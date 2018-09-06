Tesla Bonds Down To 85 Cents

It hasn't been a good couple of days for Tesla (TSLA) investors, whether it be those who own the equity or the debt. After CEO Elon Musk decided that going private was not the best course of action, shares have tumbled down to $280 again and the bonds have hit a new low as seen below. What appeared to be good sales estimates on Wednesday couldn't even help things, so one must wonder if Elon Musk's gamble might have stopped major progress.

(Source: Finra page for Tesla 2025 bonds, seen here)

In the last five weeks, these bonds have lost more than $8.50 from their recent high, a decline of nearly 9.2%. The close on Wednesday of $85 marks a new low, and the yield on these bonds is now more than 8.00%. Given that the 7-Year US Treasury (roughly the same time to maturity as Tesla's 2025 bond) goes for just 2.85% currently, Tesla's bond is yielding more than 500 basis points more than the "risk-free" comparable note. That shows investors see a lot of risk in this company currently.

Now I had previously discussed how August could end up being a telling month for Tesla, and it might be in more than one way. Let's ignore the go-private fiasco for now, and focus on how the business is actually doing. Estimates are starting to trickle in for monthly Tesla sales, and I've shown below what numbers we have so far compared to the same time period in 2017 for the Model S and X.

(Source: teslastats.no, TMC Europe tracker, InsideEVs monthly scorecard)

With a handful of countries not having data yet in, Tesla seems to have done quite well in August, now up about 1,150 units for the first two months of Q3. However, these positive trends are likely being offset a bit by China due to the major issue of tariffs over there, as some are reporting major sales declines there. Management previously said that if China demand were to fall it would shift vehicles to the US and Europe, so we might be seeing that now.

As I previously pointed out, S/X inventory had jumped in the first half of 2018, which could mean that Tesla margins might be hurt in Q3 if the company is selling older inventory. It also seems the company is pulling any levers it can to boost short-term sales, the latest of which involves lifting lease restrictions, allowing customers to get out of a current lease if they get into a new Tesla by the end of the quarter.

The other piece of news that seems to be positive is the estimate that Tesla delivered 17,800 Model 3 units in August, per the InsideEvs link above. This would be a new monthly record for the company's newest vehicle, and up about 3,550 vehicles from July. Another month with this kind of progress in September would put Tesla's Q3 Model 3 deliveries in the low to mid 50,000 area. That's what guidance was for this quarter's Model 3 production, but management said that deliveries should outpace production, given there were over 11,000 units in transit at the start of the quarter.

However, there still remain a number of major issues surrounding Tesla. According to electrek, the company did not reach its late August goal of 6,000 Model 3 units per week, and the major Autopilot update that was promised in August is now looking like it won't come until late September, which means I can add another failure to the list. The other major problem circles back to the whole go-private situation, where not only have there been major lawsuits filed from investors who have lost money, but now Elon Musk is lawyering up for potential action from the SEC.

In the past, had we seen a huge Model 3 monthly number or what appeared to be strong S/X sales, I would have expected the bulls to be out in force and the stock to respond positively. The fact that Tesla shares and bonds did not do this on Wednesday, in fact going the other way, shows how negative the sentiment is surrounding the name currently. Any progress made on the business front may have been completely destroyed by all of the issues resulting from the go-private fiasco. As seen below, Tesla shares are now down more than $100 from their recent peak after Elon Musk said he was planning on taking the name private. Short seller happiness secured.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.