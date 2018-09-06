Cannae Holdings: Still Available At A More Attractive Discount

CNNE might require some patience, but it's still difficult to see anything but upside below $20 barring a collapse at CDAY.

I had thought Q2 results might better highlight the value at CNNE - that hasn't been the case, however.

I argued back in July that Q2 results from Cannae Holdings (CNNE) would prove a catalyst for the stock. The value of Cannae's stake in Ceridian (CDAY), which went public in April, would be clearer. And the relative valuation assigned to Cannae's other assets - including medical services provider T-System and 55% ownership of several restaurant chains - would become more obvious to the market.

Actually, it seems like the reverse has happened:

The paper value of Cannae's stake in Ceridian - $1.435 billion as of Tuesday's close - now is more than Cannae's enterprise value of $1.304 billion. Even adjusting for taxes, Cannae's other assets are available for $171 million - and that includes pro forma net cash of some $138 million coming out of Q2 and a business acquired for $200 million less than a year ago.

There are some reasons beyond taxes why the bull case isn't quite as simple and clear-cut as it looks on paper. But there's also an awful lot of capital headed to a management team that has created (without exaggeration) billions of dollars in shareholder value over the years. And with the assets here already undervalued, and CDAY risk hedgable, the market continues to give investors a very attractive entry point at what is an intriguing near- and long-term story.

The SOTP Argument

Cannae originally was split off as tracking stock FNFV from Fidelity National Financial (FNF) in 2014. That stock was redeemed last year and Cannae split off from FNF, the latest in a series of spins and splits (including J. Alexander's (JAX) and Black Knight (BKI)).

Cannae's primary asset was a stake in SaaS HCM (human capital management) provider Ceridian. It also owns 55% of American Blue Ribbon, which in turns owns restaurant chains Ninety-Nine Restaurants, O'Charley's, Village Inn, Legendary Baking, and Bakers Square. The company also has $56.2 million coming after quarter-end from the sale of former Ceridian subsidiary LifeWorks, along with scattered other assets including real estate, debt from gunmaker Colt Defense, and a ~25% stake in investment banking firm Triple Tree.

On paper, CNNE almost certainly is trading at a discount to fair value. Adjusting the value of the Ceridian stake from a carried $409 million (as of the end of Q2, according to the 10-Q) to market value of $1.434 billion creates an 'adjusted' book value of $29.60. Even accounting for taxes that will be paid on Ceridian gains (about $220 million at the moment, based on a cost basis of $390 million and a 21% tax rate, both per CNNE management), book value is in the $26.50 range.

Part of my range for fair value actually is below that figure, for conservatism's sake, but still well above the current price of $19.50. And I'd argue that Q2 earnings actually help the cause here, both in terms of fundamentals and the long-term story that could play out here.

Q2 News

Cannae appeared to show a big Q2 miss relative to analyst estimates, but a closer look shows performance relative in line with both expectations and recent trades. Nothing necessarily jumps out in terms of the numbers, but looking asset-by-asset the news looks modestly positive on a net basis:

Ceridian

Ceridian shares actually sold off sharply - dropping 11% - after Q2 earnings on August 8. But the quarter itself looked solid enough, with revenue rising 14% and full-year guidance raised on the top line. CDAY since has rallied, gaining about 15% from its day-after-earnings close and trading pretty close to post-IPO highs (save for a few very brief spikes to $42).

CDAY isn't cheap, trading at almost 8x revenue and ~39x EBITDA (both multiples based on 2018 guidance). The biggest risk to CNNE is a downturn in CDAY shares, whether due to an earnings miss or perhaps moderation in just what investors are willing to pay for SaaS stories. That said, CNNE is going to exit its stake in Ceridian over time - possibly beginning at the end of this year. And so Ceridian's Q2 numbers, and the post-earnings rally, give a bit more confidence that CDAY stock can hold up long enough for CNNE to exit at a valuation similar to current levels.

