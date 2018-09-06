General Motors Company (GM) Management Presents at Citi's 2018 Global Technology Conference - Earnings Call Transcript

General Motors Company. (NYSE:GM) Citi’s 2018 Global Technology Conference September 5, 2018 3:45 PM ET

Pam Fletcher - VP Global Electric Vehicle Programs

Itay Michaeli - Citi's U.S. Auto Analyst

Itay Michaeli

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Itay Michaeli, Citi's U.S. auto analyst, and I'm very pleased to be hosting our next session and to have General Motors back with us at the Citi Global Technology Conference. Today, we're very happy to have back with us, Pam Fletcher, VP of GM's Global Electric Vehicle Programs. Obviously, a major, major topic here in the story of the industry as well as the story for GM, and we're going to keep it to a fireside chat. I'll kick it off with a few questions as we go along. Just feel free to raise your hands and we will definitely call on you for questions.

So with that, we can formally begin. Pam, welcome. Welcome back.

Pam Fletcher

Thanks, Itay great to see you again.

Q - Itay Michaeli

Absolutely, so maybe we can pick it off with an overview question of you know where GM is at, obviously you laid out a pretty significant electric vehicle launch program well unto next decade. I think you’ve shown that maybe two vehicles thus far in 2018, maybe just an overview of stat report of where we are at?

Pam Fletcher

Yes, thanks absolutely. So about a year ago, our CEO Mary Barra explained our vision of the future, how we see the world going forward. And we see a world of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion. And so, by putting that with the vision out there, it’s been a real enabler, a real guidepost as we don’t see getting to zero crashes, zero emission, zero congestion overnight by any means, but it’s a great way to guide decision making everyday to get to what is ultimately our goal. And so with that, we also announced that we would be introducing 20 all new electric vehicles by 2023. And I want to talk about that just for a minute.

There are many claims like that being made, I’m sure Itay you’ve heard that there are many by many auto makers, but ours is very specific to electric vehicles, pure battery electric vehicles. So 20 all new battery electric vehicles by 2023 we’re not talking about hybrids, we’re not talking about 48 volt systems or plug-in hybrids, but pure batts.

Additionally, in China which we believe will lead the globe in electrification and electrification of volume and rollout, there is what's defined as a new energy vehicle. And a new energy vehicle can be battery electric, but it also can be a plug-in hybrid, and there's some requirements in there for range and energy etcetera. But we announced that we will be producing 10 all new NEVs new energy vehicles by 2020.

Now within the last 12 months we said we would do it in 2018, but within the last 12 months, we've introduced the first two of our 20 by 23. The first is the Baojun E200 is the second generation vehicle by Baojun. In addition, the Buick Velite 6 EV, both of those products are targeted for the China market, so we are anxious to talk about the remaining 18 but in a matter of time we have to say something for later, so but those are the first two and we’ve have a lot of work going on in the space and can't wait to show you more as it evolves.

There are many fronts involved in -- electrification that we feel are important for stakeholders to play a role and stakeholders obviously includes ourselves as well as others. We have recently talked about charging an infrastructure. We just announced our participation in a Department of Transportation projects we are doing in conjunction with Delta Electronics to explore ultra -- ultrafast charging. So at 400 kilowatts, the goal being to bring about 180 miles of range on board the car in 10 minutes, so we think that is important work, as well as the rollout of infrastructure and the availability of infrastructure itself.

We’ve recently increased our Volt EV capacity by 20%. We’ve built all of our Volt EVs for the globe. I mean our Orion Michigan plant and we’ve increased that capacity by 20%. Our battery supplier LG is just opening a brand-new battery plant to supply battery packs for that additional capacity and there's many other things that I’m sure will come out in some of the questions, but that’s a big picture overview of what we’re doing in the future that we see ahead.

Itay Michaeli

Perfect. Thanks for the overview. Maybe we’ll kick off like in the near term and then we’ll go into the future outlooks. And maybe you mentioned the Volt EV, how that’s doing versus expectations and can you talk about the capacity increase and what drove that as well as you know where you're seeing, how the vehicle is particularly performing in places like California, are you conquesting [ph] maybe to just highlight the proceeding?

Pam Fletcher

Yes, the Volt EV had a very specific mission. It had a very specific mission, and that mission was to provide an affordable long-range battery electric vehicle. So we, at General Motors do believe that there is a tipping point for electrification. Obviously I’d like to be able to answer exactly when, but instead of being passive in that activity, we want to be active and try and driving the tipping point. So getting cars like the Chevrolet Volt out there, which is the highest selling plug-in vehicle and getting the Volts EV out there to provide affordable long-range battery electric vehicle to the mainstream segment, we saw is very important.

