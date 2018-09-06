Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 8/29/2018

Book values should be very roughly flat on the quarter through the first two months.

Annaly Capital Management and Two Harbors Investment are both showing artificially low dividend yields. Partial period dividends for each are distorting the reported dividend yields.

Dynex Capital looks quite attractive relative to peers, so we expect it to outperform.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We’ve got a few mid-quarter updates on the mortgage REITs. The first is to discuss book value movements so far on the quarter. Generally, the book values for mortgage REITs focused on agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) should be slightly down. Why are we expecting a slight decline in book values?

The fair market value of agency RMBS is down modestly on the quarter.

We refer to RMBS by the length of the underlying mortgages, the agency that issued them, and finally, the coupon rate. If a security isn’t specifically listed as “adjustable-rate” or “ARMs”, it can be assumed that we are talking about fixed-rate mortgages.

For instance, the 30-year RMBS issued by Fannie Mae with a coupon rate of 4% is listed as “30YR FNMA 4.0”. You can see the price history for this security below:

The price is down from $101.92 to $101.70. That means for every $100 in principal value, the price has declined by $.22. This is the factor that will be weighing against book values.

That decline will be partially offset by the impact of hedges. The residential mortgage REITs are generally mixing a combination of Treasury futures contracts and LIBOR swaps for hedging. However, we can get a very quick approximation by using the change in Treasury rates. For instance, we can evaluate the 5-year Treasury:

The Treasury is measured based on the yield rather than the price. That can be annoying for investors at first, but it is actually pretty simple. The difference between the current rate of 2.7769 and the Q2 ending rate of 2.7395 is .0374.

Multiply that by 5 years to get a rough estimate of the change in value:

.0374 * 5 = $.187

We would ballpark that a 5-year hedge would’ve given the mortgage REIT a gain of roughly $.187, which offsets most of the $.22.

Therefore, the net impact on mortgage REITs is pretty small. Those with some credit risk may find their book value up so far in the quarter.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, one corporation, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also adjusted for the accrual of net interest income through the quarter and deducted the amount for dividends paid. In some cases, we may also have slight adjustments to reflect the estimated change in BV due to movements in interest rates or credit spreads.

A Slight Lag Time

To make it simpler to keep these articles coming out for the public, we may use prices from the prior week.

Residential Mortgage REITs

Below is our outlook on the residential mortgage REITs:

If we were ranking the relative attractiveness on 8/29/2018, the order would be:

The simple takeaway here is that we would pick CMO and DX as the top two choices among the residential mortgage REITs. No particular order between the two was established.

We would pick WMC and NYMT as the last two choices. The prices are critical to these decisions. If the prices moved significantly, we would have different choices.

Since 8/29/2018, we've seen price rallies across 3 of those 4 shares. NYMT remains at $6.40.

Note: CMO has rallied by over 2% since then. Shares were $8.37 on 8/29/2018, but they are $8.55 today (as of submitting for publication). Since we were in CMO as a trading position, we published a "harvest gains" alert for subscribers and took the profits. That was on 9/5/2018.

On 8/29/2018, we wrote:

"CMO remains in the buy range around .84 price-to-book. It’s cheap enough that a bit of a buyback wouldn’t be surprising. However, they are investing in ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages) and the flattening of the yield curve hurts them more than most. Much of this is already reflected in their recent earnings, dividend cuts, and declining book value."

Today, CMO sits at a Neutral rating. The discount is still quite large, but no longer large enough to create a heavily lopsided risk/reward profile.

Quick Commentary - DX, NYMT, and WMC

DX is only modestly above the target buy range and very easily remains one of the top two options (along with CMO). Management is staying defensive (significant hedges and low leverage) while waiting for spreads to open up again for ramping leverage. We view this as a very prudent strategy.

NYMT doesn’t belong at a 12% premium to tangible book value. That’s the same thing as a 1.12 ratio of price-to-tangible book value. The preferred shares certainly aren’t priced in a manner reflecting a REIT that deserves the largest premium. NYMT preferred shares offer dramatically higher yields than those from CIM, AGNC, or NLY. Those are the other 3 mortgage REITs with the highest price-to-tangible book value ratios.

Note: We are long NYMTN because it offers a very high yield for a preferred share with call protection and a fixed-to-floating rate that kicks in when call protection ends. We are also long NLY-F and NLY-G because they offer a reasonable yield and substantially less risk than NYMTN.

WMC is trading around average for price-to-book value (perhaps slightly above). It has had several excellent quarters in a row, which should be raising some doubts given the challenges seen by the peers. The company has high operating expenses to go with its external management contract. WMC deserves one of the lower ratios in the sector rather than being average to slightly above average.

NLY and TWO are both showing incorrect dividend yields. This is happening on most tools available to retail investors. This is the result of "partial period" dividends being declared in association with them acquiring (or attempting to acquire) other mortgage REITs.

Conclusion

Overall, we think the residential mortgage REITs remain richly valued. Our top two tiers reflect the positions where we think investors would be getting the best deal. However, we still view residential mortgage REITs as primarily being securities built for trading. Their prices should be anchored towards book value, but changes in dividend poThis research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We’ve got a few mid-quarter updates on the mortgage REITs. The first is to discuss book value movements so far on the quarter. Generally, the book values for mortgage REITs focused on agency RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) should be slightly down. Why are we expecting a slight decline in book values?

The fair market value of agency RMBS is down modestly on the quarter.

We refer to RMBS by the length of the underlying mortgages, the agency that issued them, and finally, the coupon rate. If a security isn’t specifically listed as “adjustable-rate” or “ARMs”, it can be assumed that we are talking about fixed-rate mortgages.

