Home Depot, Inc. (HD) CEO Craig Menear Presents at Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

Carol Tomé - Chief Financial Officer

Craig Menear - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Fassler - Goldman Sachs

Good afternoon. Hopefully everybody has their lunch. And it's comfortable and is ready to get started today. We have lots of nooks and crannies and a very elegant balcony, for example, over there, people need a place to sit. There also is an overflow room and the centennial for which has the audio and space, which you find yourself standing and uncomfortable, you should feel free to sit if you choose. I assure you the dialogue will be the same there as it is here. I'm Matt Fassler from Goldman Sachs. And it's my pleasure to host the management team of Home Depot this afternoon at this keynote lunch address on the first day of our 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference and to moderate our fireside chat.

Home Depot really is one of the leading companies in the world. Anyway, we think about it. It is the world's third largest cap retailer. It is seconds among brick-and-mortar firms to Walmart in that regard. It is among the most productive and profitable retailers. And also I would argue one of the most innovative retailers.

Now innovation manifests itself differently at large companies. But I think a combination of innovation in the analog and the digital spheres has kept this company on top of its game for a very long time.

Home Depot continues to push the envelope on investment and to drive meaningful change. And that is probably the foremost topic that I hope that we can address today.

I'm very, very happy that we have with us on stage here two of the members of the senior management team of the Home Depot. To my far left is Carol Tomé, who has been the Chief Financial Officer of the company since 2001. And she has been the Executive Vice President of Corporate Services in addition to that role for the past 11 years. And sitting directly to my left is Craig Menear. Craig is the President and CEO of the Home Depot. He has been the CEO for -- nearly four years. He is also the Chairman. And he has been in that role since February of 2015. And he has been with the company for more than 20 years, primarily in the merchandizing arena, but in role standing almost every element of the operating functions of the business. So we are so happy to have you both here today.

Q - Matt Fassler

I'd like to start off by talking about investment. You announced an $11 billion investment plans, nearly doubling of the level of your investment over the next several years. What led you to that decision?

Craig Menear

So we're excited about the opportunity ahead and with the investments that we are making in the business. What led us to that Matt was the retail environment and the way the customers are engaging with the Home Depot is changing at a rapid pace. They are blending the physical and digital worlds together. And so it becomes imperative that the Home Depot trades creates truly a one Home Depot experience where the customer can blend those two channels together and engage with us. However they choose to do that. So the $11 billion investment has some big buckets, if you will. The first big bucket about half of that investment will go into our stores to continue to enhance the physical environment and experience addressing key pin points for our customers. And the second part of that store investment is to create a more seamless interconnected experience for our stores. About $1.2 billion will go into our supply chain over the next five years that will allow us to essentially move to a same day, next day network for roughly 95% of the U.S. population. We will continue to invest in the digital experience both in personalization for categories as well as personalization for customer segments. The first of which we're doing is in the B2B segment to create a unique experience for our business-to-business customers. And we will continue to invest to bring innovation to the business because we are in the business of selling product.

Matt Fassler

I want to focus for a moment on the personalization front. And you spoke about developing personalization, excuse me, for B2B. What form is that taking at the Home Depot?

Craig Menear

So today we're building on our capability to address different segments of the pro-business with a personalized experience in the digital world. We have leveraged the learning from our acquisition of Interline Brands who is in the B2B space to help us build out this capability. And later this fall, we will pilot that capability with a select group of customers and then make modifications and tweaks with the intent of rolling out a full B2B website experience next fiscal year. This is about identifying the customers and what their specific needs are and bringing to life for them and experience in the digital world that is tailored to their particular business whether that's a plumber, an electrician, a property manager, it will be specific to the key segments within their business.

Matt Fassler

And is that data that will be accumulated over the kind of starting now through your relationship with that customer? Is that data that you're bringing to your interface based on past interaction with that customer? How do you get a starting point for that?

Craig Menear

Yes, it's actually data that we've captured over the past several years engaging with these customers and customer segment that we are leveraging to build out this capability.

Matt Fassler

And we haven’t talked a whole lot at this conference so far, at least not that I have heard about AI and machine learning. This would seem like its prime territory rather than having a room full of people figuring this out. You have a server to work for you. Is that how you are coming at it?

