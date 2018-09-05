First Quarterly Update - Steve's Dividend Portfolio And Strategy For Replacing My Salary With Dividend Income

Welcome to the First Quarterly update in my series for replacing my salary with dividend income. In the initial article, I outlined my portfolio strategy for replacing one of our salaries when my wife and I retire which is comprised of individual securities and ETFs. It's been three months since this article was released and I have some updates to share.

The current state of the portfolio

Individual Securities Quarter Month 1 Month 2 Month 3 Ticker Dividend Dividend / Mo Dividend / Quarter 18-July 18-Aug. 18-Sep. AGNC $2.16 $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 GE $0.48 $0.12 $0.00 M $1.51 $0.38 $0.00 NLY $1.20 $0.30 $0.00 NRZ $2.00 $0.50 $0.00 STWD $1.92 $0.48 $0.00 CSCO $1.32 $0.33 $0.00 EPD $1.71 $0.43 $0.00 ETP $2.26 $0.57 $0.00 OHI $2.60 $0.65 $0.00 SBUX $1.20 $0.30 $0.00 SKT $1.37 $0.34 $0.00 T $1.96 $0.49 $0.00 CTL $2.16 $0.54 $0.00 BP $2.38 $0.60 $0.00 D $3.34 $0.84 $0.00 ENB $2.10 $0.53 $0.00 F $0.60 $0.15 $0.00 MGM $0.48 $0.12 $0.00 Total $0.00 $0.00 $0.00

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: TD Ameritrade)

In the individual security section, I made the following changes:

Sold MGM Resorts International

Opened a new position in CenturyLink

Added to my position in AT&T

Added to my position in Annaly Capital Management

I didn't make any changes to my ETF allocation.

ETFs Quarter Month 1 Month 2 Month 3 Ticker Dividend Dividend / Mo Dividend / Quarter 18-Jan. 18-Feb. 18-Mar. AMLP $0.83 $0.21 $0.00 SCHB $1.33 $0.33 $0.00 SCHD $1.61 $0.40 $0.00 SPDW $0.59 $0.15 $0.00 SPEM $0.43 $0.11 $0.00 SPLG $0.69 $0.17 $0.00 SPTM $0.68 $0.17 $0.00 SPYD $1.40 $0.35 $0.00 SPYG $0.47 $0.12 $0.00 SPYV $0.85 $0.21 $0.00 VEA $1.25 $0.31 $0.00 VOO $4.45 $1.11 $0.00 VYM $2.45 $0.61 $0.00 Total $0.00 $0.00

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: TD Ameritrade)

Additions and Subtractions

MGM Resorts International - I sold MGM because I didn't agree with their decision to sue the victims of the mass shooting which happened at one of their properties earlier in the year. I am a capitalist and will invest money in any publicly-traded company that can generate profits for me legally, but I have limits the same way someone may refuse to invest in a tobacco company because tobacco can lead to cancer. I don't fault MGM for taking their corporate council's advice because at the end of the day they have an obligation to protect their company and shareholder interests. On a personal level, I can't support MGM suing the victims of the tragic incident which occurred and refuse to be a shareholder of theirs. I won't regret this decision and will never invest in MGM again. Even if they go to $100 per share, I won't be upset I sold. This is the first time I have ever sold a stock because of principals and I hope it is the last time.

CenturyLink - CTL was one of the companies I had on my watchlist in the original article, but it wasn't one of the four stocks highlighted that I was looking to add next. I decided to dig deep into CTL's annual and quarterly reports and ended up writing an article which was released on June 25th titled This stock yielding 11.6% may have earned a position in my dividend portfolio. On 8/3/18, I started a position in CTL at $18.81 per share. There were multiple reasons why I added them over some of the other companies I was watching. I didn't realize that CenturyLink is a global organization as their operations consist of approximately 450,000 route miles of fiber globally and more than 100,000 fiber-enabled on-net buildings which include 10,000 buildings across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. CTL also receives approximately 75% of its revenue from business customers which span more than 350 metropolitan areas. There were many reasons why I choose them which you can read if you click the link above, but I felt that CTL has growth potential that the dividend is safe and the merger with Level 3 puts them in a good position going forward.