If we look at non-luxury battery electric vehicles in the marketplace in the U.S. today, we have about 44% market share, and we’re very happy about that. We see demand increasing in markets that we’re already in, and we seen new markets around the globe that we didn't originally plan to have evolved in, I'm asking for it. And so we’ll be announcing some of those additional markets here in the not too distant future.

Itay Michaeli

And how are you finding, one of the push backs on GM EV story is the dealer receptivity. You know where dealers want to sell these vehicles and how is that going? I mean and is that changing or is it an issue….

Pam Fletcher

Yes, so our Volts are available. It is a global vehicle, I guess we’re in the U.S. here, so I’ll give a bit more of a U.S. perspective. Available across the U.S. there are thousand dealers that are trained and authorized to sell the Volts. You know it's availability and access to service we think are very good for the customer and helpful for a customer to know that security of someone’s around the corner, likely able to help them with their Volt and we continue to up the volume and we’re really happy about that.

Itay Michaeli

Okay. And then – one more kind of the Volt in the near term. As we look at some of the other EV competitor of course the model 3 [ph] comes to mind and the others are out there. As you benchmark GM today, whether it’s the Volt or vehicles you are going to launch, how would you rank them internally your sales with others in terms of your branding technology costs and overall capability and incoming, what are the areas where you think you look strong relative to some of the other vehicles or maybe other areas we think maybe have some room to improve?

Pam Fletcher

Yes, so we’ve been in a marketplace since December of 2016, it’s almost two years with the Volt EV. We launched over 238 miles of range. We’ve delivered the vehicles we thought. We’ve had terrific feedback from our customers. We have over 3.2 billions, so [Indiscernible] billion electric miles travelled by our customers in GM Vehicles. So those are Volt or electric miles as well as the Chevy Bolt EV or electric miles.

So that’s been just a great pathway as we have built all the building blocks needed to really be successful at that tipping point. It’s a great pathway to get experience early to learn what’s important to customers, to learn what’s not important to customers and so we can get laser focused on what’s the right path forward as battery electric vehicles become a more predominant part of the auto segment.

Itay Michaeli

And then maybe we could talk about kind of the outlook in the future as you have plans for 2023 and you have even put out some volume targets for EVs out to 2026 and how you are thinking about “Right Segments” are?

Pam Fletcher

Great question. So I won’t repeat some of what I just said about the purpose of the Volt. But if you remember the affordability point, and the affordability of a long-range bandwidth our number one emission, we really wanted to allow people to experience advanced technology that may not have been able to afford it for a number of subsequent generations of vehicles. And so that again is part of us creating the tipping point.

Now, at the time when we would have been engineering. I mean, I just thought it would have been in the market almost 2 years already with the Volt. At the time that we would have been engineering that, and we were looking at the cost of -- the cost of electrification, particularly the battery and the range that we wanted to provide, we really had to strike that balance of the vehicle configuration with the energy on board. And so you see the Bolt as a B-segment hatchback vehicle. We have a lot of positive feedback from those customers.

If you look at that the B-segment in the U.S. in general, that’s certainly not the largest segment by any means. But another thing I mentioned a minute ago was the building blocks that we've been at. So I've been at this a while, 13 years we have a team that's many of which have participated along most of that way, as well. And starting back with two mode hybrid trucks, new trucks on a new idea, we started forming the building blocks of what it would take to be successful. We built the electronic, we’ve got the controls for motors, so motor control we do in-house. All the control of the inverters, the battery state estimator, going into Gen 1 Volts having this what we thought at the time was a big battery 16 kilowatt hour battery and how you test it, how do you know if it's good.

And so we went and we built our own battery lab. Today it happens to be the largest in the U.S. We just announced an expansion of it to a 100,000 [ph] square feet. We had to build all the test protocols. What are the right duty cycles to use, etcetera. And so I could go on and on as you can tell. But we have built, we have put these building blocks in place, accumulated this over 3 billion miles and so now we feel fully prepared for success as EV start to ramp.

We know that EV customers frankly are not are much alike to conventional vehicle customers. Everybody doesn't like the same thing. In the past it’s sort of been a little bit of a one-size-fits-all in EV space, and we know that’s not the way forward. And so in fact, if you’ll bear with me, there’s a China run show here, and can we go to that please. And before I show you, these are our forward-looking statements as I'm going to tell you some forward-looking information and I could go on about this for but I won't, but this depicts our future EV architecture and we have talked about this publicly in the past.

