This Fast Growing, 5% Yielding Blue Chip Is A Strong Buy

But, of course, there are some risks investors need to know before buying the stock.

The stock is likely to generate about 16% annualized total returns over the next decade, which could be two to three times better than the S&P 500.

That's despite strong and improving fundamentals that are likely to support 8% to 10% dividend growth through 2021 and likely far beyond.

My high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is based on investing in stocks with:

maximum safe yield

strong long-term payout growth potential

strong discounts to fair value (high margin of safety)

For years, the midstream energy industry has been one of my favorite hunting grounds for finding great sources of generous, safe, and fast-growing income. That's because the worst oil crash in over 50 years kicked off a four-year bear market that has crushed the space, including blue chips like TransCanada (TRP).

TRP Total Return Price data by YCharts

While TransCanada has held up much better than most midstream stocks, thanks to its 18 years of consecutive dividend hikes, its total returns have still badly underperformed the S&P 500 since late 2014.

So let's take a look at the five reasons why Wall Street is likely wrong to so badly undervalue this industry leading blue chip, dividend growth stock. Specifically, why the company's very strong fundamentals and excellent growth prospects are badly mispriced by the market creating a great long-term opportunity for conservative high-yield investors to compound both their income and wealth over the next few years.

In fact, I expect TransCanada to generate about 16% annualized total returns over the next decade. That means this Grade A midstream giant (corporation so no K1) is likely to crush the market over the next decade, and roughly quadruple your investment.

1. TransCanada: A Dominant Midstream Leader With A Great Low Risk, Recession Proof Business Model

Founded in 1951 TransCanada is one of North America's oldest and largest midstream companies. Over the past 67 years, it's built up an impressive empire of wide moat and cash rich assets in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The company's wide moat is created by the costly nature of constructing new pipelines, as well as the fact that new pipelines are regulated at the federal, state, and local level. New midstream projects thus don't fact much overcapacity risk (from competition) and construction doesn't begin until long-term contracts are already in place.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

TransCanada's midstream network connects major North American oil & gas regions including the Alberta Tar Sands, the US Bakken (North Dakota), and the booming Marcellus/Utica shale of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

It's also a leader in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin or WCSB, where its pipelines provide 75% of takeaway capacity. The WCSB holds the largest gas reserves in North America. And those reserve estimates have been growing fast, thanks to the fracking revolution causing increased production at extremely low breakeven costs.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

Its network carries 20% of western Canada's oil exports to the US (connects to 6 million bpd of refining capacity), and 25% of the entire continent's natural gas.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

The beauty of TransCanada's massive wide moat infrastructure is that it operates as a toll road for oil & gas. Specifically, 95% of its cash flow is either regulated (average return on equity 10.1% permitted by regulators) or under long-term, fixed rate and volume committed contracts. How long are those contracts for?

Most Canadian pipelines: 10 year average remaining duration

Keystone (oil): 13 year average remaining

Keystone XL (planned for 2021): 20 year contracts

Mexican pipelines: 25 year contracts on new pipelines

Or to put another way, just 5% of the company's cash flow is exposed to volatile energy prices. That has allowed the company to increase its dividend for 18 consecutive years, including 10.4% in 2018, beating management's dividend growth guidance.

TRP Total Return Price data by YCharts

That's helped TransCanada generate 13.4% annualized total returns since 2000, even factoring in the four year long midstream bear market. That's more than double the S&P 500's 6% CAGR total return over that same time period.

Better yet, management expects to accelerate that growth through 2021, targeting 8% to 10% annual dividend growth over the next four years. And keep in mind that through 2020 management estimates dividend growth will come in at the top end of that range.

(Source: TransCanada Fact Sheet)

That puts TransCanada on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2025. It also makes it a great low risk blue chip for those looking to profit from the North American energy boom but who don't want the added tax complexity of a K-1 tax form. That's because management isn't just blowing smoke with its dividend growth guidance. TransCanada has a very realistic plan to achieve its impressive payout growth goals.