Meanwhile, as the chart above shows, CNNE hasn't followed the recent rally in CDAY. There's little reason in the rest of the business to see why that would be the case - unless the market dislikes the recently announced deal that looks like a good one from here, or at least not bad enough to suggest that $100 million-plus in value has been destroyed.

T-System

Cannae bought medical coding and documentation provider T-System last year for $203 million, and the business appears to be on track. Q2 results look solid, following a strong Q1 after a potentially worrisome Q4. Organic revenue rose 11.8%, per the Q2 call, led by 40%+ growth in the coding segment. EBITDA margins rose slightly as well.

YTD EBITDA of $8.5 million suggests a run rate of ~$17 million, and a ~12x multiple against last year's purchase price. The business added a new CEO, Bob Wilhelm, whose in his last position appears to have led the sale of Adreima to nThrive.

That's an notable bit of information given an interesting quote from CEO Brent Bickett on the Q2 call. Cannae is looking to both organic improvements and bolt-on M&A to grow the business, and Bickett said of Wilhelm that "we wanted somebody who's going to be with us for the next three to five years, however long this journey takes us to go."

That reflects the type of thinking that has driven the value created by FNF over the years: find good businesses, grow them, and exit them via sale or spin. It's exactly what happened with Ceridian, of course, and Black Knight and LifeWorks. And T-System in the early going appears at least to have a chance to follow that same path.

The Restaurants

The restaurant group had a reasonably disappointing quarter - but that's not really a surprise. The segment clearly is the weakest asset in the group, and the biggest misstep by Fidelity/Cannae management.

Revenue dropped 4% year-over-year in the quarter, driven by a 1.5% same-restaurant sales decline and the closure of 10 restaurants. EBITDA fell 19%, with margins dropping 60 bps to 3.1%.

Adding to the fundamental issues is the end of an agreement to alter the structure of the joint venture. After purchasing the JV's debt, Cannae had agreed to swap its 55% overall interest for 94% ownership of O'Charley's (which appears to be the highest-revenue, and worst-performing, concept) and Ninety-Nine (the strongest chain at the moment, though that's not saying a whole lot). That deal has fallen through - with the discussions "on hold", per both the call and the 10-Q.

Management talked up efforts to cut costs and improve performance - but, to be honest, I'm rather skeptical on both fronts. Traffic is declining both for the concepts and the industry, and labor pressure driven by minimum wage increases is hitting Northeast-focused Ninety-Nine. O'Charley's continues to struggle, with comps at -2.8% in the quarter, following a -1.6% print in Q1 and a 5%+ drop (in total) over the previous two years.

Cannae really would like to get these businesses fixed and out the door (it tried to merge Ninety-Nine with J. Alexander's last year). But the performance simply isn't there, leaving the company without any options. The end of the agreement - at least for now - is disappointing on that front, because Cannae at least could have focused on keeping Ninety-Nine intact and trying to execute a turnaround at O'Charley's. Expecting a turnaround when Cannae only owns 55% of five concepts in a difficult restaurant environment seems like too much, and the quarter might even suggest lowering valuation estimates. The good news is that expectations should have been rather low to begin with.

Dun & Bradstreet

There was little news in the numbers, and essentially zero commentary, about the other assets on the books. But one big piece of news was that Cannae joined a consortium that is buying out data provider Dun & Bradstreet (DNB). Cannae is funding $900 million of the $6.9 billion purchase price (including debt assumption), with plans to syndicate $400-$600 million of that equity.

Chairman Bill Foley said on the Q2 call that Cannae already had "several hundred million dollars of expressed interest" on the syndication front, for which CNNE will earn a 3% fee. But Foley added that the remaining $300-$500 million of owned equity would be funded at least in part through the existing CDAY stake, whether through a forward sale, convertible debt, or a straight offering of the company's stake. And he insisted that Cannae had no plans to dilute existing shareholders through a CNNE offering - good news for those of us who see the stock as undervalued below $20.