Craig Menear

That’s certainly a piece of how we are coming at it. If you think Matt about just the type of folks that we hire today versus maybe five, six years ago, we hired way more data scientists than we did in the past. We hired more engineers as we get more sophisticated about how we drive productivity in the business. And, of course everything is supported by technology, so we are adding a lot of technology, IT capabilities and software development in the business. And all of that is a key piece. Carol you might want to talk a little bit about what you're doing in the financing.

Carol Tomé

Yes. So we're very excited to bring a technology into the finance organization. In fact, we have the first blockchain experiment in our company in finance, where we have a distributed ledger authorization between ourselves and one of our suppliers. And we are able to watch merchandise as it flows from the manufacturing plant all the way to the stores. And why does that matter? From time to time we have disputes with our suppliers. They say they ship a hundred and we say we only received 80 and then we negotiated out, but in a distributed ledger environment there will be no disputes because we both are watching the flow of product. It's extraordinarily exciting. And the IT organization alone, this year we are hiring 1,500 people into our IT shop to help advance technology throughout our company.

Matt Fassler

You talked about personalization. I think many of us take for granted that there is an element of personalization materializing for us on any website. How true is that for your consumer site? Has this move beyond the gestation stage for the consumers like given that you say you're moving earlier on Pro than on consumer?

Craig Menear

So in the consumer side, we actually have begun the personalization elements, particularly around how we market to the customers through the digital world. So if you think about the capabilities that one has today working with top providers into the home, we can actually modify what our customer sees based on who they are. If they are a -- let's say, you take a water heater category, if they are a baby-boomer old far like me, I've put in a few of those in my time. So all you need to know is what product do I want? And so you can market a certain way that down. If you're a Pro, you have a very different need there. And so we can market differently to that Pro in terms of simply a breath of offering. And if you are a millennial, and this is the first time that you're considering this purchase, we can give you a very different experience from a marketing standpoint as well. And so we are beginning to leverage the capability of personalization for the consumer as well.

Matt Fassler

Now, given that pros know their product -- are they as prone to suggest. Are they as I don’t want to say susceptible as open to suggestion and discovery as a consumer? I would think a consumer would kind of go wherever you take that? Pro probably at least thinks they know what they want. So is there the same kind of selling upside for them? Or about convenience working getting them where they ultimately probably want to go faster?

Craig Menear

So actually being able to influence their purchases is a very important element through product. And so what you're trying to do is trying to bring innovation to the marketplace for the Pro that saves them time or money. And I'd say an example, of our product that we have brought to market that has had a huge advantage on both the consumer and the Pro side is the LifeProof vinyl tile that we've brought to market. It is a very easy product to work with, simple to install, so it's great for the DIY customer. But in an environment where many pros are under pressure to be able to add labor to their business, this product allows them to install much more efficiently. They can get more jobs done during the day and they can do that with less skilled labor. So you can influence the pros purchase through product based on what innovation you bring to the market.

Matt Fassler

Now, you also as part of this investment program talked about supply chain. And what's interesting to me about what you're doing here is effectively taking direct to home distribution out of the stores entirely, including for businesses you're in before there was e-commerce of any sort. If you could talk about what this network will look like? And what this does your stores as well, which, ironically are probably more warehouse-driven than almost anyone else yet will be functioning perhaps a bit less as distribution hubs than they had been prior to this change.

Craig Menear

So we are investing $1.2 billion over 5 years in the supply chain. And at a high level, there's an element of that that goes into our upstream network to drive productivity and efficiency. So think upstream moving goods from suppliers to DCs and stores. But the majority of that investment actually goes into the downstream network, which will move product from stores and distribution centers direct to customers' homes or job sites. And what we're building out is a direct fulfillment capability to handle all the variety of products that we sell in the project business in home improvement. That's everything from a small package that can be delivered in a car, for example, to a pallet of product that needs to be delivered on a flatbed with a Moffat dropped in a particular location on a job site.

And so through the investments that we're making, we will actually remove much of the bulk distribution that today, if you walked into our stores, you would see in the morning at 6 o'clock, lots of pallets staged in our lumber and building material aisles waiting to be picked up to be delivered out to a Pro job site. We'll move much of that upstream and take that complexity out of the store and improve the shopping experience for our customers that are shopping in the store in the process. And we can drive efficiency upstream being able to do that through better utilization of the equipment offer more capacity. So we're excited about that opportunity going forward.

