Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) CEO David Hager on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

Hope you're having a great day today with some productive meetings and presentations. This morning, we are very pleased to have Devon Energy here, which is a multi-base and E&P company, with operations both on the U.S. onshore and in Canada.

Over the past two years, Devon has really high graded its asset base through a series of divestitures and recently increased its share repurchase program to $4 billion. We are extremely lucky to have Dave Hager today presenting for us, who is Devon's President and CEO. We also have Scott Coody and Jeff Ritenour as well as to answer questions.

David Hager

Thank you, Jenny [ph]. It’s a pleasure to be with all of you this morning to talk about Devon Energy. As I might remind you, I will be making a number of forward-looking statements. The actual results may differ and the details are outlined in our SEC filings.

We’re really pleased with where Devon stands today as a company. We are well-positioned for growth for a sustainable – a large number of sustainable years of production growth, free cash flow growth and in a position of very strong financial strength also. So we’ve spent a lot of time transforming the portfolio and we’re very pleased now that we have a portfolio that we think can provide high returns and very strong growth for a number of years.

When you look at our overall goals that we set out in our 2020 Vision, they are outlined here on the left side in the slide. To maximize the cash flow, to focus our capital programs really on capital efficiency or strong returns, to simplify the portfolio, to improve the financial strength of the company and then return cash to the shareholders. And I can tell you, as I stand here today, we’re executing very well on all aspects of this 2020 Vision.

And I might say that this Vision is not just through 2020, when we first put it together 2.5 years ago, that seemed a little further away. But now as we’re approaching it, I think, an obvious question is, well, what beyond 2020? Well, this strategy can continue for a large number of years after that. We have the inventory to execute on this, and we’re very confident in the future of the company.

So let’s go through a few of these thoughts in a little bit more detail to outline how we’re actually delivering on this. So if you look at the growth of the cash flow, you can see that we are growing significantly our highest margin product, which obviously is light-oil in the U.S. And so we see mid-teens compound annual growth rate on that or the foreseeable future. At the same time, we’re lowering our cost structure. We’re taking out this year $475 million out of the cost structure, $300 million out of EnLink, about $110 million on G&A this year and about $65 million in interest expense.

So bottom line, we’re going to take the cost structure, total cash cost for the company from around $15 per barrel to below $13 a barrel, and obviously, as we increase production in our highest-margin product, U.S. light-oil. As we take cash costs out of the system, we will be having significant cash flow expansion, so you can see at the lower left there 25% compound annual growth rate on our cash flow.

And you can see at the lower right there that $60 and $2.75 that we will generate significant free cash flow after capital expenditures with this program. We’ve laid out this program originally on a price deck on $50 oil and $3 natural gas, and we are continuing to run the program on the same basis. Now built into that was some expanding capital in 2019 and 2020, as we get higher cash flow even under the $50 scenario.

So you would anticipate some expansion of the capital program under that scenario. But we are not changing the base plan that we had under the $50 scenario. We’re continuing to execute on that and free cash flow that’s available above that will be available for the shareholders.

We’ve already taken a number of shareholder-friendly initiatives. We’ve announced a $4 billion share repurchase. We’re in the process of executing that. We have fully finished the first billion and we’ve done and we’ve also the second billion through an ASR. We are going to – that should be completed. We’ve received the shares from that to take out of our share count.

From an accounting standpoint, the banks are in the process of actually executing that and that will be done before the third quarter call. And then we’ll have the ability to execute the remainder of the program, which we anticipate finishing by early 2019. We’ve also reduced the debt by about $1 billion. So we’re in a very healthy position financially and then increased the dividend this year as well.

So I think in several different fronts, we have strengthened the financial condition of the company. We’re a strong investment-grade quality, we feel it at this point. And we’ve also taken significant steps to return value to the shareholders.