And so, one of the first things you should notice are there are a multitude of different vehicle configurations on that. So when we talk about this, we talk about multi use. So multi use gets at you see large SUVs, you see compact SUVs, you see on CUVs, you see low Roofs Sedans, you see vehicles into the commercial space.

And so we know one size doesn't fit all, and so with all the building blocks in place we believe we are well-positioned to take this on. And so this future architecture, I want to give you a few highlights and I hope, I can make it clear and simple and quick.

In designing new architecture, you really want to place the center of a – you want to center it around the high volume entries. And so you can see in the middle of this, our mainstream compact SUV and also a Lux 3 SUV and we believe those to be the high volume segments in the timeframe that this architectural will be mostly in the market.

Once we establish the capability, once we capitalize on this architecture, and I guess before there on the next comment, part of the architecture is not only the underpinnings of the vehicle, but it's also the propulsion system. And so the idea here is a very modular propulsion system with a minimal number of drive units, one battery module, think of a battery module. I just used this as a descriptor, as a local brand, battery cells are like a slice of bread, battery module. So you can take the building blocks of the propulsion system and create very different vehicles. You know maybe that compact SUV is a front wheel drive vehicle, maybe that Lux 3 SUV is a rear wheel drive.

Maybe you put a drive unit on the front of that Lux SUV and all of a sudden, it’s a performance all-wheel-drive. Maybe you put different numbers of modules in those battery packs and so you can offer customers a choice of range, instead of just one range per vehicle. And so those are just some examples of how you can take what's largely some of the most expensive componentry in the vehicle, modulize it, or get very different results for the customer, because the customer in each of those segments has a different priority, a different importance.

Once we capitalize that centroid, to do the additional entries that are of these varying use around on the left side of the charts. I'm sorry for those on the on the webcast this is a basically concentric circles with these compact SUVs and luxury SUVs in the center. Now I'm talking about architectural derivatives that go from large SUVs to clear small SUVs and a number of things in between that I articulated a few minutes ago.

So once you capitalize that architecture, the ability to get the derivatives now becomes a much lesser engineering task, a much lesser capitalization. Also, we established architectural bandwidth that let us get into vehicles that have yet again, different used cases by possibly like commercial vehicle, by possibly shared autonomous vehicle or even lower vehicles, a lower Sedan maybe an expressive low-slung performance Luxury Sedan.

And so I hope that you get from this, the idea of we see customers having very different needs. We intend to provide vehicles to meet varying different needs, but in a very smart way with capital deployed very efficiently, and which I would call reuse very efficiently, reusing it across, across multiple vehicles, but then providing the utility people need in different segments, so I hope that makes sense.

Itay Michaeli

Yes absolutely. And if there are any questions, feel free to raise them. But I do want to ask one and it’s the ones I guess segment of vehicle we don’t see here as a full size pick up pickup truck. But what are your thoughts on an EV pickup in the future, what you know is there a different rationale for a pickup truck in terms of a used case relative to EV, is it just a matter of time or cost and how you are thinking about that? Or is it probably LCV calculator.

Pam Fletcher

So we haven't talked specifically about pickups and electrification. I mentioned more than a decade ago in Denver, where we had hybrid pickups. So we have experienced there. I’m not – I don’t have anything to say here about pickups in this particular timeframe.

Itay Michaeli

Okay, open to your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] profile longer-term with all this different segments being electrified versus the [Indiscernible] engines vehicles where you traditionally never made consistent volume?

Pam Fletcher

So you know the path to profitability includes some technology, but it includes a lot of scale. And so we are a global company with playing an electrification in two of the biggest markets in the world, so driving scale that way. Driving scale through this reuse that I just discussed is a huge lever to profitability.

Just a few weeks ago we had an announcement where Honda has partnered with us in this battery cell and module strategy that I described a few minutes ago. So there we are you bringing together two global automakers to dry scale globally around what is essentially the most expensive components in these types of vehicles.

And so with that our intention is absolutely for this to be a profitable platform and in line with our long-term plan productions.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] internal combustion within – 2025 in efficient in terms of the business strategy. Does this mean hydrogen is left behind or is there a hydrogen strategy as well?