Carol Tomé

Our goal is to be the fastest and most efficient deliverer of home improvement products. And on the efficiency side, this is a big deal for us. We're spending $1.2 billion. And when we built the financial model to show that we would get an adequate return on that investment and our IRR hurdle is 12%, we built that model solely on transportation savings as well as cube utilization. You really didn't rely on sales to support that investment that matters you can appreciate, we wouldn't be doing this if we didn't think we get some sales off this as well.

Matt Fassler

So what will you be able to do in your stores that is different now that you won't have these types of activities that are purely logistically are backend-driven and happen to be taking place in the aisles with shelves, with many of the same people inside of your retail customers?

Craig Menear

So couple of things. First of all, I think it's important to note these stores will be completely removed from staging and positioning orders in part that's because we're making an investment in automated lockers for pick-up. So that our customers can come in, they can scan a barcode, they can grab their product from a locker and transaction complete. They won't need to engage with one of our associates at a service desk to speed-up that transaction and make it super efficient for the customer. But then essentially what would be able to do is to drive productivity in terms of the spend that we have today in picking and staging orders and be able to convert that to again more customer facing value add if you will, for experience in the store and then drive some productivity in the process as well.

Matt Fassler

I want to talk to you for a moment about the customers' deployment of e-commerce. I want to think about transaction side's project type category. This store remains the dominant mode of marketing and distribution. For your category, you have taking your margins to new heights and your market share has only gone up even as the world around you and many other categories has changed. Where is your consumer taking this? And that's happened because your consumer has wanted to expand the store where you have made it worth your while to do so. But how is their behavior -- how are their desires changing?

Craig Menear

Couple of things on that. First of all, when you think about customer behavior the shopping experience for most categories today starts in the digital world. And if you think about our stores, there is obviously a defined footprint and we don't have instructor so we can't make the stores bigger. So the job of the merchant is to optimize that space against the largest customer base if you will, when they design and put assortments in the store. In the digital world we have the ability to expand that offering, and allow us to be able to service a wider customer base within a product category. And as a result of that we see an average ticket in the digital world that's almost 3x the average ticket typically in the store.

And maybe an example to bring that to life is again if you think about a typical assortment of vanities in our store that maybe 5 to 7 to 8 days in a given store and that would range from an opening price point value of let's say $39, up to maybe $500. When you go to the digital world you can more efficiently offer a wider variety of product including sell-up vanities, larger sizes 16-inch plus type vanities, and a customer chooses to buy one of those as part of their project even though they might be filling other parts of their project in store. With the upstream network that we've built in the supply chain, we can actually move, let's say a customer buys a 16-inch vanity off the website, we can actually move that product incredibly efficiently through our network to the store for the customers availability to pick that up in a very cost effective manner.

Matt Fassler

And does that triple the ticket? Is that on a like category for like category basis or just online overall versus store overall?

Craig Menear

Overall.

Matt Fassler

And if you think about like category for like category maybe it's, in essence, self fulfilling or self-selecting, because if you are going to buy something online rather than in-store, the assortment might tilt up market or might be special needs item. Do you have a sense to whether that actually helps you access higher ticket count per pound?

Craig Menear

It does. And part of that is, to your point, self-fulfilling, because as a merchant you have the ability to test in the assortment in the digital world with much lesser risk than you would in the physical world. And so our merchants have a tendency to push the curve in the digital space, which allows us to learn. And then quite candidly we take that learning back into the physical world and look at reassortment at a ZIP code level based on learnings from the digital world.

Matt Fassler

What about consumers project orientation? One of the factors that has kept the consumer in the store has been an essence the project? And have consumers started it all to reorient their project planning, tracking, shopping execution visualization online with you or anyone else?

Craig Menear

So I think it's fair to say is something that Carol and I were talking about other day that most of the shopping experience starts in the digital world. That might be candidly a customer going to pinterest or [indiscernible] or that still shopping in magazines looking for inspiration, which has allowed us to actually change some of our showroom strategy and approach, which gave us the space quite candidly to invest in appliances that we needed, which has worked out well for us. So the shopping experience the way it starts is in fact changing because of that digital capability and where the shopping experience begins. But the customer is still blending the project both through the digital and the physical world. We see this in terms of -- they may select a certain portion on the project from the digital world, but then other elements of it, they still buy in store. So it's a great thing in terms of the project business for us to allow that extended offering and have the customer actually do the project across both channels.

