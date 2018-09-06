A Full Analysis Of Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q4 2018 (2 Recent Cautionary Trends)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. I also include my updated list of positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider.

While PSEC’s quarterly results outperformed my expectations, there were two notable events during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 that were cautionary/negative in nature. This article discusses current/future impacts.

Introduction/Recap:

On 8/28/2018, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.219 per share, earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net assets resulting from operations”) of $0.315, and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 6/30/2018 of $9.349 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.194 per share, EPS of $0.020 per share, and a NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $9.054 per share in the following article:

Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q4 2018 NII And NAV Projection (Includes Recent Notable Events)

When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of ($0.025), $0.295, and $0.295 per share, respectively. As such, I believe PSEC’s quarterly NII and EPS/NAV fluctuations should be seen as a modest and notable outperformance, respectively. Out of the eighteen quarters I have projected PSEC’s NII and NAV within an article through Seeking Alpha, this was the largest variance between my expectations and the company’s actual reported amounts. As such, one would likely assume there were many areas of PSEC’s investment portfolio that outperformed my expectations. However, as I analyzed PSEC’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, I came to the determination these modest-notable variances centered around just several portfolio companies.

As such, I believe there were several notable events that occurred (or did not occur) during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In addition to explaining how a few portfolio companies contributed to these “larger than normal” variances, this article will discuss how these events impact current and future operations. I will now summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each account to PSEC’s actual results. I will discuss PSEC’s accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC’s actual results from the prior three fiscal quarters (additional data/insight for readers).

Table 1 – PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2018 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

PSEC’s Income and Expense Accounts:

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article (see link above), I projected the company would report an “average” amount of loan originations and add-on investments during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to levels experienced over the prior several years. This assumption/projection mostly came to fruition as PSEC reported loan originations and add-on investments of $339 million for the quarter. However, I would point out PSEC increased the company’s existing investment in two collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) securitizations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 that were previously undisclosed. This event will be further discussed below. This ultimately led PSEC to report a slightly-modestly higher amount of loan originations and add-on investments versus my projection of $250 million.

I also anticipated PSEC would have an elevated level of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings when compared to the company’s prior fiscal quarter. Since Pacific World Corporation (Pacific World) was reclassified to a “control” investment during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, I anticipated PSEC would perform a notable “debt-to-equity” exchange of the company’s existing Senior Secured Term Loan A + B. The principal balance of both loans totaled $193 million as of 3/31/2018. Even though Pacific World became a control investment during the quarter, the company’s term loans were not converted to equity. This is an important notion to understand. This reclassification had no impact to PSEC’s portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings figure. Ultimately, in the end, PSEC reported quarterly portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($362) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, when including my assumed debt-to-equity exchange/conversion of Pacific World’s Senior Secured Term Loan A + B, I projected PSEC would report portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of approximately ($500) million.

When calculated, PSEC’s total investment portfolio decreased ($22) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” [FMV] fluctuations and scheduled principal payments). When compared to my projected loan originations and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($250) million, PSEC’s actual decrease in the company’s investment portfolio was notably less severe. This ultimately led to PSEC reporting higher accrued interest income within the company’s investment portfolio versus my projection.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total interest income” of $148.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $159.7 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $11.2 million. This variance is mainly due to the following factors: 1) notable outperformance within PSEC’s control portfolio; 2) minor underperformance within the company’s non-control/non-affiliate portfolio; and 3) minor-modest outperformance within its CLO portfolio.

PSEC’s notable outperformance within the company’s control investments was mainly due to the following two portfolio companies: 1) Pacific World; and 2) Interdent, Inc. (Interdent). As discussed above, I believed upon the classification change to a control investment, PSEC would have performed some type of debt-to-equity exchange on the company’s existing Senior Secured Term Loan A + B. However, this conversion did not occur this past quarter. Even though PSEC put Pacific World’s Senior Secured Term Loan B on non-accrual status on 5/18/2018, the company still recorded accrued interest income on its Senior Secured Term Loan A for the entire quarter and on its Senior Secured Term Loan B for basically half the quarter. When including a revolver investment, this calculates to quarterly accrued interest income of $4 million.