Our – we had outlined as part of the 2020 Vision, a $5 billion divestiture program. Obviously, the biggest piece of that, which we recently closed on was the divestiture of our position in our midstream subsidiary that we had a controlling interest, Enlink. That is done. We’re very pleased with the price that we received for that. In fact, we were able to deliver and execute on the full divestment of all of our position in that.

In addition to that, we have ongoing non-core divestments going on that will get us to the $5 billion target by sometime around the end of the year. And the slide actually shows, we were at $4.4 billion. That includes the signing up of – in the Delaware Basin, which is shown in the lower left of the slide, the southwestern part of the slide, the Mi Vida acreage.

I can tell you even since this slide was generated at the end of – near the end of last week, we’ve added an additional $1, or excuse me, $100 million to reach $4.5 billion in divestments, including some other minor non-operated assets in the Texas side in the Delaware Basin, and then some in the northwest STACK area as well.

So we are confident with the other assets that we’ve identified on this slide, the Rockies CO2, the Midland CO2, Central Basin Platform acreage and the Western Wise County in the Barnett, that we will be well beyond the $5 billion divestiture goal by sometime around the end of the year.

On the financial strength side, we have, as I said, significant improvement there. So we are now at our target. Our target would be to be between 1 and 1.5 debt to EBITDA. We’re very pleased that we are there. We plan to stay in that range overall. But with the comfort that we have there, then we can really look at share repurchases as a primary use of the excess cash we generate either from the prices that we had talked about on the previous slide above our – that will allow us to have cash flow above our capital expenditure needs or from a additional divestments beyond the $5 billion.

If you look at the programs, what are we really trying to do with our operational program? And so we really separate this often to two key elements that we’re trying to execute on the operations side of the business. And the first is to get the maximum value that we can out of our existing production. And so we have a number of things that we do in order to do that.

We have, for instance, we call them decision support centers and all of our field offices that will direct our field operators to the – wherever they need to in order to maximize the production from the existing operation. So think of it as a bank of computers as much as you may have in your offices and identify what are the problem wells. And then each morning, they know which wells they go to directly in order to maximize the production.

We also are doing initiatives like gas lift and lowering line pressure. We work closely – still even though we don’t have an equity interest in EnLink, we work very closely with them in a number of areas in order to really maximize the value out of our existing production, while at the same time driving down the operating costs associated with that. We think that’s the key elements to really drive the value from the existing production.

But the other big piece obviously is to optimize the returns that we get from our capital program. And that truly is where the greatest value generation as a company takes place. And we have a very strong technical process that we work within the company in order to maximize the returns.

First off, we are focused on returns and I think that’s the most fundamental thing. We’re not growth for growth’s sake. We focus on returns and growth is an outcome of that when we do focus on maximizing returns. We have a very disciplined process around our project execution. We are disciplined from the project management side of the business. We’re very disciplined on our technical skills.

We transfer skills and learning them very quickly from one play to another. We’re all located centrally and frankly in the same building in Oklahoma City. And so any learnings that take place from a technical standpoint from one of our plays is transferred immediately to another play. They don’t all necessarily equate perfectly, but there is no lack of knowledge that takes place in the company in regards to best practices.

We’re also working wherever we can to drill 10,000-foot laterals rather than 5,000-foot laterals, coring up acreage wherever possible. And this focus, we feel on returns, coupled with the fact that we have such a strong acreage position, is really creating a step change in the company with its operational results.

If you look at what we’re able to deliver with that, we are – so far this year, we’ve updated our – changed our oil growth outlook or U.S. oil growth outlook from 14% to 16%, while staying with – at the same capital guidance we gave at the beginning of the year. And so again, I think, this is a testimony to the focus that we have on capital discipline. It’s also how we have been managing the supply chain very effectively with essentially locking in the vast majority of our drilling costs, completion costs and tubulars through 2019.

We anticipated the inflation that would take place in some of these sectors and has allowed us to take advantage of the strong well results we’ve had to increase production guidance, but we have not had to increase our capital guidance at the same time. And you can see the expanding cash flow that’s going to result from that.

