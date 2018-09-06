SHU Portfolio: We're Happy With Nutanix

Strong tailwinds from market growth, deferred revenues, margin expansion, new products, expanding the addressable market, are some of the impulses.

We don't see any reason to change course and we believe there are numerous reasons why the shares will keep rising for some time to come.

One of the three companies we started our SHU portfolio with has given us plenty of returns so far +150% in less than a year.

We bought 300 shares Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) on the start of the SHU portfolio on September 29, 2017, for $22.42 and have been quite happy campers since. Here is the SHU portfolio in terms of chronological order of purchases as on September 4, 2018:

The reasons for this stellar performance are surprisingly simple:

HCI is a seminal trend, and Nutanix is the market leader in the space.

The shares were really quite cheap, as it was valued more as a storage company.

Nutanix managed to make a transition to a software, and then mostly a SaaS company, which improves gross margins and visibility.

We always like to start with a five-year overview of some important metrics:

NTNX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

You see that the revenue growth (despite giving up most of the hardware sales, which were 25%+ of revenues less than a year ago) is quite impressive, and operational improvements have started to come in more recently.

Much of that is a result of the decline of hardware sales (from $81 million in Q1 to $36 million in Q4), which hardly generated any margins. With respect to this, revenue growth has been impressive despite the loss of hardware sales. From the earnings deck:

Hardware sales were still 12% of revenue in Q4 (down from 29% in Q4 2027), but this will fall to 5% next year:

Growth

Can they keep the growth up? There are a number of growth drivers:

Market growth

New customers

Land and expand

New products and services

There is no doubt about the market tailwinds in HCI (hyper-converged infrastructure), growing at a CAGR of 42% between 2016 and 2023. There are simply too many advantages attached to HCI in terms of saving resources, scalability and ease of use.

The company has a very solid position within the sector. In fact, it has a deal with what is its greatest competitor, Dell (NYSE:DVMT)/VMware (NYSE:VMW), selling Nutanix software on Dell servers since 2014. Nutanix has a number of advantages, like:

Server-agnostic

Hypervisor-agnostic (including its own hypervisor AHV)

These give the software a flexibility that is difficult to match for the competition.

Customer growth

There is rather unabated growth here:

In the top left-hand side graph, you see that in a four-year period, the company has more than ten-folded its customer base. Growth here isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Land and expand

The company is not only landing new (and ever bigger) customers that keep revenues growing, it's also selling them ever more services in the familiar land and expand strategy. And this is working:

New services

Of course, to keep the motor of "land and expand" running, Nutanix needs to come up with new stuff to sell. But that's exactly what it's doing - the company spends nearly 30% of revenues on R&D (and embarks on the odd acquisition) to keep a steady stream of new products like:

Frame

Leap

Beam

Prism

Calm

We'd better leave the description of these products (and others) to the company (here). While the company's core system is hypervisor-agnostic, the sale of its own hypervisor is also progressing nicely:

Then, there is the upcoming Xi platform, which is going beyond its normal turf and taking on public cloud companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).

This project ran into some engineering complexities, and its scheduled release later this year might slip. From Bloomberg:

The challenge is to keep data centers, cloud servers, and software constantly running and available over the internet, and accessible to a wide variety of customers in multiple countries as Nutanix releases patches and updates. Any engineering delays could stretch the timeline for this year’s planned launch, Pandey said. Much of Nutanix’s experience has been in building private cloud networks through an operating system corporate clients run on their own hardware - a business that rivals HPE, VMware Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc.

But if Nutanix is successful (where companies like HP failed), it could materially increase its TAM, so this is a development that investors will follow with considerable interest. And CEO Pandey doesn't exactly lack ambition, nor confidence. From Bloomberg (our emphasis):

Nutanix plans to sell its public cloud services to existing customers including JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU), Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM), L’Oreal SA (OTCPK:LRLCF) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) - in 10 of the world’s largest economies.



There will be an additional cloud service for existing U.S. government workloads. Nutanix makes about 15 percent of its sales from governments, particularly at the state and federal levels in the U.S., Pandey said.



Pandey said he’s looking at the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud Program, or JEDI, contract, which could be worth $10 billion over many years. Nutanix is open to working with some of its larger partners on the contract, but will let them take the lead.



Pandey pegged global data infrastructure spending as a $600 billion market, shrugging off worries of an Amazon fight.

SaaS

With the liberation from hardware ("portable software"), and also as a result of the upcoming introduction of the Xi cloud platform, the company is gradually moving to a SaaS business model. From the Q4CC:

we will begin a phased-in approach for software licensing connection with the new Nutanix NX sale that will transition the business to a term-based subscription licensing model. This will replace today's licensing structure, which is based on life of the hardware, giving customers greater choice and flexibility around their software procurement strategies and provide portability of the software.... And finally our recent introduction of Beam, Frame and soon, Xi, as well as other future offerings allow us to begin selling cloud-based subscription software.

This would improve the visibility of revenues and earnings.

Understating growth

The headline figures are understating growth:

Nutanix has largely moved out of hardware sales, deflating headline revenue growth by some $169 million, without which revenue growth would have been 57%.

Revenue recognition. With the intended decline in the hardware business, more software is portable (not attached to hardware) and more of its revenues can't be immediately recognized. This shows up in an improvement in deferred revenue, as well as cash flow.

On the latter:

Deferred revenue (+71% y/y) outgrew revenue growth (+20.3% y/y) by a wide margin, even if we factor out the decline in hardware sales. If we take software and support revenue, it grew by 49% y/y.

The difference between the two is in large part the decline in hardware sales, so you should not get scared about any headline slowdown in revenue growth.

Margins

The shedding of the (essentially zero-margin) hardware business has had a pretty dramatic impact on gross margins, which have improved from 62% in Q1 to 78% in Q4, and are probably set to increase a little more in fiscal year 2019.

Below, one can also see a steady improvement in operating margins and operating cash flow.

While this stuff will continue to vary quarter to quarter as it has done in the past, the trend is clearly up.

The company is still making losses, especially on a GAAP basis, but this isn't much of a problem as long as it keeps on investing in the future (and getting a return on that) and is not bleeding cash.

And with nearly 80% in gross margin, there is a lot of potential profitability should Nutanix start to scale back some of these investments, most notably in R&D:

NTNX R&D to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

NTNX EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Since there are no earnings yet, or much EBITDA to speak of, valuation has to be based on a sales multiple. We don't know about you, but we were pleasantly surprised when we pulled the above figure up.

We knew when we bought Nutanix for the SHU portfolio last year that the shares were remarkably cheap - exactly how cheap you can see in the graph above. However, we assumed the stock price increase and the change in perception of Nutanix as a software company would have taken care of that. It did, but not really to the extent we feared - a pleasant surprise.

We even think that there is room for multiple expansion if market sentiment in general and technology stocks in particular remain favorable.

Conclusion

We see numerous reasons to still be bullish on Nutanix:

Strong market growth

Landing more and bigger customers

Increasing TAM

Land and expand

Revenue growth understated due to exit from hardware and rise in deferred revenue

Margin expansion

Operational leverage

Cash flow

Valuation expansion

There are risks that the company's Xi platform might disappoint, new competition might emerge with better solutions, market sentiment (or that of the technology sector) might shift... the usual stuff.

But we have no reason to see this as anything other than a long-term winner, and we're staying with our position in the SHU portfolio, even if that's now quite substantial given the 150% rise since purchasing these shares last year.