Second, due to PSEC’s rights/remedies stipulated within its loan documents (covenants), management exercised the company’s shareholder voting rights regarding Interdent’s stock and appointed a new Board of Directors during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. As such, it was deemed PSEC now had “control” of this portfolio company as of 6/30/2018. This was merely a reclassification event during the quarter. As such, PSEC reclassified the accrued interest income on the company’s debt investments in Interdent (which had a principal balance totaling $212 million as of 3/31/2018) from a non-control/non-affiliate investment to a control investment. When calculated, PSEC’s quarterly accrued interest income on Interdent totaled $5 million.

PSEC’s minor underperformance within the company’s non-control/non-affiliate investments was mainly due to the reclassification of Interdent to a control investment that was described above.

PSEC’s minor-modest outperformance within the company’s CLO portfolio was partially due to the fact management increased its investment in two existing structured credit investments that was not previously disclosed prior to the filing of the company’s 10-K (unlike most other quarterly investment portfolio activities). This was directly associated with refinancings, resets (extended reinvestment periods), and/or re-issues. An increased investment directly equates to higher accrued interest income being recorded when assuming yields remain constant (yields generally increase to start upon refinancing/reset/re-issue). PSEC increased the company’s investment in the following CLO securitizations during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018: 1) Barings CLO Ltd. 2018-III (Barings 2018-3); and 2) LCM XIV CLO, Ltd. (LCM 14). Within these two CLO investments, PSEC invested an additional $50 million.

In addition, as a whole, the increase in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) yield within PSEC’s CLO was greater than I projected. PSEC’s CLO portfolio had an annualized GAAP yield at amortized cost of 11.6% as of 3/31/2018. I projected this yield would increase to 12.1% as of 6/30/2018. However, mainly due to the increased investment above and increase in yields of recently refinanced/reset/re-issued securitizations, PSEC’s CLO portfolio had an annualized GAAP yield at amortized cost of 12.6% as of 6/30/2018.

Moving down Table 1, PSEC’s dividend and structuring/fee income was a modest and minor outperformance, respectively. Regarding PSEC’s dividend income, I was encouraged to see the company generated this type of revenue stream during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. When looking at Table 1 over the past several quarters, this was the second consecutive quarter PSEC reported any meaningful amount of dividend income. A majority of PSEC’s dividend income came once again from the company’s equity investment in National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”). NPRC continued to have sufficient earnings and profit (“E&P”) to make a GAAP recognized distribution. I believe this event/recent trend should be seen as a positive factor and I would continue to be encouraged if similar E&P distributions occur in the future.

When PSEC’s total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee income are combined, I projected the company would report “total investment income” of $159.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 (see red reference “A” in Table 1 above). In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $174.0 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $14.6 million (rounded) which was basically at the higher end of my stated range. Again, most of this variance was the accrued interest income of Pacific World, the additional accrued interest income within PSEC’s CLO portfolio (due to additional add-on investments and an even greater increase in yield versus my projection), and modestly larger than anticipated dividend income through the company’s equity investment in NPRC.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total operating expenses” of $89.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $94.6 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of ($5.2) million. Most of this variance is due to a higher than projected income incentive fee during the quarter. This was the direct result of additional income being accrued for within PSEC’s investment portfolio versus my projection (discussed above). Simply put, when PSEC’s investment income is greater when compared to my projection, the company’s income incentive fee will also be greater (direct relationship). All remaining expense accounts were close-very close to my projected figures.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $70.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $79.5 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $9.4 million or $0.025 per share. As such, I believe PSEC’s reported NII was a modest outperformance when compared to my projection. Let us now discuss PSEC’s valuation accounts.

PSEC’s Valuation Accounts:

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a “gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt” of ($9.9) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($6.1) million. This less severe loss versus my projection was mainly due to less unamortized fees being “trued-up” upon realization regarding PSEC’s convertible and unsecured notes that were redeemed during the quarter.

