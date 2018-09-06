Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Management Presents at Citi Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 14:15 January 1, 0000 2:52 PM ET

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citi Global Technology Conference

September 5, 2018 02:15 PM ET

Executives

Dan Durn - SVP, CFO

Michael Sullivan - VP of Investor Relations

Analysts

Atif Malik - Citigroup

Atif Malik

Everyone. My name is Atif Malik, I cover semiconductor equipment and semiconductor stock here at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Dan Durn, CFO of Applied Materials; also Michael Sullivan, VP of Investor Relations. Welcome, guys.

I’m going to start off with the elephant in the room question on the cycle. I’m sure 90% of your questions in the one, ones were some form or the other, they’re asking about the cycle, so if you like, I’m going to start off with something on the cycle, then we will dive into other questions.

Dan, management has talked about more than $100 billion wafer fabric equipment spending in 2018 plus 2019. What gives management optimism for a positive view on 2019 wafer fab equipment spend?.

Dan Durn

So when we talk about where we are in the cycle, I think it's important to take a step back and talk about the context, how we got to where we’re at. 2017 is the all-time high in the industry record, strength across all device types. 2018 will be up over '17. So again, another all-time record strength across all four device types.

And we talked about 2018 plus 2019 combined being greater than a $100 billion. That is still our view. For 2019, based on conversations we’re having with the customers, we think it has a five handle on it. So it's greater than $50 billion. We are planning for our business to be up in 2019. And so, the environment we’re in, despite some of the near-time reprofiling, short-term reprofiling of investments is a very healthy and robust environment across all four device types. So we feel god about the environment we are in. We feel good about the demand led investment discipline that our customers are showing. And while it leads to some near-term fluctuations in the outlook, the long-term thesis is still intact. And I think it's healthy long-term for the industry as customers preserve their margin profile and their cash flow.

Atif Malik

Okay. So, Dan, with your background in NXPI and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, you definitely have a more holistic background in terms of semiconductor demand. What do you think are some of the key drivers to support $50 billion level of equipment spending?

Dan Durn

Yes, as we take a look at foundry, as one example, there is clearly a lot going on in the data center, in the cloud, driving the need for high performance compute, in support of things like artificial intelligence. But also in the foundry space, there's a proliferation of edge compute devices and sensors which is making the trailing node geometries, also very, very strong. If we were to go back a decade, 80% of the spend in foundry industry was on the leading edge and 20% was on the trailing node geometries. That has evolved over that decade to be 60-40 and now 50-50. So it's incredibly balanced.

When we talk about memory, again it is our belief that the data economy is real. It is driving a significant increase in demand for silicon. Silicon is on the critical path of enabling these key trends. There is more to silicon consume today than there was 5 years or 10 years ago. And 5 and 10 years from now there will be more silicon consumed than there is today. So we’re believers in those trends. And as the semiconductor industry goes structurally larger, it's hard to get there without our industry benefiting and the manufacturing capacity put in place in support of those trends. So we like where we sit today. We like the key macro drivers and the diverisification in our end markets. And what that means, long-term for -- demand for silicon in our industry.

Atif Malik

Okay. And how does Applied Materials plan to outgrow the wafer fabric open market?

Dan Durn

So, if we were to take a little bit of a snapshot in time, in 2012 when Gary came in to run the company, the company had about a 15%-ish percent market share. And today that’s just under 22%, almost 22%. So, the team has done a really good job, driving market share gains over time. And if we were to look at that by device type, back in 2012 when Gary came into the company, we had one device type foundry greater than 20%. The other three were 15% or below. And today all four device types are above 20%.So the company has done a really good job. Diversifying the business and growing share into the trends we’ve been talking about. As we go forward from where we’re at today, there's a couple of things I would point to. First is integrated material solution. So as you think about the way the industry used to process wafers, you go under vacuum, you do one process step. You would come out of vacuum, go into a queue time, wait. Under vacuum and do the next step in the process and on down the line through the factory. But as the geometries are shrinking, the queue times, process step to process step interactions and going in and out of vacuum are increasingly limiting device performance and yield on the wafer. And so, with integrated material solutions, you go under vacuum once, and you do multiple steps under vacuum.

