Smartsheet: Not Worth The Premium Valuation

While Smartsheet has won praise for its product, it's in an incredibly competitive space - playing against companies like Asana and Atlassian. The premium multiple likely doesn't factor in competition.

Even after the drop, Smartsheet shares are trading at a gigantic ~16x EV/FY19 revenue multiple, making it one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector.

As a general rule, small-cap and high-growth SaaS companies that have gone public in the past two years have done exceptionally well. One of the best performers is a company that went public just this April, Smartsheet (SMAR), which provides a work tracking and collaboration management platform. The stock went public at a tidy price of just $15 per share; now, the stock is trading at nearly 2x its original IPO price:

From its early days, Smartsheet has always been a pricey stock that I've never been too inclined towards. The biggest factor going for it is a huge growth rate - even though revenue growth decelerated this quarter (which is likely the biggest driver behind the share price drop, though investors initially bid up the shares in after-market trading), Smartsheet's revenue growth in the high 50s is nothing short of phenomenal. Even among high-growth SaaS peers, Smartsheet is one of the fastest growing.

Still, we have to balance Smartsheet's growth rate against the fact that the company is up against plenty of competition. Many companies have put their spin on Smartsheet's basic product - which essentially helps small teams organize their workflow and keep track of project status. This is a function that can be accomplished by something as simple as Google Sheets (GOOG), or via a dedicated application such as Asana (a unicorn startup), or Trello, an application owned by Sydney-based software giant Atlassian (TEAM), which is one of the best-known software vendors in the team collaboration space. Smartsheet does not have complete ownership of its space - and though it's currently at a blistering growth pace, the presence of fierce competition will eventually eat into its progress. By that virtue, Smartsheet's huge valuation is unwarranted.

A quick check on where Smartsheet is currently trading - post-Q2, with shares just under $30, the company has a market cap of $2.93 billion. After netting out the $211 million of cash on Smartsheet's balance sheet (which was generated via its IPO earlier this year, not through operations), the company has an enterprise value of $2.72 billion.

Against Smartsheet's guidance outlook of $167-$169 million for the full FY19 (representing a growth range of 50-52% y/y), shown in the snapshot below, this is a valuation of 16.3x EV/FY19 revenues:

Figure 1. Smartsheet guidance update Source: Smartsheet investor relations

This is one of the highest valuation multiples in the software sector - and other than a vaunted growth rate, Smartsheet doesn't have much else going for it. Its operating margins are still deep in the red, free cash flow burn is still noticeable and the competition is intense. That's also not to mention the fact that, as per NASDAQ, Smartsheet's lockup period will expire on October 24.

The fact that shares have already risen ~2x probably means that there's a throng of company insiders and early investors who would leap at the chance to sell shares at or near $30. In that vein, Smartsheet shares will continue to see pressure through at least early November as the selling window opens for the majority of Smartsheet's public float.

In my view, Smartsheet is overpriced and overrated. I'm far more partial to recent IPOs that have taken a beating, such as Dropbox (DBX) and Domo (DOMO), rather than buying high-flyers that are facing a potentially dangerous lockup expiration.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Smartsheet's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. Smartsheet 2Q19 results

Source: Smartsheet investor relations

High-growth companies are not immune to deceleration; in fact, they are far more prone to it. Smartsheet grew revenues at 57% y/y to $42.4 million, 440bps lower than its Q1 growth rate at 61% y/y. This still beat Wall Street's estimates of $39.2 million (+47% y/y) by a solid ten-point margin, but the deceleration will still weigh on investors' minds. Consider also the fact that Smartsheet's guidance for FY19 points to just 50-52% y/y growth. Taking into account the fact that Smartsheet grew revenues at a 61% y/y pace in the first half of FY19, revenues in the back half of the year will continue to decelerate sharply if Smartsheet hits even the high end of its guidance range this year. Note also that billings growth in the quarter hit 55% y/y - when billings growth falls beneath revenue growth, it's usually a leading indicator that revenues will continue to decelerate.

There are positive results to note on the top line, however. In particular, Smartsheet was able to increase its mix of larger clients - a huge improvement for a company that is largely geared toward smaller SMB clients, which naturally have higher churn and more unpredictability than blue-chip enterprise customers. Smartsheet managed to grow its ACV to $2,002, up 49% y/y, while the number of customers with ACV in excess of $50,000 grew 146% y/y to 298. (It's worth noting here, however, that this still pales in comparison to most software companies, many of whom have dozens or hundreds of clients with more than $1 million in ACV). Notable customer expansions in the quarter included SAP (SAP), Dell, and HP Inc. (HPQ).

In addition, Smartsheet's net retention rate hit a stunning 131%, one point stronger than last quarter and indicating a massive 31% upsell rate. Net retention rates have been in focus for SaaS companies this year, especially as Cloudera (CLDR) tanked on a poor retention rate forecast, and the fact that Smartsheet is able to maintain its best-in-class retention rate is reassuring.

Smartsheet achieved meaningful progress on the bottom line as well. Gross margin, in particular, expanded 100bps to a sky-high 80.8% (on a GAAP basis), up from 74.3% in 2Q18. The company cited general cost efficiencies, especially on "hosting-related services", for the gain. Smartsheet has signaled, however, that this is likely as high as the gross margin will get. Its CFO noted the following on the earnings call:

As we continued to migrate services to the public cloud, support international expansion and serve the government sector industries, we expect our gross margin to more closely reflect our long-term margin of 78% to 80% over time."

One of the most salient points in the quarter was also a huge improvement in the GAAP operating margin. GAAP operating losses halved to just -$13.0 million, or an operating margin of -30.6%, which is tremendously improved relative to -85.2% in the year-ago quarter (though stock comp on the general and administrative side colored last year's results). In particular, Smartsheet was able to drop sales and marketing costs by 8 points as a percentage of revenues in 2Q19, demonstrating the company's ability to achieve sales leverage as it scales.

Pro forma EPS of -$0.08 handily beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.13; however, Smartsheet's free cash flow burn rate also nearly doubled to $4.2 million relative to the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Smartsheet FCF

Source: Smartsheet investor relations

Key takeaways

In my view, though Smartsheet looks like an investor's dream right now with nearly 60% growth and major operating margin improvements, Smartsheet's long-term potential is likely capped by the fact that it plays in an extremely competitive industry, with competitors ranging from free and simple solutions (Google Sheets) to fully-built applications like Trello.

There are dozens of new SaaS companies trading in the public markets, and dozens more still-private unicorns and soon-to-be-unicorns that are waiting to join them. Only a handful will become billion-dollar businesses, and I find it difficult to imagine that Smartsheet will become one of them. Investors' ultimate hope, in my view, is a buyout at a premium valuation multiple. But with Smartsheet shares already trading at a rich 16x forward revenue multiple, it's hard to see any upside in its shares.

Especially with a lockup expiration looming in late October, I'd continue to stay on the sidelines for this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.