TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Mini Mart Convenience Store Business Conference Call (Transcript)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSEMKT:TA) Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Mini Mart Convenience Store Business Conference Call September 4, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Katie Strohacker - Senior Director of IR

Andy Rebholz - Chief Executive Officer

Barry Richards - Chief Operating Officer

Bill Myers - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Steve Dyer - Criag-Hallum

Operator

Good morning and welcome. This call is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to introduce TR's Senior Director of Investor Relations, Ms. Katie Strohacker. Please go ahead.

Katie Strohacker

Thank you, good morning, and thanks everyone for joining us on short notice today. With me on the call is TA’s Chief Executive Officer, Andy Rebholz; Chief Operating Officer, Barry Richards; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Myers. We will hear their prepared remarks and leave time for questions from sell-side analysts.

We posted our news release and investor slides announcing this morning’s transaction on our website. Recording of today’s conference call will be available on our website shortly after the conclusion of this call.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on TA's present beliefs and expectations as of today, September 4, 2018. Forward-looking statements and their implications are not guaranteed to occur and they may not occur. TA undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements made today other than as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those implied or included in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause our forward-looking statements not to occur is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by referring to the Investor Relations section of TA's website at www.ta-petro.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

I would like to remind you that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of TA. Finally, we will discuss non-GAAP financial metrics during this call including EBITDA generated by the portfolio to be sold. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDAR.

Recompilations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are available on Slide 5 and 10 of the investor presentation. We will also discuss GAAP and non-GAAP pro forma financial metrics that exclude amount associated with the convenience to our business sale portfolio. A reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP pro forma financial metrics are available on Slide 10 of the investor presentation.

For our presentation of the pro forma financial information giving effect to this agreed sales refer to the Form 8-K filed this morning.

And with that, I will turn the call over to you. Andy?

Andy Rebholz

Thanks, Katie. Good morning everybody. And again, thank you for joining us. Earlier this morning, we announced the definitive agreement for the sale of our Minit Mart Convenience Store Business to convenience store operator EG Group for total price of approximately $330.8 million. The portfolio that's being sold includes 225 standalone Minit Mart branded convenience stores and certain related assets located in nine states.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2018. this portfolio generated EBITDA of $24.5 million. Our latest form 10-Q, reported the convenience store business, included 230 standalone stores. The five sites that were not part of the portfolio included in this transaction are either part of a joint venture under a multi-site lease or are being converted to TA Express smaller format, TravelCenters.

We expect the transaction will close in the fourth quarter and net cash proceeds will be approximately $320.1 million. When this transaction closes, we will exit the standalone convenience store business, allowing us to focus greater management time and energy on our core TravelCenters business.

The purchase price for this transaction represents a 13.5 times multiple of the EBITDA generated by the portfolio of assets to be sold during the 12 months ended June 30, 2018. We were fortunate throughout the process of marketing this portfolio to have multiple parties interested in expanding their convenience store business. We believe EG Group has the scale and brand strength required to take the Minit Mart stores to an even stronger performance level.

I view today's news as a significant positive for TA. Year-to-date in 2018, our TravelCenters segment accounted for approximately 93% of consolidated site level gross margin in excess of site level operating expenses, while our convenience store segment represented approximately 6% of that measure.

However, our leadership team and skilled support staff spent the disproportionate amount of time involved with our convenience stores. This transaction will mean more time and expertise devoted to opportunities within our core TravelCenters operations, a business where we believe we have many competitive advantages including an industry-leading truck service business and one of the largest nationwide TravelCenters networks.

This transaction also results in increased liquidity for TA that both management and the board are committed to putting to work to reduce leverage and/or invest in travel center growth initiatives. Additionally, we estimate we will reduce annual selling, general and administrative cost by approximately $10.2 million as a result of this sale. We expect to begin to achieve these annual reductions soon after the closing.

