Cenovus: The Market Undervalues The Company

Despite this conservative approach, the market value seems attractive.

Being conservative, I consider the midstream and downstream assets as hedges for the oil sands production, and I don't give them any value.

Debt has increased following the ConocoPhillips assets acquisition last year. But management is focusing on reducing the debt thanks to the cash flow the oil sands assets generate.

After having valued the Deep Basin and the oil sands operations in previous articles, I value the whole company.

In my previous articles about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), I have assessed the Deep Basin assets and the oil sands operations. In this article, I value the whole company, taking into account these assets, the debt, and the midstream operations.

Due to the C$17.7 billion acquisition last year, the company has increased its leverage. But with the cash generation from the oil sands assets, management plans to return to a safer debt profile.

I consider the midstream assets as a natural hedge against the WTI-WCS spread. Taking all these elements together, I value the equity of the company at about C$22 billion.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Managing the debt

Following the C$17.7 billion acquisition of assets from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last year, the company increased its net debt. We can see in the table below the impact on the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA that reached 6.3x after the acquisition.

Source: Q2 2018 Supplemental information

Since then, management has been announcing its priority of reducing the company's debt. The goal is to decrease the net debt below 2x Adjusted EBITDA.

During the Q2 2018 conference call, the CEO said:

I believe that a strong balance sheet is the best defense against volatile commodity prices. We have a sense of urgency to delever the company to two times debt to adjusted EBITDA with a longer-term goal to meet this target at the bottom of this cycle.

As of Q2 2018, net debt amounted to C$9.6 billion, with an average 5.1% interest rate. The graph below shows the long-term maturities of the debt.

Source: Corporate presentation August 2018

The company did not draw any amount from its C$4.5 billion credit facility. And the CEO confirmed the focus on debt reduction, with the bond maturity in 2019 in mind.

Our debt portfolio today is largely bonds, it’s almost entirely bonds. We’re not into our bank lines today. So when we start to accumulate that cash from free cash flow and from asset dispositions, we are going to be looking for opportunities to reduce those bonds and reduce the carry on the interest rate cost versus the interest gained on the cash. Certainly, the bonds in 2019 would be of interest to us.

In any case, the structure of the debt is safer than that of many other oil & gas producers. Many of them use a credit facility as debt. And the companies must negotiate the terms of their credit facility every year, or sometimes every six months. Cenovus does not have this short-term constraint, with debt maturities spread over the next 40 years.

An integrated company

Cenovus Energy owns oil sands assets, natural gas production in the Deep Basin, and a 50% interest in two US refineries. There are some synergies between these assets.

The oil sands operations use natural gas from the Deep Basin as fuel. Thus, gas from the Deep Basin works as hedged fuel for the company's oil sands operations. And when the WTI-WCS spread increases, the higher profits from the refineries compensate for the oil sands' reduced profitability.

The graph below shows the operating margins portions from the upstream and downstream assets depending on the WTI-WCS differential.

Source: Corporate presentation August 2018

Also, the company owns a crude-by-rail terminal that can be developed in the context of pipeline constraints and incertitude.

The market undervalues the company

In my first article about Cenovus, I had valued the Deep Basin at a maximum of C$3.5 billion. In my next article, I estimated the oil sands assets at C$35 billion.

The table below presents my estimation of the equity value of the company, based on a WCS price of C$50.

When I valued the upstream assets in my first two articles, I did not take into account the G&A costs. To value the company, we must include the G&A costs. For this, I annualize the H1 2018 C$288 million G&A. As I had applied a 12x multiple for the oil sands operations, I also apply a 12x multiple on these G&A costs.

I am being conservative in not giving any value to the refineries. I consider these assets as a hedge against the WTI-WCS spread for the oil sands production.

Thus, I value the equity of Cenovus at about C$22 billion, which is equivalent to C$17.17/share (US$13.01/share). With the extra 30% margin of safety I require, I would buy shares at C$12 (US$9.1), which is about the price the market is offering these days.

Conclusion

The oils sands assets represent the most important assets of Cenovus. The refineries act as a hedge against the WTI-WCS differential. And gas from the Deep Basin provides some fuel to operate some oil sands assets.

The company increased its net debt last year to acquire some assets from ConocoPhillips. With the profits that the oil sands assets generate at the current depressed WCS prices, management is focusing on reducing the debt.

Considering all these aspects, I value the equity of Cenovus at about C$22 billion, or C$17.17/share (US$13.01/share). The market currently offers the margin of safety I require. Thus, I will be buying shares at a price below C$12 (US$9.1).

