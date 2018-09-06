Cloudera: Poised For A Comeback

Despite the relief rally post-Q2, Cloudera shares remain flat to last quarter and virtually unchanged versus last year's IPO price of $15, whereas other SaaS IPOs have leaped.

It's been a long time since investors treated Cloudera (CLDR) kindly after an earnings quarter. After a historic fourth-quarter release that sliced Cloudera shares in half, the Hadoop infrastructure software vendor has seen thin and choppy trading throughout 2018. Following a strong Q2 earnings quarter that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line, while showing improvement across a couple of key metrics that concerned investors earlier in the year, Cloudera shares rallied 15% in aftermarket trading.

This post-Q2 relief rally, in my view, is the first step towards Cloudera's long-term recovery. Cloudera has lagged far behind SaaS peers ever since it went public. Whereas other SaaS stocks have sometimes seen ~2x or more gains since their IPO, Cloudera shares remain barely above the $15 handle at which it went public in early April. Recall also that Cloudera's IPO was a "down round" - an investment from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) once valued Cloudera at above $4 billion, whereas the company's market cap today sits at barely over half that. The key point here: Cloudera has traded at a discount for a long time, and a reversal of fortune is long overdue.

Of course, Cloudera shares have been depressed for good reason. Management warned on the Q4 earnings call that revenue growth was going to decelerate sharply in FY19, as the company dealt with a sales org re-shuffle and braced for net retention rates to come down. A much larger portion of Cloudera's revenue growth is derived from expansion bookings (when an existing client renews their subscription at higher dollar volumes) than from new business, so maintaining a high dollar-based net expansion rate was key for Cloudera. Rightly so, Cloudera did see revenue growth begin to taper off in Q1 and Q2, but the deceleration was far better than feared. Hopefully, these results can turn around sentiment for a stock that has missed out on the tech sector's gains all year long:

In my view, Cloudera remains a strong buy, based primarily on its bargain-basement valuation. I maintain my view from the prior quarter that Cloudera is one of the best deals in software. As shares have fallen, I've continued to build a growing position at a lower average cost. A quick check on Cloudera's current valuation - at its post-Q2 share price just above $16, Cloudera trades at a modest market cap of $2.44 billion (note this is about flat to where the company traded last quarter, and still ~40% lower than its last recorded private valuation). If we net out Cloudera's $440 million of cash (one of the other big bullish factors for Cloudera is a cash-rich balance sheet that is free of debt), the company has a resulting enterprise value of $2.00 billion.

Cloudera has also raised its revenue outlook for FY19, which had previously remained constant for two quarters at $435-440 million (+20% y/y). This range is now up to $440-450 million, as shown in the snapshot below - adding one point of growth to +21% y/y.

Against this refreshed guidance forecast, Cloudera is currently trading at a valuation of 4.5x EV/FY19 revenues - a stark differential to fellow SaaS companies that frequently trade at double-digit valuation multiples. Yes, it's true that Cloudera's deficiency in growth and near-term billings risk merits a bit of a discount - but the fact that Cloudera trades at half of peer valuations is staggering. Compare Cloudera also to MongoDB (MDB), another database-oriented backend software company that went public in late 2017. In the short amount of time since MongoDB's IPO, its share price has doubled and its valuation now sits at ~15x FY19 revenues - showcasing just how underappreciated Cloudera is relative to very similar companies.

Investors will need to be patient with this stock, but a recovery is almost certain. I continue to believe Cloudera is worth 6x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a price target of $21.50 and 30% upside from current levels.

Top line outpaces expectations as net expansion rate stabilizes

There were a lot of results to like coming out of Cloudera's Q2 earnings release. The quarter summary is shown below:

Revenue growth continued to decelerate, as expected. Cloudera's top line grew just 23% y/y (six points slower than 29% growth in Q1) to $110.3 million, reflecting continued challenges as the company tightens up its sales model and deals with the natural slowdown associated with scaling. This revenue deceleration, however, was much better than feared. Wall Street had expected revenue of $107.7 million (+20% y/y), indicating a three-point beat to consensus expectations this quarter.

There are a couple more positive points to note on the top line. Subscription revenues grew faster than services revenues, comprising an 84% mix of the total (2 points higher than 82% in the year-ago quarter), and this had a tremendously positive impact on gross margins. Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, shows up to an astounding 71% this quarter (up 7 points from 64% in 2Q18).

Tom Reilly, Cloudera's CEO, also gave an encouraging update on Cloudera's go-to-market progress and sales transition on the earnings call:

Recapping our transition plans very briefly. We have made transformative investments in two areas. First, we have refined our go-to-market model to reduce customer acquisition costs and to sustain high net expansion rates. And second, we're investing in innovative and differentiated technology in machine learning, analytics, and cloud to expand our competitive modes. I'll spend a moment to provide an update on advances in each area. Let me begin with our go-to-market strategy. We made very good progress this quarter. At the highest level, we're exhibiting more discipline and focusing on our target market. Recall that we refined our target market to approximately 5,000 named prospects in existing accounts that display the type of consumption and expansion characteristics representative of our best customers. Next, we have reorganized our field around two new selling roles, account managers who exclusively land new customers in our target market, and those who exclusively focus on expansions and our largest customers driving their success. The early indicators are encouraging. On the new customer acquisition front, we acquired more than 60 new customers."

As a result of this sales momentum, Cloudera managed to maintain its dollar-based net retention rate at 128% this quarter (down slightly from 132% in Q1), which was higher than expected. Recall that both Cloudera management and Wall Street had worried that the company would trend toward the bottom end of its historical net expansion rate of 120-150%, and while this metric could be better (dollar-based net retention last year was in the mid/high 130s), it hasn't slipped below the historical range just yet. In addition, the company did well in upsizing new customer ARR - new customers now have an average ARR of $87k, up 33% y/y versus $65.5k in the past.

Tremendous profitability gains

Aside from the gross margin boost just mentioned, Cloudera also managed to drive meaningful improvement across all of its operating spend components. The summary below neatly shows the company's margin improvements on a year-over-year basis:

Most important is the fact that Cloudera was able to drive down its sales and marketing costs, on a GAAP basis, to just 50% of revenues. This is Cloudera's largest component of operating spend, and the 19-point shift (as a percentage of revenues) from last year has made a huge dent in winnowing down Cloudera's heavy losses. R&D and general and administrative spending also shaved off 11 points and 5 points as a percentage of revenues, respectively.

Overall, on a GAAP basis, Cloudera's operating margin improved by forty-two points year-over-year (and on a pro forma basis, netting out the impacts of stock comp, Cloudera's pro forma operating margins still improved sixteen points). One of the biggest criticisms about Cloudera was that its loss profile is huge - but now with operating losses trimming down to a more "normalized" rate, that bearish argument is more difficult to make. Cloudera's pro forma EPS of -$0.08 also smashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.15.

Final thoughts

With the outlook for Cloudera looking brighter after strong Q2 results and bullish commentary on sales progress from Cloudera's CEO, I'm banking on a gradual recovery in shares. Aside from financials, recall that Cloudera is the largest of three vendors that provide enterprise Hadoop services to commercial clients, and that as the desire to incorporate big data into business processes grows, services like Cloudera's will only become more essential. For much of this year, Cloudera's stock has traded like it was a company in a field, but to the contrary, the company is serving one of the most critical and growing aspects of IT.

The best news for investors is that Cloudera shares can still be had at a fraction of what competing SaaS stocks are currently trading at. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.