We are really moving now into more multi-zone development. And this is true both in a STACK play and in the Delaware Basin. There are a number of advantages that are outlined on this slide to multi-zone development. It is a more efficient way to develop. On the drilling side, you obviously get learnings when you drill larger pads and one well right next to the other and the crews learn and can drive down the drilling costs.

On the completion side of the business, we’re significantly lowering the costs by the use of zipper fracs and sometimes we’re alternating between two wells or we’re actually alternating between three wells in some situation, eliminating the standby of the completion crews. The overall time used to be maybe one completion crew for every two rigs. We’re essentially at one completion crew for every four rigs now. And that’s because of the efficiencies that we’ve been able to drive into the process on the completion side of the business.

We have shared facilities that we can utilize throughout the plays where we are. So a number of reasons why this is a more efficient way to go to develop. Now there is an optimum size. And so it doesn’t necessarily mean bigger is better all of the time either. I think there’s an optimum size between you can get too large and also obviously too small in these.

And that’s one of the things that we think we’re learning very quickly is what is the optimum size development to do to not have too large a cycle time in these projects and provide the highest return where we can. And we’re – highlighted at the bottom of the slide there, we are actually seeing cost reductions through this approach. So we’re developing multiple zones in a reservoir, and at the same time realizing significant cost efficiencies with this.

I talked about the supply chain already a little bit and how we anticipated the increases that would take place with higher activities in some of these basins. If you look at the typical well that we’re drilling out there, about 60% of the cost is associated with the completion side of the business, about 30% with the drilling side and about 10% or so with the tubular.

I talked about on the completion side of the business how we’re going to zipper fracs and driving efficiencies there. We’ve also de-bundled our services. So we supply our own sand. We supply our own diesel. And on the sand side, we’re increasingly going to regional sand.We will be probably by the end of this year, about 75% regional sand. So decreasing the transportation costs associated with our sand as well.

Drilling side, we do see on the rig rates thatthe – we have largely locked in our rigs. We’re about 75% on a long-term contract. As those roll off, we do think we’re going to see some increase in rig rates.

And then on the tubular side, there is some impact from the tariffs. When you think about it, you have – tubular are overall 10% of the cost of a well, and there’s a 25% tariff impact on that. So 2.5% overall, not zero, but not real significant also.

So you put all this together, what does it mean? Well, it means that in the absence of the efficiencies that we’re achieving that I described on the previous slide, we would probably, as Devon, be experiencing mid single digits type increase in well costs.

But the reality is, with the efficiencies we’re getting with the multi-zone development and how we’re approaching the business, we’re actually seeing our well costs – total well costs come down this year. And so we’re getting more well drilled with the same amount of capital this year. And importantly, we’re drilling those wells in the hearts of the best areas to develop. And so that – all of that – what all that equates to is driving up the returns from our program.

We’ve also been active – very active in protecting price and assuring a flow in our key basins, particularly in the Delaware Basin and in the STACK play. In the second quarter in the Delaware Basin, we received 98% of WTI pricing. We anticipated once again, a lot of credit to our marketing teams. They anticipated the differentials would be blowing out in the Delaware Basins.

So we secured firm transportation on a Longhorn pipeline to take the oil up to the Gulf Coast as well as intrabasin swaps on the order of $0.50 to $1 off of WTI. So we are receiving strong product pricing in the Delaware Basin. The same story applies in this – in the STACK on the oil side, where we have – through Marketlink, we have firm transportation to the Gulf Coast of the vast majority of our oil there as well.

On the gas side, we have arrangements in the Delaware Basin for those that have firm transportation to the West Coast for the vast majority of our gas. And so we have no issues as far as flow assurance on the gas side and the same thing on the gas side in the STACK play.