Pam Fletcher

So we consider hydrogen an absolutely a contributor to our zero emission strategy. And we had an EV day about a year ago, so we introduced, we talked about hydrogen. We show, we have a number of projects going right now with the military, with a unique architecture dedicated for deployments into military application. So we do consider hydrogen part of zero emissions of future. You asked me about internal combustion engines. You know being a global company, serving a full line manufacture, there is a role for combustion engines for a long long time into the future, but we also believe that there is -- there is a building interest and need around electrification and a tipping point coming to the extent where our largely single entry or when entry at a time approach is it going to serve that demand. And so the gentleman that asked the prior question, you know what's different is you know we’ve taken the second-generation Volt is a great example where the propulsion system there drilled a – dredged the Volt as an extended range of electric vehicle. It's able to with very little change create the Malibu Hybrid, which is a great, midsize efficient, affordable vehicle.

And so we’ve been able to do that in the past, but we really -- if we want to help drive the tipping point and if we want to meet the demands of these EV customers, which again are not all created the same, we think the strategy that I was showing, I'm going to go is the right one.

Itay Michaeli

Will the company, Cruise – recently, Elon Musk has elaborated on custom hardware known as hardware free. He stated that Tesla developed models – works models and advanced computer on autonomous driving. So how do you see your competitive edge over Tesla?

Pam Fletcher

So, we've announced, we plan to commercialize in 2019 with an on-demand ride share network. We have four tenants, four primary tenants with autonomous. The first overwhelmingly is safety. Last year over 34,000 fatalities on U.S. roads, over 94% of those caused by human error, it doesn't take you long at those percentages to build the case for autonomous vehicles and safety.

The second one is scale. We're in autonomous to win. We want to scale. We're full on manufacture with engineering and manufacturing capability. We have acquired and partnered with Cruise for them to develop their AV software to make the car drive autonomously. We are already today producing the Bolt EV on the same assembly line as the production Bolt EV as produced. So, I guess, to get to the third, the third tenant that we have is, we want to be fully capable in a very difficult urban environment, and so if you were to go to San Francisco today you would see many Bolt driving on streets, there is that is where we are doing our aggressive development.

And last is we want a very rapid pace of development because your autonomous is in its infancy. There are many many gains to be made. We'll commercialize in 2019. We're not going to stop there. In the end this – the intention to be a global, have global capability in the autonomous ride share network, and so by way of those four tenants, by way of the ability to integrate the very agile team, our crews for developing the AV software, with our manufacturing and engineering capability in Michigan, and we think we're well-positioned to lead in that race.

Itay Michaeli

Maybe to follow-up on that question, we were just talking about before the session, few years ago when we were here we talking about the Bolt EV, and you mentioned a few times it was designed for sharing, and so maybe the talk about the advantages that AV networking have under EV and to what extent is as you look at your EV capacity you allocate to a shared AV environment via the Cruise network versus selling to consumers, how you balance that out? Or inside of GM how important is the EV in terms of the overall AV advantage that you're trying to build?

Pam Fletcher

Yes. Good question. So if you remember back to, I talked about our corporate vision, zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion, so EV and AV have a role in those three mandates. So we have taken a – we've created a strategy that couples electric vehicles and autonomous driving. Do those have to be coupled? Absolutely not. It's a situation we feel our case where one and one doesn't equal two, it equals five. If you think about the urbanization of the globe, the formation of mega cities, the issues that cities are going to have to deal with going forward, we think that by coupling electrification and autonomous driving together we now give cities ways to solve a multitude of problems with one solution.

And so, when you can put a vehicle that is safe in a complex urban environments that can have controlled routing to help with congestion, that is emission free or by the way it's quieter, we think that just a start of really helping solve some of the big global problems that are coming at us.

Itay Michaeli

And then maybe as an extension to that, Pam, you talked about the tipping point. Obviously EV affordability is still a topic, an issue out there. And I think about the Maven peer-to-peer announcements and you're seeing, Maven and other companies talk about, if your consumer and you're willing to let your car be shared in peer-to-peer network, it only takes several days to pay your entire monthly payment. And one would think that with an EV that could be an advantage because A, if people want to rent out the EV for the fun-to-drive factor then I as a EV owner my have better usage of my car in that peer-to-peer network, but also because the cost of ownership is lower then maybe you can charge less. I can put my Bolt EV on the Maven network perhaps for less and maybe be able to therefore, move revenue. How integral that is as a share?

And its also reminds me of ask a long question about Mary's comments and I guess maybe some effort to GM to get maybe regulatory credits for EV miles driven. Could that be part of a solution where if you have a peer-to-peer network to supplement the whole proposition of selling somebody in EV in terms of cost offsets and maybe generating credits for company because of miles usage, how important those two together?

