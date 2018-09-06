Cisco Got Its Mojo Back

While the market expected more in Q3, Cisco showed its true strength in Q4 and has finally got its mojo back.

For Cisco's investors, 2018 has been a great year so far with the stock rising more than 20% and looking poised for further outperformance.

Cisco Systems (CSCO), one of the largest holdings in my 100-stock portfolio, has recently reported earnings, beating expectations top line and bottom line as accelerating revenue growth again caught the markets by surprise.

In a recent article I strongly advocated for buying any pullback in the stock as the company's business transformation is still gaining traction and very likely to outperform the market's expectations.

The stock's strong rally in 2018 was briefly interrupted by a sharp 5% selloff in the wake of fiscal Q3 earnings but has now reached new all-time highs. Thankfully, Wall Street has continually been underestimating the impact of Cisco's business transformation creating attractive long-term opportunities for savvy dividend investors.

Now that the stock has continued its upward trend, we can really say that the company got its mojo back and the best thing is that despite the strong rally the stock is still attractively valued. Organic growth following its business transformation paired with Cisco's hunger for acquisitions will provide enough fuel for the rally to continue.

What is going on at Cisco?

Cisco's fiscal Q4 2018 report has seen further accelerating revenue growth of 5.9% Y/Y (compared to 4.4% and 2.9% in the two preceding quarters) with EPS growing by $0.09 Y/Y. Three successive quarters with accelerating revenue growth are a strong testament to Cisco's successful subscription story which has been gaining momentum ever since.

Interestingly, when Cisco reported similarly strong Q3 results the stock dropped 5% while this time the exact opposite happened.

Highlights from the most recent earnings report were:

Strong guidance forecasting 5-7% revenue growth for Q1/2019 Continued double-digit growth in deferred product revenue (+15% Y/Y) A substantial 38% increase in its product backlog

Overall, the company beat expectations across the board both in terms of the current quarter and the next quarter's guidance. The stock currently trades at an all-time high with the momentum strongly in its favor. It is around $1 above where it was before Cisco announced its Q3 results. However, with the company beating expectations in both quarters and with upbeat guidance this time, its valuation is now much more attractive.

For long-term investors, there is no reason to take profits as Cisco continues to present an attractive investment case. Primarily, the following four reasons keep me stay invested in the stock:

1) Recurring revenue growth keeps on surprising Wall Street

Cisco's business transformation from traditional pricing to subscription-based offerings is difficult to model but comparatively easy to understand and fellow companies like Adobe (ADBE) have shown just how successful this can be.

The most important aspect to understand is how that transformation is affecting the company's revenue base. For years, Cisco has been rapidly shifting business from 0% subscription offerings to now 33%. In the meantime, deferred revenue has been growing in or close to double-digit territory and totaling $19.7B (up 6% Y/Y).

Source: Cisco Systems FY2018/Q4 Earnings Release

On Cisco's balance sheet, the item labeled as "deferred revenue" now stands at $19.6 billion, up $1.2 billion Y/Y. This represents a Y/Y increase of 6.4%, which in turn was primarily driven by "deferred revenue relating to recurring software and subscription businesses."

This is a continuous trend as quarter after quarter Cisco's recurring revenue base is growing (albeit, unsurprisingly, at decelerating speed as the base keeps on increasing), and with that comes more predictable and reliable streams of income. As an even larger share of Cisco's sales becomes recurring, it means that revenue is recognized equally over twelve months, and as the share of recurring revenue in the year-ago period was always lower, it naturally leads to accelerated revenue growth. And this is exactly what happened so far and Cisco's guidance has demonstrated that the company understands these effects.

For Q2 2018, Cisco was guiding for revenue growth of 1% to 3% and delivered 2.6%.

For Q3 2018, Cisco was guiding for revenue growth of 3% to 5% and delivered 4.4%.

For Q4 2018, Cisco is guiding for revenue growth of 4% to 6% and its reported 5.9% revenue growth came in right at the top end of its guidance.

For Q1 2019, Cisco is guiding for even stronger revenue growth, now between 5% and 7% and should deliver north of 6% as its guidance has been quite conservative so far.

It is very reassuring for an investor if the company understands its business and is able to come up with accurate guidance corridors. And it is even better if that ability comes with accelerating revenue growth. However, this trend of accelerating revenue growth is very unlikely to continue beyond Q1 2019 as Cisco will soon lap the first quarter of positive revenue growth for quite some time. I am eying around 3-4% revenue growth going forward, which is very healthy for a company the size of Cisco and valued at a modest 17 times present earnings.

2) Long-term dividend growth ahead

I am primarily a dividend growth investor and Cisco has absolutely not disappointed on that dimension. The company has demonstrated its willingness and ability over its relatively short dividend history to continually hike and grow its dividend year after year. From 2011 to 2017, the company grew its dividend by a staggering 333%. In February 2018, the dividend was raised by 14%, and based on this quarter's EPS of $0.70, the company only boasts a 47% payout ratio. Any weakness in the stock on whatever news should quickly be made up for by Cisco's massive stock buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase up to $19B or almost 9% of its market cap at current prices. This is exactly what happened in Q4 as the company took advantage of the post-earnings selloff retiring 138 million shares at an average price of $43.58 amounting to $6.0B in total. The company also repurchased $6B in Q3.

Such an investor-friendly and aggressive capital allocation strategy has notably impacted Cisco's liquidity. At end of Q4/2018, it stood at $46.5B, down $7B sequentially and down $24B Y/Y although the latter is largely impacted by a one-off repatriation-related tax payment. Nevertheless, the remaining liquidity balance is still substantial and provides enough firepower for its capital allocation strategy and further acquisitions.

The company goes ex-dividend this week on July 5 with payment scheduled for July 25. My current Cisco holdings will not allow me to drip any full shares, but I am looking forward to seeing my share count and dividend income increase over time.

3) Cisco is making strong inroads into cloud-based network architecture and strengthening its security business

Fiscal Q4/2018 performance has demonstrated strong broad-based revenue growth across its entire lineup. Security was humming and up 12%, Applications up by 10% and Infrastructure Platforms up by 7%.

Cisco is finally firing on all cylinders and very well positioned "to capture growth across the portfolio with our pipeline of innovation." Cisco is at the center of a giant transition as IT infrastructures increasingly move into the cloud.

Cisco has abundant talent and financial resources at its disposal to fuel innovation. Ever since it launched its innovative Catalyst 9000 series, it has been the fasting ramping product Cisco ever built. It currently has over 6,000 customers and helps the company scale its enterprise networking business into a subscription model:

This quarter we saw continued strength in infrastructure platforms driven by the Catalyst 9000 as customers look to us to simplify and automate their networks.

Source: Cisco Systems FY2018/Q4 Earnings Call

Given Cisco's overall customer base is above 840,000 customers, the current adoption rate of 6,000+ customers is still very small and thus according to Chuck Robbins "there is still a very long tail of customers" left to potentially adopt the new product, and as such, presents tremendous long-term growth potential.

Cisco is also investing strongly in its security business. Shortly before its earnings release it announced the $2B acquisition of Duo Security, a cybersecurity company which should help further strengthen its product portfolio. While Duo's platform will bring two-step authentication, mobile device management within the Zero Trust Framework should bring even greater value to Cisco. Cybersecurity attacks are a huge threat to every business and with Cisco providing the infrastructure to protect against such security breaches it is essential for the company to be at the forefront of innovation here, especially on mobile devices which are increasingly adopted across organizations for analytics, reporting and general information sharing.

Investor Takeaway

Cisco finally got its mojo back and there is no better way to illustrate it than the opening remarks of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Rod Hall during the earnings call:

Hi guys, thanks for the question. I’m kind of beside myself, don't know where to start, these are so good.

Source: Cisco Systems FY2018/Q4 Earnings Call

That's as bullish as it can get from an analyst in the earnings call for a non-hyped company such as Cisco and consequently the bank's $56 price target provides substantial upside of around 20%. This estimate and JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) $59 are about right and set a stock valuation of around 21 times present earnings. In the past, the market has continually underestimated Cisco's transition potential which has kept the stock in undervalued territory, similar to Apple (AAPL) albeit on a lower scale.

This time it seems that the times of buying Cisco at a discount are well and truly over, but that is no reason to be disappointed. The current valuation remains attractive to me with a long-term horizon as numerous growth catalysts are in place, paired with double-digit dividend increases.

