becomes of the warrants? As outlined on page 44 of the warrant agreement, the warrants rights to purchase shares in Contura continue after the merger. Contura shareholders will own 53.5% of the new entity, thus, the warrants will have a right to buy 53.5% of a share in the new company.

Going forward, I model everything in "Contura terms" for simplicity.

Valuation

Looking at the S-4 that was recently filed for the merger of Contura and Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH), we can see a professional valuation report done. While this is a little dated (as of April 2018), coal company valuations haven't moved much, so it's still useful (and easy given they've done the work for us!).

Coal peers trade at an average of ~4.2x 2018 EV/EBITDA, as per page 100 of the S-4:



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4

Note that this analysis uses adjusted enterprise value, which includes cash, restricted cash, and debt and debt-like liabilities (ARO, Black Lung, Pension etc.).

On 2019 estimates, peers trade at a median 5.0x. This is likely because the market expects declining coal prices, and thus, today's multiple looks artificially low relative to what it would be at lower coal prices.

For conservatism, I'm going to use 4.1x Adjusted EV/EBITDA to do my valuation work. It is entirely possible that the combined companies will trade at a higher valuation closer to 5x, and I'll run through that as well.

In another convenient move, management has already estimated the free cash flow Arch and Contura will generate in their S-4, on page 126 and 127. I have aggregated these estimates for your convenience below:



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4

Note, I assume $50 million in synergies as outlined here. Additionally, you can go here to access the original merger presentation which is no longer available on Contura's website.

Additionally, with the resulting NOLs and other credits, the two companies will pay very little tax going forward, thus most of those synergies will fall to the bottom line, at least for the next few years.

The rough consolidated balance sheet is below, sourced from page F-207 of the S-4:

Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4

Note that there is a significant adjustment to the legacy liabilities (which include ARO liabilities, pensions, black lung etc.). This is due to the revaluation of ANR's ARO liabilities, which were discounted using a very high discount rate (which will result in a lower value for liabilities).

These liabilities result in annual cash payments the companies must make. These annual cash payments are accounted for in management's estimates of free cash flow above and thus are incorporated into the model. Note that the numbers below are undiscounted, and thus the actual balance sheet value of these liabilities is much smaller.

Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4

Traditional measures of net debt (debt - cash) would result in the combined companies having net debt of $253 million. However, there still exist significant legacy liabilities such as pension, black lung, and asset reclamation liabilities (ARO liabilities). These are offset by restricted cash held against these future liabilities, in particular the ARO liabilities.

Thus, true net debt of the combined company is closer to $610 million.

EBITDA And Free Cash Flow

Using management's own guesstimates, we can begin to put together a picture of the amount of free cash flow Contura and ANR will generate, that cash building on the balance sheet or being returned to shareholders, and what that will do to returns. This is below:



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4; Author Estimates

Note that Contura shareholders will own 53.5% of the combined company, so the implied Contura share price is proforma that 53.5% ownership. I also assume that the company doesn't pay down any debt and that restricted cash doesn't grow. Further, note that the company's free cash flow in 2018 is the free cash remaining to be generated in the remainder of the year (as of the end of June) not a full year's numbers.

As you can see, using management's estimates, there is a significant build in cash by 2022, to the point where net cash is 25% of the market cap of the company.

I will also note that management's estimates assume a 22% decrease in the average sales price per ton at the combined company. This is calculated by taking revenue and dividing it by volume/tons sold in the contribution analysis on page 110 of the S-4.



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4; Author Estimates

Warrants - A Timeline

Given this model, we can then show what happens to the warrants in the event of the company returning that cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, something the company has stated it will do. This is shown below:



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4; Author Estimates

I assume the company chooses to maintain a 1.0x net debt to EBITDA ratio and return any excess cash above that number. We can debate this number until we're blue in the face, but I think it represents a relatively conservative leverage level for a highly cyclical company.

Furthermore, a significant portion of that debt/EBITDA target is comprised of legacy liabilities. Management may feel completely comfortable taking net debt/EBITDA higher than 1.0x, treating legacy liabilities as "taken care of" as long as there is sufficient cash flow to cover them. By accounting for them in free cash flow, as I have, but also penalizing the company for them in a target net debt/EBITDA, I'm being doubly conservative.

In 2019, I assume they do a large share buyback, but after that, the majority of the cash is returned through special dividends. Of course, how the company actually returns cash is complete speculation at this point. I assume that shares are bought at "fair value", that is, the post-dividend share price in the model (which, yes, is conveniently lower than the pre-dividend price, meaning buybacks get a little extra juice!).

As can be seen, the terms of the warrant adjust it such that it grows its value over time. Note that the warrant value is its intrinsic value, and I assume no premium in any case here. Warrants will of course trade with some premium as they are long lived options.

If bought today, in this scenario, the warrants would return 22.4% annualized from a purchase price of $38, using the estimates provided by management.