For instance, the 30-year RMBS issued by Fannie Mae with a coupon rate of 4% is listed as “30YR FNMA 4.0”. You can see the price history for this security below:

The price is down from $101.92 to $101.70. That means for every $100 in principal value, the price has declined by $.22. This is the factor that will be weighing against book values.

That decline will be partially offset by the impact of hedges. The residential mortgage REITs are generally mixing a combination of Treasury futures contracts and LIBOR swaps for hedging. However, we can get a very quick approximation by using the change in Treasury rates. For instance, we can evaluate the 5-year Treasury:

The Treasury is measured based on the yield rather than the price. That can be annoying for investors at first, but it is actually pretty simple. The difference between the current rate of 2.7769 and the Q2 ending rate of 2.7395 is .0374.

Multiply that by 5 years to get a rough estimate of the change in value:

.0374 * 5 = $.187

We would ballpark that a 5-year hedge would’ve given the mortgage REIT a gain of roughly $.187, which offsets most of the $.22.

Therefore, the net impact on mortgage REITs is pretty small. Those with some credit risk may find their book value up so far in the quarter.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, one corporation, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also adjusted for the accrual of net interest income through the quarter and deducted the amount for dividends paid. In some cases, we may also have slight adjustments to reflect the estimated change in BV due to movements in interest rates or credit spreads.

A Slight Lag Time

To make it simpler to keep these articles coming out for the public, we may use prices from the prior week.

Residential Mortgage REITs

Below is our outlook on the residential mortgage REITs:

If we were ranking the relative attractiveness on 8/29/2018, the order would be:

The simple takeaway here is that we would pick CMO and DX as the top two choices among the residential mortgage REITs. No particular order between the two was established.

We would pick WMC and NYMT as the last two choices. The prices are critical to these decisions. If the prices moved significantly, we would have different choices.

Since 8/29/2018, we've seen price rallies across 3 of those 4 shares. NYMT remains at $6.40.

Note: CMO has rallied by over 2% since then. Shares were $8.37 on 8/29/2018, but they are $8.55 today (as of submitting for publication). Since we were in CMO as a trading position, we published a "harvest gains" alert for subscribers and took the profits. That was on 9/5/2018.

On 8/29/2018, we wrote:

"CMO remains in the buy range around .84 price-to-book. It’s cheap enough that a bit of a buyback wouldn’t be surprising. However, they are investing in ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages) and the flattening of the yield curve hurts them more than most. Much of this is already reflected in their recent earnings, dividend cuts, and declining book value."

Today, CMO sits at a Neutral rating. The discount is still quite large, but no longer large enough to create a heavily lopsided risk/reward profile.

Quick Commentary - DX, NYMT, and WMC

DX is only modestly above the target buy range and very easily remains one of the top two options (along with CMO). Management is staying defensive (significant hedges and low leverage) while waiting for spreads to open up again for ramping leverage. We view this as a very prudent strategy.

NYMT doesn’t belong at a 12% premium to tangible book value. That’s the same thing as a 1.12 ratio of price-to-tangible book value. The preferred shares certainly aren’t priced in a manner reflecting a REIT that deserves the largest premium. NYMT preferred shares offer dramatically higher yields than those from CIM, AGNC, or NLY. Those are the other 3 mortgage REITs with the highest price-to-tangible book value ratios.

Note: We are long NYMTN because it offers a very high yield for a preferred share with call protection and a fixed-to-floating rate that kicks in when call protection ends. We are also long NLY-F and NLY-G because they offer a reasonable yield and substantially less risk than NYMTN.

WMC is trading around average for price-to-book value (perhaps slightly above). It has had several excellent quarters in a row, which should be raising some doubts given the challenges seen by the peers. The company has high operating expenses to go with its external management contract. WMC deserves one of the lower ratios in the sector rather than being average to slightly above average.

NLY and TWO are both showing incorrect dividend yields. This is happening on most tools available to retail investors. This is the result of "partial period" dividends being declared in association with them acquiring (or attempting to acquire) other mortgage REITs.

Conclusion

Overall, we think the residential mortgage REITs remain richly valued. Our top two tiers reflect the positions where we think investors would be getting the best deal. However, we still view residential mortgage REITs as primarily being securities built for trading. Their prices should be anchored towards book value, but changes in dividend policies or buyouts can drive sudden changes in the valuation.

So far in the quarter, we would expect BV to be slightly down for REITs focused on agency RMBS. Those taking on credit risk may have a modestly superior performance for book value in the quarter.

Ratings: Buy DX, Hold CMO, Sell WMC, Sell NYMT.licies or buyouts can drive sudden changes in the valuation.

So far in the quarter, we would expect BV to be slightly down for REITs focused on agency RMBS. Those taking on credit risk may have a modestly superior performance for book value in the quarter.

Ratings: Buy DX, Hold CMO, Sell WMC, Sell NYMT.

CWMF’s The REIT Forum The REIT Forum is a service dedicated to equity REITs, mortgage REITs, preferred shares, and the occasional dividend champions. We focus on income, retirement, and occasionally trading opportunities. Subscribing to The REIT Forum includes access to spreadsheets comparing every security we cover, along with a look at CWMF’s personal portfolio updated in real-time. It is our objective to find the best investments at the best entry price. Don’t miss the next real-time alert! You can try out our service, or find more information, by clicking HERE. Subscribers are protected from any increase in membership prices. The next increase occurs 9/30/2018. Lock in your price today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, NLY-F, NLY-G, NYMTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.