Pam Fletcher

Yes. So, Maven, there's a number of really great proof points around Maven, Maven has a number of offerings you talked about peer-to-peer. They have Maven city, which offers vehicle rentals in city locations. We also have Maven Gig and I want to talk about that for a second. That is where Maven does short term leases to consumers that want to participate in the Gig economy, that want to operate their own ride-share service essentially.

Some great statistic around that, just in Maven Gig our customers in Bolt have traveled more than 20 million miles and it hasn't been operational that long. Its also given rides to over a quarter million people that would never have been exposed to EV or to Bolt. That's hugely important, because if one of your questions to me might be which is some of the biggest challenges with EV, awareness and adoption is absolutely at the top of the list. We have a lot of data that shows most people aren't even aware of EV. We're talking about detailed questions here, but the general population, there's a lot of work to do around awareness. So Maven Gig has been a great tool to increase awareness.

We see Bolt and the Maven Gig fleet. They travel the most miles per day of any other vehicle in the Gig fleet. We had Equinoxes. We have Cruises. We have Malibu. The Bolt EV travels the most miles. So this idea of limitations with an EV on a daily basis just isn't proving to be true. The Bolt has turned out to be the most popular vehicle in Maven Gig. So some really great proof points from awareness to validating, use cases and the usability of the car in service.

Peer-to-peer coming more exactly to your point, Itay, its enthusiasm, it helps with awareness and all that is just great for again increasing overall adoption. The idea of EV miles travel we believe is real. You have cars that have shared usage where you probably displacing a number of maybe internal combustion engine vehicles, the usage of that one shared vehicle. In this case we're talking about Bolt EVs. We think these places, the use of more than one conventionally powered vehicle. And there should be – and there could be strategies around gaining the benefits of that, so people are really motivated for all the goodness that EVs can bring.

Itay Michaeli

And then, as you think about go back the tipping point and the growth in EV, how is GM approaching the supply chain both through kind of ensure and adequate supply of raw materials and just efficient partnerships throughout that if we do start to see even more demand the next several years that you're there and you can sort of run that path and lever up?

Pam Fletcher

Yes. So, a multi-pronged response to that. In a number of our critical or EV unique areas, we have -- we are fully integrated. We've created the ability to design, develop and manufacture. Electric motors would be an example of that. Now with each program we do go through or make buy decision. And we you choose to buy, frankly the fact that we have the ability to engineer ourselves, manufacturers ourselves makes us better buyers. Our drive units, we have the capability to make those and we do make many of them. Battery packs, we design, develop manufacture of battery packs. We also do make buy decision around those. We also do that with drive entity [ph]. No, I didn't mention it earlier.

Battery cells at this moment in time we purchase battery cells, we have a multi-pronged approach around batteries. If you think about the internal combustion engine we've been developing that for over 100 years and there are still breakthroughs coming along. Some batteries are at their infancy. So we have partnerships with great suppliers. We have in-house research and development efforts. We have investments in startups. We have investments in other established engineering activities. And so there will be a long roadmap, a long technology roadmap to get our performance life costs on batteries and there is -- to us there is no one silver bullet. Its going to take a multitude of activities and that's exactly what we have in place.

Itay Michaeli

And maybe to the prior projection that can be provided on battery costs. How is that progressing thus far relative to those expectations? And it was too hard to estimate a tipping point, but as you look at your projection and volume. When you think sort of EVs do become in the U.S. like you said maybe we can go around the world, real stick our price parity or cost of ownership parity with ICE as you kind of really think about, at this cost level you really begin to see some of that inflection?

Pam Fletcher

Well, I think, everything we do has the customer at the center. So when we start talking about cost of the customer, it really needs to be what value, what value is the vehicle provided. Its certainly a lot more history around internal combustion engine pricing and there is around EVs. But I would tell you that the architecture that I describe which is part of the 20x20 – 20 EVs by 2023, that is our profitable platform. We have articulated in the past that we had about $145 per kilowatt hour on a cell basis with Bolt EV. Our target in pathway for in the timeframe of the architecture I show is less than a $100, that's on a cell dollar per kilowatt hour basis. So I'm not here to articulate exactly what the less than 100 is, but that's the glide path that we see, and is necessary frankly for profitability.