2. Great Long-Term Growth Potential

TransCanada currently has a $21.3 billion investment program underway that includes $15.2 billion in near to medium-term growth projects, $7.6 billion of which are expected to be in service by the end of 2018.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation) - figures in CAD

The vast majority (81%) of that growth spending is focused on expanding its gas transportation network across North America.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

That's because TransCanada's gas network is its widest moat and most profitable asset. In addition over the coming 12 years demand for gas is expected to grow significantly led by increased use of gas fired power plants (including in Mexico), and liquified natural gas exports to fast growing emerging markets such as China and India.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

All told TransCanada's growth plans should be capable of driving double-digit cash flow growth through at least 2020, supporting its ambitious dividend growth guidance. In fact, by 2020, management expects to be generating about $7.2 billion in EBITDA. Historically the company converts 67% of EBITDA to distributable cash flow or DCF. DCF is the midstream equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend. By 2020 TransCanada is on track to achieve $4.9 billion in DCF based on its current growth projects.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation) - figures in CAD

And what about beyond 2020? Well there too management has plenty of growth opportunities in its shadow backlog. Those are potential projects that have yet to receive long-term contracts construction has yet to start.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

Those potential growth opportunities include numerous oil projects designed to help support North America's crude boom.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

The largest of which is TransCanada's long delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline. That $8 billion project was announced in 2008 but indefinitely suspended in November 2015 when President Obama pull its presidential approval permit. In 2017 Trump reversed that decision and TRP has lined up 500,000 bpd of its 830,000 bpd capacity reserved under 20 year volume committed contracts. That's roughly the same level of commitments it had before the project was killed by regulatory fiat. As a result, TransCanada plans to start construction next year and thinks the pipeline could be complete by early 2021. Keystone XL alone would increase TRP's growth backlog 53% and likely far more than that.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

That's because the project would directly link into four other major oil growth projects that management is lining up contracts for now. According to CEO Russ Girling, "success in advancing these and other projects into construction and operation could extend our dividend growth outlook beyond 2021."

Best of all that growth in oil & gas production isn't expected to stop anytime soon. According to the US Energy Information Administration, or EIA, US oil production is likely to continue growing through at least 2030 and not start declining until the 2040's. Meanwhile, US gas production is expected to keep rising steadily through at least 2050.

(Source: EIA)

As a result, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, or INGAA, estimates that US midstream infrastructure alone will require $791 billion in new investment through 2035.

(Source: INGAA)

And keep in mind that 45% of TransCanada's cash flow is from Canada, which itself will require hundreds of billions of new infrastructure as well. That means that the entire midstream industry, but especially TransCanada, likely has decades of strong midstream growth ahead of it.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

But gas & oil projects, while TRP's largest growth catalyst, are hardly the only big investment opportunity it has. The company also plans to invest billions into expanding its electricity generating capacity. TransCanada's 6.1 GW of generating capacity is 57% emission free today, thanks to 49% of it being in the form of natural gas and wind (the rest is nuclear). In the future, the company expects to further build up this business. 95% of energy generating cash flow is under long-term contracts with investment grade regulated utilities, creating a very low risk business model. For example, the Napanee power plant is a new energy generation investment TRP is working on. The $1.1 billion 900 MW gas-fired plant has already obtained 20 year power purchase agreements with Ontario's largest utility and is expected to be in service by the end of the year.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation) - figures in CAD

All told by 2025 TransCanada thinks its total backlog and shadow backlog of projects should allow it to grow its EBITDA to roughly $9.9 billion per year. That equates to $6.6 billion in DCF or 60% more than it's on track to generate this year.

But growth potential alone is hardly a reason to buy any income stock. In a capital intensive industry such as this investors need to make sure that management can obtain enough low cost financing to actually execute on ambitious growth plans. Fortunately, TransCanada has access to a mountain of low cost capital to deliver on its fast dividend growth guidance.

3. Access To Low Cost Capital To Execute On Growth Potential

One of the most important things for midstream investors to focus on is a quality management team that's able to obtain sufficient low cost capital to fund growth projects. TransCanada is led by CEO Russ Girling, a 24 year veteran of the company. Girling has been with TRP since 1994 and has served both as COO and CFO before taking over the top spot in 2010. Thus the man is an expert at both project execution and financing.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

In the first half of 2018, TransCanada managed to raise $6.1 billion to fund its growth efforts. That included $2.5 billion in low cost, long-term fixed rate debt including:

$1 billion in 10 year bonds at 4.25%

$500 million in 20 year bonds at 4.75%

$1 billion in 30 year bond at 4.875%

The company also sold long-term Canadian bonds at even more attractive rates:

200 million CAD 10 year bonds at 3.4%

800 million CAD 30 year bonds at 4.2%

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

Like all blue chip midstream operators, TransCanada matches up its long-term borrowing costs with its stable and long-term cash flows, thus locking in the profitability of its investments. Today about 90% of its debt is long-term fixed rate, which means the company has very little interest rate sensitivity. However, should the company wish to access lower cost short-term but variable debt, it has $6.8 billion in current liquidity available. That's enough to fund 43% of its entire current growth backlog of projects.

