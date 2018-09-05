Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A New York Muni At 14.75% Discount With An Eventual Hedging Reaction

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Although the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished with a slight decrease on a weekly basis, the benchmark continues to keep its upward trend which was started at the end of April.

The main index finished the week at $108.91, and, probably, the next target is to see a test of the resistance levels around $109.40. This is the highest close price since the sharp drop in January.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Despite the positive performance over the past months, most of the funds in the sector are trading at a discount and based on the current market conditions, the period is favorable for expansion of the "Long" positions, and it is still difficult to find a statistical reason to include "Short" candidates to our portfolio.

The fund which I am going to review today is BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY). My first task will be to review the investment approach of the fund:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Its discount is much higher than the average of the sector. Its effective leverage is slightly above the average of the sector, but it can be justified by the satisfying return for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

It will be appropriate to compare it to the rest of the New York Munis. For me, it is a good combination of discount and distribution rate on net asset value.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFdata.com, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Regarding the portfolio characteristics, the quality of the assets seems satisfying to me. The main distribution is between "AA" and "A" ratings.

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 96.9%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 208, and "Transportation" and "Local Tax-Backed" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

The effective duration of the investments is 9.93 years, which could be categorized as normal for the sector. This measure of duration takes into account the fact that expected cash flows will fluctuate as interest rates change.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

We saw a distribution cut in April, and the current dividend per common share is $0.0490. The current yield on price is 4.60%, and the current yield on net asset value is 3.93%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN). Over the past year, their net asset values tend to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

Source: Ycharts, BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BFY can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/02/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

