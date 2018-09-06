It May Be Better To Avoid Sanofi

Since September 5, 2017, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stock has been down by almost 15%. And most of this downfall stems from investors concerned about the company’s future growth trajectory, considering that its top-selling diabetes drug Lantus, which was earning as much as $7.0 billion annually, went off-patent in 2015. Another blockbuster drug, Plavix, also went off-patent in 2012.

To help things, Sanofi hired a new CEO in 2014. In 2017, the company announced a restructuring of its business in five units: Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur, diabetes and cardiovascular drug business, consumer business, and emerging markets business. However, all these efforts have not materialized in a significant upside for the stock.

In this context, I believe it will be wiser for investors to avoid this stock in 2018. In this article, I will explain my rationale for the same.

Lantus woes in the U.S. market continue to haunt Sanofi in 2018

Compared to its Lantus sales in the U.S. market in Q2 2016, U.S. sales of the drug in Q2 2018 have more than halved. The drug’s sales also account for around 30% of Sanofi’s global diabetes sales, much lower than 50% contribution in Q2 2016. In Q2 2018, Sanofi’s diabetes franchise sales declined year over year by 12%. This is consistent with the 2018 guidance provided in 2015 and is attributable to increased pricing pressures due to rising competition and loss of coverage in its Part D business for almost 5 million patients. Lantus has also been excluded from the formularies of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), a factor further fueling the 30% year-over-year drop in the company’s diabetes sales.

Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Basaglar, a biosimilar version of Lantus, is already grabbing market share from the drug. The problems are further expected to compound as Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Biocon’s (OTC:BCNQY) biosimilar version of Lantus, Semglee, enters the European and Japanese markets.

Although Sanofi’s diabetes business has been growing double-digit in emerging markets and has stabilized in European markets as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call, this growth has failed to completely offset the negative impact of the declining diabetes franchise sales in the U.S. market.

Struggling diabetes sales are expected to weigh on Sanofi’s share price in 2018.

Expiration of patents for other major drugs has also challenged Sanofi’s growth prospects in 2018

Beyond Lantus, patent expiries and, thereafter, increasing generic competition for other major drugs such as Plavix and Renagel (sevelamer hydrochloride) have been pulling down the company’s revenues in 2018.

Sanofi had projected YoY decline in vaccine sales for H1 2018

In line with Sanofi’s guidance, the company’s vaccines business reported sales close to €856 million in Q2 2018, almost 15.7% down on YoY basis, as per its Q2 2018 conference call. Besides higher base comparisons, sales have been down due to safety concerns and, thereafter, temporary suspension of imports for the Pentaxim vaccine in China. This problem is expected to be resolved, and the vaccines business is expected to report mid-single digit revenue growth in H2 2018. Menactra sales have been mostly down due to a higher base, attributable to U.S. CDC ordering pattern as well as disease outbreak in Australia in 2017.

Further, while Phase 3 data for the Menactra follow-on vaccine, MenQuad TT, is anticipated in September 2018, as per Q2 2018 conference call, this is definitely not a short-term growth driver. Uncertainty regarding the Pentaxim franchise in China continue to persist.

In November 2017, Sanofi published long-term safety and efficacy data for its Dengvaxia vaccine, the first-ever dengue vaccine in the world, based on six years of clinical data. The company highlighted that people not exposed to the virus may get infected due to the vaccine. It has proposed to the national regulatory agencies to update the vaccine’s label to ensure that the potential benefits of Dengvaxia outweigh its risks.

The Philippines suspended its dengue vaccination campaign in December 2017. In early 2018, the government also temporarily suspended the license for Dengvaxia. These factors can continue to affect the company’s vaccine sales in 2018.

Praluent continues to witness slower-than-anticipated uptake in 2018.

Developed in collaboration with Regeneron, Praluent is a PCSK9 inhibitor that has struggled since its launch, first with payers for its high price and then with patent litigations with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). This cardiovascular drug continues to face payer hurdles, as coverage is limited mainly to very serious patients. Hence, the increased usage of the drug may require a change in guidelines recommending PCSK9 inhibitors for a broader set of patients.

Then again, there is competition with Amgen’s Repatha in the PCSK9 inhibitor space, both in the U.S. and the EU. Competition may further increase after the launch of Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) and The Medicines Company’s (NASDAQ:MDCO) Inclisiran, which is currently in Phase 3 trials.

The acquisitions of Bioverativ and Alnylam seem to have been done at much higher valuations

Sanofi’s acquisition of Bioverativ, priced at $11.6 billion in cash, which was 64% premium to the latter’s previous day close, is definitely an expensive deal. Although this deal solidified the company’s position in the growing hemophilia market, the increasing competition in the rare blood disorders space may hamper some of Sanofi’s growth prospects.

This deal was followed by the second costly acquisition of Ablynx for $4.8 billion. Again, while the company has secured EMA approval for caplacizumab in ultra-rare blood clotting disease acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, or aTTP, the deal nevertheless remains an expensive one as compared to other acquisitions in this segment.

There are a few upsides to the Sanofi story

Paying a dividend yield of 4.2% can make Sanofi dear to many income investors. And I definitely do not doubt the long-term potential of this stock considering its diversified portfolio across therapeutic areas such as multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, and immunology. I am mostly concerned about its performance till the end of 2019.

There are few growth drivers for the company beyond 2019, such as the recently launched relapsing multiple sclerosis drug, Aubagio, a diabetes drug, Toujeo, and Gaucher disease drug, Cerdelga. Sanofi and Regeneron’s rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, has failed to establish itself as previously anticipated due to increasing competition in this space. Nevertheless, the company continues to bank on this drug. Finally, Dupixent has been launched in the U.S., EU, and Japan in atopic dermatitis indication. The drug’s sales, while growing at a fast pace, are not helping much in offsetting the revenue decline attributable to Sanofi’s off-patent blockbusters.

Sanofi’s research pipeline may boost the company’s share prices beyond 2019. Prominent research programs include dupilumab in asthma indication with the PDUFA date set as October 20, 2018, PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma with a PDUFA date of October 28, 2018, and SGLT-1 and SGLT-2 inhibitor Zynquista (sotagliflozin) in type I diabetes with a PDUFA date of March 22, 2019. Other promising research programs in Sanofi’s pipeline involve dupilumab in nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis and grass allergy indications, isatuximab in third-line R/R multiple myeloma indication, sutimlimab in cold agglutinin disease, fitusiran in hemophilia indication, and cemiplimab in first-line NSCLC, second-line cervical cancer, and metastatic and locally advanced basal cell carcinoma indications.

While these research programs are promising, achieving the scale and access for these investigational drugs to have a significant impact on revenues, even after regulatory approval, is a time-consuming process riddled with many uncertainties.

Despite these potential upsides, I consider it best to stay away from Sanofi in 2018

While there are few potential upsides, I believe that Sanofi stock will be most stagnant in 2018. I am also questioning the company’s strategy of embarking on costly acquisitions, considering that it has $33.8 billion debt and $8.8 billion cash. Instead, I would like to see Sanofi focusing more on debt reduction and internal developments.

While the 12-month consensus target price for Sanofi is $46.0, I believe the target price is close to $42.84, considering the forecasted P/E and EPS numbers for the company for FY 2018. With the stock currently trading close to $42.42, this may be a good exit point for investors in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.