This highlights the strong access to low cost capital the company enjoys thanks to its BBB+ credit rating. For context that's tied with Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Enbridge (ENB) for the strongest in the industry. But cheap debt is far from the only source of funding TRP has.

In the first half of 2018, the company generated $1.1 billion in retained distributable cash flow (DCF minus dividend) and paid out just 45% of its cash flow in dividends. At an annualized rate of $2.2 billion in retained DCF that gives TransCanada significant ability to fund future growth without the need for significant equity issuances.

More importantly, despite planning to grow the dividend at roughly double digits over the coming years, that payout growth will match the company's cash flow growth. That means that TRP's ultra low DCF payout ratio is likely to remain one of the lowest of any midstream stock. That's because the average payout ratio among midstreams is 83% meaning TRP is retaining nearly twice as much cash to fund growth as its peers. Even self-funding rivals like Magellan, Enterprise, and Enbridge only retain 17% to 40% of cash flow, showing you just how conservative TransCanada is being while still generating very strong dividend growth.

While TRP is not currently pursuing a self-funding business model, in which it funds all equity growth portions of its growth budget with retained cash flow, its payout ratio is low enough to allow it to transition to one with ease. And without having to significantly slow its payout growth rate. The bottom line is that TransCanada's strong access to low cost funding means that it faces very little risk to its ambitious dividend growth plans.

Those plans, when combined with its current generous yield and valuation, are why I expect this high-yield blue chip to generate about 16% annualized total returns over the next decade.

3. Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe, And Fast Growing Dividend And Market Crushing Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. These factors, when combined with valuation, are what determines long-term total returns.

Company Yield DCF Payout Ratio Expected 10 Year Dividend Growth Expected 10 Year Annualized Total Return Valuation Adjusted 10 Year Annualized Total Return TransCanada 5.0% 45% 8% to 9% 13% to 14% 15.5% to 16.5% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, BlackRock, Vanguard, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, IQ Trends)

TransCanada's 5% yield is not particularly high by midstream standards, but compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout it's very appealing. That's especially true when we consider the safety provided by one of the industry's lowest payout ratios. TRP is covering its dividend by more than two times with its highly stable and long-term contracted cash flow.

But, of course, there's more to dividend safety than just a low payout ratio. A strong balance sheet is also essential, especially in a capital intensive and growth focused industry such as this.

Company Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost TransCanada 5.0 3.5 55% BBB+ 5.6% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, conference call, Gurufocus, earnings release, FastGraphs, CSImarketing)

Now, at first glance, TransCanada's debt levels might appear too high. And it's true that compared to most MLPs its leverage ratio is higher than average and its interest coverage ratio lower. However, because most of its cash flow is from regulated businesses (including in Canada), credit rating agencies are treating TRP more like a regulated utility than an MLP. This is why management targets a 5.0 leverage ratio and funds its growth in such a way as to maintain that level. That's because credit rating agencies have told it that 5.0 or below will retain its BBB+ credit rating, which again, is tied for the highest in the industry.

That strong credit rating is why TransCanada has been able to refinance its debt at lower rates while extending its average bond duration in a rising rate environment. Or to put another way, while TRP will likely always have higher than average debt, the stability of its cash flow means that will always maintain a safe balance sheet.

Finally, we get to payout growth potential, by far the most attractive thing about TransCanada. Management plans to grow the dividend at close to 10% through 2020, 8% to 10% in 2021, and analysts expect about 8.5% growth to continue long after that. This is because of one of the largest potential growth backlogs in the industry, as well as the access to low cost capital to build it.

That means that assuming no valuation changes, TransCanada can be expected to generate total returns of: 5% yield + 8.5% dividend growth or 13.5%. That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM which has been relatively accurate at modeling total returns since 1956. The model assumes a stable business model (doesn't change over time), no changes in valuation, and a constant payout ratio. The stock market's historical return has been 9.2% since 1871. And from current valuations Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect just 0% to 5% total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming five to 10 years. Thus TransCanada is offering:

much higher yield

faster dividend growth (S&P 500 20 year median dividend growth 6.2%)

potentially three times the total return potential

But actually when we adjusted the GDGM for TRP's current valuation we find it's likely capable of about 16% CAGR total returns.

