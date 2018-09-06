Strong Buy Pick: Berkshire's Bet Paid Off Big

To be clear, STORE is no Strong BUY now; “the margin of safety is ALWAYS dependent on the price paid.

As you know, I have written quite a few articles lately, thanks in large part to my growing number of Strong Buy picks that have become Seeking Alpha best-sellers. For example, just a few days ago, I wrote an article on EPR Properties (EPR), a uniquely-positioned Net Lease REIT that has become a popular pick for many monthly dividend patrons.

In that article titled "Become A Millionaire By Investing In This Monthly-Paying REIT," I was hoping to grab the attention of the readers by illustrating the allure of compounding, and the benefits of time and money. EPR shareholders have been rewarded handsomely; the stock has returned in excess of 33% since May.

Another article that was highly viewed was titled Booyah! This Strong Buy Has Returned 30%, in which I explained the impressive performance of LTC Properties (LTC). As another member of the Strong Buy club, LTC serves a valuable place setting in the "New Money Portfolio" as shares are up over 29% since May.

Then there's Kimco Realty (KIM), a Strong Buy pick that has been able to thwart the "retail apocalypse" narrative by maintaining a defensive business model centered around asset recycling and strict capital market discipline. Again, Kimco investors should be pleased that the stalwart REIT has bounced back (+21% since May).

Keep in mind, all three of these REITs were deemed Strong Buys because they screened cheapest in terms of their valuation. Recognizing that the margin of safety concept is the best way to "sleep well at night," we reserve only the Strong Buy term when referring to a high-quality company that could generate returns of at least 25% annually.

I always like to point to our successes when selecting Strong Buy picks and these three REITs are solid proxies (they have returned an average of 25% over the last 4 months). In chapter 16 of The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham writes:

"In the old legend the wise men finally boiled down the history of mortal affairs into the single phrase, 'This too will pass.' Confronted with a like challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, MARGIN OF SAFETY."

Back in May 2017, I wrote an article titled There's More Inside This STORE Than You Think. Keep in mind, this article was published in 2017, before the Q1-18 REIT selloff. This means that there weren't as many Strong Buy picks, and that we have constantly maintained the strictest guidelines for selecting the deepest value names.

In that article, I drew attention to STORE Capital's (STOR) cheapness and insisted on the upgrade from BUY to STRONG BUY.

Perhaps irony or maybe not, the legendary value investor gave a thumbs up to STOR, less than 60 days after my STRONG BUY upgrade. On June 26, 2017, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) invested $377 million to become a 9.8% owner in Store.

For the record, I recognize that the odds of me upgrading a stock to a Strong Buy and then in less than 60 days get Warren Buffett (actually Berkshire Hathaway) to follow my lead is 1-in-a-Million. But it certainly validates my sentiment and stock picking capabilities. Heck, great minds think alike, don't ya think?

Ok. Back to reality.

Since STORE has become such a hot stock, we have removed the Strong status and are now labeling the security as an ordinary Buy. Obviously, we are continuing to scan the REIT universe hoping to uncover the next one, before billionaire Buffett beats me to it. Let's check under the hood again at STORE….

Photo Source

STORE Is a Unique Net Lease REIT

STORE is an acronym that stands for Single-Tenant-Operational-Real-Estate.

Although STORE has been public for a few years, the company's senior management team (led by CEO Chris Volk) has a 35-year track record, and during that period, the leadership group has invested over $12 billion in over 8,000 properties.

While the bigger Triple Net REITs (like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STORE's tenants typically don't have credit ratings. Most of these unrated companies either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

While the Triple Net industry has enormous size, STORE focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector with few participants addressing the long-term capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies.

The company believes that "the largest underserved market and, therefore, the greatest opportunity is bank-dependent, middle-market and larger companies that generally have less access to efficient sources of long-term capital."

STORE Capital was formed to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

As of Q2-18, STORE has 2,084 properties with 412 customers in over 100 industries in 49 states. As of June 30, 2018, the portfolio is diversified across 105 different industries in the service, retail and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy. STORE groups these industries into 75 different industry groups as shown in the following tables:

STORE decided to more completely describe its top ten tenants, including greater sector investment descriptions, as well as more color on historical performance running this and prior public companies. Here are the top 10 tenants:

No other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. The above-referenced presentation is divided into three parts:

The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies.

The performance that its foundational attributes have delivered.

Enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating. It calls this the "STORE Score."

It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to accomplish. Uniquely, 97% of STORE's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

For a Net Lease REIT, STORE is definitely providing the most transparency, and I like the fact that I can now not only see STORE's dividend payout ratio but also the impact of that ratio on the company's long-term internal growth.

Also, it has purposely directed its investments into retail real estate that is defensible from other modes of consumer goods distribution. In the process, STORE has generally stayed away from commodity retailers, even if the goods that it purveys are non-discretionary. Also, the company has stayed away from service providers not requiring human interaction (i.e., bank branches).