In regard to our use of proceeds, one of the most significant ways we believe we can create shareholder value is to improve the leverage position of the Company. Leverage can be considered as both our debt and interest expense obligations as well as our rental obligations. Our debt includes three series of senior notes totaling $330 million. All three series of senior notes are eligible for redemption at par on or after October 15th of this year.

TA's debt also includes deferred rental obligation of $150 million to landlord Hospitality Properties Trust or HPT due in installments in 2024 through 2030. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, we generated consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $93.1 million and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 4.3 times on a reported basis.

On a pro forma basis for the announced transaction, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million for the same period and pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the same period was 1.2 times. While these leverage metrics may sound reasonable the $480 million of debt I just described does not take into account any of our lease obligations.

As of June 30, 2018, our minimum annual rent obligations aggregated approximately $304 million and the ratio of adjusted EBITDAR for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018 to this annual rent obligations was a relatively low 1.3 times. The second opportunity to create additional value for the Company is selectively deploying proceeds into TA's TravelCenters growth initiatives.

These include expanding our industry leading truck service programs. We continue to focus on the products and solutions that can best help our customers today and have seen positive results from programs like our Commercial Tire Network, OnSite mobile maintenance and RoadSquad roadside assistance and call-center programs.

These off-site services are valuable to existing customers as their needs and priorities change, plus they allow us to expand the universe of customers to whom we market. We expect to expand our nationwide TravelCenters network in two ways. First, we may franchise and/or acquire or develop full service TravelCenters where demand exists. Our TA and Petro brands are well-known and well-liked and in many cases preferred by truckers. Increasing the number of TA and Petro branded centers will allow us to capture more share of our core customer market.

Second, we may franchise, convert and/or acquire or develop smaller format TA Express Travel Centers to complement TA's full service network. These could be well-run well-placed sites in high demand locations that historically failed to pass TA's acquisition screens because of the full-service and size specifications of our historic large-format TravelCenters model.

To summarize, today's news is a positive step forward for the business and we believe should translate to increased value for shareholders. We have meaningful opportunities in front of us to grow and to improve profitability and were excited to get after those opportunities.

I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Myers

Thank you, Andy. I will briefly address the accounting and reporting matters resulting from today's announced transaction. And then we'll be happy to answer your questions.

The commitment by TA's Board of Directors to sell the Minit Mart Convenience Store Business requires application of held-for-sale accounting to the portfolio being sold. Under held-for-sale accounting the assets to be sold must be written down to the agreed price, less the estimated cost to sell. This will result in TA recognizing in the 2018 third quarter, and impairment charge currently estimated to be $101.5 million.

It's important to note that both the proceeds from the expected sale and the amount of the estimated transaction costs are subject to change as we progress towards closing. Importantly, the amount of loss could differ from the amount we are reporting today.

Finally, Andy already discussed the actual and pro forma adjusted EBITDA amounts for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, but in addition for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, TA generated adjusted EBITDAR of $375.1 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDAR of $348.3 million.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Now, we show the first question comes from Bryan Maher of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Can you give us a little color, more color on the EG Group and the marketing process involved here? And how many parties really were involved in the bidding on this? And kind of when did this all start?

Andy Rebholz

EG Group is very large in Europe and they are the group that a few months ago acquired the -- closed 800 site Kroger C-Store network, I think it’s operated under five or six different brands in various parts of the United States, but a large -- a large concern looking to grow in the United States. As for the process that we went through, really kicked off in late May right after Memorial Day I think it was, it was I believe a very robust process. There were -- I don't have the numbers in front of me or committed to memory, but 40-ish or more different parties invited to participate in the process, those parties encompassing both the strategic buyers.

All of the -- all the names you would expect to be on a list, if you were looking to potentially sell a C-Store chain, as well as financial private equity buyers or potential buyers. We had upwards of -- I think there were 20-ish of those potential parties involved in round one and as a result believe we had a very robust process and that the market has spoken, if you will. And that really one on all summer until this past week and half or so, after final bids were received from multiple parties. And we work through the final asset purchase agreement negotiations and things like that with those different groups and came to this deal with EG, as the best of those opportunities available to us.

