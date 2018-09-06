MassRoots: A Cannabis Company That Flew Too Close To The Sun

MassRoots is one of the most overvalued companies in the cannabis space.

The title of an Inc. article published the morning of April 14, 2015, triumphantly read, "MassRoots Becomes the Biggest Hit in The Marijuana Business". In writing, Will Yakowicz chronicles the history of MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT), embedding interesting excerpts from statements made by its CEO, Isaac Dietrich. The company billed itself as the 'Instagram for cannabis,' and states not wanting "our grandmothers to see us taking bong rips on Facebook" as a defining reason for its creation. Dietrich further states that his just recently public company will "never be run as a corporation with suits" and that "cannabis and the love of cannabis - keeps our culture intact". Indeed, he candidly expands on this, as "all the ideas for new features come - while we're smoking."

Just over three years and four months since the Inc. article and MassRoots desperately fights to live as its business model totally unravels. I have chronicled this tragedy since the July 2017.

1. Can MassRoots Remain A Going Concern?

2. MassRoots Fights For Its Cannabis Future At The 11th Hour

3. MassRoots: Building A New Potemkin Business Under The Spectre Of An Old Dying One

Admittedly, I was a bit naive in my assumption that investors would not be party to a great transfer of their wealth to a failed business. Indeed, revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was just $1,492. Yes, you read one thousand four hundred and ninety-two dollars right.

This was after California, the world's largest cannabis market, came online. Such was the gravitas of California to MassRoots, they released a PRNewswire a few days before recreational cannabis sales in the US state were expected to begin.

December 27, 2017, 12:44 EST: MassRoots Announces Plan to Scale its Market Share in Multi-Billion Dollar California Market

In this buzzword heavy newswire, MassRoots details its "comprehensive action plan to aggressively scale its market share of cannabis consumers and businesses in the California market."

Dietrich further describes California as "the opportunity of a lifetime for MassRoots and its shareholders." Dietrich had already put forward his ability to place MassRoots "in a position to dominate" the market as the fundamental reason for him to regain his CEO role. This was after getting fired and initiating a proxy battle to regain control of the company.

It took nine months from the start of recreational sales, two financial quarters, for this bold vision and plan to totally collapse. Also, my earlier claim that the company's blockchain pivot was simply a charade to sell more stock seems to have been confirmed to an extent. The MassRoots blockchain website ("http://massrootsblockchain.com/") now simply redirects to the company's main website where a search for "blockchain" returns an article and a 2017 press release.

A Worsening Series Of Perilous Financials

The most interesting item from the Q2 results was 'John Wallace, the 'SEC imposter', who posed a series of very basic questions during the company's Q2 earnings call. If a public company trying to brand itself as a SaaS business believes a request for data on its number of paying clients constitutes a short attack, then someone needs to send an urgent stop memo to Netflix and Spotify.

The company also still flouts its "1 million registered users," which at best has stayed stagnant since March 2017.

Q2 2018 results saw MassRoots realize revenue of $2,237, a year-over-year decline of 98.43%. Loss from operation came in at $2.89 million, which was an improvement from the loss of $12 million from Q2 2017. The total net loss for the six months ended June 30 was $8,421,262 against revenue of $3,729. Yes, three thousand seven hundred and twenty-nine dollars.

Source: MassRoots Q2 2018 results

Further, cash outflow from operating activities for the first half of 2018 was at $4.4 million. The company funded this insane cash burn with proceeds of $3,304,000 from stock sales, $323,000 from warrants, and $503,500 from advances. This caused the shares outstanding to increase by 72.26% YoY from 86,057,738 to 148,240,344.

An archive of the April 2014 Massroots homepage, from Wayback Machine.

MassRoots' total liabilities were also $4,086,770, 3.2x larger than total assets of $1,271,982. More than half of total assets came from capitalized software development costs.

Further, with a working capital deficit of $3,954,414, the company will need to dilute shareholders even more than it currently has.

MassRoots Is One Of The Most Overvalued Companies In The Cannabis Space

TTM) data by YCharts

MassRoots' TTM P/S ratio far exceeds that of faster growing and comparatively higher quality companies like Canopy Growth, Aurora and Aphria.

This contextualization of MassRoot's torrid valuation gets worse when figures for the first half of FY 2018 is extrapolated across the whole year. This would see revenue of $7,000 against a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a forward P/S ratio of 3104.

The ArcView Link

ArcView describes themselves as the first and largest group of high net worth cannabis investors. Their members have invested more than $200 million in 175 cannabis related ventures, of which, $150,000 was seed investment in MassRoots. There has been consistent follow-up funding provided to MassRoots since then.

Troy Dayton, ArcView CEO, states that out of the "hundreds of companies" funded, MassRoots is part of the few who have "given back" returns. Hence, in an early 2018 presentation to the group, Isaac, who has presented at almost every single ArcView event since its founding in 2013, empathetically thanks them for their support. Indeed, members of ArcView have invested more than $7 million in MassRoots through equity offerings and warrant exercises

This seemingly sophisticated group of cannabis investors have continually propped up an egregious company, one whose revenue could easily be matched by a lemonade stand placed at the entrance to an affluent Los-Angeles cul-de-sac. A MassRoots bankruptcy at the nascent stages of what is a global macro shift towards the legalization of medical cannabis would paint ArcView firmly as a subpar investment group. In essence, an amateurish amalgamation of dumb money. It is their interests to keep this tragedy going.

The California Dream Is Dead, MassRoots Killed It

The MassRoots team in January 2015. Most are no longer with the company.

MassRoots is an intriguing story of survival. Indeed, I concluded my last article on the company with consternation as to how such financials have been able to continuously raise money. I also stated that "this tragic story continues with no end in sight." With the Californian dream dead, Dietrich will find it hard to find a carrot large enough to dangle in front of frothy-eyed investors afflicted with cannabis-induced FOMO. Against this backdrop, MassRoots' future seems evermore bleak.

