My Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years: Part 2

Last week I published a piece titled “My Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years”. Frankly put, I was taken aback by the response that it received from readers. The piece received more than 300 comments and has been one of my most viewed ever here at Seeking Alpha. I enjoy putting lists like that together and apparently, the SA community enjoys reading them. Because of this, I’ve decided to write this follow-up piece, addressing a handful of common themes that were brought up in the comment stream.

One common response that I received from my list, which included Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS), Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), Visa (V), and W.P. Carey (WPC), was that I was far too focused on the past, rather than looking ahead to the future.

Granted, the naysayers who brought up such concerns were correct. I was placing a high degree of importance on the past when thinking about my favorite stocks for the coming decade. Where we disagree, is in the fact that just because the names on my list have performed well in the past doesn’t mean that their performance in the future can be any less stellar.

When putting together this list my aim wasn’t to attempt to pick and choose the very best performers during the coming decade. I do imagine that this list has the capability to generate alpha relative to the market because of the strong secular tailwinds carrying the companies I selected forward, but I’m not naïve enough to suggest that this portfolio will be the absolute best moving forward in terms of total returns.

I suspect that portfolio would hold small cap technology and biotechnology names that I don’t follow in the least because of the speculation associated with their success. To achieve the highest returns in the market, an investor must face the highest risks. While I recognize that others will place their capital at risk in these types of investments and potentially make ungodly sums of money during the next 10 years because their intestinal fortitude is much stronger than my own, that is not a game that I am interested in playing. I’m not interested in shooting fish in a barrel, I’m interested in picking winners.

When thinking about my list, I was content to name these 10 very high-quality companies, all of which that I own personally, because I believe their risk/reward scenarios. I acknowledge that just because a stock has performed well in the past doesn’t mean that it will perform well into the future. We’ve all heard that warning when it comes to equity investments. However, I’m of the belief that success begets success, that winners don’t win on accident, and that in general, the rich grow richer.

Looking a decade out, which is an inherently speculative thing to do in the first place, I feel the most confidence placing my wagers on proven commodities, which is exactly what I did when putting together this list.

Now, with that all being said, I think it is also important to address another common concern that was brought up: the potentially overvalued nature of the stock market today.

I agree with those who brought up valuation concerns when looking at many of these names in the present. At the moment, the vast majority of them are priced at levels that are above their historical averages. I’d go as far as to say that several of these names are grossly overvalued. However, as I said in the original piece, I think that when making a list looking so far out into the future, that growth prospects are more important than valuation in the present.

I assume that most investors reading these types of articles are slowly building up their exposure to the markets. Regular dollar cost averaging into high-quality companies over time has proven to be a good strategy for wealth generation in the past and I don’t suspect that this will change anytime during the future.

I also assumed that most of my readers aren’t tracking the stock market like a hawk on a daily basis. Only professional investors have the time to do this and I highly double that many of the pages views that original piece received came from those sort of individuals. It’s been said again and again that market timing is a fool’s game and for the most part, I agree with that sentiment.

However, since many were interested in the valuations associated with these 10 companies, I decided to pen the second piece, discussing my personal fair value estimates for each. I have to admit that my opinion is just one and rather meaningless in the grand scheme of things and should probably be taken with a grain of salt, but I do look forward to the comments that this piece receives regarding fair value all the same.

Fair value estimations involve inexact science and I find it valuable to compare others’ opinions to my own when making value-based investment decisions. I track a variety of analyst firms before buying or selling stock and usually weigh them all against one another before coming to a final conclusion. The collective knowledge of the SA readership oftentimes plays a role in my due diligence process. Because of this, I’m happy to add my opinion to the fray and consider comments below as well.

But, at the end of the day, I’ve found that what probably matters more than the noise associated with equity analysis is the underlying strength of the companies that one invests in. This is why I didn’t focus on value at all in the original piece. It is also why I am heavily invested in the companies discussed in the original list. Sure, I’m not personally buying many of these names today, but that’s also because I’m already overweight. I don’t feel compelled to chase these top performers at their elevated valuations. However, I can hardly blame those who do because, over the long haul, wonderful companies tend to generate wealth.

Apple: $176

I think most would agree that Apple entered into a new era with the release of the iPhone. Since the iPhone was released in mid-2007, AAPL’s average P/E ratio has been ~17.5x. However, this average figure is artificially bolstered by 2007 and 2008, when AAPL shares traded for 30-40x. For the vast majority of the iPhone era, AAPL has traded in a range between 10x and 15x. This seems about right for a company that specializes in hardware.

Granted, AAPL has made progress with its high margin services segment in recent quarters, which should increase the multiple that the market is willing to pay for AAPL shares. With this in mind, I think 15x is too low of a premium for AAPL. However, I think the 20x that the company trades at today is too high. During AAPL’s most recent quarter, services grew 31%, but still represented less than 20% of the company’s sales.

