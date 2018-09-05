Brexit: No Good Path And The Pound Suffers

Since April, the value of the pound has dropped 11 percent against the US dollar, and this will probably continue through the end of the year, if not longer.

The outlook for Brexit is now having an impact on the value of the British Pound against the US dollar, and this will continue over the next few months.

The March deadline for Brexit is approaching, and there seems to be no real plan and no real energy to produce a good result.

Brexit was not supposed to happen.

When Prime Minister David Cameron called for a referendum on Great Britain staying in the European Union, there was not much thought that those in favor of "leaving" might pull out a victory. Mr. Cameron wanted to strengthen his hand.

Then, June 23, 2016, came and passed and the "leavers" won… and Mr. Cameron resigned.

The Conservative Party controlled Parliament… and they did not have a plan for how to "leave" the European Union.

The Labour Party did not really believe that the "leavers" would win the referendum, and so, they did not have a plan.

And, the "leavers," themselves, did not have a plan.

I had the opportunity in my travels around Europe during this time to talk with some people that have voted for Great Britain to "leave" the European community, and there seemed to be three major reasons for the way that they voted.

First, Brussels came up over and over again. The self-centered people leading the EU wanted everything their way. Brussels was the focal point of many emotional outbursts.

Second, there was the immigration problem. People were coming to Great Britain and changing everything and inciting more and more violence.

Third, well, the wealthy "elites" in London were closely tied in with the wealthy on the European continent and, together, they would do whatever they could to maintain or enhance their wealth.

No plan here.

Theresa May became the new Conservative Prime Minister, taking over for Mr. Cameron. Ms. May did not have a plan for executing Brexit… and, I am sorry to say, Ms. May still does not have a plan for executing Brexit.

This should have given Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, an opening to put Labour in control of Parliament and build a plan to "leave," but Mr. Corbyn has failed miserably in this task. The Labour Party remains badly divided on this issue… while it has also been distracted by other concerns.

This failure of leadership, all around, has found its way into the currency markets and seems to be dominating the movement in the value of the British pound.

Roger Blitz writes in the Financial Times that "after months of disinterest, investors are on alert for Brexit developments."

"The working assumption is that somehow the UK and the EU come to an arrangement that wins sufficient approval in the UK parliament and among EU member states, in which case the pound would strengthen." "Short of that outcome, sterling would fall."

This gets me back to the point I was making earlier… it seems to me that no one really has any kind of a plan… let alone the enthusiasm… to make Brexit work.

Those that voted for "leaving" based their votes on emotion, on the feeling that they were being excluded from the economy, from the world, because of the UK's connections with the EU. These people wanted "out" and how that happened was not their concern.

Mr. Blitz concludes his piece in the Financial Times by saying "The only thing that can be said with a fair degree of certainty is that politics are now the driver of sterling."

Especially if some challenge to Ms. May's leadership takes place, there might be "a more dramatic sell-off" of the pound, because a "no-deal" conclusion would become more likely.

On April 16, this year, the value of the British pound against the US dollar hit $1.43.

As recently as August 15, the value had dropped to $1.27, an 11 percent decline.

The volatility has increased substantially in recent months.

I never was in favor of Brexit, and my belief has been that any form of Brexit is not going to be good for Great Britain and, especially, will not be good for the people that vote to "leave."

What concerns me the most about the progress of Brexit approaching the "due" date next March is that people that are really not fully behind Brexit are in charge of trying to craft something that they don't really believe in. And, if this is true, I see no way in which a successful outcome can be achieved.

Again, whether or not people want a strong US dollar, events seem to be working toward a continued strengthening of the value of the US dollar.

In 2017, the value of the pound in terms of US dollars got down around $1.20. This value could be tested again in the next six months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.