Itay Michaeli

And going back to, I think, the earlier question on profitability, so you get to profitable EV platform and arguably, segments, maybe its not so arguable, that today you don't make money on. Is there a further financial dividend beyond that in terms of R&D or running the platforms longer or the vehicles potentially lasting longer even beyond that as well just given that historically with ICE there's a lot of R&D for small incremental improvements? And kind of how do you see longer term I guess profitability equation within EV?

Pam Fletcher

Again, this space is so early, I think for us to be able to paint the picture up exactly what's the supply base is going to look like, the vertical integration look like, the cost structure, it is way too early. We're in year, what 10 [ph] at the most in this space and again over 100 years with the internal combustion engine. So, I've articulate a lot of what we're doing now, what we're going to do in the near term but we're not stopping. I mean we think this is electrified vehicles and propulsion are big part of the future and General Motors future and we're going to – we've already put a lot of building blocks and space and we're going to continue that.

Itay Michaeli

The question in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

I recognize this is a tech forum and your specialty's electric vehicles, but considering that you are an employee of GM, I did want to ask you question about downside if I could and if can't answer, that's fine, but Chuck Stevens had given a presentation at an industry event a couple of years ago and had this pretty kind of elaborate downside projection in terms of how GM would deal with a moderate-sized downturn in the SAAR, and a lot changed since you gave that presentation. And I want to say if you or anyone else in the room part of GM that could kind of update that downside scenario and just kind of tell us what the thoughts are in terms of where we are on the cycle. What happens when it eventually does rollover?

Pam Fletcher

Yes. So I know we've communicated on that topic, I personally not going to comment on that topic, so just because that's not my -- I'm not the most poised person to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Pam Fletcher

Let's talk afterwards, if that's all right. Okay

Unidentified Analyst

I rarely ask the question that I know somebody will not answer. SoftBank put a price on Cruise [Indiscernible]? It seems to me the fear EV is at least more considerably more valuable than Cruise as [Indiscernible] is that an incorrect way of thinking? And if its not has that value, what do you think it not reflected at all in your equity value?

Pam Fletcher

Good question. Again, I don't think I'm the right person to answer that. But what I would tell you is I think that we are poised very well, maybe almost the best at being able to take advantage of the electrification tipping point and that's exactly the position that we want to be in.

Unidentified Analyst

But in theory, electrification has significant economic value.

Pam Fletcher

I believe so, I mean, we think it’s a future. We've talked about a world of zero emissions. We're not going to get to zero emissions without electrification and without hydrogen. So it’s a big part of our future. And that's why we're here frankly revealing the future architecture and talking the strategy behind it, that’s probably a lot more than we would typical reveal at this point in time. So, its core to us. We think it has value and the rest of that story yet to be told.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much.

Pam Fletcher

Thank you.

Itay Michaeli

Its a bit of follow-up to that on EV leadership. I think company has a projection about million units I think by 2026? And can you share around what is your rough market share assumption around that 2026 target? And is there internally sort of a GM market share target within the EV space?

Pam Fletcher

Yes. So I'll talk a little bit about our history in electrification. I think we've a lot of great breakthroughs and done and created some great products for consumers through two generations of Volts through the Chevy Bolt EV, but those were singular vehicle. We may have done adaptation off of them like I talked about the Malibu Hybrid is an example. But you can see we are going to a strategy of 20 all electric vehicles by 2023 to build out an architecture like I showed in the chart a moment ago to meet a multitude of consumers need. And I'm not here to project market share by any means, but you can see we're absolutely here to play in the significant way in the future of the industry.

Itay Michaeli

And what do other technologies like over-the-air updates, I think the Bolt has some of that capability fit into because of the clear sheet design of electric vehicle and even autonomous outside of the Cruise network, when you think about designing these vehicle where are some of these other facets come into play in term of…?

Pam Fletcher

Yes. Over-the-air is a great topic, and in reality the Gen I Volt had over-the-air update of ability for most all of its proportion modules. That was we call at the time of sort of the awareness around cyber -- the need for cyber security was just become prevalence. Frankly it was a chose that General Motors made erring on the side of safety to not enable the technology, so over the years not a new concept. We do, do over-the-air updates today on some modules. We been public about introducing our new electrical architecture to enable total vehicle over-the-air update and so that won't just be limited to electrification, that's as our entire portfolio flips to our Next Generation electrical architecture. So I think it's convenience for the consumer, and I think its exactly what we want to do.

Itay Michaeli

Great. I think we're just about out of time. So please join me. And thanking Pam Fletcher and GM for another great discussion.

Pam Fletcher

Thank you.