When services represent half of the revenue pie, I’ll happily place a 20x+ fair value estimate on Apple shares. However, in the meantime, this company remains a hardware company first and foremost (albeit, the very best one if the world) and I think a 17x multiple is fair. Using ttm earnings and this 17x multiple, I come to a $176 price target.

Microsoft: $90

Microsoft’s average P/E ratio during the last 10 years was 15.1x. However, like AAPL, I think this company experienced a pronounced transition into a new era recently. Satya Nadella took over as CEO of MSFT in February of 2014. Unlike Apple, Microsoft has made the transition into the digital age. Satya Nadella has transformed MSFT from a boring, old tech cash cow tied to the dying PC into one of the world’s leaders in the fast-growing cloud, A.I., gaming, and social media spaces.

Since Nadella took over, MSFT’s average P/E ratio is 18.7x. That figure continues to rise alongside the success of Azure and MSFT’s other growth platforms. I suspect this growth has legs to run, though I do have concerns about the potential commoditization of the cloud space. However, when I’m buying a company for the long-term, what I’m really buying is that company’s leadership. With this in mind, it doesn’t get much better than Nadella. Right now, MSFT is trading for 28.5x.

That seems a bit rich for a company with ~15% bottom line growth projections for 2019 and 2020. I think a 1.5x PEG ratio is fair for a company like MSFT, which means a 22.5x multiple. Using ttm EPS, that leads me to a fair value estimate of approximately $90/share.

Alphabet: $1000

Alphabet is the only company on my top-10 list that doesn’t pay a dividend and there is a good reason for that. In terms of the popular large cap growth, it’s my favorite stock. Alphabet offers the cash cow digital ad business driven by the incredibly wide moat on its search platform, but it also has a variety of speculative, high growth initiatives that could create massive wealth long-term. Though, cash flows and growth potential aside, because GOOGL doesn’t pay a dividend, I don’t place as high of a fair value target on it as others might.

Right now, GOOGL shares trade for ~30x 2018 EPS expectations. I think a 25x multiple is fair. GOOGL has a long history of printing strong, double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines. I don’t think this is going to change anytime soon, but I also don’t want to chase growth when I’m not being paid to wait for the growth initiative to play themselves out. I’d be happy to add to my position below $1000/share.

NVIDIA: $220

NVIDIA is the highest valued stock on this list. Other than Amazon (AMZN), it’s probably the highest valued stock that I own. I’m willing to own shares trading with such a speculative valuation because I think A.I./automation is going to be one of the most disruptive trends in the world in the coming decades and NVDA appears to be a leader in this space. NVDA has posted EPS growth of 43%, 18%, 83%, and 61% during the past 4 years.

Analysts expect the company to continue to post double-digit bottom line growth moving forward into 2019 and 2020. It’s difficult to put a fair value on a stock that is dealing with cutting edge technology like this, though I think a 27.5x forward multiple makes sense (mainly, because this is about as high as I can go in terms of honestly calling a valuation “fair”).

NVDA pays a slight dividend and the company offers investors dividend growth prospects, but the company’s yield is so low that it doesn’t really factor into my fair value estimate. Analysts expect NVDA to post nearly $8.00 of earnings in FY2019. This means that my fair value on NVDA is ~$200.

Boeing: $280

Unlike GOOGL and NVDA, Boeing does offer strong shareholder returns. Boeing pays a 2% yield and has posted strong, double-digit dividend growth for the last 5 years. Boeing generates some of the strongest cash flows of any stock that I cover, though I am hesitant to place an outsized premium valuation on the company because of the cyclical nature of its business. Boeing’s ~$500b backlog helps in this regard. I know that global demand for aircraft is soaring and I don’t expect that to change any time soon, but I also acknowledge the fact that making $100+ million dollar purchases is no easy feat during tough economic times.

BA’s long-term normal P/E ratio is 20.5x. It’s worth noting that this average includes peaks above 30x and single-digit troughs. Honestly, I think the market has this one right. A 20x fair value makes sense to me when it comes to Boeing. Right now, the company is trading for 26x. I’d safely say that the company is overvalued in the present, though that doesn’t change my desire to hold shares for the long term. I won’t be selling any of my BA shares anytime soon, but I’m also not interested in adding to my position above $280/share.

Disney: $105

Disney is one of the cheapest companies on this list. Historically, DIS shares have traded at a premium to their media peers and the market as a whole, but over the past few years, they’ve experienced weakness due to cord cutting fears and a large reliance on ESPN, pushing their P/E down to levels usually only seen during bear markets. Because the media landscape is changing so rapidly and Disney has been somewhat slow to adjust, I don’t think this company necessarily deserves a market multiple. However, I do think it deserves a premium compared to its peers.

