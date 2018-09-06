WTI Daily Rewind 05Sep18: Sellside Continuation To 68.59s Following Tuesday's Stopping Point High

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

05 September 2018:

As noted in Tuesday’s WTI Daily, a structural sell spike developed during and after Tuesday’s NY close, 69.85s-69.09s. Sell spikes function like unresolved excesses. They indicate an imbalance in the market structure that requires confirmation/negation by the following auction’s activity. Barring buy-side order flow and market structure negating the sell spike, the implication would be for price discovery lower. During Wednesday’s Globex, selling interest did drive price lower as sell-side continuation occurred into London hours, achieving the Globex stopping point low, 68.68s. Buying interest emerged there, developing balance into the NY auction as price discovery higher developed to 69.59s at/near Tue’s sell-side breakdown area.

Self-similar (fractal) selling emerged there early in NY, driving price lower as a stop clearing probe developed to 68.59s. Sellers trapped there amidst responsive buying interest as rotation higher back into prior balance ensued. Narrow, two-sided trade developed through the NY close, 68.59s-69.23s, settling at 68.72s.

Looking ahead, the market has formed a stopping point high, 71.40s, within the context of a false breakout above the prior balance, 70.50s-69.53s. The market has traded through the prior balance as sell-side continuation developed to 68.59s. As noted yesterday, structural damage has been done to the buy-side imbalance begun in mid-August at 64.42s. The market is now trading into near-term micro-demand where it would be likely to see some sort of self-similar buy response. However, barring a rotation back through 71.40s, our expectation is for a near-term sell-side bias. Response to supply clusters now overhead, 69.80s-70.30s/71s-71.30s, remain key.

Failure of the buy-side to auction back through those areas and the high, 71.40s, will imply potential for further price discovery lower. Alternatively, sell-side failure at those areas will indicate the current sell-side auction is predominantly an adjustment of long inventory.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money posture suggest headwinds for WTI Price trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Near-term, the market structure (sell excess amidst a false breakout) and order flow provided the empirical insight into the developing sell-side potential. Focus now turns to the buy-side response as the market has auctioned into micro-demand.

