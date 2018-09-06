Time To Add This 9.3% Yielding CEF

Improving industry fundamentals and a closing of the discount could see a strong finish to 2018.

Two large distribution cuts in the past 12 months may have played a role in the selloff, but the distribution is now sustainable going forward.

Trading at a premium as recently as March, the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund now trades at a discount not seen since the oil price crash of 2015-2016.

The Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) is a closed end fund compromised of a portfolio of Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream energy sector. The midstream sector, which is involved in transporting oil and gas, typically by pipeline, is showing increased growth due to resurgence of domestic oil and gas production. The US drilling rig count is up over 11% from (from 943 units to 1,048 units) in the past year, and technological improvement is driving significant reductions in well costs. I believe these trends will continue and the midstream sector has a bright future ahead of it. The chance to own a diverse basket of this sector at a 10% discount seems like the proverbial fat pitch to me.

Discount and Fees

Last year, this fund traded at a 4% premium to its NAV, and traded at a small premium as recently as April. Since then, a 10% discount to its NAV has opened up. This is strange since the funds holdings have done well over this time period and is not a case of panic selling.

This fund carries a 1.60% management fee along with a leverage finance charge 0.92%. This management fee is high, but comparable to many funds in this sector, including the InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) which carries a gross management fee of 1.93% and does not trade at a discount.

JMF Holdings

Taking a look at JMF's holdings, nearly all of them are growing and offer a stable or increasing distribution outlook. Here's the list

Company Ticker % of fund Distribution outlook DCP MIDSTREAM LP DCP US 11.41 Stable WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP WPZ US 9.88 20% decrease via

rollup into WMB ENERGY TRANSFER

PARTNERS LP ETP US 9.26 30% decrease via

rollup into ETE ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENLK US 8.36 Stable ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP ANDX US 5.63 Increasing (6.1%/year) ONEOK INC OKE US 5.46 Increasing (10%/year) TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP US 5.27 Stable ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL US 5.17 Stable PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE PAA US 4.89 Stable MPLX LP MPLX US 4.88 Increasing (11.6%/year) CRESTWOOD EQUITY

PARTNERS LP CEQP US 4.59 Stable BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL US 4.58 Stable / At Risk ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS

PARTNERS LP EPD US 3.69 Increasing (1% 2018) NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP UNIT NGL US 2.96 Increasing (10%/year) GENESIS ENERGY L.P. GEL US 2.79 Increasing (8%/year)

Source: Alerian 2Q18 Recap, author research

Of the 3 that have reduced their distributions or that I consider at risk:

Buckeye Partners (BPL) is currently not covering their 14% distribution. This has happened in the past and management assures they will not reduce the distribution, with coverage above 1.0 expected for 2019. BPL is down nearly 40% this year, and if the 2019 outlook comes to fruition and BPL does not reduce its distribution, I believe we could see significant capital appreciation in the units.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) acquiring Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) at a 1.28x multiple was seen as a big positive and the shares have rallied 20%. This will result in a backdoor distribution cut for ETP holders, but removes the misalignment of incentives between the GP and LP, which was the largest overhang to the units in my opinion. The combined company has a great growth profile, excellent assets, and will be self funding going forward. Read any of the excellent articles on SA on ETP for more information.

Williams Companies (WMB) acquired Williams Partners (WPZ) at a 13.6% premium. WMB is a C-Corp and not an MLP, so I expect JMF to divest WMB and move to proceeds into another MLP. Since WPZ was one of the lower yielding partnerships at 5.35%, I expect JMF will move into a higher yielding MLP, further strengthening the distribution coverage.

Sustainability of the 9.3% distribution

What happened in the first place that required JMF to cut the quarterly distribution from 33.7 cents, to 30 cents, and now to 25 cents? Two primary drivers

A fundamental change is the way many MLP's operate. Prior to the oil crash of 2015-2016, MLPs went full tilt funding growth projects, issuing debt and equity at blistering paces. Painful cuts, along with Mr. Market no longer rewarding such reckless behavior, has resulted in MLP's adopting a more conservative posture, reducing equity and debt raises and funding growth out of retained cash flow. This has led to some MLPs cutting their distributions over the past few years, while others left their distributions stable rather than increasing them. An increase in short term interest rates. JMF uses 28% leverage to boost returns, however, this leverage cost has become more expensive because of an increase in short term borrowing costs. This forces JMF to pay less to owners. JMF's interest expense has increased from $1.53 million in the first 6 months of 2017 to $2.1 million in the first 6 months of 2018.

A detailed look at JMF's operations is educational to understand the previous situation and why I believe the distribution is finally sustainable and no further cuts will occur.

11/30/2017 11/30/2017 5/31/2018 11/30/2018* Income from MLP Distributions 29,961,818 27,349,290 26,404,062 26,404,062 Management Fees -4,109,313 -3,663,525 -3,682,614 -3,682,614 Interest -1,529,439 -1,869,980 -2,127,193 -2,270,779 Distributions to JMF holders -26,624,638 26,693,569 -24,286,509 -20,238,758 Shortfall / Surplus ($2,301,572) (4,877,784) ($3,692,254) $211,912

Sources: JMF 2018 Semi Annual Report, JMF 2017 Annual Report, *Author's projection based on 17% distribution cut and 25 bps increase in short term rates.

JMF has moved from a perpetually underfunded position to one that is now funded, and I believe we are at or close to a bottom in MLP Distributions, which I expect to strengthen into 2019 and 2020.

Outlook

As of the last cut, JMF looks to finally be in a sustainable situation where they can pay distributions without selling assets or issuing additional units. Distribution increases in 2019 and 2020 should easily cover any increases in interest rates and could lead to increases in the distribution.

Over the next 12 months, a realistic scenario could be for a 10% appreciation in the underlying units (I believe this is conservative), a return to historical discount in the 3-5% range, plus a 9.3% distribution, equals a 23% one year return. I'd be surprised to see this strong of a return for the S&P500, and I believe it makes JMF a compelling investment.

