Carter's Sells Off, But The Value Remains

Long term, the growth of the baby business is intact, and CRI isn't the only company betting on this.

CRI shares were down -5% on news that the company didn't see much of a sales lift after Babies "R" Us stores that closed in July.

Carter's (CRI) shares are down by over -5% as I write this:

CRI Price data by YCharts

The slide in shares is being chalked up to comments made by management related to the closing of Babies "R" Us stores back in July. Management said that the company didn't really see much of a sales lift from the closures, which contradicted the hopes that it would benefit from them long term, especially after The Children's Place (PLCE) declared that its mall traffic was "exceptional".

I think the sell-off today is a little short-sighted, especially considering the quality of Carter's business. It remains a wide-reaching, multi-channel firm with dominant market share, one that's operating in a niche market.

An above-average retailer, trading at a discount

As explained in my last article covering the company (now behind paywall), Carter's earns high returns, with headline return on invested capital of about 20.7%. This looks especially attractive in relation to its cost of capital, which likely isn't even in the double-digit range. This puts Carter's in the wide-moat category, as its dominant market share and strong brand equity allow it to earn economic profits in excess of its cost of capital.

Even if we choose to capitalize its off-balance sheet operating leases, I estimate lease-adjusted ROIC to be around 14%, which compares favorably to a lease-adjusted WACC (or weighted-average cost of capital) of around 5.80% to 6.54% (assuming a cost of equity range of 10% to 12%).

Its namesake Carter's brand is especially attractive, maintaining a leading market share in the United States of approximately 27% for the baby market ages zero to two, which represented approximately four times the market share of the next largest brand. You can purchase Carter's clothing online, or at traditional brick-and-mortar stores like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST).

These retail giants are also betting on increasing growth in the baby market long term, as Walmart recently revamped its website for baby items, added more items, and also indicated that more people have been searching for baby and/or nursery items on its website over the past year. Carter's is one of the preeminent firms to capture much of this growth going forward, in my opinion.

The company also often creates special sub-brands, such as Just One You exclusively for sale at Target, Child Of Mine exclusive to Walmart, and many others, including lines exclusive to Amazon (AMZN). Its multi-channel presence seems to have no problem transcending brick-and-mortar and reaching e-commerce shoppers, either.

Conclusion: Valuations are compelling here

CRI shares have tended to trade at about 22 times earnings over the past five years on average and at around 1.58 times sales. The thirteen-year median multiple placed on shares is about 19 times earnings, while the median price-to-sales ratio is about 1.36.

At a price of about $100.40, that puts the current trailing P/E at only about 17.43 times earnings and the P/S ratio at about 1.39 times sales. Shares are trading around the lower end of traditional fair value based on sales, therefore, but look cheap based on earnings.

Analysts also expect about $6.46 in earnings-per-share for fiscal 2018 and $7.04 for fiscal 2019. That puts CRI shares at only about 15.54 times this year's estimates and only 14.26 times 2019's expectations. I think that's simply too cheap for an above-average operation with a wide moat like Carter's. I also think that it's a wide enough margin of safety to tune out the noise coming from the Babies "R" Us comments, which might very well end up being nothing but a noisy speed bump in the longer term.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.