AT&T - On 8/2/18, I added to my position in T at 32.645 per share. I have been a fan of T for a while and feel they have bottomed. I took this opportunity to add to the position as I feel the shares are cheap and the dividend yield is currently over 6%. T won the court battle for the Time Warner merger, and I don't believe the decision will be reversed. If T stays at these levels, I would consider adding more.

Annaly Capital Management - On 8/9/18, I added to my position in NLY at $10.4745 per share. Without counting the dividends, I am down a few percent on the initial investment and took advantage of a lower share price. I like the acquisition they did with MTGE Investment Corp. and will continue to build my position in NLY when I see opportunities to do so.

September Dividends

As I previously explained, I have created my portfolio to generate monthly income without having to be reliant on stocks which disperse monthly dividends. The third month of each quarter is always exciting for me as I have the most dividends rolling in, and I get ready to repeat the cycle of months 1-3. The addition of CTL defiantly beefed up my dividend income from individual stocks in the last month of the quarter. I am ecstatic that I won't have to wait much longer for my BP or ENB dividends, as I feel they are both undervalued as well as their sectors. The main reason I have the most dividends coming in this month is because I have twelve ETFs in this portfolio which I have selected very strategically.

September Dividends Quarter Month 1 Month 2 Month 3 Ticker Dividend Dividend / Mo Dividend / Quarter 18-July 18-Aug. 18-Sep. CTL $2.16 $0.54 $0.00 BP $2.38 $0.60 $0.00 D $3.34 $0.84 $0.00 ENB $2.10 $0.53 $0.00 F $0.60 $0.15 $0.00 AGNC $2.16 $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 SCHB $1.33 $0.33 $0.00 SCHD $1.61 $0.40 $0.00 SPDW $0.59 $0.15 $0.00 SPEM $0.43 $0.11 $0.00 SPLG $0.69 $0.17 $0.00 SPTM $0.68 $0.17 $0.00 SPYD $1.40 $0.35 $0.00 SPYG $0.47 $0.12 $0.00 SPYV $0.85 $0.21 $0.00 VEA $1.25 $0.31 $0.00 VOO $4.45 $1.11 $0.00 VYM $2.45 $0.61 $0.00 Total $0.00 $0.00

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: TD Ameritrade)

Why I have ETFs in my dividend portfolio

I have read many articles on Seeking Alpha, and the one thing that isn't addressed as much as I would like is the mixture of ETFs and stocks within a dividend portfolio. I love picking individual stocks and enrolling their dividends in DRIP, but for me, there is a special place for ETFs as well. If you watch Mad Money, Jim Cramer is famous for telling his viewers before you buy a single stock put $10,000 in an index fund. I happen to agree with Mr. Cramer on this point and I went a step further. I created a diversified ETF portfolio to anchor my portfolio of dividend income. I personally will only buy an ETF from Schwab, State Street, or Vanguard as they have large asset holdings, low expense ratios, and great fund compositions. In the long run, it is incredibly hard to beat the market and ETFs offer a great vehicle for compounding dividends and growth.

The percentage of ETF allocation column in the chart below is from my investment price. I am pro America and American business, so I have allocated heavily in American companies, but I did put money to work in foreign markets as well. I stayed away from small- and mid-cap funds as I am only interested in large caps for the stability. I have a growth portfolio outside of this which is where some of those companies come into play. My allocations are as follows:

6.6% diversified emerging markets 16.17% foreign large blend 25.10% large blend 17.69% large growth 34.46% large value



The reason I have overlap on the foreign large blend, large blend, and large value sections is because I wanted different fund manager perspectives with different allocations. I also feel the S&P 500 is the best index to track, and I picked four different funds within the S&P 500. The Vanguard Large Cap ETF is my S&P 500 index fund. One of the things I hate is Jim Cramer will always talk about investing in index funds, but I have never heard him say which one. I based this one off of Warren Buffett as it is the ETF of the S&P 500 Mutual Fund he uses. I also picked a large growth S&P 500 index fund from State Street, SPYG, which is my heaviest allocation with an S&P 500 value and high dividend fund. When you look at the dividend yields of the funds, the total twelve allocations yield 2.32%. You can't own every stock unless you have an obscene amount of money, but building an ETF section in your dividend portfolio gives you exposure to many top-quality stocks you maybe wouldn't buy by themselves.

Company Ticker Name of Fund Investment Style Net Expense Ratio Share Price Divided Per Share Dividend Yield % of ETF Allocation State Street SPEM Emerging Markets ETF Diversified Emerging Mkts 0.11% $34.39 $0.75 2.18% 6.60% State Street SPDW World ex-US ETF Foreign Large Blend 0.03% $30.25 $0.76 2.52% 6.69% Vanguard VEA Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Foreign Large Blend 0.07% $45.69 $1.31 2.87% 9.48% State Street SPTM Total Stock Market ETF Large Blend 0.03% $36.27 $0.54 1.50% 5.65% State Street SPLG Large Cap ETF Large Blend 0.03% $34.06 $0.59 1.72% 5.39% Vanguard VOO S&P 500 ETF Large Blend 0.04% $266.35 $4.60 1.73% 14.06% State Street SPYG S&P 500 Growth ETF Large Growth 0.04% $38.06 $0.58 1.54% 17.69% State Street SPYV S&P 500 Value ETF Large Value 0.04% $31.16 $0.90 2.88% 5.05% State Street SPYD S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Large Value 0.07% $38.08 $1.50 3.94% 5.29% Vanguard VYM High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Large Value 0.08% $87.28 $2.48 2.84% 11.76% Schwab SCHD U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Large Value 0.07% $52.69 $1.36 2.58% 6.92% Schwab SCHB U.S. Broad Market ETF Large Value 0.03% $70.43 $1.12 1.59% 5.44%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: TD Ameritrade)

My new watchlist

My watchlist removed some items from my previous watchlist and added some new names based on my current allocations and what I am looking for. I really need to add consumer staples in my portfolio so that could be my next addition. I will be watching these closely and adding to my current portfolio when an opportunity presents itself.

Sector Specialty Company Ticker Share Price Divided per share Dividend Yield Utilities Electric Utilities Southern Co. SO $43.89 $2.40 5.47% Health Care Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK $40.36 $2.16 5.35% Consumer Staples Food Products Kraft Heinz Co. KHC $56.66 $2.50 4.41% Information Technology IT Services International Business Machines Corporation IBM $144.80 $6.28 4.34% Consumer Staples Household Products Procter & Gamble Co. PG $82.70 $2.87 3.47% Consumer Staples Beverages Coca-Cola Co. KO $44.76 $1.56 3.49% Information Technology Software Microsoft Corp. MSFT $111.71 $1.68 1.50% Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Iron Mountain Inc. IRM $36.80 $2.35 6.39% Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. APLE $17.47 $1.20 6.87%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: TD Ameritrade)

Conclusion

Dividend income is a great way to supplement your retirement accounts such as a pension, 401k or 403b, and social security when you retire. My goal is to replace either mine or my wife's salary with dividend income when we retire in addition to our retirement accounts and social security. I have all our dividends reinvesting will continue to add to this portfolio as time goes on. I am definitely interested in any ideas the readers of this series have, and I try to interact as much as I can in the comments section. I hope you enjoyed this update and thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, GE, M, NLY, NRZ, STWD, CSCO, EPD, ETP, OHI, SBUX, SKT, T, CTL, BP, F, D, ENB, AMLP, SCHB, SCHD, SPDW, SPEM, SPLG, SPTM, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, VEA, VOO, VYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.