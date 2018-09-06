Trex: Strong Fundamentals Will Reward Long-Term Investors

Trex benefits from strong consumer sentiment as 83% of its customers are existing homeowners doing renovations, just 5% of revenue is from new home construction.

The CEO attributed the beat to strong consumer sentiment, which we have also seen in recent glowing earnings reports from Home Depot and Target.

Thesis

For the recent Q2 2018 earnings release, Trex (TREX) reported record revenue growth for the eleventh straight quarter. Trex’s Residential business unit generated $189.2M in revenue vs. company expectations of $174M. In other words, the company had expected 10.2% quarterly revenue growth for its core business unit (Residential) but got almost double that with 19.8% instead.

The surprise numbers catapulted the stock 20%+ in one day. Trex CEO Jim Cline attributed the strong sales numbers to elevated levels of consumer confidence and strong demand for wood-alternative (composite) residential outdoor decking, Trex’s core product.

Though the stock is fully priced in the mid $80s, strong consumer sentiment and growth trends in the remodeling market will lead to long-term gains for Trex shareholders. Buyers today will have to be willing to accept short-term risk to the stock price if aggressive Q3 revenue growth expectations come up short or the company tempers guidance.

Recent Growth

As CEO Jim Cline stated on the Q2-18 earnings call, 83% of Trex’s business is dependent on home repair and remodeling. Just 5% of company revenue is attributable to new home construction. The remaining 12% comes from selling metal railings in its Commercial business unit. When the economy is strong, people spend more on their homes and Trex benefits.

“... We think the trends are clear. Our Residential business continues to benefit from high consumer confidence levels and increasing repair and remodeling spend.” - CEO Jim Cline, Trex, Q2-18 earnings call.

Monthly consumer confidence surveys by The Conference Board and the University of Michigan confirm that consumer confidence is at peak levels.

The Conference Board says we’re at a consumer confidence level not seen since 2000. The University of Michigan’s ten-year chart on consumer confidence also shows we’re at a high. Trex isn’t the only company to attribute its success to strong consumer confidence. Recent earnings reports from Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT) echoed similar sentiments.

As far as Trex Q2s go, this is one of the best upticks in revenue growth in recent history. A snapshot of Q2s since 2007 shows that this was the best Q2 revenue growth since 2014:

Trex Q2 Revenue by Year (millions) YOY Revenue Growth Q2-18 $189.2 20% Q2-17 $157.9 8% Q2-16 $146.5 7% Q2-15 $136.8 13% Q2-14 $121.3 23% Q2-13 $98.6 5% Q2-12 $94.3 20% Q2-11 $78.4 -32% Q2-10 $115.5 26% Q2-09 $91.5 -4%



Strong Growth Opportunity In Decking

Trex consists of two business units: Residential and Commercial. Residential is home to composite decking and comprises 88% of Trex’s business. Commercial comprises the other 12% of revenue. Commercial, created in 2017, sells custom metal railings to sports arenas and similar venues. Composite decking has been the company’s bread and butter since the company’s inception in the 1990s.

Trex composite decking is made of recycled wood fibers and scrap polyethylene. Trex decking is more expensive at retail than traditional wood decking. It sells for $11-$15 per square foot. A quick review of comparable wood decking prices on a remodeling website shows the following price ranges for wood decking, which varies by location: Cedar ($7.50-$12 sq. foot), Redwood ($8-$13/sq. foot), and Pine ($7.50-$9.50 sq. foot).

Though Trex decking costs more per square foot than traditional wood decking, the value proposition is Trex decking will last longer than wood decking and won’t require the same level of maintenance or repair over the life of the deck. Trex products are available in more than 6,700 stocking locations, including Home Depot and Lowe's (LOW).

The company says the addressable market in decking is $6 billion and that every 1% of market share gain from wood by Trex equals $50M in annual revenue. Trex claims credit for inventing the composite decking market. In the years since Trex’s creation, competitors have emerged, but Trex continues to be a dominant player in the market and brand recognition has helped differentiate it from composite alternatives.

Based on 2016 data provided by Trex, the company says it controls 45% of the composite decking market. The company also states that wood decks comprise 83% of the deck market. These deck market figures suggest Trex has plenty of runway to take more market share from wood.

Looking Ahead To Q3

The company is expecting strong Residential growth to continue into Q3, guiding for 18% revenue growth.

The table below provides a snapshot of recent Q3 revenue growth history. Trex has had strong Q3s the last two years, growing revenue at 13% and 23%. Company guidance of 18% growth is ambitious, but not unreasonable considering current market conditions and company performance the last couple of years.