Many of the media names trade in the 12-13x range and I think a ~15x multiple on Disney makes sense. DIS is expected to earn approximately $7/share in 2018, so I’m placing fair value at $105. My opinion could change if/when DIS proves that it can compete better in the OTT space. I’m looking forward to seeing what DIS does with its streaming platforms expected to release in 2019 and with its controlling stake in Hulu (assuming the Fox acquisition goes through).

If these begin to take market share from the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video, and YouTube, then I’d be willing to place a much higher fair value multiple on shares. Though, it’s also worth noting that regardless of the success of Disney’s streaming platforms, I probably wouldn’t go much higher than 20x or so because of the cyclical nature of DIS’s theme park and studio businesses.

Nike: $58

I love Nike the company, but honestly, I kind of hate Nike the stock right now. It’s on this list because of the reliable, long-term growth that I expect it to generate, but I think it’s clear that the stock is overvalued at the moment. Nike shares are trading for more than 30x earnings. This is the type of multiple that I would put on a speculative technology name, not a consumer goods company. Historically, Nike’s average P/E ratio is in the 21.5x range.

Once again, I think the long-term voting machine mechanics of the market has gotten this one right. I think fair value on a high-quality company like Nike is in the ~22x range. I understand that analysts expect very strong bottom line growth from Nike moving forward. 2019 and 2020 EPS growth expectations are 18% and 17%, respectively. However, this growth isn’t exactly out of the norm for Nike.

14 out of the last 20 years, Nike has posted double-digit EPS growth. This is exactly why this company is on my list, though I’m not sure why the market has felt the need to drive up valuations to such high levels in 2018. Because of Nike’s strength, I’m happy to hold shares through overvalued periods like this, though I certainly wouldn’t be buying them. My fair value estimate for Nike is $58.

Starbucks: $53

Unlike Nike, Starbucks has experienced weakness as of late. It’s similar to Disney in this regard. Unlike Disney, SBUX continues to trade at a premium to the market, though that gap has narrowed significantly over the last two years or so. I think this re-rating of SBUX shares has been justified. Starbucks' growth is slowing. It’s becoming clear that the domestic market is saturated, meaning that SBUX management has to seek growth internationally.

The potential for growth in emerging markets is exciting, but volatile, to say the least. Right now, SBUX is betting the growth-related farm on the Chinese market. In this day and age of trade wars, this is a concern to me. However, the market has priced these concerns into SBUX’s share price. For years, SBUX shares traded for more than 30x earnings. The company’s 20-year average P/E is nearly 35x. However, this growth company is maturing, which should result in a lower valuation.

Recently, the market placed a ~20x multiple on shares. SBUX shares have recovered a bit from recent lows, but on a forward basis, they remain even cheaper than that. While revenues and same-store sales are undoubtedly shrinking, earnings continue to rise. Because of the strength of SBUX’s earnings potential and shareholder returns, I think a premium valuation is still rational. 22x forward earnings seem fair to me. Using analyst projects for FY18 of ~$2.40/share, I come to a $53 fair value.

Visa: $115

Like many of the companies on this list, Visa trades at a significant premium to the market. I think this premium is justified, though only to a certain extent has posted 20%+ EPS growth in 8 out of the last 10 years since becoming a publicly traded company in 2008. In the other two years, V produced 8% and 15% bottom line growth. You’re not going to hear me complain about those sorts of results. There’s a reason that Visa was on my top-10 list; this company essentially prints money.

Since its IPO, Visa’s average P/E ratio is 24.2x. Right now, shares trade for nearly 33x. This is a significant premium to Visa’s (relatively short) history and I don’t think anything has changed in V’s business operations or profit outlook to justify it. Analysts are projecting 16% EPS growth for 2019 and 2020. This is great, but if anything, it represents a slowdown for this wonderful company. I’m happy to pay a 25x premium for V shares, but I think 33x is simply too much. My fair value estimate for V is $115.

W.P. Carey: $70

And last up, we have W.P. Carey. This company is interesting because I actually think on a P/FFO basis, shares are undervalued. This is because WPC is transitioning to a nearly 100% triple net model and I think with time, the moves its management team is making will force the market to price it on par with its peers. Realty Income (NYSE:O) trades for 19x its ttm FFO. National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) trades for 17.5x its ttm FFO. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) trades for 17x its ttm FFO. WPC only trades for 14x its ttm FFO.

Now, this isn’t quite an apples-to-apples comparison because WPC isn’t retail-focused. Instead, WPC operates a diverse portfolio of properties with tenants from varying industries and locales. I view this diversification as a position attribute and with time, I suspect the market will as well. Three times, in 2015, 2016, and 2017, WPC has found resistance in the $71 price range.

Since then to 2013, this company has traded in a range between the high $50s and the low $70s. However, range-bound the stock appears to be, I think WPC’s fair value is $70. I’m obviously more bullish on this company than most, but it’s hard to find a reliable ~6% yield in today’s market. This, combined with WPC’s upside potential in the reason that it made its way onto my top 10 list as my favorite high yielder.

