The Utilities ETF Remains Firm, But Bond ETFs Show Rising Rates Risk

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF remains above a ‘golden cross’ with the ETF between my semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively.

The 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF begins September falling below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $120.86 and $121.24, respectively.

The major focus for “flight to safety" investors in September is the near-certainty that the Federal Reserve will raise the federal funds rate on Sept. 26. The precursor will be the release of the Fed’s Beige Book on Sept. 12. The Beige Book is merely gossip from the 12 district banks.

“Flight to safety” investors are seeing the yield on the 30-year bond rising from a test of its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at 3.034% and 3.010%, respectively, with the year-to-date high of 3.264% set on May 18.

Investors continue to seek dividends as the Dow Utility Average has been above a “golden cross” since Aug. 13.

The junk bond ETF failed below its 200-day simple moving average now at $36.09 which can be considered a warning for stocks.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($120.03 on Sept. 5) is down 5.4% year to date with a weekly chart projected to be negative with the ETF below its the five-week modified moving average of $120.70 and below its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ at $125.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 64.25 this week down from 65.95 on Aug. 31.

The daily chart shows the ETF below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average of $120.86 and $121.24, respectively, which keeps a “death cross” in place.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $114.72 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.11.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($53.71 on Sept. 5) is up 2% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $53.25 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.81. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 86.59 remaining well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

The daily chart shows the formation of a “golden cross” on Aug. 14 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average signaling that higher prices lie ahead. This proved to be the case providing investors with the opportunity to reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $54.46. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.28% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $50.62 and $49.98, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $54.46. My semiannual pivot of $53.86 should remain as a magnet.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.80 on Sept. 5) is down 2.5% year to date but with a weekly chart projected to be downgraded to neutral. The ETF is below its five-week modified moving average of $35.85 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.60. JNK has been below this “reversion to the mean” since the week of Nov. 14, 2014 when the average of $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to remain above the overbought threshold of 80.00 this week. A decline below 80.00 would shift the weekly chart to negative which would be a warning for stocks.

The daily chart shows that the ETF could slip below its 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 today with the ETF still below its 200-day simple moving average of $36.09 and remains well below its annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.21 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.