Trex Q3 Revenue Growth History Q3 Revenue (millions) YOY Revenue Growth Q3-18 $154 (Guidance) 18% Q3-17 $131 23% Q3-16 $106.2 13% Q3-15 $94 -2% Q3-14 $95.5 32% Q3-13 $72.2 2% Q3-12 $70.8 4% Q3-11 $67.9 12% Q3-10 $60.6 -2.% Q3-09 $61.9 -28%

The Trex CEO says the residential repair and remodeling market is expected to grow in the high-single digits in 2018. In Trex’s June 2018 investor presentation, the company cited remodeling market data from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) that called for 2018 remodeling market growth of 7.1%. A 2017 study published by JCHS predicted that remodeling growth would remain strong into 2025, as homeowners are predicted to spend approximately 50% more on their homes per year than they did in the 1990s. Below is a graphic illustrating this point from the 2017 study:

Trex has seen strong revenue growth in recent years. The company has grown annual revenue at a 12.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2012 ($307 million rev in 2012 vs. $543 million in 2017), which far exceeds the company’s revenue CAGR over the last decade is 5.1% ($329 million rev in 2007 vs. $543 million in 2017). Revenue growth had stagnated between 2007 and 2011 in the wake of the financial crisis when consumer sentiment was much lower than it has been in recent years.

Below is a history of Trex annual revenue growth since 2007:

Trex Fiscal Year Residential Revenue (millions) Revenue Growth Rate YOY 2017 $543 13% 2016 $480 9% 2015 $441 13% 2014 $392 14% 2013 $343 12% 2012 $307 15% 2011 $267 -16% 2010 $318 28% 2009 $272 -17% 2008 $329 0% 2007 $329

Trex's strong revenue growth since 2012 largely tracks the strong uptick in consumer sentiment measured by the University of Michigan in recent years:

Other Positives

In addition to strong tailwinds, the company has taken several other measures to boost financials and strengthen the company’s position.

Margin improvement has been a continual theme in recent years. The CEO attributes margin improvement to sourcing lower-cost materials used in the manufacturing of decks. The company has also worked to streamline the manufacturing process of its products.

Driving down the cost of recycled polyethylene, a key component of composite decking has been a goal of the company. The CEO says the company has and will continue, to seek ways to drive down the cost of polyethylene.

“... We do continue to see improved pricing with polyethylene. As we mentioned in our comments, it's not as much pricing related to the same material streams, but our sourcing team and our R&D teams working to use alternative streams, which we can then use at a lower price through our production. So we did continue to see improvement in that…” - Trex CEO, Q2 2018 earnings call.

Below is a snapshot margin comparisons from Q2 reports over the last five years:

2Q 2014 - 2Q 2018 Trex Margin Improvement



It is worth noting that the Q2 2018 gross margin dipped by 150 basis points compared to Q2 last year. That’s because of inclusion of the newly created Trex Commercial business unit this year. Trex Commercial did not exist in Q2 2017, but was created in late 2017 following the acquisition of SC Company. Trex Commercial posted $17.49M in revenue with net income of $705k for a net margin of 4%.

Trex Commercial Q2 gross margins were 24.6%, which the company says was a 690-basis point improvement for the business unit. By comparison, Trex Residential gross margin for Q2 was much higher at 45.9%. The CEO says the company will continue to improve Trex Commercial’s margins.

“... lower margin (Trex Commercial) legacy contracts are being replaced by newer ones that have been negotiated with a more disciplined approach to ensure project profitability projected in our quotations is obtained.” - Trex CEO, Q2 2018 earnings call.

The Commercial unit accounts for 12% of company revenue. Though its margins are narrower than Residential, Commercial diversifies Trex’s offerings and bolsters its design and engineering talent. Trex Commercial's metal railings (steel, aluminum) have been used on various sports arenas lately, including those for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and Major League Soccer’s LAFC and DC United. The company has stated at the Commercial addressable market is $1 billion. Commercial revenue in 2017 was $56 million.

In addition to margin improvement, the company continues to buy back shares. A buyback program was announced in February 2018 for 2.9 million shares. The company bought back 100,000 (split adjusted) shares at an average purchase price of $50 in Q1. The company bought back 150,000 shares for an average price of $53.33 in Q2. As of this writing, the stock price is in the mid $80s.

Valuation

The stock price is full in the mid $80s. The price today presents no margin of safety. But continued consumer strength and strong growth expectations in the remodeling market could continue to bode well for the company. Trex has grown free cash flow at an average rate of 14% per year over the last decade. Applying a 3% (30-year Treasury Bill rate) discount to this growth rate over the next decade and a 3% perpetuity growth (inflation) rate beginning after year ten results in a fair stock price today of $81.

Conclusion

Trex is a well-managed company operating in an ideal economic environment. If consumer sentiment remains high and people continue to spend more on their homes through 2025, as predicted by Harvard, it is hard to argue against Trex’s growth prospects in the coming years. The vast majority of decks today are wood and the company has plenty of opportunity to expand its composite decking footprint.

That said, I am not an investor at this time. If the company misses Q3 2018 guidance or tempers expectations in the quarters ahead, the stock price will suffer in the short term and provide a better entry point. Of course, if you buy today, you're buying into growth, and if the stock falters, that could be a great time to buy additional shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.