I might also mention that with the focus we see on flaring right now, that we have made a decision as a company that we’re not going to bring any well on production until we have the ability to handle the gas associated with that well. We think that’s the responsible thing to do as a company. Even though the bulk of the value comes from the oil side, we think the environmental, it is the right thing to do.

So we only flare when there are upset conditions downstream for us. For instance, when our midstream providers have some sort of issue, whether it’s a compressor going out or something like that at their midstream facilities, then we’re forced to flare. But other than that, we don’t. And we’ve been averaging about 3% flaring in the Delaware Basin. We think that’s the right thing to do, again, even though we get the bulk of the value out of the oil side of the business.

So let’s talk a little bit more about each of the basins, give you an idea for what we have going on there. In summary, the Delaware Basin is working extremely well. We have several different areas, where we have large amounts of cored-up acreage as you get closer to the state line area. We tend to concentrate more on the Wolfcamp there. We have had some program there in the Bone Springs, but we’re moving more and more to the Wolfcamp.

On the Northwest part of the acreage up there and I’m having a little hard – I think it says Boundary Raider there. Either Tomb Raider or Boundary Raider, it said something Raider there. That’s a – we have both those terms in there.

But anyway, that’s where we drilled earlier this year probably the two largest now probably as all the research we’ve done show the two largest rate wells in the history of the Delaware Basin, where we have found a very nice sweet spot in the Bone Springs and not all our wells are going to make 10,000 BOE equivalent per day.

But we certainly found a sweet spot there and we probably have about 25 locations we plan to develop there and most of those will be done in 2019 once we get the facilities to handle that kind of production.

And then more on the Northeastern portion of the acreage, that’s – gets more into where we’re primarily developing the Leonard with some Bone Spring mixed in there, and we’re having good results there as well. So different formations throughout different parts of our position in the Delaware Basin, but consistently outstanding results.

You can see on the upper left there that the mix of wells that we are drilling in 2018, we’re going to continue to shift that mix probably a little bit more towards the Wolfcamp and in future years as we see the outstanding results, particularly on the – in the state line area, the southern part of our acreage position. Look at the average rate that were received so far this year from the wells we’ve drilled 2,000 BOE per day IP30.

So again, consistently, we drilled some really outstanding wells, but consistently we’ve had a strong program throughout the year. And again, this is, because we are moving into development mode throughout the Delaware Basin and developing the best plays in the appropriate plays in each parts of our acreage position. And that’s driving the production growth that we see in the lower left there, very strong production growth that we’re seeing year-over-year and, of course, lowering the cost structure significantly as we bring on more volumes.

So it’s a really strong story this year in the Delaware Basin. But I think most importantly, it’s not going to be a one-year story. It’s a story that’s going to go on for a number of years. We have a very, very deep inventory of opportunities there across about 4,000 feet of the stratigraphic column, probably about 15 zones in total that we see potentially could be developed in there. So this is an inventory that’s going to help drive the growth in the company for a number of years.

Moving on to the STACK, it’s really a very similar story. We have the best acreage position in the STACK, where the bulk of our acreage is located in the well to oil window of the STACK where we feel the best economics can be achieved. We are moving into development mode and we’re going to have a strong inventory of development opportunities for many years to come in the STACK play.

You can see here some of the developments we have going on. Obviously, most of you are aware that we recently brought online the Showboat development. That was a development where we really tested the upper limit of – from a drill – how many wells per drilling spacing unit we could be economically developed.

And frankly, we found the upper limit, as I think most of you know, that we spaced those wells on a 12 wells per growing spacing unit. It does appear that, that is too tight a spacing on a go-forward basis. So we – in the future, we’ll be developing with less wells per drilling spacing unit. We are still determining what the right spacing is.

We don’t – we’ll know a lot more by the end of the year. We currently have two additional valves that are just starting to flow back in the Horsefly and the Bernhardt with 10 and eight wells per drilling spacing unit. If you talk to our technical teams right now, I think they would say, they’re extremely confident that six wells per drilling spacing unit will work well. And then if you get somewhere between a six and 12, it becomes less certain.