I believe PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, exceeded my expectations during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.315 versus my projection of $0.020. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $9.349 per share versus my projection of $9.054 per share.

I projected PSEC would report a combined net realized loss and unrealized depreciation of ($53.0) million during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported a combined net realized loss and unrealized appreciation of $41.0 million. When calculated, I believe this $94.0 million variance was a notable outperformance. As such, let us take a deeper look at several areas of PSEC’s investment portfolio to determine why such a large variance occurred.

1) PSEC’s CLO Portfolio:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated a majority of the company’s older/legacy CLO investments would continue to experience a decrease in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. However, contrary to trends over the prior several years, most of PSEC’s recently refinanced/reset/re-issued CLO investments actually experienced a net increase in current yields during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

When analyzing PSEC’s CLO portfolio, market participants need to consider there was a continued “flattening” of the forward U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curve during the calendar second quarter of 2018. This factor partially offset broader CLO price stability-minor increases during the quarter. On the liability side of the equation per se, due to the fact most of a CLO’s liabilities are “floating-rate” in nature (which are directly tied to current/spot U.S. LIBOR), including the fact that most investments currently have cash LIBOR floors of say 1% (typically higher floors with more vintage securitizations), an increase in current/spot U.S. LIBOR up to a certain percentage actually negatively impacts current and projected near-term discounted cash flows. However, during the calendar second quarter of 2017, most cash LIBOR floors were surpassed which helped mitigate the severity of decreases in cash flows stemmed from continued yield/spread compression (discussed next). More recently, PSEC’s refinanced CLO investments have benefited from a reduction to net borrowing costs.

On the asset side of the equation, continued spread/yield compression over the past several years has negatively impacted overall investment returns within these securitizations. This is mainly due to prepayments/refinancing of higher-yielding debt investments which are being replaced by lower-yielding debt investments (or not replaced at all in the recent/current environment). Due to the fact all of PSEC’s current CLO investments are within the equity tranche (residual interests/subordinated notes) of these securitizations, the recent spread/yield compression had negatively impacted overall yields within this portfolio to a greater degree last year. However, now that most underlying investments have surpassed their respective cash LIBOR floor, CLO securitizations have begun (similar to business development companies [BDC] in general) to experience an increase in asset yields. This has ultimately positively impacted some CLO GAAP cash yields within PSEC’s investment portfolio (hence valuations).

PSEC’s CLO residual interests/subordinated notes are in the “lowest tranche/bottom basket” when it comes to income distributions. If there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults) and/or a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization (which occurred last year), the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is known as a CLO’s “waterfall” calculation which I have discussed at length in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can generate highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 25%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say single digit or even no yield).

This all gets back to an investment’s “risk versus reward” metric. Within a CLO’s residual interest/equity tranche, there is heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. One also needs to consider a securitization’s lifecycle when understanding/projecting interest income and valuation fluctuations. Furthermore, other-than-temporary impairments (“OTTI”) that occurred last year within several CLO investments are good examples of what could occur within equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations that are not refinanced/reset/re-issued.

I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would record net unrealized appreciation of $3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $9 million. Due to the size of PSEC’s CLO portfolio (FMV of $960 million as of 6/30/2018), I believe a $6 million variance is a minor outperformance. As discussed earlier, PSEC had increased the company’s investment in two CLO securitizations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. PSEC’s actual valuation fluctuations within these securitizations were more favorable versus my projection. Let us now move on to another area of PSEC’s investment portfolio.

2) PSEC’s Control Investments:

There were several modest-notable FMV fluctuations when it came to PSEC’s control investments. This includes taking into consideration the macroeconomic impacts from passage of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” (“TCJA”). I would like to “hone in” on the following control investments (in alphabetical order): 1) First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower); 2) Interdent; 3) Pacific World; and 4) NPRC.