The Secret Sauce

Undoubtedly Berkshire Hathaway recognized STORE's "secret sauce", that is, the REIT's approach to risk management - instead of herding hundreds of Net Lease deals through the door every year (like many of its peers), STORE takes a more granular approach to ensure there is a critical piece of real estate attached to a profitable business operation.

As far as I'm concerned, this is the "secret sauce" for STORE; as you will see below, the company provides many key metrics that you will not see in the filings of many of its peers. For example, I don't think any of the Net Lease REITs provide weighted average annual lease escalation data (STOR's is 1.7%), and of course, the company is proud of its internal growth platform.

STORE has only 2% of "flat leases," and a majority (72%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 70% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations, and around 26% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

STORE's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by its differentiated focus on signing leases with middle-market companies.

By obtaining quarter sales reports from most (98%) tenants, STORE can measure performance of each individual property. This communication channel provides it with an advantage with which the company can mitigate risk and provide a higher degree of predictability.

The Balance Sheet

STORE's financing flexibility reflects the company's ability to access both the equity and debt markets in a variety of ways. The ATM program has been a very effective way to raise equity, and it makes sense given the flow of the business and the granular size of the transactions.

During Q2-18, STORE sold an aggregate of 7.1 million common shares under the ATM at an average price of $26.64 per share. The company raised net equity proceeds of just over $187 million, which it put to work through new investments. Year-to-date, STORE sold an aggregate of 11.3 million shares at an average price of $25.86 per share.

At June 30, STORE's long-term debt stood at $2.6 billion with the weighted average interest rate of just under 4.4% and a weighted average maturity of about 6 years. STORE's debt maturities are intentionally well-laddered.

STORE's goal is to grow its free cash flow after dividends, such as the amount of the annual debt maturities that wouldn't be covered by free cash flow is only about 1.5% of total assets. The median annual debt maturity is just under $260 million, and STORE has no meaningful debt maturities until the year 2020.

The leverage ratio at June 30 remained low at 5.6s net debt to EBITDA on a run-rate basis. This equates to around 40% on a net debt to cost basis. At the end of Q2-18, STORE had borrowing capacity on its credit facility of nearly $500 million, in addition to the $44 million of cash on the balance sheet. The accordion feature on the expanded credit facility provides access to even more liquidity.

The Latest Results

STORE's Q2-18 revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $131 million, and expenses increased 13% to $89 million (compared to $79 million a year ago). Nearly 70% of this increase can be attributed to higher depreciation and amortization reflecting the growth of the portfolio.

Net income before gain on property sales increased to $42 million compared to $35 million a year ago. This increase was due to the growth in the size of the real estate investment portfolio, which generated additional rental revenues and interest income. This increase was offset by a decrease in net gains on property sales.

Q2-18 also included a net book gain of $19.9 million from the sale of 26 properties as compared to a net book gain of $25.7 million from the sale of 23 properties in Q2-17. Including these gains, net income increased to $62 million for the quarter or $0.31 per basic and diluted share compared to $61 million or $0.35 per basic and diluted share a year ago.

STORE delivered another strong quarter of AFFO and AFFO per share growth. AFFO for the quarter increased 19% to $91 million ,or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share, from $76 million or $0.44 per basic and diluted share last year.

Since the IPO in 2014, STORE has increased the dividend per share by 24%, while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and a same time reducing leverage.

For Q2-18 STORE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, representing around 69% of AFFO per share. The company has maintained its quarterly dividend at the $0.31 level for four quarters, and the dividend payout ratio is currently among the lowest in the sector, so STORE anticipates that the AFFO per share growth could translate into dividend growth. Ka-ching!!!

STOR affirmed its 2018 guidance first announced last November. The company is on track with 2018 net acquisition volume guidance of approximately $900. It also expects AFFO per share to be in the range of $1.78 to $1.84.

Still a BUY? Here's Why?

Let's now take a look at STORE's dividend yield compared with the peers:

As previously noted, STORE has one of the lowest payout ratios in the Net Lease REIT sector, with the highest AFFO per share growth, as illustrated below:

Now let's take a look at STORE's P/AFFO multiple, compared with the peers:

STORE is trading at 16.x P/AFFO and around 7% above the company's trailing 4-year P/AFFO multiple. Recognizing that STORE has done a good job getting shelf space (thanks to Buffett), I'm not reading too much into historical valuation. However, STORE trades at around 200 bps below O and NNN (average 18.2x).

While STORE's price does not scream "margin of safety," the dividend safety certainly does, and I mean in the words of Paul Revere, "a dividend bump is coming"… or as I tell my followers frequently, "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised".

To be clear, STORE is no Strong BUY now, "the margin of safety is ALWAYS dependent on the price paid. As I stated over a year ago, "we have here, by definition, a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other." That difference was the safety margin.

Sources: FAST Graph and STOR Investor Supplemental (Q2-18).