So we’re just starting to flow back those wells. We don’t have the results as we speak. We do have a number of developments that are going to be coming on after STACK that are going to be just the way we planned those are going to be at six wells per drilling spacing or less in the next few. And we only have one planned project at higher density than that, that we plan at this point. But we’ll know a lot more at the end of this year, whether six is the right number or whether we can have slightly tighter spacing.

Up in the Rockies, this is obviously an area that’s starting to get a lot more industry attention. And historically, you may remember that we picked up an acreage position we’re outline here in late 2015 for $1,000 an acre, about 250,000 acres. And at the time, it was a little bit of a controversial move, frankly, because not a lot of people saw the potential that we saw up in the Rockies.

But it’s now starting to show why we picked up that acreage, where the historical activity had been focused on what I might call the more conventional plays, the shallower plays and the Teapot, and the Parkman formations, that don’t have as – they can be very economic, but they don’t necessarily have as great an aerial extent as perhaps we see in a turner and so the turner is where we have been concentrating the bulk of our drilling this year. It is more of an unconventional type play with a lot great aerial extent to the play.

We have been doing spacing tests this year and so now next year will be essentially ready to move in the full development in the turner play, and we have a good inventory of opportunities in the turner. The exciting news that we are showing you for the first time this week is also our first results in the Niobrara. These are our first 3 wells that we have drilled or it is very early on, so I don’t want to overplay this with the first 3 wells, but the results so far are exciting.

If you see the two wells on East and Southeast portion of our acreage position one averaged – in the brown, call-out boxes there, one averaged 1,300 BOE per day, 20-day IP. The other 1,200 BOE per day, 30-day IP and I think importantly if you can read that 90% oil. And in the more southwesterly well there, we don’t have a 30 IP on yet, it is – we just have a 24-hour IP of 1,800 BOE per day, 95% oil. We have done thermal maturity mapping throughout the powder river basin and we feel that based on a lot of vertical wells primarily, but we feel that our acreage is well situated from a thermal maturity standpoint to have a strong oil play in Niobrara.

Now, it is early days, we only have three wells and we do think there is potentially 200,000 acres perspective for this. In contrast, some other companies have drilled Niobrara wells have been more gassy, and that is consistent with our thermal maturity mapping that we have done there that just appears they’re drilling in more hot areas, more thermally mature areas of the basin.

So, we are excited early on with what we have seen. Again, it is only 3 wells on the acreage position. We will – the bulk of 19 program is going to be development of the turner or we are going to continue to appraise the Niobrara and we will see if – how it continues to develop and it is possible it could be a significant contributor to our Rockies position beyond 2019. We are already comfortable going to four rigs in 2019 based on what we know, further expansion would be dependent on our results of more Niobrara drilling.

So, when you look at Devon in general, we are just very pleased with where we have positioned the company. Significant inventory and some of the highest-return plays onshore North America. Financial strength is in great shape or returning value to the shareholders, a $4 billion share repurchase program, which on a percentage of market cap is the highest in the industry. We are driving down the cost structure of the company and we think we have a long inventory to continue with the strategy for quite some time.

So, appreciate the opportunity to give you this presentation today and we will be – I think we may have a little bit of time for questions. If you guys want to ask questions in here or we can do them in the break hour.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Don’t feel shy here. We have a couple of minutes, but while we are up here, I think Dave I’ll just kick it off real quick. You talked about the tremendous manner of free cash flow that you see in the future $60 oil, your plan is only a 50, anything above $50 oil gets returned to the shareholders in that sense. But between the divestiture program and the organic free cash flow, you have a lot of optionality. So, we just want to have you discuss maybe your thought process behind incremental share backs versus increasing the dividend. You know, what appeared group are you comping yourself to when you are thinking about return of capital to shareholders?

