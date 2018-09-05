Workday: Affirming The Merits Of A Long-Term Hold

Over the trailing twelve months, Workday also expanded FCF by 36% y/y. Moving forward, earnings and FCF will become a key part of the Workday story.

Investors might have been disappointed at the company's continued revenue deceleration (120bps from last quarter), or its slow pace in improving operating margins.

For each of the past four quarters, Workday (WDAY) shares have sank on earnings news. Investors continue to grow concerned with the pace of Workday's top-line growth - this year, Workday's growth rate slipped below 30% for the first time, and investors are worried that Workday is hitting the ceiling of its addressable market opportunity.

The stock's general trend, however, is up. Directly before announcing Q2 earnings, Workday stock had touched all-time highs - despite spending the majority of the summer in a downturn. I believe the idea that Workday is in a secular slowdown is misguided. The post-Q2 pullback, in my opinion, is yet another opportunity to buy shares in a storied SaaS company that's attempting to break out into a new rally:

WDAY data by YCharts

Workday's dominance and positioning in the HCM space can't be understated. Recall that Workday came on the scene about a decade ago after Oracle's (ORCL) hostile takeover of PeopleSoft. Workday set out to build a similar HCM solution in the cloud, and succeeded - becoming a ~$3 billion annual run rate business in the process, the largest cloud vendor in the space and the one with the most accolades. Along the way, Workday also added a fast-growing suite of applications in the finance and ERP space.

Over the last quarter as well, Workday pulled a Cisco (CSCO) and purchased a startup company just days before its IPO: Adaptive Insights. This unicorn develops a business planning software solution that complements Workday's ERP efforts well and extends its TAM even further. The key points here: Yes, it's true that while Workday's core HCM business might not be growing as quickly as in the past, the company has shown an inclination to continue expanding its addressable market and growth trajectory through smart acquisitions. Management noted that in the long run, HCM only represents 25% of Workday's total addressable market - despite being the lion's share of revenues today. This suggests that Workday's growth trajectory is far from saturated.

Workday has $3 billion of cash on its balance sheet as well as a stock near all-time highs with which to raise additional equity capital, for its war chest to continue growing via acquisitions (a time-honored strategy employed by all the largest SaaS companies, from Oracle to Salesforce.com (CRM)).

Workday, in my view, is one of the rarefied SaaS companies that has risen to the top of its space and will likely remain king of the hill for a long time - I'd place Workday in the same bucket as Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) here. Having grown to this scale, Workday can now focus on improving its margin profile and boosting free cash flow - in the trailing twelve months, FCF is up 36% y/y.

Workday shares certainly aren't cheap - trading at just under 12x forward revenues, as shown in the chart above, Workday trades at a decent premium to other SaaS companies at its growth rate. However, Workday's imminent transition into profitability - perhaps even on a GAAP basis in the near-term - is a major driver behind its premium valuation, and the stock still has room to run higher. Stay long on this name.

Q2 download: decelerating revenue growth in focus

Here's a look at Workday's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 1. Workday 2Q19 results Source: Workday investor relations

Workday's revenues grew 27.9% y/y to $671.7 million, beating Wall Street's revenue expectations of $663.1 million (+26.2% y/y) by a respectable 170bps. Perhaps what investors latched onto more, however, was the fact that Workday's growth continued to decelerate, this time losing 120bps from last quarter's 29.1% y/y growth rate. Workday's growth has been in decline for the past several quarters, and last year, its growth rate had been in the low 30s. Workday's growth pace will likely get worse before it gets better, but in my view, Workday's growth will stabilize in the mid-low 20s (similar to Salesforce.com, though Salesforce is at a much larger scale).

It's worth noting, however, that Workday's purchase of Adaptive Insights has allowed it to increase its guidance outlook. Previously, the company was guiding to $2.275-$2.290 billion in subscription revenues (Workday doesn't guide to professional services or total revenues), but the addition of Adaptive Insights has initiated a ~$60 million bump to $2.341-$2.348 billion (+31% y/y). This is the power of a company with a strong balance sheet - Workday can always arrest the decline of its growth rate by picking up a large acquisition here and again. Adaptive Insights cost Workday about $1.55 billion - so Workday still has the resources to do several of these deals.

Robynne Sisco, Workday's CFO, also noted that international revenues grew a stunning 48% y/y, putting the international revenue mix at a record high of 23%. Workday still is vastly under penetrated overseas, and in addition to growth in ERP, a lot of Workday's growth going forward will stem from its international client push.

On the profit side, Workday continued to drive expansion - even though this quarter, the company faced a one-time gross margin headwind related to costs from Workday's Annual Global Partner Conference, which had a slight impact to professional services margin.

Still, operating loss margin improved to -13.2% on a GAAP basis, 230bps better than -15.5% in 2Q17. Workday continues to drive leverage on the sales and marketing side, which this quarter consumed 30.1% of revenues, vs. 32.7% in the year-ago quarter. Workday managed to achieve this operating margin expansion in spite of the Adaptive Insights acquisition, which management said provided a $3 million unexpected headwind to operating profits.

Perhaps what investors also latched on to was the fact that Workday lowered its full-year operating margin guidance on the back of this acquisition:

We now expect our non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 4% for Q3 and approximately 9% for the full year. This 300 basis point reduction from our previous full-year margin guidance is related solely to the Adaptive Insights acquisition. Approximately $40 million of this headwind comes from one-time transaction and integration costs with the remaining coming from ongoing operations. The GAAP operating margin is expected to be lower than the non-GAAP margin by approximately 31 percentage points in Q3 and 27 percentage points for the full year.

A drop to 9% operating margins from a previous 12% guidance is certainly a large movement - but given that these costs are likely to be one time, however, I'd venture to look past the current year and into Workday's profitability potential in the long term. I'm encouraged by the fact that Workday beat Wall Street's pro forma EPS expectations this quarter ($0.31 actuals vs. $0.26 street consensus), and the fact that Workday's free cash flows over the trailing twelve months grew 36% y/y:

Figure 2. Workday free cash flows Source: Workday investor relations

Key takeaways

In my view, Workday remains one of the best software stocks to hold over a long period of time. The company has shown a general tendency to disappoint after earnings, but the pain never lasts long. This is the second-largest pure-play enterprise SaaS company in the market, and it is a leading vendor in two massive markets - HCM and ERP. With respect to chatter about Workday's slowing growth potential, I'm instead focusing my attention on the fact that HCM is only expected to represent a quarter of Workday's long-term TAM as well as its superb international growth trend.

Post-earnings dips have historically proven to be a good time to buy Workday at a discount. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.