Bryan Maher

And then on the use of proceeds, and I'm sure you know this, Andy, as we've run the math on the deferred rent owed to HPT, which everyone knows is $150 million on the face value, but there's 0% interest on that as it's due through, whatever, 2024 through 2030, really, at an 8% discount rate, which is kind of what you pay on your baby bonds. The net present value on that is something like maybe a hair under $80 million. Has there been any discussion with HPT about either pre-refunding that or paying it down at NPV or less? And it's my understanding, and correct me, if I'm wrong, that don't you need to take care of that before you can buy back stock and/or pay down some of the other debt?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, to your second point first. Yes, the deferral agreement that gave rise to that deferred rent obligations includes prohibitions, I guess against distributions and redemptions buybacks, things like that on the shares without HPT's consent. You got that part accurate for sure. To the first part of your question, we have not engaged in any conversations to-date with HPT about that for a number of reasons. First of all we do know for sure until recently that we had a deal and we still have a few months ago, I guess, before the deal is expected to close.

But that is a conversation that we do intend to engage in whether or not any prepayments or payments of the deferred rent obligations of portion of it or all of the discounted or undiscounted whatever the situation may be. May well be something that becomes part of any talks we may have with HPT. But from my perspective, given that it's the lowest cost that that we have it might not be the first piece of the puzzle that I want to solve.

Bryan Maher

Right. But it's the only -- the lowest cost part of the debt at face value if you were to net present value it at some cap rate. Clearly, that's open for some discussion, I would suspect. But moving on, is it safe to say, from a modeling standpoint, from our end, that we should just start modeling this, again, taking out the held-for-sale aspect of the transaction for the second half of this year, but kind of a clean TA effective January 1, for all intents and purposes, of 2019?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I mean that is certainly our expectation that it's -- we expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter. And yes, you should be clean to use your word starting 1/1. There really isn't a lot of -- there is no like cost tails or anything like that to deal with. The positions that we would be eliminating as a result of this transaction really will be largely eliminated at the closing you know maybe a few days after is some things get wrapped up or whatever. But I think it will be a fairly quick completion to that whole process and hopefully, that does all of here in the fourth quarter.

Bryan Maher

And then just last for me, and I'll yield to others. The TA Expresses, when you think about buying and converting those ground-up development and the franchising of them, how do you think of the costs related to each of those three different ways of growing that business?

Andy Rebholz

Well, I think that franchising certainly is the lowest sort of initial upfront cash outlay because there's very little of that from our perspective. The offset to that is you don't have complete control over that site and you don't get obviously all of the return. But still, we think it is a very good tool to have in our in our toolkit. I think that the buying and renovating probably and obviously there can be many different variations and possibilities but to me it seems like it may well be the next in line from a total cost in with buying and building new being may be the one with the highest cost. And the one where you end up to it be just be more likely to run into different permitting issues and delays with the local city or county government on, hey you need to do this or that as opposed to acquiring the site that’s already operating.

Operator

The next question comes from Steve Dyer of Criag-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Steve Dyer

Just as it relates to the timing around with sort of what your intention is for the proceeds obviously big swing factor in interest expense and some other things. But would you expect that by the time this closes and presumably by that point in time, you’d have some chance to talk with TA -- I am sorry with HPT and sort of figure out their intentions or desires for the deferred rent. Would you expect that by the time it closes, you’ll have certain more or less specific blue print or game plan in terms of use of proceeds?

Andy Rebholz

I would hope that as we -- as the next few months play out that we will be able to begin to form a more detailed plan. I mean we certainly intend to begin a dialogue with HPT in the coming weeks, absolutely no way of knowing what if anything would come of that. Obviously, until we get into that process. If we get into that process, but that's -- that is a conversation we intend to have. It's good that we have options for how to de-lever say should nothing come of a conversation with HPT. There is debt that could be repaid and things like that.

