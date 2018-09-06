Your Cancer Highlight: Chi-Med Looks To Dominate Colorectal Cancer In China

Rather than being a strong case for investment, investors should at least pay attention here as a taste of things to come in China.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the more difficult and controversial forms of cancer that we face. In America and many parts of Europe, the screening efforts we undertake allow us to catch a lot of cases in the earliest stages, where they can be effectively cured by a pretty simple procedure.

However, many cases go unnoticed, at which point they become much tougher to treat. Eventually, a lot of these will go on to metastasize, at which point the patient is in a lot of trouble and will require as much of the medicinal magic as we can throw at it.

The situation is even more dire in China, where deaths due to CRC have increased steadily for the past 20 years, whereas they have been decreasing in the United States since the 1970s, thanks in large part to the innovations we've seen in treatment and screening.

From the investor's perspective, we care mainly about the players that will have significant leverage in the Chinese market, and the general growth of their economy and improving standards of living create an enticing situation, particularly from the perspective of a biotech investor. After all, China has 4 times the population of the United States, and it is a largely unpenetrated market for cancer medications.

But there are also quite a few challenges for companies trying to do business in China. Issues relating to intellectual property of foreign companies, payment structures, and cultural barriers create large barriers to entry for our well-known big pharma to the extent that the approval of a blockbuster "miracle" drug like nivolumab was delayed by three years in lung cancer.

The world is tackling the development of China's pharmaceutical/biotech industry from several angles. On one hand, the Chinese government is moving faster to reform its processes to improve penetration of effective medications for deadly diseases. Western companies are also looking toward investment in China as a way to expand brands that are highly competitive elsewhere.

Then we have seen the rise of Chinese companies undertaking the research themselves, developing their own versions of potential blockbuster medications. BeiGene (BGNE) is one big player in this space, having developed "me too" versions of a PD-1 inhibitor (tislelizumab), a PARP inhibitor (pamiparib), and a Btk inhibitor (zanubrutinib), among others. Considering China is a relatively insular market, this is a very smart strategy for becoming a major player in already competitive disease spaces.

Another developer of these "made in China" versions of anticancer medications is Hutchison MediPharma Limited (HCM), also known as Chi-Med. Unlike BGNE, HCM is focused exclusively on development of small molecule inhibitors, sidestepping the immunotherapy competition in favor of targeted therapies that nevertheless would serve large unmet needs in China.

The news

One of the late-stage players HCM has in China was co-developed alongside Eli Lilly (LLY): fruquintinib. This agent is in a class of drugs called anti-angiogenics, which are targeted therapies designed to block blood vessel growth. In the United States, we have analogous kinase inhibitors like regorafenib available for CRC, along with antibodies like bevacizumab and ramucirumab.

LLY has largely allowed fruquintinib to languish in phase 1 study for the past decade, not really pushing its development very hard. However, HCM has conducted late-stage clinical trials, with the phase 3 FRESCO study demonstrating a survival benefit over placebo in patients who had failed at least 2 prior lines of therapy.

Now, we have word that the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the use of fruquintinib in this setting of progression on two or more prior lines of therapy. The drug will be branded under the name Elunate.

This makes it the first cancer drug to be fully developed in China, according to HCM.

Looking forward

So what? You may ask. If you dig into the results, you may be hard-pressed to be particularly impressed by the survival benefit (around three months at best), so what are we to make from the news as investors?

Well, for starters, it's important to recall that Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) secured approval for regorafenib in China back in December 2017, so there is likely to be at least some level of competition. Sales of regorafenib in the US were $142 million and $166 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively, with growth coming from an initial rollout in liver cancer, as well.

It seems unlikely that HCM will be able to charge the same price that BAYRY is getting for regorafenib in the US, as there is somewhere around a 75% discount for regorafenib compared with its price here in the states (~$4,400 for 84 tablets compared with ~$17,000 in the US), so already the potential profit margins are undercut at least somewhat.

But the patient population afflicted with CRC in China is higher than in the US, so that could present a counterbalance to increase the size of the market for HCM.

Can it overcome the competition from BAYRY? Will being a Chinese company help it to beat out the German giant? I think rather than looking at this news as a keen investment opportunity, we should be paying attention very closely as a case study in how the Chinese government handles this kind of competition, and whether it will make much difference.

Furthermore, will Chinese doctors and patients favor the use of the newer agent with a similar mechanism of action, or the drug with over 5 years of clinical experience (regorafenib) to date? This, too, remains unanswered, and this could very well be an early case where we're able to see how these kinds of fights will shake out, before we get into a full-blown fist fight over the immune checkpoint inhibitors in the next few years.

Conclusion

I like the potential that these Chinese biotechs and pharmas have, both in China and around the world. Both HCM and BGNE seem, to me, to be well worth a deeper dive, as the uncertainty surrounding the biotech market in China seems to be creating a situation that underestimates them. There are no guarantees, of course, as China could prove not to be what we're hoping it could be in terms of growth of the biotech industry, but if anyone will succeed there and be home-grown, my thinking is it could be companies like these.