Cobalt, which we announced recently is a really good example of an integrated material solution, but it's just one example. And there will be more on the horizon here in the next year or so. When we think about DRAM, it's increasingly adopting logic like processes to increase the speed, the IO speed of the memory device. And so, at a time when high-k/metal gate was introduced in the foundry and logic space around the 28-nanometer node that is -- those technologies are now being adopted in the periphery logic on DRAM. And these are places where we have 70%, 80%, 90% market share from our foundry footprint, and so that transition in DRAM is going to see us really, really well.

Things like e-beam inspection technologies, we’ve got some really interesting technologies and customers like what we’re doing and we’ve grown that business nicely. And I think the last thing I would point to on a go-forward basis is multi patterning. We’ve created about $1 billion dollars of opportunity over the last four years in this space. And we will make significant gains in other billion dollars of opportunity over the next four years. So we feel really good about where we sit from a product portfolio and pipeline standpoint, and our ability to continue to penetrate multi patterning.

Atif Malik

Okay. And just staying on the silicon business, you guys saw some push outs in the DRAM side, memory side earlier in the July quarter and then you guided -- your October quarter was down 15% and you’re guiding flat to up silicon sales in the January quarter. Every morning I get up there is a new fab announcement, either Powerchip or Micron expanding Manassas and then we have memory pricing falling in the near-term. I mean, how do we reconcile the fact that we are seeing a lot of new fab announcements in the memory side and then with the falling memory prices. I mean, what’s your view in terms of the trajectory of the memory spending?

Dan Durn

I think what we read about in terms of new projects, new programs being pursued is a very strong point of view that our customers are taking on where they think the semiconductor industry is going. And it gets to their belief in the macro trends and it gets to their belief in the data economy. And right now there's 32 Greenfield, new 300 millimeter fabs in various stages of construction that we are tracking around the globe. And that’s an addition to all the factories that are already built and in various stages of ramping. And those new factories have the ability to absorb about $200 billion of WFE over a handful of years. And so the infrastructure is going in place that supports a very strong point of view that the semiconductor industry is going to go structurally larger to support these macro trends that we were talking about the data economy and artificial intelligence. And we just feel like the industry is at a really good spot. And when you take a step back and look at the near-term fluctuations, customers or banking the behavior pattern is very different than what I think we’ve seen historically.

And what we see are customers real time balancing supply with demand to maintain healthy margins and cash flows, which I think bodes well for the long-term health and stability of the market. So you can plan for the business to go structurally larger, while you’re being very disciplined with the demand led investment profile in the near-term to make sure that long-term vision is realized in a way that leaves the company very strong from a margin and cash flow standpoint.

Atif Malik

Okay. And then the 3D retooling cycle was a powerful driver for memory spending last few years, where we are almost going to be at 70%, 80% of the 2D installed base compared to 3D by the end of this year. When we look at DRAM devices they are facing something similar in terms of 2D limitations. There are all kind of noise about scaling for 1X nanometer not working, the data retention issues on capacitors. When you look at the DRAM market, do you think DRAM market have some kind of a cusp of expanding in terms of capacity like NAND market was 3 years ago or just share your thoughts on the DRAM market.

Dan Durn

So [technical difficulty] technology roadmaps and they’re making good progress, but it's yielding less and less benefits. Meaning that to drive a bit supply growth into the industry you have to have add more Greenfield ads than we’ve seen in the past. And we think that bodes really well for us.

Atif Malik

Okay. Then the foundry spending has been weak for everyone this year. 10-nanometer capacity was being forwarded into 7-nanometer as an iPhone X was a one and done model. So as we look at the foundry spending outlook next year. There's a bifurcation in the leading edge versus lagging edge. We saw global foundries kind of exit the leading edge, gravitating to lagging edge. How is your share positioning different on these two ends?