Matt Fassler

Now, I have a couple of questions on people. And the first one, you sort of touched on pieces of. You're big, and you have a heavy technology element to where you are taking the business. And running your stores is probably even, in and itself more digital kind of discipline. How are you hiring differently broadly? And retail has gone through cycles in terms of popularity, coming out of the schools and in terms of the mass perception thereof. And that probably impacts who you get, who wants to come work for you? How is the nature of the prospects that you drawn for the company at different levels? And what you needed by the way changed over time?

Carol Tomé

We couldn’t be happier about what's happened in terms of our ability to attract the best and brightest. If you think about the investments that we are making in technology, we are hiring technology people in Atlanta, Georgia, where we have fabulous technology schools, but we are also hiring people into our data center in Austin Texas, where there are a number of great schools. And why they are coming to our company is because we're working on really cool things. So it's not just working for a retailer, it's working on awesome technology projects. Craig, we just rebuilt our website. And we were able to hire in people faster than we thought we would because they were working on a really cool project.

The only thing about working for the Home Depot is people want to work for winning team. And we are a winning team. And we are a team that's focused on our core values. And one of those core values is getting back. And what we're hearing from millennials when we interview them is that's an important part of what they're seeking for from an employer, the opportunity to join a company that's a values-based business that will give them time so they can get back to the communities and that's what we're all about.

Matt Fassler

Now, into the nitty-gritty of people, you have a new labor model that I believe you introduced in the second quarter of this year. Can you tell us -- first of all, what it is, and then how customers are responding to it if they see it?

Craig Menear

Sure. So we really hadn't touched our labor model in more than 10 years, and recognized that we needed to do a better job of aligning our associate resources to the customers' needs when they work in the store. And so we worked on this and probably the best way to describe this to you is our previous model was heavily driven off a transaction-based process. And so I'll give you an example, customer A walks into a Home Depot store, they walk into the paint department and pick up a 3-inch paintbrush, they go to the register, they check out, and that's a transaction and ours are earned based on that.

Customer B walks into the paint department. And they need 3 gallons of paint mixed. And depending on how busy that department is and what the utilization of equipment is that could take between 7 and 21 minutes to complete the mixing and chasing of that product, customer goes to register and checks out. Largely those two things drove very similar hours earned in the paint department, when, obviously, one took significantly more time than the other. So we have actually redone our labor model to be much more activity based against the customer needs. And as we've piloted that and now implemented in the second quarter, what we're seeing from that is sales lift. We're seeing voice of the customer scores improve. And at the same time voice of associate scores improve because they have more help when needed on the floor. So this is a win for us. It's clearly -- there's change management involve, you're doing this 2,000 plus stores so that there will be tweaks that need to happen along the way, but we're seeing very positive results.

Matt Fassler

Do the associates see a view of the sausage is made? Do they see the calculations that go into this sort of they just feel it in the way their time has to be allocated department-by-department, time of day, et cetera?

Craig Menear

Yes, the latter. They feel it because there are more folks in the aisles helping customers when customers are there because we've tweaked the model.

Matt Fassler

Okay.

Carol Tomé

Our philosophy is to absorb complexity at the store support center, which is our headquarters and simplify the store experience. So we certainly don't want our store associates getting into sausage making part of it -- all of this.

Matt Fassler

I want to talk for a moment about the economy and the cycle and there is a couple of different ways to come through it. I might as well just start up by asking where do you think the state of the cycle is as it matters for your business?

Carol Tomé

Well, as you know, we have an imperfect, but directionally correct model that we use to determine not only where we are in the cycle, but where we think ourselves will go. And it starts with GDP, and GDP is very healthy. And then we look to that the drivers of housing that impact our sales growth forecast and performance. If you wanted -- look specifically at where we are from a housing perspective, we believe the best metric to look at is private fixed residential investment as a percent of GDP. We have over 60 years of history and we know that all statistics revert to the mean at some point. From a peak of over 6% to a trough of just over 2%, we recovered back to about a little under 4%, and the average over those 60 years is 4.2%. If you looked at it just in terms of nominal dollars, peak to trough, we've recovered 91%. So you might say we are getting close to recovering from a private fixed residential investment perspective. But that doesn’t mean that the business stops. And we can use Dallas, Texas, as proof of positive. If you look at Dallas, Texas, every housing metric that you might look at from home price appreciation, household information, the age of the housing stock, it's all on fire. And you might say, "Well, shouldn't your sales, then, be slowing down?" And the truth is no. The sales there are accelerating why because the underlying economy in Dallas is very, very good. So growth continues even though you recover and that's where we would project going forward. Home improvement is extraordinarily healthy in this country.

