Coupa Software Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/5/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 5.
Bullish Call
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP): "I didn't like the reversal in Coupa. Coupa got brought down by the whole cloud clique, and you know what? Coupa's quarter was magnificent. I went over the conference call last night. They are firing on all cylinders. Believe it or not, up $4 is a buying opportunity."
Bearish Calls
Western Digital (NYSE:WDC): Cramer's trust sold the stock in the $90s as the cycle had gotten weak. The stock is yet to bottom and the numbers have to come down.
Box (NYSE:BOX): They did not have a good quarter. In the current environment, it means that one has to wait till the next quarter to be sure.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): The stock was a play on the infrastructure bill. It did not happen and till then, there is too much concrete.
British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI): The only thing that would make Cramer interested in the stock is if the company takes a stake in one of the cannabis stocks.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP): They're just doing okay. Don't buy.