When it comes to First Tower, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized depreciation of ($2) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $7 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $9 million which I believe should be considered a minor-modest outperformance from a valuation perspective (FMV balance of $443 million as of 6/30/2018). This appreciation was on top of net unrealized appreciation of $33 and $14 million during the prior two quarters. Last quarter, I stated while I certainly agree First Tower should directly benefit was passage of the TCJA (and a more “robust” economy as a direct result of tax reform), I believed PSEC’s valuation adjustment during the fiscal second and third quarters of 2018 was “bullish”. PSEC stated the main reason for the valuation increases were an increase in trading multiples of comparable companies and a recent acquisition. As stated last quarter, while an increase in trading multiples of comparable companies is certainly “one” measure to consider when determining an appropriate valuation of a company, I wanted to see improved operational performance by First Tower itself prior to the continued increase in valuation.

The following quote from PSEC’s 10-K was provided by management as the main reasons for the net unrealized appreciation for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018:

“…The increase in fair value was driven by an increase in loan originations and improved operating margins, as well as an increase in trading multiples of comparable companies. Also contributing to the increase in fair value is First Tower’s acquisition of a loan portfolio from Harrison Finance. …”

Per the quote above, First Tower has now increased both the company’s loan originations and operational margins. This reasoning was not provided by PSEC last quarter. As such, I now believe First Tower’s continued investment appreciation is better justified versus prior periods and should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Regarding Interdent, this portfolio company provides administrative, financial, and operational support service to affiliated dentists. As stated earlier in the article, PSEC exercised the company’s shareholder voting rights regarding Interdent’s stock and appointed a new Board of Directors. As such, it was deemed PSEC now had “control” of this portfolio company as of 6/30/2018. As of 3/31/2018, PSEC had a Senior Secured Term Loan A + B with Interdent that were “past due” which had a principal balance totaling $210 million. Interdent was “on the sale block” earlier this year but apparently had no successful bidder. Since both loans were past due since 12/31/2017, last quarter’s analysis stated this was a portfolio company that appeared to be a “troubled” investment. With PSEC taking control of this portfolio company during the quarter, I believe these cautionary assumptions have proven to be correct.

As stated last quarter, the best outcome for PSEC would have been full repayment of their debt investments with Interdent without any change in control. However, PSEC exercised the company’s rights to take control. While Interdent made interest payments on their Senior Secured Loan A + B during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, a recently originated Senior Secure Term Loan C is entirely “payment-in-kind” (“PIK”) income that is currently 100% capitalized (deferred). In addition, Interdent’s Senior Secured Term Loan B was amended to include a partial PIK provision. In my professional opinion, it is rarely a positive sign when a loan is amended to include/increase a capitalized/deferred interest feature. Simply put, it typically indicates a troubled investment.

Due to these (and other more technical) factors, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized depreciation on Interdent of ($35) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of only ($11) million. When calculated, this was a variance of $24 million. With that being said, the following quote from PSEC’s 10-K was provided by management in regards to Interdent:

“…The decline in fair value was due to lower projected future earnings as a result of customer attrition…”

Simply put, Interdent has continued to have deteriorating operational performance which has heightened the company’s credit risk; even if PSEC has taken a more “proactive” approach to its investment. I believe Interdent will eventually have some type of partial/complete debt-to-equity exchange or face an eventual partial/complete non-accrual of the company’s debt investments. I currently do not want to see an additional/complete conversion to PIK income when it comes to PSEC’s debt investments in Interdent. I would consider this deferred interest income currently having at least a modest probability of non-payment/realization. Per GAAP, valuation fluctuations can change in both directions (unlike the cost method of accounting when it comes to impairments). If, in the future, the prospects for Interdent look more promising, unrealized appreciation can occur at that point in time (not kept at elevated valuations, in my opinion, currently). Due to these assumptions, I believe PSEC’s FMV of the company’s investment in Interdent as of 6/30/2018 is “optimistic” to say the least. My projected valuation adjustment, in my opinion, was a more “prudent”/realistic figure as of 6/30/2018.