Matt Fassler

There are a couple of areas I want to move on from that. So if you think about the turnover piece of it, which -- and I've talked to lots of clients about that I know you spoke to lots of investors about the historically it's been important. It's not bad right now. It's kind of flat. The ratio of existing home sales to the number of homes in the market is about at its normal level. So houses are turning over at kind of a fairly typical rate. There is no pressure, there is no tailwind. So for the moment, it's almost kind of a moot point anyway. Do you think it's -- do you believe that ever it was meaningful and if it's less meaningful today, why it would be less meaningful?

Carol Tomé

So as we look at the correlation between our comp sales growth and housing turnover, historically you can see a very tight fit. But if you look at that relationship today, it's totally disconnected. So we had to ask ourselves why -- why has it disconnected? And as we look back overtime, what we found is that historically where the correlation was tight there was a housing surplus in this country. Today, we have a housing shortage, which is one reason we believe it's disconnected. So while turnover is a driver of spend, it's not a driver of growth. What's driving this growth is home price appreciation. And home price appreciation is very much a function of the housing shortage. And what we see with homeowners is that they had real equity created in our homes since 2011, home equity values an average of about 138% or $73,000 per household, that's a lot of money actually, Matt. So people are spending in our stores. And as we look out, we project continued home price appreciation because of this housing shortage. And there is not an indication in the near term anyway that that housing shortage is going to change.

Craig Menear

Now the remodel index is actually very strong. And anecdotally when you are in the stores talking with Pro customers, their book of business is several months out right now. And so the Pro customer feels very good about the environment.

Matt Fassler

I want to talk as relates to that about kind of big ticket transactions and projects. So your comp momentum for quite some time has been pretty powerful for big ticket, I mean, comparisons are no consequence to you, your comp and the comp and the comp and the comp and years and years and years. Is that a function of size of projects? Is it a function of macros? Is it a function of aging housing stock and what the needs are? Sort of -- I have never seen anything like it? And even as you sort of just restated that into parameters what you call small ticket, big ticket et cetera that I think to try to adjust so that if there is inflation or something like that your -- it's no longer helping the numbers. It's still looks good. So what do you think is behind this big ticket push?

Craig Menear

So there is really a number of factors that's helping to drive the expansion in ticket. First and foremost, it's the recovery of the Pro business from the downturn that happened. And as Pro shops, they shop very differently than the consumer shops and their ticket is significantly higher than the average consumer. The second thing is investment that we made quite candidly in appliances. And we have had outside share gains and appliances that's clearly a higher ticket than our average and that has been a contributor to it as well. The growth in our services business, which is significantly higher than our typical transaction, has been a factor in driving the ticket. The digital space, as I mentioned, roughly 3x the typical transaction ticket size in store online has been a contributor. And the final factor that has been driving growth in ticket is innovation. Through innovation that stands across the store. That is a driver of ticket as well. An example in that, lithium technology and outdoor power equipment, as that has continued to evolve in terms of its efficiency and being able to perform like gas, customers are gravitating to that product. And a lithium lawnmower, for example is $500 where the typical consumer spend and the gasoline more would be in the range of $200 to $300. So there is a number of factors that are driving the ticket.

Matt Fassler

There is one other macro question. So mortgage rates have moved a little higher. One thing that we have seen is that with home price depreciation still substantial mortgage rates higher more and more mortgage refinancings are in fact to cash out refinancing. And the Freddie Mac data would suggest that those numbers are tilting in the right direction, back in 04, 05, 06, when the numbers were much greater than they are now. This probably contributed to some of the strengths that we saw at that moment in home improvement. Is there a way to tell as you query customers whether this is contributing in a smaller way but contributing to their spending today?

Carol Tomé

We really focus on HELOC activity, and haven't seen a measurable impact from HELOC activity driving our comp sales growth, so no. The wealth effect for homeowners is not just from equity of course. The stock market has been pretty good. They are employed and they are making more. Let's don’t forget tax reform as well. So all-in-all, people feel like they have more equity and are comfortable. It's from a total wealth affect and are comfortable in spending that in their homes.