Dan Durn

So just, again, for context around where the foundry spending as this year. We’ve seen some adjustments towards the end of the year. But this is probably the second best year on record for foundry spend. So still a very strong year, despite those adjustments. And we do see a fundamental change in the profile of foundry spend. We talked about the evolution over time from predominantly a leading edge spend profile, to being more balanced between leading edge and trailing node geometries. What we like about the trailing node geometries is the stability around that spend. It's proliferation of edge devices and sensors. 28-nanometer node is still growing. As we think about pursuit at the leading edge, the introduction of new materials and new process tools and integrated material solutions and driving Moore's Law in something that’s independent from a litho-driven roadmap, we are running up against physical limits of constant 2D shrinks. You’re no longer getting faster chips operating at lower power when you execute a shrink. And so you’re seeing introduction of new materials and new ways of building structures.

And the great thing about introducing that innovation on the leading edge is it's also compatible back through trailing node geometries. And so the ability to enhance the power performance profile of 28-nanometers and 45-nanometers and 65-nanometers and 90-nanometers is absolutely there with the innovation we’re driving on the leading edge. And so as we see that spend profile broadening, we really like that set up from a chair perspective. This is a traditional source of strength for us and so as more investments go into trailing node geometries that serves us well, very well-positioned at 7-nanometers. Our opportunity is up by 25% in the 5-nanometers and right now we're seeing a little bit of noise in the numbers as customers prioritize longer lead time tools in areas we don't participate in lithography and inspection, but I just think that's bodes well for the spend profile into 2019 and we are looking for a strong foundry here next year.

Atif Malik

Great. Dan on that point, when do you expect 5-nanometer shipments for foundry?

Dan Durn

Yes, so we see the pilot lines going in at the end of this year, beginning of next year. Maybe high volume manufacturing at the end of '19, beginning of 2020 depending on the customers ability to work through the roadmap challenges. There are still more work to do from an EUV standpoint. But right now that's the plans being pursued by the customers.

Atif Malik

Sure. In the microprocessor side, we’ve been hearing about delays at 10-nanometers for yield reasons and you guys announced the Cobalt [indiscernible] which would help improve some of those bottlenecks. Can you just talk about -- are you seeing the logic makers [indiscernible] equipment suppliers like [indiscernible] more to ask for help on yields, device architecture, than you’re visiting in the past?

Dan Durn

No question. That dialogue is much more open today than it's probably been at any time in the history of the company. The challenges increasingly faced whether it's on the memory side, the logic, the foundry side, it's creating a real opportunity to have a much more open dialogue about what customers are trying to accomplish and what capabilities we can bring to the table to help solve some of those challenges. Anytime new nodes or new technologies are brought to market, there's things that customers will risk mitigate. In other words, play safe and there will be places where they make their bets. They will take risk. And sometimes customers get it right and sometimes they don't, but that's not a reflection of their long-term competitiveness. They’ve just made some choices that didn’t play out the way they wanted them to. If the dialogue is more open earlier, there's an opportunity to retire those risks -- risk mitigate those roadmaps in a way that we think will benefit not only the customers, but the overall industry.

Atif Malik

Okay. Another topic, an elephant in the room topic is China. The China tariffs, trade war, what does that it all mean for Applied Materials? What’s the impact on your COGS from China tariffs, and are seeing your Chinese domestic chipmakers kind of accelerating their spending with you? Just share your thoughts on what's happening in China?

Dan Durn

Yes. So, no change in customer behavior to date. I would say our point of view is that we believe in fair and free and open trade. The customers think that and we think that this is all going to get resolved in a very constructive way. And so there's no change in the behavior pattern to date. When we talk about impact date of the things that have been enacted with the tariffs, clearly we are going to take actions to mitigate the impact that they would otherwise have on the company. And with those mitigations in place, there's -- it's an immaterial impact to the company. So, no impact from anything that's been enacted to date. We will continue to monitor the situation. We will work through trade organizations to make sure our company and our industry point of view is heard in Washington. And again, we believe in fair trade and we think it gets results constructively, but no impact to date.

