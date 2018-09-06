Marrone Bio Innovations Has Bought Itself Some Time, But Not Much

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) is a small developer and producer of biological pest management and crop health products. While the company's initial public investors incurred steep losses between the time of its 2013 IPO and early 2016, the company's share price has subsequently started to recover in a rather large way (see figure).

MBII data by YCharts

The rally from its 2016 lows came as investors started to see signs that MBII was obtaining a foothold in a market that is as established as it is large. The company's appeal is based on its development of biological products, primarily via fermentation, that can be used in place of existing chemical products within the agricultural and lawncare sectors. In addition to being used by organic farmers, the company's so-called "biologicals" benefit from a much faster development timeline (four years for biologicals compared to 11 years for conventional chemical products, according to MBII), comparatively low development costs (although these should not be confused with production costs), and an expedited path to regulatory approval. The trade-off is that biologicals can be substantially harder to produce than even new, let alone established, chemicals products, due to the challenge of controlling and maintaining microorganism yields and outputs.

Despite these hurdles MBII has brought seven different products to the market to date. This product portfolio is backed by an even heftier patent portfolio, with more than 400 patents being in either issued or pending status at the time of writing. These products have begun to be sold, allowing the company to record steady revenue and gross profit over the last five years (see figure). While the path to even limited production has been challenging, much of investors' enthusiasm since 2016 can be attributed to this demonstration of customer demand in the biologicals sector.

As a speculative technology company, however, MBII has frequently been on the brink of bankruptcy, most recently in December when it found itself with an amount of debt coming due by October 2018 that was greater than its market cap, let alone cash reserve. That particular insolvency scare was resolved when the company managed to convince the holders of much of its debt to convert to equity and warrants, causing its long-term debt load to decline from $24.4 million to $11.9 million in the process. While the conversion resulted in heavy dilution to shareholders as MBII's number of weighted-average shares outstanding more than tripled, the move bought the company some breathing room as well as a cash reserve of $23 million at the end of Q2 (see figure) compared to $0.8 million at the end of 2017.

Investors responded by sending MBII's share price more than 200% higher, although much of this gain was subsequently retraced as the terms of the conversion were made known. Investor enthusiasm has remained strong since February, however, allowing MBII to raise still more cash in April via another public offering. Its leverage ratio at the end of Q2, while weak by most standards, is about as high now as it has been in the company's history as a publicly-traded company (see figure).

Investors should be aware that MBII continues to be a highly speculative company, however, notwithstanding recent investor confidence. It remains at the "Kickstarter" stage of the start-up process in which investors initiating long positions are just trying to give the company a chance to remain afloat long enough to get to the point of investing in larger-scale production, let alone earnings growth and profitability. Large paper losses are highly probable at this stage as a result. This speculative nature is caused by three broad factors.

First, MBII is a small-scale producer with a total of 60,000 liters of fermentation capacity. While it has enough product throughput to have achieved annual gross profits every year since FY 2015, its earnings remain deeply in the red with EBITDA and net income results of -$20.6 million and -$30.9 million, respectively, for FY 2017. While the aforementioned accounting change makes like comparisons difficult, it should be noted that MBII's revenues in the first half of 2018 ran almost 5% lower than in the same period of 2017, while its gross profit improved by a mere 9% over the same period. H1 net income did improve from -$15 million to -$7.8 million YoY, but this was primarily due to lower interest expense and a gain on debt extinguishment resulting from the Q1 debt conversion to equity. Substantial revenue growth will need to occur from the new Q2 2018 baseline before investors can expect MBII to be EBITDA-positive, let alone diluted EPS-positive.

Second, the precarious nature of MBII's production environment was most recently put on display by the company's management on the recent Q2 earnings call. Specifically, management attributed the lack of revenue growth in the first half of 2018 to "rumors regarding our ability to continue operations prior to our comprehensive stock and restructuring transaction in February." In other words, the company's customers are waiting alongside its investors to see if it is able to remain a going concern. While this fact amplified investor enthusiasm over the news of the debt conversion inasmuch as it could be expected to lead to higher revenues from newly-confident customers, it also means that management believes that revenue growth could be threatened whenever the company's cash reserve dwindles. It should also be noted that MBII's Q2 2018 revenues fell by 11% on a YoY basis, compared to a 5% YoY decline in H1 2018, despite the fact that the conversion occurred in February. It is therefore possible that management's explanation for the poor H1 revenue result does not fully explain the decline.

Finally, MBII's cash burn rate has increased in 2018, with the company reporting H1 2018 operating cash flow of -$15 million compared to -$9.8 million in H1 2017. Depending on how revenues respond to its new lease on financial life, then, it is entirely possible that its current cash reserve will be depleted within a year, forcing the company's shareholders to experience yet another round of dilution. While management made multiple references to cost-cutting in its Q2 earnings report and earnings call, its H1 operating expenses fell by only 6% YoY, in-line with its revenue decline over the same period. A sustained reduction in operating expenses relative to income will be necessary before investors should expect to see the positive impacts of the cost-cutting measures reflected by cash flows.

Marrone Bio Innovation survived a brush with bankruptcy earlier this year when it convinced some of its creditors to convert their debt into equity. While this vote of confidence in the company has prompted a large share price rally in 2018 YTD, investors should be aware of the fact that MBII remains a highly speculative investment opportunity. Large paper losses are probable even in the event that it ultimately achieves positive operating cash flows, and that outcome is unlikely to happen given the numerous hurdles that MBII must first overcome with a dwindling cash reserve and wavering customers. Q1's debt conversion bought the company some desperately-needed time, but its path to profitability remains extraordinarily daunting.