It's possible that the market didn't particularly like the D&B deal, given the lack of movement in CNNE since earnings despite a substantial appreciation in the value of its CDAY stake. But Foley pointed to a revolving door of CEOs at D&B over the past few years, and cited cross-selling as a potential revenue driver to build value in the private market. The takeover came at $145, against average YTD trading prices in the $120 range, so even if the consortium overpaid, the impact on fair value here isn't that substantial (particularly net of $12-$18M in syndication fees).

But more broadly, the deal sets up Cannae's post-Ceridian strategy. Cannae is going to use the $1 billion-plus (hopefully) in after-tax proceeds to try and build shareholder value behind T-System, D&B, and whatever other opportunities management finds.

That's obviously a strategy that requires trust in that management - and one that might lead some (or many) investors to argue that CNNE should trade at a discount to NAV. But as I've written before, this is a management team - including Foley - that has proven its ability to create that value:

source: Cannae spring presentation

And in CNNE, investor dollars are going to that management team at a price less than 100 cents. In fact, coming out of Q2, I'd argue that investors are paying even less for the opportunity than they were just one month or six months ago.

SOTP Valuation

After Q1 results, I thought CNNE's fair value was somewhere between $21 and $25. Here's how I see CNNE coming out of Q2:

Segment Low Valuation High Valuation Notes Change Q/Q CDAY Stake $1,093M $1,215M Both figures after-tax; low case assumes 10% haircut CDAY appreciation T-System $200M $250M Low case is ~purchase price; high case assumes mid-teen EBITDA bumped up modestly after solid quarter; Q4 looks more like one-time Restaurants $124M $180M Low case assumes zero equity value; high valuation at ~0.25x rev pulled down after weak quarter, deal break Other $101M $126M Low 20% haircut to carrying value No Change D&B Value Creation ($70M) $55M Low case assumes stock 'really' worth $120 at $500M ownership; high assumes 10% value creation at $400M ownership (both plus fees) New deal Net corporate cash $138M $138M pro forma for LifeWorks proceeds post-Q2 Total $1,586M $1,964M Share count 71.1M 71.1M up from 70.6M post-Q1 Fair value per share $22.30 $27.62 Upside 14.3% 41.7%

For what it's worth, the average Street target price has come up slightly as well, to $24.25, not far from my midpoint of $24.96.

The key question remains: should there be a discount to fair value? Surely a share of CDAY in the hands of CNNE management is worth less than it is when purchased on the open market, due to both reasons of control and the possibility of a discount required for the secondary offerings (or other methods) required to unload a 27% stake. Corporate costs aren't modeled here, and are running at a ~$10 million annual rate (at 10x potentially a ~$1.40 hit to fair value). Management and the board received a $67 million bonus (!), 10% of the excess fair value created in the Ceridian deal, according to the 10-Q. D&B is a risk. CNNE could tank hard and fast if the optimism toward its sector turns at all and/or the 'risk-off' trade returns. T-System is a young company. The restaurant business is starting to look like it's "two years away from being two years away," to steal a classic basketball quote.

But at the end of the day, investors are getting assets for less than fundamental fair value. And the managers of those assets have a proven, multi-decade track record of creating substantial incremental value (restaurants aside, perhaps). What might they do with an incremental $600 million-plus in dry powder (at least, pro forma for the D&B deal)?

I'm surprised by the relative weakness coming out of Q2, and it looks like it leaves CNNE more undervalued. It's possible investors didn't like the D&B deal, or (rightly) saw the restaurant performance as underwhelming. But just since Cannae's Q2 report, the after-tax value of its CDAY stake has risen by $120 million. The implied valuation of the rest of CNNE has come down to its lowest point since the Ceridian IPO. Nothing in Q2 supports that outcome; rather, it looks like investors have another chance to buy Cannae at a discount. Q2 might not have been the catalyst I expected, but I'm more than happy to keep waiting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.