Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Broadband, and Laboratory Corp of America Holdings and they add up to ~29% of the portfolio.

Wallace Weitz's 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $2.37B to $2.35B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 75 to 79.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz’s Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Weitz’s 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $2.37B to $2.35B. The number of holdings increased from 75 to 79. The top three positions are at ~29% while the top five holdings are at ~38% of the 13F assets. The largest stake by far is Berkshire Hathaway at ~16% of the portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management’s equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (WPOIX), and Weitz Hickory Fund (WEHIX). Over the long-term, the flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha but the fund is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The current cash allocation is 9.5%: it has come down over the last decade from an average of 19% - they reduced their “hurdle rate” for assuming equity risk from 12% to 9% in Q3 2017 to allow reducing cash allocation to a target of less than 10% of the fund’s assets over time.

Stake Disposals:

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), FLIR Systems (FLIR), and Monsanto Company (MON): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were reduced last quarter and eliminated this quarter. Monsanto merged with Bayer and that deal closed in June.

New Stakes:

Mohawk Industries (MHK): MHK is a very small 0.65% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $204 and $246 and the stock currently trades well below that range at $190.

Note: Their Q2 commentary had the following on Mohawk stake establishment: most construction related businesses have declined since the acceleration of inflation witnessed in February. Mohawk is carrying underutilized capacity which (some believe) they will struggle to fill in the current environment. But housing cycle is much healthier than what the discount warrants: lower debt-to-income levels and new housing starts not keeping pace with family formation.

Stake Increases:

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a top-three ~8% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~24% increase at prices between $44 and $59. The position had seen minor trimming since Q3 2016. It currently trades at $81.41. There was a ~4% trimming last quarter while this quarter saw a similar increase.

Note: Weitz believes Liberty Broadband offers a cheaper way to invest in Charter’s (CHTR) strategy (integration of Time Warner Cable and Bright House acquisitions to drive growth over the next few years).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. The current 4.52% of the 13F portfolio stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost-basis around $250. Recent activity follows: Q4 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. The three quarters thru Q1 2017 had also seen a ~10% selling at prices between $692 and $836. The stock currently trades at $1197. Last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): ORCL is a 2.65% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. It was reduced by around one-third in Q4 2014 at prices between $37.50 and $46.50. Q4 2015 saw another ~70% reduction at prices between $36 and $41. There was an about turn in Q3 2016: ~150% increase at prices between $39 and $42. The following quarter also saw a ~20% increase at prices between $38 and $41. The stock currently trades at $48.58. Last quarter saw a ~13% increase at prices between $44.50 and $53 and that was followed with a ~6% increase this quarter.

CarMax Inc. (KMX), Facebook (FB), GCI Liberty (GLIBA), and Tupperware Brands (TUP): These stakes established last quarter were increased this quarter. The 1.84% KMX position was purchased at a cost-basis below $60 per share and increased by ~45% this quarter at prices between $59 and $80. The stock currently trades at $78.85. TUP is 1.31% portfolio stake established at prices between $46 and $65.50 and increased by ~60% this quarter at prices between $40 and $49. The stock is now well below that range at $31.17. The small FB position purchased at prices between $152 and $193 saw a ~175% increase this quarter to a 2.31% portfolio stake at price between $155 and $202. It now goes for ~$171. The 1.19% GLIBA stake came about as a result of the merger with Liberty Ventures. Weitz had a 1.77% position in Liberty Ventures. The position saw a ~17% increase this quarter.

Colfax Corporation (CFX): CFX is a 2.17% of the 13F portfolio stake. The position was established in Q4 2015 at prices between $22 and $32 and increased by ~11% in Q1 2016 at prices between $19 and $30. The three quarters thru Q1 2017 had seen a combined ~20% selling at prices between $26 and $41. There was another ~17% reduction in Q3 2017 at prices between $37 and $43. The pattern reversed last quarter: ~18% stake increase at prices between $31 and $42. The stock currently trades at $35.52. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

DXC Technology (DXC): DXC position was increased by a whopping ~750% in Q3 2017 at prices between $76 and $86. The stock is now above that range at $90.71. There was a ~9% stake increase this quarter.