4. Valuation: 22% Undervalued Means Today Is A Great Time To Buy

TRP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Thanks to the uncertainties surrounding the FERC rule change (more on this in the risk section), TransCanada has underperformed not just the S&P 500 over the past year, but most midstream stocks as well. However, that means that value focused high-yield investors have a change to buy this fast growing blue chip at a substantial discount to fair value.

Now there's dozens of ways to value a stock, and none are 100% objectively correct. One popular approach with MLPs is looking at price/DCF, which is the industry equivalent of a PE ratio. Using the first half of 2018 as our guide, TRP is on track to generate at least $4.68 per share in DCF. In reality, new projects coming online by the end of the year are likely to make that figure higher.

But even using that annualized figure, TRP is currently trading at just 9.0 times DCF. For context, the average midstream stock is trading at 12 right now indicating a potentially great buying opportunity. After all, few midstream stocks have the kind of growth backlog that TRP has, or the strong access to low cost capital provided by its BBB+ credit rating.

However, when it comes to valuing blue chip dividend stocks, and estimating long-term total return potential, my favorite approach is the one pioneered by Investment Quality Trends or IQT in 1966. IQT is an asset manager/investor newsletter publisher that has been generating excellent returns for 52 years using a very simple approach. And their model portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by 10% since 1985 with 20% better risk-adjusted returns.

The IQT strategy is to buy high-quality dividend growth stocks when they are undervalued based on a comparison of their yield to their historical yield. This works because for stable business models yields tend to mean revert, or cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Thus buying when the yield is substantially above its normal yield means that in the future when the yield reverts to that level you'll get an added return boost from valuations returning to fair value.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value 5.0% 3.9% 3.9% 22%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends)

As you can see TRP's five year average yield and 13 year median yield are identical, indicating this is a good stock to use this valuation method on. The IQT method estimates TransCanada is 22% undervalued, which is nearly exactly what Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow or DCF model says as well.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $54 21%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar's fair value estimates are based on the estimated net present value of all future cash flow TRP is expected to generate. It's far from a perfect estimate since it requires smoothed out growth rates over multiple decades, and a discount rate (what return rate you want) that is different for everyone. However, the reason I still find Morningstar's estimates useful is because its analysts are 100% long-term and fundamental driven, and use very conservative growth assumptions. Today Morningstar believes management's guidance is easily attainable which is high praise indeed from these typically skeptical analysts.

Ultimately I estimate that TRP is worth about $54.60 today, representing a 22% margin of safety.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Return Boost $54.60 22% 28% 2.5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends)

This means the stock would have to rise 28% in order to hit fair value. For a blue chip of this caliber I follow the Buffett approach that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price". Thus I'd happily recommend TransCanada at fair value. So at a 22% margin of safety, I consider it a "strong buy".

The 28% upside to fair value is why yield mean reversion is likely to significantly boost total returns above the estimates of the GDGM. For my total return model, I use a 10 year time frame because by 2028 the share price is likely to trade purely off fundamentals and not short-term market sentiment. A 28% valuation boost over 10 years amounts to a 2.5% CAGR total return boost. This is how I get my ultimate long-term total return estimate of: 5% yield + 8.5% dividend growth + 2.5% valuation boost = 16%. That's the equivalent of quadrupling your money over the next decade, all while enjoying generous, safe, and fast growing dividends from this future dividend aristocrat.

But while I'm a big fan of TransCanada at its current price, investors should only buy if they are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While TransCanada is a low risk blue chip, no stock is risk free. As a result, there are plenty of things investors need to be aware of.

First, let's address the FERC tax rule change, which sent the entire industry plunging in mid-March. That rule change was amended on July 18th and takes effect in September.

(Source: TransCanada Investor Presentation)

The good news is that management doesn't expect a material impact to TRP's cash flow, growth plans or dividend growth guidance. However, TC Pipelines (TCP), TransCanada's MLP, is being impacted far more. This is why it was forced to slash its distribution by 35% in Q1 2018.

Morningstar estimates that in a worst-case scenario, including its TCP stake, TransCanada's total consolidated EBITDA will fall 13% from the FERC ruling. However, its long-term projects are unlikely to be significantly impacted by the rule change meaning its long-term dividend growth guidance is likely to remain intact. That's because the company's growth plans no longer assume TCP will be a viable funding vehicle, that it can sell assets to via drop downs. Most likely TransCanada will have to buy out TCP in an all-stock deal, which will have no long-term ramifications for TRP investors.