Atif Malik

Okay. Then moving on to services. It's a 32% of your semiconductor business. It's a recurring revenue model, attach rates are growing. Can you just talk about in a worst case scenario, even if WFEs is down next year, how do you think your services business can do and offset that weakness?

Dan Durn

Yes. So this is a great business for us. It's a recurring revenue stream. It is aftermarket monetization of our system sales. This is a business we think about growing long-term at about a 15% CAGR. This year it looks like it's going to grow about 24%. So the team is performing really, really well. And we think it grows next year at 15% rate and into 2020 at a 15% rate. So the team is executing really, really well. I think the way to think about this business though is a bit disconnected from WFE. Clearly there's an influence of WFE, because system sales today turn into potential services business a year from now. And so, the record system shipments we had in '17 benefit us today. 2018 will likely be another year of record system shipments. So we like this setup on the business. But the performance of the business is more tied to utilization across the factory and installed base globally. And I think the way to think about it is if utilizations were to fall across the industry, that would be a headwind for this business. And our customers would have one of two choices to make. They would either cannibalize tools that weren't being utilized for production to keep the ones that were being utilized for production to an appropriate spec, or they will continue to maintain their installed base, whether they were -- the tools were in production or not. Both of those are very valid ways to handle a lower utilization across the industry. The important thing is when utilizations come back, the customer that maintained the tool fleet along the way can get right back into production, no problem. The tools that were cannibalized are probably more expensive to bring back to production worthy state than if they were just maintained along the way. So the asset feels like an area under the curve and of timing issue, when we capture that service revenue, but think about the business as more leveraged to utilization than WFE.

Atif Malik

Okay. And then moving on to the display business, you guys were early in calling a correction in the display spending next year down 15% to 20%. What are some of the catalyst or the events that need to happen for you to kind of improve your outlook next year?

Dan Durn

So, if we take a look at where we're at today and use that as a context for what we see in 2019 and then profile into 2020, I think the best way to think about the business is roughly split today revenue wise, half as TV, half as handset. Next year we see it being probably two thirds TV and one third handset, and the TV market remain strong and the handset market takes a dip. And then we see the handset market recovering into 2020 and the overall business will be at a level that’s above where we are in 2018.

For us to materially change the revenue profile in 2019, one or two things needs to happen and one of them is a very low probability outcome. But you would need to see Samsung's A5 factory come on in a very material way in 2019, driven by proliferation in the handset of OLED screens. The other low probability outcome is early traction on foldable displays that then drive A5 into production, but we think the timing of foldable displays going mainstream is beyond that window. But it's primarily around the investment profile of Samsung's A5 factory.

Atif Malik

And what are some of the drivers in terms of spending on TVs of Gen 10.5? What’s driving the investments?

Dan Durn

So I like to draw the analogy between the TV market and transition from generation 8.5 factories to generation 10.5 factories, to the semiconductor industry a couple decades ago when we made the transition from 200 millimeter to 300 millimeter wafers. There was a cost advantage that was achieved. You can do 2.25x the number of chips per wafer on a 300 millimeter wafer that you can on a 200 millimeter wafer. That cost advantage served companies that made that investment. That served them really well and they are able to maintain a leadership position having made those investments. The same is true in the TV market. Generation 8.5 factory can do 365 inch TVs per substrate. On a generation 10.5 factory you can do 865 inch TVs, the substrate to the size of a garage door. It gives you a distinct cost advantage. Those companies that want to be producing TV sets a decade from now are going through that substrate, that technology change to position themselves well to be a long-term market participant. The companies that don't make those investments, it's going to be hard to compete in that market going forward. And so it's really a technology transition, a substrate size transition that's driving that investment profile today.

