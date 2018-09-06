Top 5 Charts Of The Week: Synchronized Slowdown, Quantitative Tightening, Complacency

The UK pound looking undervalued and oversold.

The path of global central bank balance sheets and the tendency of Fed rate hikes to drive tightening in emerging markets.

A synchronized slowdown in the global PMIs and arguable complacency in money markets.

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week:

1. The global manufacturing PMIs - a synchronized slowdown

2. The path of the big3QE central banks as the big monetary experiment comes full circle

3. The impact of Fed rate hikes on EM central banks - forced tightening

4. Valuation and positioning for the GBPUSD exchange rate - undervalued and oversold

5. What's going on with the TED spread and LIBOR-OIS - back to complacency?