David Hager

Yes, and I think the bottom line and Jeff you may want to answer this a little bit, too, our CFO. But we want to pay a competitive dividend, but we don’t necessarily see ourselves playing an outsize dividend and we look at it as a percentage of a cash flow that we are willing to pay out to dividends. So, Jeff you may want to give a little bit of detail around that.

Jeffrey Ritenour

Sure. The way we talked about that in the past with our board is kind of focused on a 5% to 10% payout ratio relative to our cash flow and as Dave said, it is important for us to make that a sustainable dividend, and so we don’t really think about it on strip pricing or current pricing. We think about it on our planned price, which as Dave articulated has kind of been at 50 and $3 for this year and so as we walk into our board discussions, we typically do that in the March timeframe each year. We will talk to them again about what are our projections look like for growth in 2019 and beyond and then to date the appropriate level to set that dividend, but again we typically like to see something in that 5% to 10% range.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Questions from the audience. I got a lot, so I’m going to keep going. So, and also, I think longer term you clearly have the assets and the technical capability and the execution power it is in order to keep executing on your program. So as Devon becomes a larger and larger company there has always been this debate on what’s the appropriate level of growth every year versus the increased demand for investor discipline, sorry investor capital discipline and all of that. So, what do you think the long-term kind of appropriate growth range is for Devon, knowing that you have the payout ratio and want a competitive dividend?

David Hager

Yes. We look at it really in terms of what kind of returns do we think we could confidently deliver with our capital program, and having said that, we believe that it is important to have a consistent capital program to deliver optimum returns and not one where the capital program expands rapidly when we enjoy higher prices and conversely not one that shrinks significantly when we have temporary lower prices. And so, we’re going to try to deliver a consistent program that is going to deliver outsize returns.

We think on top line basis that’s going to meet on a BOE basis, probably somewhere between 5% and 10% that we are confident delivering over a longer consistent timeframe. And we think that’s what the shareholders are looking for rather than periods of high growth coupled with periods of shrinkage. We would rather be a company that you can look at that we can deliver consistent strong returns on our program and grow at a reasonable rate like that. Financial discipline maintained the financial strength at the same time.

Unidentified Company Representative

Question in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

In the past Devon has talked about the benefits of the oil sands on the overall corporate decline rate, I’m just wondering as the company continues to shift more capital into the lower 48 shale plays, if the oil sands are still a core part of the Devon portfolio bearing in mind there has been a fair bit of M&A in that part of the world over the last 18 months just how you see the outlook for that asset? Thanks.

David Hager

Well, first off there is no question that our SAGD position up there in the heavy oil is a top 10% type reservoir that we have there. And our teams have done an absolutely outstanding job managing that asset, developing the Jackfish asset, managing – we’ve had the highest uptimes historically of any of the SAGD operators. And we are also doing some innovative developments over in our cold-flow Heavy Oil over Lloyd and Bonville. And so, they have absolutely done an outstanding job with that asset. It is a discussion that we have and we actively have as to whether this – with the continued strength of the U.S. onshore portfolio is this is a core part of our ongoing business.

And I think as a discussion we will continue to have whether it is or not, but regardless, which side you fall on that argument, right now with the challenges that exist with the differentials, we think we are at a low part of the cycle from a market availability of that asset, with these until and we believe there will be more pipeline infrastructure eventually developed out there, whether it’s through Line 3, Keystone XL, Trans Mountain. And that will give confidence to the market that the differentials should be lower on a sustainable basis, which has a huge importance to the overall value of the asset.

So, frankly we debated, we discussed it constantly, we will continue to discuss it, but I think either side you come down on, the short-term answer is because of the challenges of the market right now. We are at the low part of the cycle. We think it will be very difficult to monetize that asset for the kind of value that we think we should receive.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, great. I think that’s the end of our time. Thank you so much Dave. Scott, Jeff. We really appreciate it.