Regarding Pacific World, this portfolio company is a supplier of beauty care and nail products to worldwide retail channels. As stated earlier, since Pacific World was reclassified to a control investment during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018, I anticipated PSEC would perform a notable debt-to-equity exchange on the company’s Senior Secured Term Loan A + B during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. The principal balance of both loans totaled $193 million as of 3/31/2018. Even though Pacific World became a control investment during the quarter, PSEC’s debt investments were not converted to equity.

As I correctly stated last quarter, this portfolio company was also classified as a troubled investment. With PSEC taking control of this portfolio company during the quarter, I believe these cautionary assumptions have proven to be correct. On 5/18/2018, PSEC put the company’s Senior Secured Term Loan B investment on non-accrual status. This loan had a principal balance of $97 million as of 6/30/2018. Simply put, this is a large investment. Due to these (and other more technical) factors, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized depreciation on Pacific World of ($65) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of only ($33) million. When calculated, this was a variance of $32 million. With that being said, the following quote from PSEC’s 10-K was provided by management in regards to Pacific World:

“…Our investment in Pacific World declined in value due to a decrease in revenues and profitability, as well as a decrease in comparable company trading multiples…”

Similar to Interdent, Pacific World has continued to have deteriorating operational performance which has heightened the company’s credit risk; even if PSEC has taken a more proactive approach to its investment. In addition, there appears to be more of a macroeconomic impact to this sector as a whole. Similar to Interdent, I believe Pacific World will eventually have some type of partial/complete debt-to-exchange or face an eventual partial/complete non-accrual of the company’s remaining debt investments. I currently do not want to see a partial/complete conversion to PIK income when it comes to PSEC’s debt investments in Pacific World. Similar to Interdent, I would consider this deferred interest income currently having at least a modest probability of non-payment/realization. If, in the future, the prospects for Pacific World look more promising, unrealized appreciation can occur at that point in time (not kept at elevated valuations, in my opinion, currently). Due to these assumptions, I believe PSEC’s FMV of the company’s investment in Pacific World as of 6/30/2018 is optimistic as well. My previously projected valuation, in my opinion, was a more prudent/realistic figure.

Regarding NPRC, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized appreciation of $13 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $24 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $11 million which I believe should be considered a minor-modest outperformance from a valuation perspective (FMV balance of $1.05 billion as of 6/30/2018). In a nutshell, NPRC’s valuation was positively impacted by an increase in property values and the previous “locking-in” of attractive long-term financing on its properties. While NPRC’s online lending portfolio has begun to have a rise in delinquencies, the levels actually realized by the company during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 were slightly less severe/more attractive versus my projection.

When analyzing PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I had the following (undervaluations) overvaluations when compared to the company’s reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018: 1) CLO portfolio by ($6) million; 2) First Tower by ($9) million; 3) Interdent by ($24) million; 4) Pacific World by ($32) million; 5) NPRC by ($11) million; and 6) the remainder of the company’s investment portfolio by ($12) million.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to PSEC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of PSEC alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, it was determined PSEC’s quarterly NII and EPS/NAV fluctuations were a modest and notable outperformance, respectively when compared to my expectations.

When looking at the valuation fluctuations within PSEC’s CLO portfolio, First Tower, NPRC, and several of the company’s control portfolio companies not discussed above, I believe the company slightly-modestly outperformed my expectations. I believe this outperformance should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

However, I believe PSEC’s less severe unrealized depreciation within Interdent and Pacific World versus my projection was less of a function of outperformance and more of “underlying hope”. Simply put, I believe PSEC’s valuation within Interdent and Pacific World as of 6/30/2018 was “overly optimistic” (should have been reduced further). I believe this should be seen as a “cautionary”/negative factor/trend. Interdent and Pacific World have debt investments where credit risk has either remained elevated or has increased further (in particular PSEC’s Senior $96.5 million Secured Term Loan B with Pacific World; put on non-accrual on 5/18/2018). I believe PSEC’s large monetary investments in Interdent and Pacific World will remain under pressure over the foreseeable future. This will continue to partially other portfolio companies that have recently improved operations or have continued to report attractive operational performance.