Matt Fassler

So you brought up tax reform. So I will go there with one derivative question, which is that there are elements of personal tax reform that, when all is said and done, will not be advantageous to homeowners in a number of states, states with high state and local income tax regimes or property tax regimes. And I think everyone who is subject to that knows it, but doesn't yet feel it, because of it will show up presumably in their refunds or left thereof as move into 2019. And this is an issue that is relevant for any retailer that has higher income or asset -- consumers with significant assets in these markets in their customer base. You're a national company with a very nice concentration of stores in the northeast in California among other places. How -- I mean, there's nothing to do about this if it happens clearly. But as you've tried to prognosticate and spoken to your economic gurus, what have they said? And what do you think about this?

Carol Tomé

We got comfortable that it's not going to be a big deal for our business because of the number of individuals who actually itemized. There are fewer than you might imagine, and the number has escaped my brain, but I'll go look it up for you, Matt. But there are fewer than you might imagine of actually individuals who itemize when they file their tax return. The other thing I just -- the question I might throw out to the audience is who here has changed our withholding, right? Very few of us have done that. So when it comes time to file our tax return next year, I think many people are going to get pleasant surprise, because they will get a refund that they don't expect.

Matt Fassler

I want to move on for the moment to Interline. And we spoke a bit about probe. You bought this business and made a big splash, and it's pretty important. And it doesn't get as much your time now because you have so much else going on. But it's really kind of interesting. So where has that gone for you?

Craig Menear

So we're actually excited about the Interline business. It's opened up another $50 billion market opportunity for us and institutional hospitality and multifamily from an MRO maintenance repair and operations product standpoint. We really bought Interline for the capabilities they had the service that customer because we didn't have all those capabilities inside of the orange box. I think one of the most exciting elements about the Interline acquisition has been the fact that Home Depot has always been a really good service organization. We were learning how to sell and we were able to accelerate that where the Interline acquisition because that a professional sales force that actually knew how to sell. And so we have now merged the outside selling teams from Home Depot and Interline under one leader. And we're starting to drive some really, really nice results and learning how to sell within our organization. We've been very pleased with the growth of Interline overall, and we think there's lots of opportunity for us to continue to drive this business going forward.

Matt Fassler

Great. So there is -- you're in the consumer services business as well as in the product business, you have installed sales. There are elements that are kind of in the fringe of what you do, some of the services that I suspect you just leave to your Pro customers. How are you using e-commerce and online interfaces to embrace and enhance your presence in services opportunities?

Craig Menear

That’s an opportunity for us. If you look at our services business quite candidly, since we've been in that business, it has largely been connected to the physical world. Most of our leads come from the stores yet the way the customers beginning in that shopping journey for those services is actually moving to the digital world. So we're in the process right now of building up capability to connect our services business to the digital world. And that's part of the investment that we are making in the digital space. We think it's a huge opportunity for us. We do have an aging population base that more and more of them are choosing to have it done for them. And so we think the services business can be a growth engine for us.

Carol Tomé

Right, we really haven't shattered out our presence in services. So right now our national TV, we are running an ad for services for the first time ever in our company history. We are particularly excited about some of the pilots we have underway with installation now as a scoop. So for example, in certain parts of the country, if you want to buy garage store opener and you want to have it installed, you can click a button and we will install it for you.

Matt Fassler

So I'm interested in how you think a brick-and-mortar retailer, a good distributor and retailer migrates into services. I remember very well, we were musing into your opening presentation today about the fact that this is the 25th time we’ve done this conference than that back in 1996, which was the oldest data we had in our databases. Sears was one of the five largest retailers in the world. And I remember there is a moment and time when we as firm got bullish 20 years or more ago and talked about holistic retailer really leading with services. And that they actually still have a service business that pound for pound probably among the best things they would have. But it didn’t get them where they hope to go other retailers here and I'll be asking them similar questions are trying to get bigger in services. Best Buy will be on this stage at 4 o'clock this afternoon. They have a fresh effort. It's not their first, they've actually done pretty well but it's still fairly small. How do you enforce quality control? How do you protect the brand? And you think about the asymmetric risk reward you have in someone's home versus in stores. Is this something that you can enhance and advance upon?