Atif Malik

Okay. Let me stop here and see if there are questions from the audience. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Dan Durn

So here is our view. We will do a little bit of a historical context to set the table for what we see going forward. In the year 2000, we had 300 millimeters wafers coming and there was a current investment in 200 millimeters wafers and 300 millimeters wafers. Our industry was 17% of the overall semiconductor industry, as a ratio, our industry to overall semiconductor revenue. With the introduction of 300 millimeters wafers, we talked about getting more chips out per wafer, 2.25x the number of chips. For a process tool company, we are in the business of processing wafers, that's a tough transition for us. But when 300 millimeter wafers came in, there was also something that happened. It was philosophical approach to how you operate factories, Factory Automation Systems. Driving towards tighter ramps to entitlement yields and there was a whole hosted first efficiency independent of that substrate size change that came into the industry. And by 2013 our industry was 9% of semiconductor revenue. And when you saw pre-2000, the semiconductor industry and the wafer fab equipment industry pretty much traded in lockstep. And then you had a separation in 2000, and we want no growth cyclical over that time period and the semiconductor industry benefited from that change in wafer size. 2013 after hitting a low point of 9%, has been on an upward trajectory in an house now sits at 12%. So you see us moving more in line with the semiconductor industry again. And our point of view is, we said $50 billion as the new normal in our industry. But if we were sitting here in this room in 2025. With a semiconductor industry that put a number on it $450 billion today growing mid single-digits. It's 6,7, $800 billion industry. If we were a $50 billion industry, I would be disappointed. I see that’s being structurally larger in support of a structurally larger semiconductor industry.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

Dan Durn

So, I see us moving in lockstep with the semiconductor industry. It won't be a perfect correlation every year, but the trend line should track. You could even argue that we would grow above trend line if the point of view on capital intensity and increasing complexity, that capital intensity increases over time. But I don't think you need to believe that. Even if you went to the -- it's -- I think a three decade low .9% is like a three decades lower point in our industry. Make the math simple, put a 10% number on it. On a larger semiconductor industry and you get to something that’s significantly larger than $50 billion.

Atif Malik

We were here at 2025, I would be disappointed.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] in the context of rising trade actions between America and China, there were suggestions in the press about banning equipment exports to China. And I’m just wondering how a, you would mitigate that, if that were to be imposed, if you’ve got discussion with the White House, I’m interested as well. And B, whether you see that would philosophically or sort of de facto being imposed also on non U.S equipment vendors, Japan and Europe? Thank you.

Dan Durn

So this -- so we don’t have conversations with the White House. So you don’t need to hold your breath on that one. So if, let's say, things don't end constructively and let's say that export restrictions get imposed. It's not our point of view. That's not where we think this is going to end up, but if they did, that would take us, KLA, and Lam out of the game. There's a strong point of view that Japan follows the U.S lead and ASML sources their key architect of the architectural components from the U.S. So that would take them the game. So the big five effectively are out of the game and end market demand for silicon is going to be with end market demand is. And that is going to be satisfied by this industry. We talked about 32 new 300 millimeter Greenfield fab projects around the globe. The majority of those are outside of China and as that's demand for silicon -- global demand for silicon gets met. I would be very happy to sell-through into Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the U.S to satisfy that demand. Not our point of view. Not where we think it goes, but I don’t think it's a disaster scenario for this industry, if that were to get enacted.

Atif Malik

Questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Just a clarification on the memory side. I think a quarter ago, when you talked about some of the challenges on the memory side and the timing, whose primarily NAND related. And then this quarter, the call down was -- foundry related. Is it fair to say that DRAM has progressed relatively as you would have expected for the year? It's a cross-current zone and on NAND versus DRAM and I just wanted to understand the factors that impacted your commentary?