Some new readers to my articles could be thinking why, if I currently have a position in PSEC (see my disclosures at the end of the article), would I mention some of these cautionary/negative events? The answer is simple and straightforward. I try to remain as “non-bias” as possible when it comes to PSEC’s analysis. If I believe a certain underlying portfolio company/investment is overvalued at any given point in time, I will state as such even if I currently have a position in PSEC. This notion is true regarding any stock I analyze (whether I hold a position or not). I believe long-term readers of my articles have come to know (and trust) this level of non-bias.

For readers curious about PSEC’s dividend sustainability (after the notable reduction back in September 2017), please see the following article as to why I correctly projected the company would maintain its dividend per share rate for September-October 2018 (contrary to some other viewpoints):

Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including September-October 2018 Dividend Projection)

My next PSEC dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of dividend declarations (prior to November 2018). This future article will include my PSEC estimated quarterly net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balances.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February 2018); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated since the fiscal third quarter of 2016; 3) recent refinancing/resets/re-issues of some CLO investments (positively impacts current and projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 5) continued modest exposure to the oil and gas sector when compared to the BDC peers I currently cover (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices over the past several years [Freedom Marine aside]); 6) continued low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 7) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments (87% as of 6/30/2018); 8) continued extremely high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (98% as of 6/30/2018); 9) recent increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield (consistent with sector peers); 10) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock (since 2013); 11) recent improved operations within several once struggling investments (Spartan Energy Services, Inc. and Venio LLC were taken off non-accrual status during the fiscal second quarter of 2018); 12) $0.06 per share monthly dividend has a high probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future;13) recent “uptick” in dividend income provided by NPRC; and 14) fairly recent insider purchases by several members of the executive management team (especially John Barry).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) most dividend and structuring/fee income attributed to one portfolio company, NPRC (would like to see additional control investments have sufficient E&P to distribute periodic dividends); 2) recent elevated amount of loan prepayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies - negatively impacts NII); 3) continued modest-material net depreciation within several control/non-control investments over the past several years and increase in non-accruals during fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 (one large debt investment within Pacific World); 4) “non-amendment” of the company’sInvestment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the “2%/20%” fee structure) or any type of waived base management fees; 5) above average cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers; 6) continued low cumulative UTI to help offset any future quarterly net ICTI overpayments (continue to project the company’s net ICTI will be more stable during tax year 2018-2019 though); 7) recent notable net decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company’s older/legacy CLO investments that have not been refinanced/reset/reissued (negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 8) continued lack of “notable” utilization of the company’s lower-cost recently amended $770 million revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense; includes the recent increase in commitment fees charged on low usage); 9) lack of recent share repurchases initiated by the company itself (excludes insiders; would continue to be accretive to NAV); and 10) recent increase in the number of shares issued in relation to the dividend reinvestment plan (currently has a dilutive impact to NAV).

PSEC recently closed at $7.50 per share as of 8/31/2018. This was a ($1.85) per share discount to PSEC’s NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $9.35 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.8022 or a discount of (19.78%).

With the analysis above as support,I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (16.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (16.0%) but less than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018. These recommendation ranges are a very minor decrease when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately three weeks ago). This is due to the fact, as of 6/30/2018, I believe Interdent and Pacific World were modestly overvalued and will likely have continued unrealized depreciation in future quarters. This is partially offset by continued strong operational performance from First Tower and NPRC, along with the recent more positive performance by PSEC’s CLO portfolio (mainly through refinancing/resets/re-issues).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe PSEC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.15 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is $6.90 per share. This price is an increase of $0.10 per share when compared to my last PSEC article. The slight increase in pricing points is mainly due to the continued strong operational performance from First Tower and NPRC, along with the recent more positive performance by PSEC’s CLO portfolio (mainly through refinancing/resets/re-issues). This is partially offset by the weakened operational performance by Interdent and Pacific World.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365 per share. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $35.729 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on MAIN.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on TSLX.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of August 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to June 2018, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, MAIN, MO, TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in BDCL, BDCS, or BIZD.