But as I said, not having had any conversations to-date it's hard to predict how quickly or slowly such a process might unfold. I mean that is a -- while our relationship with HPT is a long and familiar one, transactions between TA and HPT maybe it's given the maybe it's given the importance of relationships or just the types of agreements that we have with them and things like that.

But there could be a more difficult and complex transaction, and the independent directors and trustees of TA and HPT, respectively and they take their responsibilities seriously. And in any transaction with HPT would require significant attention buyer independent directors and a rigorous process. And so, again I think we need to see to see how that shakes out but as certainly our attention and hope to have that conversation.

Steve Dyer

So, the prohibition, I guess there is the word that you use just on that the prepayment or the payment of other forms of debt in front of them. I would assume could be waived especially or restructured, especially given the fact that they are the largest shareholder and probably did make more on the equity or the highest use of prepayment would be 8 plus percent debt. So that could be theoretically even, restructured or changed right?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I think in theory, anything could be on the table. It's -- I can't promise anything one way or another, and certainly, HPT is under really no obligation under any of these agreements to even have a conversation with us. But again it depends on how those negotiations go. It could be that dealing with the deferral agreement is something that enters into those negotiations, and it may be something that for one reason or another doesn't get into those negotiations. But we will do our best to get a good deal for TA shareholders that leads to a meaningful deleveraging just as HPT is going to do what's best for them. And if somehow we can't get to what we think is a good deal than as I said before I mean we have other options for how we can work to deliver.

Steve Dyer

Sure and then lastly for me. Just as we think about year, the clean forward-looking company, I guess as it was called. How should we think about CapEx expectation? Just trying to factor in free cash and things like that next year, but obviously some money has been put into these now sold or soon-to-be-sold convenience stores. But going forward, how should we sort of think about CapEx requirements taking all things into consideration, the truck repair business and the franchising program, and things like that on an annual basis?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I think that what I can say is that we -- certainly right that over the past handful of years, there has been considerable capital expenditures, capital investment made into both the convenience stores that we've been acquiring over that period both frankly for the acquisition and then the renovation. But also you need to go back maybe a few prior year's acquisition and renovation of a number of travel centers and then we have construction of the few travel centers and a lot of things that were doing at the TravelCenters to continue to keep them competitive in that marketplace and add services where it makes sense. It is a good thing that I talked about these truck service programs that we've been working so hard on for a period here and frankly talking about often on these calls.

To a large extent they are what I’ll call CapEx light, there's not a lot of building -- buildings and buying land, it is more buying trucks and tools and may be a little bit of a bump up in inventory or something. But I think that when we look at past really for the last 12 months ended June, we had total CapEx for this portfolio of convenience stores that we’re selling, it was about $17 million. And so, I think that you can look at all that information and I don't think that our -- what we have said, I think coming into this year was we were going to spend about 50 million or 55 million of sustained CapEx. I don’t think that number changes significantly with the sale of these C-Stores. I mean maybe those C-stores were getting 5 million-ish a year of sustaining CapEx. It is -- that number was largely directed at the continuing TravelCenters business.

Operator

The next question comes from Bryan Maher of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

I have a follow-up question or two. As it relates to your response to Steve, as it relates to HPT and your conversations with them, being that they're your biggest shareholder, and they rely on you for about third of their EBITDA, and this is a $10 billion entity we're talking about here, so it's meaningful. Isn't kind of what's best for you also really good for them and so they would be more willing to accommodate your request as it relates to addressing your capital stack?

Andy Rebholz

I guess, Bryan, I really can’t speak to what might be in their heads, and I certainly can't box them into something or lock them into something from this perspective. But it is true that we are a significant tenant of theirs, and to a large extent, I believe how -- how TA's credit profile improves or deteriorate -- deteriorates it is something that that would have an effect on the perception of HPT's ability to collect their rents from us in the mind of an HPT shareholder.

