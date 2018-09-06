Lexington Realty: Ripping The Band-Aid Off

The broader thesis is still valid and there is a lot of upside to LXP's share price.

In my previous article, I outlined Lexington Realty's (LXP) plan to convert to a primarily industrial REIT. I concluded,

As an industrial REIT, I do not see LXP as the strongest option. However, at their current price, they are priced below what even a poor quality industrial REIT should be trading for. The multiple expansion should happen, it is a question of when. I continue to believe that patience will be rewarded.

My expectation was that they would divest their office space in a series of transactions throughout the year and that it would be a rather slow process where dispositions of office and acquisitions of industrial space occurred at roughly the same time. I further concluded that the dividend would remain the same, though the payout ratio would rise.

Boy, I was wrong. The other day, LXP announced they were selling a portfolio of 21 office properties in a $726 million joint venture. LXP will receive $565 million in cash, retain 20% ownership of the JV and collect asset management fees with a promote structure.

They also suggested that the dividend might be cut in 2019, saying it will be set at "55% to 65% of 2019 adjusted company FFO." How much that will be depends on the timetable for redeploying the $565 million in cash and the cap-rates they can invest at.

Source: Tradingview.com

The market's initial reaction was a sharp drop, with shares trading down almost 5% after the announcement. However, LXP continues to trade above where the stock has traded most of the year.

The Good

Moving Up The Timetable

The good news is that LXP was able to sell their office properties at a slight premium to their expectations. They expected to receive a cap-rate of 8.7% on their 2018 dispositions and they will actually receive 8.5%.

LXP will continue to receive some revenue from the properties in the form of management and promote fees. They will also benefit if the properties can be sold for a gain down the road.

The sale makes significant progress towards their goal of being 85% industrial. At the end of last quarter, LXP received 46% of their base rent from office. After this sale, 60% of revenue will come from industrial and 35% from office. When the proceeds of the sale are reinvested into industrial properties, that spread will increase.

For those who believe that converting to an industrial REIT will increase the P/AFFO trading multiple, this move should cause that multiple expansion sooner.

It is important to note that the Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) properties and the FedEx (NYSE:FDX) property are not included in this deal. It is still likely that the Swiss Re properties will be returned to the lender and the FedEx property will be sold, either at the end of this year or early 2019. Those transactions will reduce base rent from office space approximately $15 million/year, remove approximately $47 million in debt from the books and approximately $50 million in cash to be reinvested into industrial.

Credit Improvements

Source: Q2 Supplemental

Source: Office Sale Presentation

LXP has been wanting to reduce their leverage below 6.0x Net/Debt/Adjusted EBITDA. This sale achieves that goal and provides room to lever up when acquiring industrial properties.

From a credit standpoint, LXP is sitting in a good position for acquisitions.

The Bad

Clearly, the bad news for investors is that LXP telegraphed a dividend cut. In their press release, it says that in April of 2019 the dividend,

is expected to be adjusted in-line with taxable income and to be within an estimated range of 55% to 65% of 2019 Adjusted Company FFO.

Adjusted guidance for 2019 is $0.92-0.94/share AFFO. During the first half of the year, LXP was at $0.50 AFFO. At the mid-point of guidance, AFFO will be $0.43/share in H2.

With no acquisitions, that would put the AFFO run-rate at $0.84-0.86/share. There will be some upward pressure on that number as LXP redeploys their cash into industrial properties. The speed at which those funds are deployed will have a significant impact on 2019 AFFO.

If we assume $0.86 is the floor and $0.96 (the guidance before the sale) is the ceiling, that suggests the dividend will be cut to the $0.47-0.62 range. Somewhere around $0.55 is probably most likely, which implies 2019 AFFO in the low $0.90s.

Conclusion

The investment thesis in LXP was that their conversion to focusing on industrial properties would lead to an expansion of their P/AFFO multiple. LXP is currently trading at 9.5x AFFO, while industrial REITs routinely trade in the high-teens and 20s.

A realistic target is to expect LXP to trade in the 12-14x range. Assuming 2019 AFFO is around $0.90, that implies a value of $10.80-12.60. In prior articles, I noted that investors were being paid to wait with the high-yield of the dividend. In 2019, the yield will be cut. Shareholders will be increasingly reliant on the capital growth thesis playing out.

My long position was initiated in the spring of 2017; as I have stated before, that was too early and not the best call in hindsight. Taking advantage of the sub-$8 prices in the spring of 2018 is another story. Even the announcement that the dividend will be reduced does not appear to have enough impact to revisit those levels.

LXP says they will be at 85% of ABR from industrial by the end of 2019. With this transaction and the previously announced Swiss Re and FedEx transactions, it is very likely they will achieve that goal.

Experiencing an income cut is unfortunate, but the real payoff for LXP has always been capital gains when the market starts recognizing the company as an industrial REIT instead of an office REIT. There is a very good chance of that happening in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.