Note: The buy thesis was on the idea that CEO Mike Lawrie achieved cost-synergies while at CSC and a similar playbook is planned for the integration of Hewlett Packard Enterprise services business. The business is trading at 10x estimated 2019 free cash-flow which offers good value.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Discovery Communications (DISCA), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Wells Fargo (WFC): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions saw increases this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at ~16%. Q4 2016 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $214,520 and $249,711 and that was followed with a ~6% trimming the following quarter at prices between $238100 and $266,013. Last five quarters have seen only very minor adjustments.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock continuously since 1976 riding it from around $300 per share to the current price of $317,250.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): LH is a large (top three) 4.70% very long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 timeframe at lower prices. The stock currently trades at $169. There was a ~8% selling this quarter at prices between $160 and $189.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently the fourth-largest position at 4.69%. Last year had seen a ~12% trimming and that was followed with a ~15% reduction last quarter at prices between $30 and $37. The stock is now at $25.60. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Allergan plc (AGN): AGN is a top-five 4.61% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2015 at prices between $252 and $340. Q1 2016 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $266 and $313. The position was almost doubled in Q2 2016 at prices between $202 and $278. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $190. The position has wavered. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $211 and $249 and that was followed with a ~25% increase in Q4 2017 at ~$173 per share. For investors attempting to follow Weitz, AGN is a good option to consider for further research. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. It is now a fairly large 4.38% position. The bulk of the buying happened in Q4 2016 at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at ~$148. Last six quarters have seen a combined ~10% trimming.

MasterCard Inc. (MA): MA is a ~4% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 & Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The following two quarters had also seen a ~20% further increase at prices between $87 and $102. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$217. Last year had seen a ~15% trimming and that was followed with a ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between $151 and $183. This quarter also saw a ~7% selling. Weitz is realizing gains.

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The 3.52% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April last year. The position was reduced by around two-thirds since. Last two quarters have seen a combined ~15% trimming.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): RWT is a 2.61% very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. Recent activity follows: Q1 2016 saw a 16% increase at prices between $9 and $14 while the five quarters thru Q3 2017 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $13.25 and $17.35. The stock currently trades at $16.94. Last two quarters had seen a combined ~17% selling while this quarter saw a ~22% reduction.

Note: Weitz has a ~5% ownership stake in Redwood Trust.

AON plc (AON): AON is a ~2% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high-30s price-range. The five quarters thru Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $107 and $146. It now trades at ~$147. Last two quarters have seen only very minor activity.

Texas Instruments (TXN): TXN is a 1.80% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2010 in the mid-20s price-range. The majority of that position was eliminated in 2011 in the low-30s price range. In 2012, the stake was built back up in the high-20s price-range. Weitz realized huge gains from this position during the 2014-2016 timeframe. Recent activity follows: There was a ~6% trimming in Q4 2017 and that was followed with a ~22% selling last quarter at prices between $98 and $120. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming. The stock is now at $118.

Accenture PLC (ACN), Amazon.com (AMZN), Danaher Corp (DHR), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Praxair (PX), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Twenty First Century Fox (FOX), and Wesco Aircraft (WAIR): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions saw reductions this quarter.

Note: In December 2016, Linde AG (OTCPK:LNEGY) and Praxair agreed on a merger-of-equals.

Kept Steady:

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) previously Liberty Interactive (QVCA): The original QRTEA position was from 2011 in the mid-teens price range. Recent activity follows: Q1 to Q3 2017 had seen a combined ~23% reduction at prices between $18.50 and $25 and that was followed with a ~50% selling over the next two quarters at prices between $21.50 and $29. The stock is currently at $20.83.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the CommerceHub (CHUBA) spinoff in July 2016.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Diageo plc (DEO), Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS), Liberty Expedia (LEXEA), Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB), Liberty Global LiLac (LILAK), and XO Group (XOXO): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were kept steady this quarter.

Note: Weitz controls ~26% of Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Other very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions in the portfolio include Marvell Technology (MRVL), ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Charter Communications (CHTR), Compass Minerals (CMP), Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Fortune Brands (FBHS), Guidewire Software (GWRE), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Liberty Braves (BATRK) (BATRA), Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B), Markel Corp (MKL), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Microsoft (MSFT), Mondelez Intl. (MDLZ), Murphy USA (MUSA), Perspecta (PRSP), Summit Materials (SUM), Transdigm Group (TDG), and Vulcan Materials (VMC). They also have minutely small positions in a bunch of index ETFs.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2018:





