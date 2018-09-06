Tiffany Keeps Delivering: I Keep Holding Shares (And Buying When They Decline)

Investors should hold their positions on Tiffany, increasing it gradually in times of stock price decline.

However, short-term underperformance is possible, as the company is forecasting higher SG&A expenses to boost its long-term growth.

The brand value is increasing thanks to new concept stores, new products and new campaigns.

Tiffany & Co.'s (NYSE:TIF) 2018 second quarter exceeded expectations, delivering a top line at $1.08 billion, which represents a 12% increase YoY. Therefore, fears related to the negative impact of a stronger dollar, mostly in the last quarter, were somehow excessive.

Source: Yahoo Finance (Author’s elaboration)

Sales performance was driven by the Asia-Pacific area (+28%), as well as Japan (+11%). But growth was also solid in the Americas (+8%), which traditionally makes the biggest contribution to net sales. When we aggregate the first two quarters, the growth is 24% in Asia-Pacific, 11% in Japan and 8% in the Americas on a constant exchange rate basis.

Same-store sales performance is less impressive considering that the company keeps on opening new shops (a net of five in the first half), but still with a healthy 8%+ figure worldwide.

In the first half, Jewelry Collections, Engagement Jewelry and Designer Jewelry sales experienced an 18%, 10% and 8% increase respectively, thanks to new marketing campaigns and the release of new products like the Paper Flowers collection.

Now, we are approaching the holiday season, when traditionally, luxury brands like Tiffany have the best performance sales:

1st half 2nd half 2014 -9% 12% 2015 -13% 10% 2016 -15% 19.5% 2017 -14.6% 24% 4 Y Av -13% 16.4% 2018 -8.7% -

Tiffany H/H net sales increase (decrease) percentage (Author’s elaboration)

As we can see in this table, the first half of the year was a record one for this specific metric. Should we expect a similar performance in the second half, namely better than a 16.4% average net sales increase? Very likely, considering that the Paper Flowers collection was just launched outside North America late in the quarter and that a new engagement jewelry design called Tiffany True will be introduced soon.

Gross margin kept on trending up in Q2, reaching 63.5%. We are witnessing better operating margins too, which is surprising given the investments the company is already sustaining (20% increase of the SG&A expenses in the second quarter).

Tiffany gross and operating margin trend in 1H (Author’s elaboration)

The bottom line could eventually decline in the short term, but the big picture is that CEO Alessandro Bogliolo’s strategy, as I suggested here, has been gaining traction.

Tiffany's six pillars growth strategy execution in Q2/18

The following are the most remarkable updates for the quarter ending on 07/31/18:

1st priority: Amplifying an evolved brand message

As A. Bogliolo reminded during the conference call:

I think our recent Believe In Dreams campaign created a modern interpretation of the historical legacy of Tiffany, with addition of the beautiful things that can happen at Tiffany.

In the second quarter, marketing expenses grew accordingly and are expected to continue to grow, also because:

I won't share any details, but we have a whimsical holiday campaign planned for later this year.



2nd priority: Revamping product offerings and enhancing in-store presentations

As previously mentioned, the Paper Flowers collection’s initial results are encouraging. The collection was launched globally only recently, which means that the product’s real potential has yet to be seen.

Moreover, in the coming weeks, the company will introduce a new engagement jewelry design, Tiffany True.

It is worth mentioning that the growth in engagement jewelry in the first half of the year was achieved almost entirely thanks to marketing campaigns, with no product innovation.

When it comes to store innovation, the company is committed to meeting the growing customer demand for customization. The Make it My Tiffany program allows clients to create one-of-a-kind designs that can be engraved on jewelry and charms.

During the quarter, the company opened a pop-up store in London. It is located near Covent Garden, a central area that embraces self-expression, thus reflecting the spirit of the program itself. Right now, Tiffany is offering the same in-store fast service in its New York flagship store and in more than 100 other locations globally.

Covent garden pop-up store - Photo: Tiffany & Co.

The Grove (Los Angeles) pop-up store - Photo: Tiffany & Co.

Tiong Bahru Bakery - Photo: Tiffany & Co.

Now, a quick mention of the New York flagship store renovation.

Once more, I will quote Mr. Bogliolo here:

When we say it's going to be a revolution, I think it's going to be a revolution, because first of all, we will improve dramatically the customer service. We will increase capacity of the store, because you must know that in peak season, that store is running actually in full capacity.

The renovation is planned to start in the spring of 2019. At the moment, 45,000 square feet are dedicated to retail, amounting to about 36% of the total square footage of the entire building. This percentage will dramatically increase in order to gain more space for customer service - which, of course, means retail, but also events, hospitality for customers (remember the Blue Box Café?) and VIP areas.

At this time, there are only few insights on the renovation details, but it is quite clear that management will put great effort into maximizing the potential of a great operation, not only in practical terms, with a beneficial impact on long-term sales, but even more so due to the symbolic meaning that a completely renovated flagship store will have: a brand’s makeover and a company’s evolution into a better and efficient organization that moves with the times.

3rd priority: Focus on delivering a seamless omnichannel customer experience

In addition to the incumbent partnerships with Net-a-Porter and Farfetch, the company will partner with Luxury Pavilion, Tmall’s luxury retail platform from the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) group parent company, in order to expand Tiffany's digital presence in China with the introduction of an exclusive online pop-up store. This will be China’s second digital pop-up store, after the one Tiffany & Co. set up earlier in the year with Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat.

Takeaway for investors

Last April, I recommended buying TIF when the stock was trading between $95 and $100.

After a strong first quarter, the stock surged and reached an all-time high of $141. From there, it plunged to the actual level (as I am writing this article) in the $120-125 range. As it often happens, investors turned bearish after the second-quarter release for no rational or apparent reason. As I showed, the company’s strategy is working well, sales are growing even more than expected, and we are just at the beginning of a multi-year turnaround.

Moreover, Tiffany & Co. is betting on itself by spending as much as $306 million to re-purchase 2.4 million shares. The company still has repurchasing funds amounting to $750 million, and I think it is waiting for the shares to fall under $120 to buy them back. This level represents a good entry point for new investors. I would also increase my stake if the stock traded under $120.

The company is actually guiding for lower YoY EPS in the third quarter due to increasing investing activity, and higher in the fourth one. Therefore, this is the sole reason to be bearish in the very short term. Another reason could be the decline in stockholders’ equity, down by about 5% in the first two quarters. In any case, without the buyout outflow, equity would have increased by 4%. It is worth noting that Tiffany’s equity does not account intangibles, while the brand value is well above $5 billion (and almost certainly growing as the company executes its plan).

From a long-term perspective, TIF is hardly affected by these concerns, and actually, these represent a clear value play. Tiffany’s talented CEO has good chances to replicate his success at Bulgari, where he served as CFO from 1996 to 2012 (when the company was acquired by LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF)). During those 16 years, Bulgari stock price surged from around $1.2 to $16.5 (acquisition price).

Good things come to those who wait!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.