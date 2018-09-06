Today's Market | Market Outlook

Top 5 Charts Of The Week: Synchronized Slowdown, Quantitative Tightening, Complacency

by: Topdown Charts

Summary

A synchronized slowdown in the global PMIs and arguable complacency in money markets.

The path of global central bank balance sheets and the tendency of Fed rate hikes to drive tightening in emerging markets.

The UK pound looking undervalued and oversold.

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week:

1. The global manufacturing PMIs - a synchronized slowdown

2. The path of the big3QE central banks as the big monetary experiment comes full circle

3. The impact of Fed rate hikes on EM central banks - forced tightening

4. Valuation and positioning for the GBPUSD exchange rate - undervalued and oversold

5. What's going on with the TED spread and LIBOR-OIS - back to complacency?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.