Craig Menear

It's actually something that we have been working on and it’s actually something we measure on a weekly basis matter of fact I look at actual measurement every single week. We do quality control checks, we do upfront checks on the providers that do the installation service with us, we do customer surveys afterwards and we actually have rating scores in every single program from our customers. And we have actually been driving those scores up. And we have been reducing the amount of challenges in the business in a pretty significant way. It's something that we are very, very focused on because we know it's an opportunity. And I guess philosophically, Matt, for us, as we think about services, the reason to have services in the Home Depot business is to sell more product, plain and simple. That's why we are in the services business.

Carol Tomé

Craig, I hadn't thought about it until right now, but when you think about the leaders in our services business, we have three women officers each of whom have an audit and process background. Now they're business women, but that audit and process background is really helpful when you think about compliance and background checks and protecting the brand.

Matt Fassler

We have about five minutes left and there are two questions I want to ask. And the first one I'm asking now clearly I want to make it the last question and it relates to tariffs. And it’s a big issue and I'm asking you in part because you are really big company, you buy a lot, you buy a lot from a lot of places, you have a loud voice. What is your sense of how this will play out for the Home Depot? And if you want to offer under different tariff resume scenarios feel free to do that as well?

Craig Menear

Well, I think, I mean, what I would say we could speak to what has been implemented if you will. And that I think we are managing through fairly well. And I think our size and scale gives us an advantage in that as well as the fact that we are actually in the project business. So any time there is cost pressure in the business, our approach to that is to first and foremost mitigate as much of that as possible by working through our own business as well as working with our suppliers. And there are a lot of elements in terms of working with suppliers that you can do to try to mitigate as much impact as possible. Certainly, when you have tariffs do in place, some of that flows through to the customer. But again, we take our business and look at it on a portfolio approach. And we are truly in the project business. So our objective is to try to remain as competitive as possible across projects. So it's not a one-to-one relationship in terms of where you may take some cost in and how that shows up in the retail price. As far as aiming going forward from here it's candidly evolve speculation. So we have no idea how that will play out. But here is the thought that I will leave with you on that. Given the track record in history of the Home Depot team to be able to drive productivity and leverage our scale, I'll bet on us every day of the week being able to do that as effectively as anybody else will in the market.

Matt Fassler

So my last question relates to margins. So nine -- eight months ago or so, you spoke about your margin trajectory when you spoke about essentially shooting for a plateau close to current levels, which we’re along on peak levels way above your prior peak returns on capital, I think the best in my coverage right now and among the best in retail. So you've now booked three quarters since that time you've spoken about the business usual margin dynamic, you've spoken about the impact of investments. You've always said -- you have said over the past several years as the marketplace that you plan has been strong that the margins want to go higher. I'm curious, frankly, Carol what is like managing the P&L that you are just managing very differently than you managed in your past. Is that impetus for margins to rise still occurring? Most retailers, by the way, don't have to deal with the problem with margins don’t want to go higher. So it’s a different sort of dynamic. Is that still in place in your business? And how do you run the business differently as a result of the investment program?

Carol Tomé

Our operating model defines operating leverage. And with sales we have leveraged our fixed costs, payroll was our largest investment. It leverages with sales growth. So the operating margin wants to lift. But to your point, and as Craig commented, we're investing over $11 billion over the next three years. And so that will put some pressure over the next three years on margin expansion. But it's pretty incredible to think that we can put $11.1 billion of investment into the business, take ourselves up to as high as $120 billion by 2020 and have an operating margin of 15%. The way we are running the business is different. Today we have P&L that it looks very different than we had a year ago. So now, when Craig and I look at the P&L, we see business as usual expense, we see investments expense, we are able to track how we are doing relative to those two verses our plan. We're ensuring that productivity, which is a virtuous cycle at the Home Depot stays true. And you saw that in the second quarter where our business as usual expenses leveraged 90 basis points, so huge margin expansion. And then are we on track with the investments? Because we didn't want to just declare we were spending $11 billion. We wanted to make sure that we're doing it. Then what Craig does is he has us together for every week. And we go through our investments, are we on track? What do we need to do differently? Are you getting all the help you need? Because you've got the senior leaders of the company in the room that can make those calls right them

Matt Fassler

Before that, please join me and thanking Carol and Craig for their remarks. Thank you all.