How does this compare to the share price performance? In this particular case, the shares if bought at $76 end the model at a post-dividend price of $68.18. Shareholders thus lose $5.69 per share and receive a total of $46.16 in dividends, representing a return of $40.47 per share, or 12.6% annualized.

As can be seen, the warrants deliver superior returns over the period.

Additional Upside



1) Coal Prices are Higher

This entire analysis takes the lazy intellectual route of relying entirely on management's assumptions outlined in the S-4. There are a few problems with this.

First, when the report was compiled in April, met coal prices were lower than they are today. The result is Contura and ANR are both generating more cash flow than management estimates. For Contura, for example, management's estimates were for $257 million of EBITDA. Contura has already generated $174 million of EBITDA this year due to higher spot met prices and will generate close to $330 million in EBITDA if those spot prices stay where they are.

ANR has performed similarly well this year, generating $122 million in adjusted EBITDA ($244 million annualized) vs. management's estimates of $210 million.

On a combined basis, this year's EBITDA should come in $100 million or more higher than the management estimates provided earlier ($574 million vs $467 million), or an increase of 23%.

I do not wish to speculate on where met coal prices are going; I think that's ultimately a fool's errand to a large extent. I do know that the industry in the US has been decimated, and there is still good demand for steel (though decreasing demand in China due to an increased use of electric arc furnaces and a decline in blast furnaces) in part supported by India and Europe.

I reasonably expect that prices will remain higher than average, but many things could derail that including a recession anytime in the model's forecast period.

What I can say is that at the current spot and futures strip, the combination of Contura and ANR will generate significantly more EBITDA and free cash flow annually than in the management's plans above.

As a thought exercise, this is what happens to EBITDA and FCF when we smooth out the management-assumed decline in coal prices over the forecast period (i.e., near-term high prices are effectively assumed to continue) and assume that free cash flow and EBITDA are 10-15% higher per annum.





Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4; Author Estimates

This scenario results in an annualized return on the warrants, if purchased at $38, of 31.6%, versus a return of 15.89% on the shares. This scenario is one I feel will be closer to reality, and is thus my base case.

2) Multiples Can Increase

I actually do believe that the valuation numbers presented were fair. I don't think it's likely that a coal company is going to suddenly see a valuation of 10x EBITDA. 4-5x EV/EBITDA for a cyclical company operating with close to peak pricing is not unreasonable.

If shares were to perform financially, as I assume in my base case, but trade at 5x instead of 4.2x, then returns on the warrants would be 35.4% annualized, and the shares would return 23% annualized.

3) Production Can Expand

As detailed in their S-4 on page 167, Contura and ANR both have a number of expansion projects:



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4

5 year historical pricing for High Vol A and B coal can be found on page 162 of the S-4:



Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4

We are fortunate that the past 5 years encompass a cyclical low, as well as the higher prices due to lower supply in the recovery. This then presents a nice view of probable range for met coal prices, even in a much slower economy than today.

The projects mentioned add up to another 2.2 million tons of HVA coal at the low end, and there is room in NAPP to add another 2.5 million tons of High Vol B. coal.

Historically, Contura and ANR have not realized these market prices, due to transportation costs which tend to run in the $30/ton range. Looking at the range of prices over the past 5 years, we can see a fairly full cycle. At a midcycle price of ~$150 for HVA and $120 for HVB coal (an implied 20% discount), we arrive at realized pricing for the company of ~$120/$90 per ton.

We don't know ANR or Contura's exact margins by type of coal, but they did disclose here a few points of interest. First, their CAPP region is mostly met coal by tonnage, and we know that because met coal prices are higher than steam coal prices, most of that segment's revenues and margins come from met coal (I estimate ~80% of that segment's revenues are from met coal).

In this presentation, ANR and Contura estimate that their cost per ton in the CAPP region is ~$63-$67.50 per ton. If we assume the high end of that range, I arrive at the following estimate of incremental annual revenue and EBITDA:

Source: Contura Energy/ANR S-4; Author Estimates

Current SG&A for Contura and ANR runs ~ $100 million across ~13 million tons of production, so $7.69 per ton. Of course, a significant part of this is corporate expense, and so the actual cost per ton of SG&A is maybe half that $7.69, or $3.50 per ton. Add in some other expenses of $1/ton, and you get an idea of what kind of EBITDA these assets would generate at an estimate of midcycle pricing.

Maintenance capex runs ~$10-12/ton, or around $50 million per year.

The cost to build a new met mine runs anywhere from $10 to $20 per ton, depending on what features you need built and what existing infrastructure you can use in the area. At the higher end, I figure this expansion might cost $100 million, but it could easily cost less.

Now, of course, these assets won't be built tomorrow, but even if built over the next 4 years the result will be a significant increase in annualized EBITDA. Further, because the combined company will generate significant free cash flow, it can likely finance these with just free cash flow generated internally. This means no interest costs. Similarly, because the company has significant tax shields, no taxes either!

