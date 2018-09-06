Oil: Will OPEC Give Up?

OPEC's share of the world oil production is close to the level of 2014, when the cartel started its price war against the U.S. shale oil producers.

But there is one indicator you can base your forecast on.

I will start with the major changes that the last reports published by the OPEC and the IEA caused in the forecast of the global oil market structure. To understand the overall situation, I think it is useful to go over these numbers once again.

First of all, it should be noted that the August reports of the OPEC and IEA predicted remarkably different dynamics.

Thus, if in August the OPEC did not change its global oil demand forecast for the current and next year, the IEA raised its forecast for 2019 up to 100.7 mb/d:

In addition, the OPEC raised its forecasts for the non-OPEC oil supply for the year 2019 up to 61.7 mb/d:

On the other hand, the IEA lowered its forecast to 61.8 mb/d, virtually matching it to the OPEC forecast:

In August, the OPEC became more conservative in its forecast for the Americas' oil supply:

By contrast, the IEA has raised its assessment of the Americas' oil supply in 2019, bringing it closer to the OPEC’s figure:

So, the OPEC and the IEA forecasts made few changes in the expected global oil market balance. As before, the growth in the global oil demand next year will be extensively covered by the increased supply outside the OPEC. But how much oil will be produced by the OPEC itself?

Let’s move on.

In August, the OPEC published its assessment of the OECD commercial closing stock levels at the end of Q2, and now we can see more clearly to what extent the current oil price reflects the fundamental situation.

As we can see from the model below, the actual price of Brent in June almost exactly coincided with the price simulation based on its long-term interdependence with the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

In general, I would like to note that this, in essence, simple model has been serving as a good indicator of the balanced Brent oil price over the past seven years.

If we assess the fundamental state of the oil market based on the interdependence between the Brent oil price and the days of forward consumption in the OECD (stocks divided by the level of consumption), we see that in June the balanced Brent price was undervalued by ~$15:

Given that the current Brent oil price has not gone far from June levels, we can conclude based on the models that the oil market is more prone to growth, than to a decrease.

And now let us evaluate what dynamics of the oil market balance we should expect next year.

It has been three months since the United States exited from the nuclear agreement with Iran. It is worth noting that this event has already affected the oil market.

According to the OPEC, the reduced oil production in Iran in June and July was less than 0.1 mb/d. At first glance, Iran is okay:

However, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon, in August the export of oil and gas from Iran will amount to 2.06 mb/d, which is almost 1 mb/d below the annual peak recorded in April. According to the same data, in August the Iranian exports to China will fall to 18.4 mb compared to 24 mb in July, while supplies to Europe will be reduced almost by half. Moreover, in November the U.S. sanctions will come into full force.

It turns out that the statements of the Iranian agreement parties that the nuclear agreement continues to operate even without the participation of the United States have proved unfounded. We can expect that before the end of the year, production in Iran will decrease to 3 mb/d, and then probably even lower. In such a case, the July decision of the OPEC and Russia to increase the oil production by 1 mb/d during the second half of the year does not look so negative for the price.

However, we have to admit that any attempt to predict absolute indicators of the OPEC oil production on the horizon of 2019 is doomed to failure. There are too many variables: Iran, Venezuela, Libya, Qatar and so on.

But there is one indicator you can base your forecast on. It is the OPEC's share of the global oil production.

The long-term strategy of the OPEC is simply to hold its oil market share. This strategy brought down the oil market in 2014 and dealt a heavy blow on the U.S. shale oil industry. As a result, by 2016 the OPEC’s share in the global oil production returned to the levels of 2013. At that, over the last four quarters, it has been declining again and has already approached the dangerous limit of 2014:

Let's now assume that OPEC (i.e. Saudi Arabia in the first place) in the light of the situation in Iran and Venezuela regulates its oil production so that it remains at the current level of 33 percent. If we combine this assumption with the oil market balance forecasted by the OPEC, we will get the following scenario until the end of 2019:

If such a simulation is based on the IEA forecast parameters, the result will be as follows:

As you can see, the simulation indicates that a huge oil surplus will appear on the global market since 2019.

Let’s now consider the situation that the OPEC is less aggressive and allows its global oil market share to continue declining at the same rate:

In such a case, based on the OPEC data we get the following forecast of the global oil market balance:

And here is how it would look like if based on the IEA projections:

As we can see, there will be a persistent surplus in the oil market from the beginning of the next year.

Bottom Line

The main purpose of all these calculations was to show that with the growth in the oil production outside the OPEC, led by the United States, the overall situation in the global oil market is gradually returning to the year 2014. And now there are only two possible scenarios. (1) The OPEC significantly decreases its share of the global oil production, in which case the significant surplus will be avoided and the price will not collapse. (2) The OPEC does not want to give up its market share, and then the oil market is likely to see the surplus starting from 2019.

I'm leaning more towards the second scenario. And you?

