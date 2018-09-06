Coupa Software Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/5/18)

US Concrete was a play on the infrastructure bill.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 5.

Bullish Call

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP): "I didn't like the reversal in Coupa. Coupa got brought down by the whole cloud clique, and you know what? Coupa's quarter was magnificent. I went over the conference call last night. They are firing on all cylinders. Believe it or not, up $4 is a buying opportunity."

Bearish Calls

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC): Cramer's trust sold the stock in the $90s as the cycle had gotten weak. The stock is yet to bottom and the numbers have to come down.

Box (NYSE:BOX): They did not have a good quarter. In the current environment, it means that one has to wait till the next quarter to be sure.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): The stock was a play on the infrastructure bill. It did not happen and till then, there is too much concrete.

British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI): The only thing that would make Cramer interested in the stock is if the company takes a stake in one of the cannabis stocks.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP): They're just doing okay. Don't buy.