Dan Durn

Yes, so two quarters ago, when we talked about the NAND dynamic. We had assumptions built in about DRAM market. And it's always difficult to compare qualitative comments that we make versus qualitative comments others make, because you would have to have perfect visibility on what those assumptions are to draw conclusions on those qualitative comments in a read-through of the market. We see the DRAM market playing out as expected based on the information we had two quarters ago, and the assumptions that we made that went into that forecast. Certainly we monitor the risk factors. We monitor the customer commercial behavior. And if we see things developing differently than was originally contemplated, as part of our guide, we will work really hard to be as open and transparent as possible along the way. Sometimes the messages won't be appreciated, but we want to try at a time of uncertainty we want to try to let people know what we're seeing and then they can make the choices that they make. And so we’re going to work hard to be as open and transparent as possible on those end market dynamics as we go through this period of volatility.

Atif Malik

There's a question up here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Dan. In the last couple of quarters , you have really bought back a lot of stock relative to the preceding quarters. And also cash flow has been somewhat erratic. Free cash flow over the last two quarters. Absent any sort of explicit guidance in terms of capital return going into next year, could you give us any sort of insights into whether -- what sorts of signpost you're looking at. Clearly, you’re at the notion that WFE spending has a [indiscernible] handle next year indicates, if we sort of correlate that to the confidence you’re demonstrating to share repurchase suggests that your confidence level is high. Can you give us some insight in terms of what you're looking at in terms of the levels of capital return over the next year.

Dan Durn

So the company has s had a long track record of returning the vast majority of free cash flow back to shareholders, and I don’t see anything changing on that front. We have an intrinsic value model. We look at where we think our industry is going and our ability to execute against those opportunities. We take a point of view on what our long-term cash flow profile looks like and the value associated with that. And we compare to how we trade in the market. To the extent there's a disconnect between what we view as our opportunity and where we think this industry is going versus where the public market is ascribing value to the extent that that's disconnected, you’re going to see us take action on that. We've repurchased almost 10% of the company stock in the last four quarters. I think we peaked at 1.7 billion shares, were below are billion shares today and to the extent that disconnect exists, we will keep being active in the market and taking a point of view and our actions will back that up.

Unidentified Analyst

And the volatility of quarterly cash flows?

Dan Durn

Oh. So one of the things that what maybe wasn’t apparent to the outside world, we went through a major ERP implementation in the last quarter. And so, what you saw was an inventory build partially in Q2 and again in Q3, to make sure that in an environment where we’re shipping record systems to customers, we don't have any disruption in our ability to serve our customers and ramp their factories. And what you'll see over the next 3, 4 quarters is that inventory being worked down in orderly fashion. That inventory build has affected the quarterly cash flow/ There's nothing substantive from a company operations standpoint that has changed that influences that anyway.

Atif Malik

Dan I have a question on your target model. You guys reiterated your $5 EPS number for 2020 target model, despite the fact you display sales are going to be lower. Can you walk us through what's offsetting the weakness in the display and is the company giving any thought to giving us the point revenue and EPS number without so many of the factors factored into the target model.

Dan Durn

So to answer them in order, the original target model had about $8 billion coming from services and display. We originally thought services was going to be about $4.5 billion and display was originally going to be about $3.5 billion. And with the reprofiling of our revenue into 2019 and first leg of recovery into 2020, the display business clearly isn't going to hit the $3.5 billion target that we originally set out. So that business will underperform relative to those original expectation set. The good thing is our services business is outperforming relative to those expectations. And so the two will offset each other and we still see $8 billion of revenue from those two non-semiconductor systems businesses. And so it's a great thing about having a diversified business and different levers of growth and value forecasts, you will get some right some places, you'll -- not meet expectations and managing the portfolio to produce the EPS power of the company is an important statement. And so we're going to work hard to deliver those results.

Atif Malik

Okay. So we're almost out of time. Thank you, Dan and Mike for coming to the Citi Conference.

Dan Durn

Thanks, Atif. Thanks.