So certainly having a tenant whose credit profile is improved, you would think that something that would be good for HPT as well. I think that that sounds a lot like conversations we had back in 2011 when we went through the rent amendment process or lease amendment process with HPT. So that that may well be, but I don't want to I guess that what they may or may not say. I think what I'm prepared to say today is that we intend to engage in that conversation, not saying that they're going to slam the door on my face. I don't expect that. But I also can't promise that they'll not.

Bryan Maher

Right, got it. So shifting gears a little bit. Are you seeing any changes in the landscape for travel center acquisitions? And I specifically highlight that related to kind of -- the only articles that are showing up in the journal and elsewhere as to the robustness of the trucking business, trucker shortage articles. Can you give us some color, updated color on the industry? And what you think you might be able to accomplish growing TA's footprint in kind of this more robust environment we're in?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I think that it is -- we see the same articles and it has been a good freight environment and you get a lot of I guess complaining maybe, maybe that's too strong word, but I think I'll go a bit complaining from the from the trucking companies because of the driver shortage and the just the driver shortage generally, but also the specific effect on that as a result of the electronic login device mandate that went into effect year. Those factors are the really, they put a bit of a governor on, on the amount of growth that the trucking companies could be having right now.

I mean they could be doing I think much better from certainly from a volume of business perspective than they've been able to because of the driver shortage and maybe the hours of service enforcement. That said I think that they may well be making some of it back on the pricing side. But as it affects our business at the truck stops, it will be really great if we had another 50,000 or 100,000 truck drivers out there on the road, moving the freight that the trucking companies want to move on. That would be better for us.

So I know that the trucking industry is doing a number of things to try to grow the ranks of the truck drivers and I think that could be good for us. But I think that the current environment is certainly not a negative one for us. As to how that may or may not be affecting an individual truck stop or travel centers owners' decisions on. Is it time to sell? Am I interested in franchising with one of the bigger change those sorts of things? I think those all become. It is still of a fairly fragmented industry.

The truck stop and travel centers industry a lot ownership by families on a one or few site basis, and so many other factors figure into those decisions. But what we've seen thus far since we have begun to more aggressively beat the bushes if you will for both acquisition and/or franchising candidates is, they -- a great deal of opportunity out there for one or the other of those things. So, it’s -- we’re hopeful that we’ll soon have more to say about some success with those kind of two prongs if you will, of the network expansion strategy.

Steve Dyer

Right. So clearly, it's frustrating, I think, to everybody on this end and certainly on your end that everyone seems to be complaining about the shortage of truckers. And at the end of the day, it simply becomes pay them more. I mean, we've read numerous articles about what mining truckers are being paid in Australia, six figures. I mean, it seems like the simple solution is for the trucking companies to just pay a lot more to get truckers to truck, which benefits you at no real cost to you, I guess, would be my point.

Andy Rebholz

Yes, that’s a whole different topic that I have frankly no control over. And I certainly see the logic in your -- in your point, but it was just -- flow through as higher cost to everybody eventually. But if that's how we’re going to move goods in this country then that that many end up being what needs to happen, but…

Steve Dyer

And just last from me. From a competitive standpoint with Pilot Flying J and Love’s, can you tell us what their franchising businesses are if at all?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, they -- I don't believe that Love’s does anything at all in the franchising of their brand. Pilot over the years has done what was called a licensing agreement and they’ve done and frankly I am not sure if these are different things or the same things, but what’s called the fuel island leasing where they -- they’ll put their name on the site and really they’ll handle the fuel part of it. But the independent operator would continue to do all of the non-fuel parts of that and then get some base fee on each of the gallons sold or something like that. But I don't believe that they've been doing that as much here over the past year or so, but -- so not -- and I honestly don't know what the numbers. I don't believe that that's a large percentage of their site count.

Operator

There’re no further questions. I will turn the call back over to Andy Rebholz.

Andy Rebholz

Thank you, Michelle, and everybody thank you for joining us today and for your interest in TA. Bye.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.