I also need to point out that TransCanada, while a corporation that doesn't issue a K1 (many people wish to avoid these), does have some tax complexity to keep in mind. For one thing as a Canadian corporation, it pays its dividends in CAD which means US investors face some currency risk. Specifically, if the USD appreciates against the Loony, then American investors will receive a smaller dividend payment. The good news is that currency fluctuations are a short to medium-term phenomena that tend to cancel out over time, so this is not a long-term risk.

However, because TRP is a Canadian company there is a 15% dividend withholding tax on shares owned in taxable accounts (not IRAs or 401Ks). Fortunately, individuals/couples can get a dollar for dollar tax credit for up to $300/$600 per year using the standard 1040 tax form. For figures above this amount, the more complex form 1116 is required.

What about risks to TRP's business itself? Well, there are several. In the short to medium-term there is project execution, meaning that midstream giants like TRP sometimes struggle to complete projects on time and on budget. For example, the company recently had to increase its budget for the Mountaineer XPress and WB XPress projects by $500 million. This was due to regulatory delays and higher than expected contractor costs.

Meanwhile, Keystone XL still faces legal challenges that could cause costly delays. For instance, in Montana, a lawsuit has been filed challenging Trump's Presidential permit approval. Morningstar's Joe Gemino expects that management is potentially underestimating further project delays with the analyst estimating an in-service date in the second half of 2021.

And even if the project succeeds in overcoming such court challenges, there's still US steel tariffs to consider. Specifically, 25% US steel tariffs could increase the costs of the Keystone by as much as $300 million. That $300 million additional cost is not likely to kill the project outright today. However, there is a risk that continued delays (lawsuits) could drive up the cost high enough that TRP decides to cancel the project. That's especially true if it can't obtain additional capacity contracts to ensure the pipeline remains profitable enough to build. The good news is that the company's 8% to 10% dividend growth guidance through 2021 isn't predicated on Keystone getting built. But in order for TransCanada to continue growing its dividend at the 8% to 9% annually as analysts expect (through 2028), it would indeed have to complete the pipeline because four other major oil projects require it to get built.

And over the long-term the biggest risk to TRP is the same as with most midstream stocks. Specifically that the big North American energy boom that underpins the long-term infrastructure growth runway is cut short by the world transitioning to alternative energy faster than expected. For example, here's analyst firm McKinsey's latest long-term (2050) global energy forecast:

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and Wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030, 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Peak global oil demand by 2036.

Now it should be said that all long-term energy forecasts are merely educated guesstimates. The world energy market is incredibly complex with thousands of variables that are impossible to nail down with great precision. This is why McKinsey's latest estimate for peak oil demand is 2036, up from 2030 last year. However, that six-year swing in just 12 months shows how much uncertainty there is in predicting long-term energy demand and oil & gas prices.

And while TransCanada's cash flow is 95% insensitive to commodity prices, it's growth potential is 100% dependent on current energy demand/production forecasts coming in roughly as expected. If oil demand peaks earlier than most analysts/economists/energy companies expect (2036 to 2045) then TransCanada could lose one of its growth catalysts. The good news is that the company's strong focus on gas means that it's less exposed to peak oil demand than many of its rivals.

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

That's because demand for natural gas is expected to keep rising as it replaces coal and nuclear as a source of baseload power to supply the coming electric vehicle boom. Unless, of course, renewable energy such as solar and wind production costs continue falling rapidly.

Recently a UBS analyst predicted that the rapidly declining cost of solar and wind power (plus battery storage) means renewable power could "effectively be free" by 2030. While I'm a big proponent of solar and wind power (I have tens of thousands invested in YieldCos), I personally think that such predictions are likely overly optimistic. However, the point is that should renewable energy + storage costs fall far enough, then natural gas power plants might be shut down earlier than currently anticipated. That would mean that peak global gas demand might occur earlier than midstream investors expect, so this is certainly a long-term risk to keep an eye on.

Bottom Line: TransCanada Is An Undervalued, Fast Growing, High-Yield Blue Chip Worth Buying Today

When it comes to the best combination of generous, safe, and fast growing income growth, the midstream industry is one of the most fertile hunting grounds you can find. That's because the midstream bear market has resulted in even blue chips like TransCanada trading at great valuations and high margins of safety.

Currently Wall Street is deeply discounting TransCanada's strong and rapidly improving fundamentals. However, that can't last forever which is why I consider this industry blue chip a strong buy today. One that is likely to generate 16% annualized total returns over the next decade. That makes TransCanada not just one of the best SWANS you can own in this industry, but one of the best high-yield blue chip dividend growth stocks period.