Thus, EBITDA converts into free cash flow at around 69% or so, with these assets generating ~$100 million in incremental free cash per year.

Thus, you can see that building these assets at current coal prices would be highly accretive to value. At lower coal prices, the picture changes slightly, but my estimated HVA/HVB pricing gives some room for prices to fall from where they are today.

5) Warrant Undervaluation And Double Discounts

The current intrinsic value of the warrants is ~$31.35, meaning that at $38 they trade with $6.65 of premium.

Using a Black-Scholes model (which you can find courtesy of Professor Damodaran here) with the following assumptions, I arrive at the following value for the warrants:

Source: Damodaran; Author Estimates

Note that I assume a 0% dividend. This is due to the fact that currently, Contura pays no dividend, and even if it did, the terms of the warrant adjust (whereas normal options don't adjust their terms on the receipt of a dividend).

Now, I would argue that for a cyclical coal company, trading at a very low valuation, an assumption of 10% annualized volatility is absurdly low. Currently, shares trade at depressed volatility levels because they are OTC and nobody is really paying attention.

Next year, Contura should be a $96 stock, or higher. From today's price of $76, that represents a 26% move. Other coal companies have annualized volatility of 20-30%, so 10% is clearly far too low.

At 25% implied volatility, my options model looks like this:

Source: Damodaran; Author Estimates

Thus, at the current price of $38, the warrants are ~10% undervalued on their own.

The result of this is that we have a wonderful situation I like to call Double Ds: double discounts! We have a derivative that is undervalued, and on top of that, we have a coal stock that is undervalued. Thus, investors in the warrants benefit from the potential closing of not just one, but two, valuation discounts!

Risks

The thing with the warrants is that they expire, in 2023. It is entirely possible that management does something very stupid (such as taking all that free cash flow and building huge new mines with it, and taking on a bunch of leverage to do it all), and we get a recession in 2020, and coal prices go way down and don't get back to where they are today by 2023.

If all that happens, and the warrants' shares trade below the strike price of $48.74, then you lose all your money. Too bad, so sad!

That being said, within the next year, the company will generate enough cash so it won't have any debt. Another year after that, and cash is close to 25% of the market cap. Even if coal prices go down in a recession, it's hard to imagine a situation where shares trade meaningfully below where they do today for long.

It is indeed a risk with warrants that you could lose everything.

Assuming free cash flow declines 50% from management's estimates in the S-4 (which are already conservative, and note that this means coal prices decline less than 50% because these businesses have a lot of operating leverage), and shares trade at 3.5x EV/EBITDA, and assuming management takes leverage up to 1.0x net debt/EBITDA right before prices collapse and then never returns capital to shareholders again, we arrive at the following model:





Source: Author Estimates

As you can see, even under this scenario in which cash flow dries up, the warrants do fall significantly in value. Note that because there is still time value, which results in premium, the price of the warrant won't go negative in 2020, it will decline significantly, maybe 75 or 80%, but it will not go to $0.

However, because the company continues to generate cash, by 2022, they're worth $33.70, which is only about 11% lower than where they trade today.

Now, of course, we could get a recession in 2022 that messes up this whole thing, but aside from running through every possible permutation there is, I hope I've illustrated that 1) the warrants can go to $0, and 2) it is unlikely that they will because of Contura and ANR's significant free cash flow generation today.

Finally, I've presented a lot of models here which give a bit of a false sense of accuracy. They are only possibilities: the future, particularly with commodity stocks, is hard to predict and when a company sells a perfectly competitive good and is a price taker, it's very hard to get it right!

The reason this situation is attractive is because there is a large margin of safety given by the existing and soon-to-be cash on the balance sheet. Without that there, I wouldn't be interested.

Summary

Contura Energy is an attractive investment opportunity that could result in significant returns to shareholders as it builds cash and returns that cash to shareholders.

Because the warrants are themselves undervalued, and partake fully in the payment of dividends and share buybacks, they represent a superior way to invest in Contura, in my view.

This is a case where valuation re-rating could happen very quickly given an uplisting in short order, increased attention and liquidity, increased size, and a higher valuation of peers. There are a lot of catalysts coming soon that make this investment work.

At 5.0x my base case 2019 EV/EBITDA, shares would trade at $130. With a $14.76 special dividend paid, and a $235 million share buyback, it would mean a post dividend share price of $115.72, and an implied warrant intrinsic value of ~$94, up from $38 today. Including premium of ~$6/warrant, the warrants could be $100 instruments a year from now.

From $38 today, that represents 2.63x your money in a year. Pretty hard to beat, and a fairly significant improvement on "only" 1.72x returns for the shares!

I'd finally like to thank Michigan Value Investor for writing this up originally, and putting up with over 300 comments and questions. And I'd also like to thank Brion Morrison, whose insights in said comments were very helpful to me in writing this piece!

